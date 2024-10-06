Kamala Harris will appear on the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast next week

In the past week, there have been a handful of national-media stories about What Kamala Harris Is Doing Wrong. Or “doing wrong, according to the national media.” I’m not going to pretend that I would like to see the Harris-Walz campaign tweak their strategies here and there in the final month of this neverending election cycle, but I’m also not going to pretend that I don’t see Politico’s agenda and the NY Times’ agenda and WaPo’s agenda. They’re mad that Kamala Harris is running a disciplined and smart campaign. They’re mad that she hasn’t given them any “gotcha moments.” They’re mad that she hasn’t f–ked up. And most of all, they’re mad that she’s not giving them unfettered access so that they can rip her to shreds.
Democratic operatives, including some of Kamala Harris’ own staffers, are growing increasingly concerned about her relatively light campaign schedule, which has her holding fewer events than Donald Trump and avoiding unscripted interactions with voters and the press almost entirely.
In interviews with POLITICO, nearly two dozen Democrats described Harris as running a do-no-harm, risk-averse approach to the race they fear could hamper her as the campaign enters its final 30-day stretch.
With early voting by mail and in person already underway in more than half of the country, Harris spent just three days of the last week of September in battleground states. On Sept. 28, when Trump gave a speech in Wisconsin before flying to Alabama for the Georgia-Alabama football game, Harris was attending a fundraiser in San Francisco. And beyond concerns about her schedule, Democrats argue that Harris would benefit from venues that allow her to introduce herself to voters in a more authentic way, such as town hall events, more sit-down interviews and unscripted exchanges with voters.
“There’s a time at which you just have to barnstorm these battlegrounds,” said David Axelrod, the longtime Democratic operative who helped lead Barack Obama’s presidential campaigns and was an early critic of President Joe Biden’s campaigning style. “These races are decathlons, and there are a lot of events, and you have to do all of them because people want to test you. It’s the most difficult oral exam on the planet for the most difficult job, and part of that is just that spontaneous — town halls, all kinds of interviews, and not just friendly interviews. OTRs where you interact in a substantive way with people, all of those things are valuable. And I would be doing them if I were her.”
“And I would be doing them if I were her.” As in, David Axelrod is mad that VP Harris didn’t hire him. Axelrod is always convinced that female politicians are doing everything wrong – I remember how he sniped at Hillary Clinton from afar in 2016. Anyway, the real point is what Axelrod says here: “town halls, all kinds of interviews, and not just friendly interviews.” Axelrod is carrying water for Politico and the Beltway media because Harris continues to speak to outlets outside the Beltway. Speaking of, VP Harris is going on the Call Her Daddy pod, in an interview which will be released next week:
Vice President Kamala Harris will be a guest on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast next week, a campaign spokesperson confirmed to Axios Friday. Why it matters: The show, hosted by creator Alex Cooper, was Spotify’s second-biggest podcast last year and the most listened to among women.
Harris sat for an interview with Cooper Tuesday, and the episode will air next week. The conversation focuses on reproductive rights and abortion, along with other issues important to women in the upcoming election. Representatives for Cooper did not immediately respond to Axios’ request for comment.
Harris, who has continued to widen her advantage among women voters, has made abortion rights a defining topic of her campaign. Reproductive rights are among the key political issues exacerbating the wedge between male and female voters ahead of the November election, and a winning issue for Democrats in the post-Roe era. Harris’ appearance on “Call Her Daddy” highlights her campaign’s emphasis on appealing to women voters and younger audiences.
Last week, VP Harris appeared on the All the Smoke pod too. The Call Her Daddy pod is going to be a lot different, and I imagine it will reach so many more people (women) than if Harris did an interview with WaPo or whatever. It’s a presidential candidate meeting people where they are, and in this case, specifically targeting a young female demographic with a winning message about their rights. Whenever I worry about the ghosts of the 2016 election, I remind myself that 2024 is fundamentally different because of Dobbs. This is the first presidential election after women’s reproductive rights were stripped away. In 2016, Hillary Clinton told everyone what could happen and she was widely mocked. Eight years later, people can see for themselves what happened and how awful it is.
