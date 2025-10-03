Keith Urban, 57, might be in the midst of a midlife crisis…or is it a Saturn Return?

As I’ve been saying, the Nicole Kidman-Keith Urban divorce is a very retro gossip storyline this week. It’s been ages since a couple with this kind of profile has had a really messy divorce. Someone on Twitter called it “Australia’s 9/11.” LaineyGossip’s sources have said that Keith is the one who has been pushing Nicole for months to really make their split public. Like, he’s been wanting to move on, out in the open, and Nicole was the one trying to convince him to work on the marriage, or slow-walk the divorce. It’s now widely accepted in gossip circles that Keith really is involved with Maggie Baugh, a 25-year-old guitarist who also lives in Nashville. Baugh seems to be enjoying her big break as well, and she’s been playing it up on social media. Gen Z, let me tell ya. I bring up the fact that the jumpoff is Gen Z because… Keith is way too old for this sh-t. He’s 57 years old. Apparently, “sources” think this is all one big mid-life crisis for Keith.

Keith Urban’s close confidantes think his recent decisions aren’t just about turning over a new leaf … ’cause TMZ has learned some close to him and Nicole Kidman think he’s in crisis. Sources in Keith and Nicole’s inner circle tell TMZ they think this is a midlife crisis for the 57-year-old rocker … and, the recent separation is just the latest in a string of confusing choices. Our sources say Urban fired his whole band — with whom he’d been playing for 25 years — back in January, a few months after he released his album “High.” The album didn’t end up cracking the year-end charts here in the U.S. … though it did make a couple lists in Australia — and it was far from the best-selling album he’s ever had. Of course, the most shocking moment came when he decided to end his 19-year marriage to Kidman … even though she didn’t want to separate. Members of Keith and Nicole’s inner circle previously told us they think Keith has moved on with another woman … and, rumors began to circulate when a video of a Las Vegas performance from April began to circulate — capturing Urban pointing and singing to his guitarist Maggie Baugh.

[From TMZ]

Is 57 too old to have a midlife crisis? You know what it could be? Saturn Return, which is basically like… your life turns upside down every 27-31 years or so, when Saturn “returns” to the same place it was when you were born. When Saturn “returns” for you, it causes major chaos – people get divorced, they quit their jobs, they move to another country, etc. I’m just saying, while it may feel like Keith’s midlife crisis, it could be something more like a double-Saturn-Return crisis where Keith just felt the need to completely blow up his life. Or maybe he’s just a hopeless cliche and he honestly thought he could do better than Nicole Kidman.