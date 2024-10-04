“Bruce Springsteen sat in a diner & endorsed VP Kamala Harris” links

Bruce Springsteen endorsed Kamala Harris in a new video. [Variety]
Wow, this isn't just an endorsement of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz by Bruce Springsteen, it's a sermon, a song, and a love letter to America! pic.twitter.com/6u33rjqo8D
— John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) October 4, 2024
I’m glad Bruce endorsed her.
I assumed he would because he endorsed Hillary, but I also disagree that his opinion is not any more important than anyone else’s, or at least his endorsement. I don’t mean because he’s a celebrity but because he’s always been extremely consistent in his support for the working class, and he released one of the best selling singles in music history to protest the way Veterans are treated by the U.S. government (flying in the face of repugnican lies about support for “our troops.”) And yeah it absolutely helps that he’s a huge celebrity with a massive following.
Anyone who speaks out against the tangerine terror deserves praise. The hardcore magats are scary and can’t be reasoned with at all. If he can reach just a few voters in swing states, he could move the needle enough for KH to win the election. The election is coming down to the wire in the swing states. Stay focused and vote blue.
I never thought I’d ever see Eminem cry, let alone become a grandfather. He must be over the moon.
The Boss is still pissed that Trump tried to use Born in the USA at his campaign rallies without permission. But seriously, good on him.
I cannot believe Eminem is a grandpa. I am so f*cking old. 🙁
He’s still pissed that REAGAN tried, lol.
I think I may have found the next Moo Deng in Massachusetts, Nibi the beaver. Look at this little girl with her little round tummy asking to be picked up!
https://apnews.com/article/nibi-beaver-release-massachusetts-governor-d4d96214a18b1c41b8945e2c9d813f98
For the record, I believe that wildlife should live in the wild, but also know I will probably die trying to boop a deadly but adorable critter.
IKR? If I die at the hands of a wild animal, just know I approached them first and it’s on me.
Oh, that baby picture of her on Instagram! Arms held up to be picked up!
https://www.instagram.com/p/C04QVxjOlry/?hl=en
Halle. Babe, sometimes it’s good listen to your parasocial aunties. 🤷🏾♀️
Ok, parasocial aunties just made me laugh.
Yeah – I hope that this doesn’t get nasty quickly when it comes to their baby.
Eminem (Marshal) getting sober and surviving, makes me tear up.
Knowing his childhood, his struggles, his excellent parenting of 3 kids who needed a reliable Adult = Overcome!
I grew up dirt FN poor, GED. But I had both parents busting their butts to keep us together.
Em now being a Grandpa is so wonderful!
Looking forward to seeing Em and the new baby.
Betcha he’ll be great. 👍
All 3 of his daughters are doing well, good news.
Congrats to Halle and her husband. Yeah – he’s gonna love being a Grandpa and all credit to him in that he raised 3 intelligent well adjusted young women, he stepped up when he needed to for them. You can see that they are a very close family.
He’s a year older than me and he’s a Grandpa – makes me feel very very old.
I hope Harris/Walz are a solid lock on winning.
If celebs want to endorse, fine by me. Bruce has been a very open supporter for Dems for decades.
Hope isn’t enough. There is no such thing as a solid lock or slam dunk. We need to double down, work harder to get out the vote and get every endorsement we can. This will be my last presidential voting year (for reasons) and we need Kamala, the country I love needs her.
Re: Libra,
I voted for HRC in what I felt was a “guaranteed” win.
It seemed so obvious to me, former FL, Senator, decades of experience, etc.
I voted as soon as they were open.
I figured by 6pm the Networks would be declaring her the clear winner, even with the polls still open for a few hours.
Trump getting the win is still unbelievable to me.
Gotta listen to the Boss!
No one who supports trump is going to be swayed by The Boss, but it’s still a good message, and maybe reaches a few who weren’t planning to vote? I am all on board for any and all endorsements and support for Harris/Walz, and every voice reminding others that the alternative is extremely dangerous.
I’ve always loved Bruce Springsteen – such a decent guy.
I love that he’s using his platform to promote Harris/Walz in this critical election. I’ll take all the help we can get.