PS… Can we PLEASE get an emergency Hot Ones episode with Kamala??? And someone suggested that Tim Walz should go on the New Heights podcast and I keep thinking that sounds like a great idea. Also, I just saw that Kamala will go on Howard Stern’s show next week too.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
My 13yo athlete was delighted that she went in All the Smoke. Ofc he can’t vote and is already all in for Kamala, but he thinks it’s so cool that she knows about this podcast and goes on it—she seems so much more relatable than older politicians who don’t know their arse from their hip hop.
> Whenever I worry about the ghosts of the 2016 election, I remind myself that 2024 is fundamentally different
When the Dems nominate a dull, charisma-free candidate and tell the public to take their medicine and vote for policy (H Clinton, Kerry, Gore), we usually lose (except Biden won). When we nominate a charismatic, exciting candidate, we win handily.
We have to work for every last vote. But I feel really optimistic that she’ll win by margins large enough to overcome all the Republican cheating. To me, this year feels more like 2008 than 2016 🤞🏽🤞🏽🤞🏽
Don’t necessarily agree these Dem candidates were charisma free; nor how policy should factor into a decision. However, the truth is – Hillary Clinton actually won the popular vote by almost 3 million. And the Gore loss ultimately involved a Supreme Court decision. So not quite cut and dried. Kamala Harris is an exciting candidate, but also benefitting from a very short time frame between her confirmation as the candidate, and the election. A year or more on the campaign trail gives “interested” parties the opportunity to rip into her and gain more traction. I hope she rides this wave of enthusiasm to success. But the fact is, the country is divided enough that the presidential elections have been decided by popular votes just a few percentage points on either side of the 50% mark. Then there’s the impact of the EC.
One thing the Clinton and Gore experiences definitely highlight is the importance of every vote. You never know when your vote will be one of the ones to help make a critical difference, especially in a contested state.
When is she going on the Breakfast Club? I can’t stand Charlemagne but there’s no denying that the show has a huge audience.
I’m not sure the breakfast club would have her on. Jess Hilarious is pretty vocally pro trump or at a minimum- anti Kamala.
I haven’t listened to the Breakfast Club but Charlemagne is on the Daily Show pretty often, and he is very solidly pro-Kamala, anti-Trump, and pro-GOTV.
If Tim Walz and his pupper can go on a walk with We Rate Dogs, surely we can get the MVP on Hot Ones! That would be such a great episode!
Vote blue!
She needs to continue to do what she’s been doing. And when did Trump last do an interview that was anything less than friendly? Kamala is the one who wants another debate. Trump is the one who’s too scared to do Sixty Minutes. The corporate media is losing all relevance so they’re gaslighting us.
Just thought of something else to add here. The vice president is carrying the fate of not just American democracy but western democracy on her back. That’s a mighty heavy lift, but she is doing so with grace and determination. As Liz Cheney said (never thought I would be quoting her!), “She is standing in the breech.” I, for one, am eternally grateful to her for stepping up as she has to shoulder this burden for all of us and with much less time to prepare than all other modern candidates. With all the pressure and weight of expectations she is carrying, it would be helpful if David Axelrod would get off her back.
1. Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton are two different people. I’m sick of guys (not women, guy Democrats) telling me about 2016.
2. Kamala Harris is really strong with female voters! I’m not familiar with most of these podcasts, but even I have heard about CallHer Daddy. This is a great choice!
3. Every flipping time Trump and Vance spew heinous isht, I hear complaints about the VP’s visibility and often snide comments about her choice of veep. Stop effing covering lies and acting like a megaphone for them, and accept that Harris choice Walz, not Shapiro.
Kamala Harris has been to hurricane-devastated areas and knows about FEMA, while Trump is trying a Go fund Me grift.
Had she chosen Shapiro, the critics would find just as much fault with him. All the carping reminds me of Teddy Roosevelt’s Man In The Arena essay. Only in this case it’s the Woman In The Arena. The men are on the outside throwing stones.
I think the Harris campaign is doing exactly what they need to do media wise by mixing it up and breaking the mould. This includes meeting young voters, communities of color and others in the media spaces/outlets where they hang/access — podcasts, local affiliates, etc. 2024 is a whole different media landscape than 2016 given the influence of social media etc., and the key media players are all different. The Axelrod & beltway obsession with her doing traditional media outlets, talking wonky policy details, etc. is so passé. That’s not the state of play with the US election nowdays. Keep it up, Kamala!