Prince William gave Jason Knauf the Royal Victorian Order honor in Windsor Castle

Prince William slipped on one of his many uniforms on Wednesday and did an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle. Investitures are just the formal process of giving and receiving various honors, most of which have already been announced. William handed out honors to lady footballers Beth Mead and Lucy Bronze, plus Luther Blissett and Dame Virginia McKenna. Those were some of the people who made it into Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace’s social media posts. Curious that everyone made a big point of NOT posting photos of Jason Knauf, who was also at Windsor Castle to receive the Royal Victorian Order for services to the royal family. Knauf’s RVO was announced in January, almost one year after he stepped down from his CEO position at the Royal Foundation.
Back in 2021, Knauf turned over evidence to hurt the Duchess of Sussex’s case against the Mail for publishing her letter to her father. Knauf did so explicitly to help the Mail’s case and to hurt Meghan’s case. Not only that, Knauf was absolutely the source – ground zero himself – for the fakakta “bullying accusations” against Meghan. The same accusations which have never been detailed, explained or backed up in any way, it’s merely Knauf’s whisper campaign of “Meghan made people cry when she walked into a room and looked at someone!” Knauf did all of that because William either gave him permission or William is too stupid to understand when he’s being run as a Tory stooge.
Interestingly enough, after the Sussexes’ Oprah interview in 2021, there was some talk about how Charles was trying to remove Knauf’s influence over William and William’s office. Suddenly, in 2021, Knauf was supposed to quit working for the Royal Foundation and move on to bigger and better things. That didn’t last – Knauf still works as a trustee for Earthshot, and obviously, he’s still extremely close to Peg. So close that no one in Kensington Palace or Buckingham Palace wants to post photos from Knauf’s investiture.
This is just disgusting. The big pay off for doing Egg’s dirty work.
Exactly, awarded for his years of sabotaging H&M. JK is William’s Michael Fawcett. Congrats William, after years of despising your father, you have transformed into him.
Personally, I believe JK is more than an attack dog for William. William was this tight (and much more) with JK way before Meghan came on the scene. The reason KJ attacked Meghan with such a vengeance was because once Harry stared dating Meg, Harry stopped being William and JK’s servant/slave or whatever you want to call it.
I personally believe William loves being pegged but he also is a closeted man and JK is his lover. Kate is simply William’s broodmare and is just bearding for William.
I dub thee my confident in leaking and smearing my brother and his wife and making their lives miserable. Go forth and continue to do so.
Maybe he’s the one doing the pegging?
I had the same thought!
Thank you. I posted before I saw your post.
I have long suspected they are lovers. Maybe more.
And the derangers use the fake investigation to trash Meghan. It is a disgrace. The tide may be turning for will all did not look well at con a nation
So people with talent and actual caring for others get honors and then JK gets honored for what talent? Significant contributions in the field of butt-kissing?
That’s what makes me sad about this. For some people this genuinely means something and here they’re being shown quite how much of a farce it all is.
Yep, talk about devaluing an honour, this used to mean something. Now it’s just trash. Imagine being other recipients watching this trash being awarded, ugh.
Sort of like the titles they keep threatening to take away from H&M. Surely they understand that if they take them away. That it will prove to everyone that they don’t mean anything. Including the title of King.
Strange they just made him a Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order. Seems like he’s earned a much higher rank. 😏🤔
One of the experts on here can correct me if I’m wrong but isn’t he limited to only certain awards given he isn’t a UK citizen ?
I thought he was American, non?
@Chrissy that’s what I mean – I think there are some awards he can’t get as an American.
He is, from Texas.
Got to keep buying that loyalty.
Yeah, interesting that no pictures of him were posted. It’s liek they gave him the order because they had to but they are hoping people forget they gave him the order.
His reward for doing William’s dirty work.
@becs1, yep there is dirty work, and downright dirty work and this slug does both
I realize this is the least of Knauf’s issues, but my god he always looks so smarmy and greasy, like he needs a shower. Ugh
Gotta keep em quiet! I had never seen a picture of him, and I wish I hadn’t just now. Gross. He looks like a Trump kid.
weasly white supremist was my first reaction
He looks like one of the Trump kids- same greasy, yucky vibe. Is he blackmailing Will?
Honestly if he is, it couldn’t have happened to a worse person.
@jk: nailed it with that description.
