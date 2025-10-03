Keith Urban, 57, might be in the midst of a midlife crisis…or is it a Saturn Return?

As I’ve been saying, the Nicole Kidman-Keith Urban divorce is a very retro gossip storyline this week. It’s been ages since a couple with this kind of profile has had a really messy divorce. Someone on Twitter called it “Australia’s 9/11.” LaineyGossip’s sources have said that Keith is the one who has been pushing Nicole for months to really make their split public. Like, he’s been wanting to move on, out in the open, and Nicole was the one trying to convince him to work on the marriage, or slow-walk the divorce. It’s now widely accepted in gossip circles that Keith really is involved with Maggie Baugh, a 25-year-old guitarist who also lives in Nashville. Baugh seems to be enjoying her big break as well, and she’s been playing it up on social media. Gen Z, let me tell ya. I bring up the fact that the jumpoff is Gen Z because… Keith is way too old for this sh-t. He’s 57 years old. Apparently, “sources” think this is all one big mid-life crisis for Keith.
Keith Urban’s close confidantes think his recent decisions aren’t just about turning over a new leaf … ’cause TMZ has learned some close to him and Nicole Kidman think he’s in crisis.
Sources in Keith and Nicole’s inner circle tell TMZ they think this is a midlife crisis for the 57-year-old rocker … and, the recent separation is just the latest in a string of confusing choices.
Our sources say Urban fired his whole band — with whom he’d been playing for 25 years — back in January, a few months after he released his album “High.” The album didn’t end up cracking the year-end charts here in the U.S. … though it did make a couple lists in Australia — and it was far from the best-selling album he’s ever had.
Of course, the most shocking moment came when he decided to end his 19-year marriage to Kidman … even though she didn’t want to separate.
Members of Keith and Nicole’s inner circle previously told us they think Keith has moved on with another woman … and, rumors began to circulate when a video of a Las Vegas performance from April began to circulate — capturing Urban pointing and singing to his guitarist Maggie Baugh.
Is 57 too old to have a midlife crisis? You know what it could be? Saturn Return, which is basically like… your life turns upside down every 27-31 years or so, when Saturn “returns” to the same place it was when you were born. When Saturn “returns” for you, it causes major chaos – people get divorced, they quit their jobs, they move to another country, etc. I’m just saying, while it may feel like Keith’s midlife crisis, it could be something more like a double-Saturn-Return crisis where Keith just felt the need to completely blow up his life. Or maybe he’s just a hopeless cliche and he honestly thought he could do better than Nicole Kidman.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Like I said yesterday, I understand the drive to want to remodel your life if you’re unhappy/dissatisfied, etc. Make some big changes. Be somebody new.
But leaving a trail of destruction in your wake to chase after a 25-year-old is just cliched and pathetic, particularly with that hair and those fillers. Ok, buddy — keep trying to stay youthful forever!
So perfectly said. And it sounds exhausting honestly. Why would anyone trade the joys of being older and wiser with so much life experience and a partner to share that with for … the angst, confusion, and uncertainty of youth. I don’t get it. I love young people for their energy and enthusiasm and that we live entirely separate lives outside of work hours.
My neighbour is 44, left her husband of 19 years and 2 her teen kids for a 28 yo dude, living with his parents. Yup, just took her stuff and left them there, in their home with HER father living in it, and bothwent to rent a appartment to start a new life. Saturn return/midlife crisis can be crazy!!! 🤪
People live to be 100 now, so 57 isn’t too far off from mid-life. I’m surprised because I don’t think about their marriage, but I’m not shocked. If he’s unhappy and couldn’t work things out, then he should move on. Staying wouldn’t solve anything for him and it would make Nicole miserable.
He could move on with integrity and ethics — not with cheating — for the sake of his young daughters.
Sure, he could. But, to tell the truth, I’ve never seen it work out that way. Unless they’re in therapy, people don’t usually know why they’re unhappy or what to do about it until some outside event happens. Not saying he’s right, just that a breakup is almost always messy.
Maybe he fired his band and wants a divorce because of his addiction issues.