Peggington just did something incredibly stupid, because up to now, the fact that Knauff has directly taken orders from peg and gotten his blessing has mostly flown under the radar. Harry and Meghan undersold that relationship during their Netflix series, but if you look at KC, for instance, all the dirty stuff comes out. Harry is still going after the tabloids, and JK is up to his neck in KP’s dirty business.
Speaking of KC, “… there was some talk about how Charles was trying to remove Knauf’s influence over William…” that bit is interesting. Supposedly, Camzilla did the same thing for her husband with Michael Fawcett.
Texan Jason Knauf probably started the whispers in Peg’s ears about the color of Archie’s skin–or egged him on. He probably isn’t just a willing participant, but an instigator-in-chief. And for that, he shall be rewarded.
Nah, William had fears about the colour of Archie’s skin the moment he found out Harry was dating Meghan.
ThatsNotOkay, I would not put that past JK, but Peggington is completely capable of asking those questions without JK’s help. Remember this from before Harry met Meghan: https://www.celebitchy.com/482556/the_cambridges_hid_the_name_of_one_of_their_paintings_before_obama_visit/
Jason’s an ass but Brits, and especially these two, don’t need Americans to teach them how to be racist.
Maybe Jason is behind the Heritage Foundation “deport Harry from America” maneuvers…
Well well well – Knauf knows where the Wails’s bodies are buried esp Peggys so no wonder he is being kept close. He reminds me of Trump Jr, they both have that slimy coked out keep away from small animals look about them.
What goes around comes around and one day he will be force to impale himself on one of Peggys pegs.
Being from Texas isn’t a character defect. Being an asshole is.
Trust, there’s a lot of assholes in Texas.
I’m willing to bet that Jason started and continues to coordinate Harry and Meghan’s online smear campaign.
I think he’s behind some of the Twitter accounts for sure.
I don’t remember her name, but a journalist who knew him personally did call him out on Twitter a couple of years ago for having a Meghan-hating burner account (the avatar used for the account was a picture of Kate). I wouldn’t doubt that he has multiple.
Wasn’t this confirmed during Meghan’s lawsuit over her letter to her father – that he was behind a few of the big anti Meghan twitter accounts.
Imagine a grown-ass, adult (and supposedly “professional”) man having multiple fake SM accounts with profile pictures of Kate Middleton. I’m embarrassed for him just reading that.
He was rewarded for helping William get rid of Harry and Meghan.
And Charles did nothing to stop it
Awful people.
Agree! William started all of this. Knauf could have refused but he’s an asshole just like william! I wonder how these people sleep at night. I would feel terrible if I bullied an innocent person to the point if suicide!!SMH
Those people never wanted to get rid of Harry. They just wanted to get rid of Meghan so things would get back to where they were before with Harry being their white slave. Like Harry said, they were shocked when he left with his family, which thy never expected would ever happen.
That pic of Jason Knauf looks like Donald Trump Jr…..I think I just vomited a little in my mouth.
I think Jason and William are still up to smearing and lying about Meghan and Harry Jason just as been better at hiding his hands . This time around since Harry lawsuit with the press is in the news right now William and Jason knows they have to be careful this just William paying Jason off for the time being . Karma is coming for the Royals big time the coronation flop the royal reporter don’t have access to Meghan and Harry anymore it’s only matters of time before the truth about William and Kate come out .
For excellence in the art of knife sharpening and plunging, I declare thee Lieutenant of the Royal Order of Snakes.
Wowwww what a bitch move. A bunch of messy queens and they’re all men. HATE ta see it.
What’s interesting is that this wasn’t a photo on the instagram account.
I didn’t know Chas was trying to get rid of Jason. Tin foil tiara – I bet he knows where the bodies are buried at KP and BP. He was let go from KP after Meghan won her lawsuit with the Fail and probably had trouble getting a job. I bet he’s blackmailing the Windsors; he’ll spill all unless he still has employment with the Crown and he gets a shiny order. It would explain why KP or BP didn’t put Knauf’s picture on theor websites.
Around the time Knauf was appointed as a trustee for Earthsh!t, I saw him listed having the vague position of a Global Fellow for Conservation International, whose CEO, as it happens, was also appointed an Earthsh!t trustee at the same time. I think those appointments were last July? Who knows what he’s really been doing or how all this is connected…
Knauf was only forced to leave his position as part of KP staff once the appeal exposed that he had directly volunteered information without subpoena and the texts only confirmed Meghan’s statement that she did not work with Omid. (The texts clearly show her saying she didn’t want to deal with Omid directly and Jason was to meet with Omid to clarify false information that was being said)
But the appeal was lost in the spring and Knauf wasn’t officially off the books as a staffer until the end of the year. And then we learn he was appointed to the board of the royal foundation and moved to the Earthshot board about a year later, even though officially he was moving with his husband to India.
Knauf started off as a Tory lackey and he fits right in with the slimy nature of politicos, including Simon Case.
So the fact that William is keeping this guy around says a lot about William and none of it good.
He was also friend with Melissa Toubati, who was asked to leave Harry and Meghan’s staff because she had lied about her experience. So the bullying allegations…. It’s coming from her and she’s telling Knauf.
From what I recall wasn’t it Knauf who got Toubati the job in the first place – wasn’t she the one who was refusing to do her job, was keeping freebies sent to Meghan and gave attitude to Meghan whenever she was asked to do something. She was also passing info onto Knauf who leaked it to the press.
I’m curious if some of JK’s interaction with Omid will make it into his upcoming book, Endgame. Feel like omid got a front seat to a lot of what was happening in KP. There was likely a point where Omid considered JK a source for information. And when did he realize he was being used and fed lies. Also, the idea that JK and Melissa Toubati went on the oceana tour and were there to “support” Meghan makes me angry. So much sabotage and betrayal. Imagine Meghan just trying to get her bearing around those snakes. And yet she still came across like a rock star during that tour.
@Jais, ooooh, interesting, I’d forgotten about Omid’s upcoming book but you’re right!
I dub thee Sir Gaslight of the Order of A-holes. May you continue your good works in support of Peggington.
Dress up titles for Jason’s special play date with William. Quid pro quo – I hope the media lawsuits find their way to Jason’s door and that explaining the unexplainable becomes costly and time-consuming.
William is a garbage person with garbage allies — Knauf chief among them.
OK, not an expert by any means but I am truly shocked by this. Not that he was given a medal, but that he was given THIS medal. If you look at the wiki page for this particular order https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Royal_Victorian_Order , it is a super-exclusive list, mostly reserved for the peerage, heads of state, and long time courtiers. The robes Kate and Sophie were wearing at the coronation are from this order, Harry was wearing the insignia around his neck. It is not given to everyone who serves the royal household. I didn’t see a single commoner on the list. If I’m reading correctly, it’s second only to the Garter in awards the monarch can grant. I am seriously questioning who thought this was a good idea, and what exactly this POS did to supposedly deserve it.
I’m realizing the list online is only for the top rank of the order and not the lower level one Knauf was given, but I’m still a little torqued that this guy is now part of a group that also includes Harry.
Jason knows where the bodies are buried—he’s the one who buried them.
It is outrageous but so on brand for Jason Knife to receive this honour from Basher. Jason volunteered to help MoS during their appeal against verdict in favour of Meghan. He served up confidential work documents while still employed by RF and wasn’t suspended as he should automatically have been by any normal employer for breaking confidentiality and embarrassing the firm. Instead he is now being awarded for services to the crown eg smearing Meghan as TOB’s request.
What a bold move on William’s part.
It begs the question, is William to stupid/clueless/rash to see what kind of statement honoring JK makes? Does he just not care? Or are they all so deeply and honestly convinced that their racism and hatred towards Meghan are justified?
I have all of the same questions that you do. William is definitely stupid, but there must be more to it than just that.
Between this and the atrociously bad CNN town hall with the orange turd, I really am sickened. All I can hope is that Harry knows more about Knauf that he can reveal at trial. William was definitely buying Knauf’s silence with this.
Seriously I am not surprised by this because of the fact he is still employed by William after everything JK did to Meghan. My only question is, how can anyone doubt Harry and Meghan were mistreated when the royals pull crap like this? A whole medal of honor for this guy??? GTFOH
Both Kate and Harry have a Victorian order, gift of The Queen. I notice that Kate’s is the top rank, and Harry’s is the second rank, although Kate has done not much to earn it, and Harry has done more than Kate and William combined and done it better.
Kate’s rank is higher than Harry’s?! And this is an “honor” given by the QUEEN? LMFAOOOOO this right here shows what a sham it all is.
I am very thankful to have this site to read about what is going on with the ‘royals’. I find it interesting and hoping we can continue to read here.
Me too. I am fascinated by the psychology, sociology and pathology of the British Royal “Family.” And grateful for the smart commentary and glorious snark of Kaiser, CB and the commentators.
That photo is not going to age well.