Exactly my thoughts.. that he’s back to using alcohol and drug.
That’s my thought, too. If he hasn’t relapsed already, it might be pending, or he may be doing all this as a substitute for relapse.
Maybe he’s angry that he’s risen as far as he’s going to go. Meanwhile, Nicole is breaking a lot of rules about what an older actress can do. Whatever you think of her, her career is extraordinary.
He fired three in his band, but two were longer-term. The drummer was only there a few years. It was the very long-term one that was the shocker, as they go way back, 25 years together. You will find that a lot of solo artists deem they need a change in their touring band. That is NOT uncommon. Name a lot of country or solo artists, and it’s happened.
I think it was more that his album came out and was the lowest performing of his career. That happens at the age he is, about to turn 58, even younger. It happens to all older acts. If they love putting out music, they just keep doing it for the love of it, like Neil Young, who makes a ton of changes at times in his backing musicians (and has brought them back later), but keeps making music for the love of it. I think when musicians are feeling at a crossroads, they do make a change, trying to keep up with younger acts coming up and cut expenses on tour for cheaper musicians.
If his marriage was hitting a troubled, dissatisfied stage, maybe this young, talented musician/singer with her energy towards music is what made him toss his marriage away. Kind of a huge midlife crisis in not only his marriage but also his professional life colliding where this girl intersected in both.
The problem here is that if it is her, she is 25 years old and is ambitious. I couldn’t believe it was her because who would bring attention to the lyric change and put it on her Instagram or wherever she put it if she is the other woman. That would be tacky. That would be a lot like Bill Belechik’s girlfriend: calculating and me, me, me.
If it is her, I find it so shocking that it would be with a 25-year-old, ambitious girl who will use him as a stepping stone to stardom. I know looks don’t have anything to do with it. But tossing it all for her? Seriously? That’s why I believe it is also part of a career midlife crisis, and she’s lit a fire under him in his mind career-wise. But 25, Keith? WTF? WTFH?
Now, we could all be wrong, and it could be someone else, and this girl is using the moment to get her name out in the public everywhere for her career before the real “other woman” becomes known.
I am so confused. LOL
Eh, he’s just another cliche.
I must look up on saturn return.. Sounds interesting
I just looked it up … there are actually Saturn Return calculators that will show the returns based on birth and current details, which is cool
But just going through life, it seems like roughly late 20’s and roughly late 50’s are life stages that would inherently have reevaluation and transitions, values clarifications in them even if there were no planetary transitions involved. Moving into more established adulthood (independence autonomy, settling into jobs, career paths and either progressing or rejecting your current one, you or peers partnering, maybe having kids) and mid-adulthood (parents aging, passing; kids moving out, careers topping out or ending, recognizing financial limitations or abundance, physical aging, peers dying or making big changed, reckoning with mortality, that you can’t do everything)
But there are ways to reassess, change directions that are respectful, kind to your loved ones, dependents, don’t leave destruction in your wake. This is … not that. (It’s the cliche guy seeking younger woman because he feels old)
To Urban, I offer these words of wisdom, courtesy of Olympia Dukakis in Moonstruck, whose character was dealing with a wandering old man of a spouse:
“I just want you to know no matter what you do, you’re gonna die, just like everybody else. “
Favorite movie and a great quote from Moonstruck….
Just yikes. I know this sounds strange, but Nicole – who doesn’t deserve this (nobody does!) has, at least, been through a version of this before and is probably better prepared to navigate it than the average person. Which, I’m sure, is the reason for the language in their agreement about neither parent disparaging the other. Also a reason I am jumping up and down for joy that she got five times the parenting time with their daughters – I can’t imagine anyone being prepared for how quickly her former ex was able to completely alienate her older children from her. That is NOT going to happen this time.
As for Urban, karma is going to come hard for you, Bro. So good luck with that…
Whether the reason is a midlife crisis or Saturn return, it’s still just a hopeless cliche.
Apparently he did a show yesterday and displayed pics of Nicole and their daughters while performing “Heart Like a Hometown.” Doesn’t it sound more like PR management than genuine care after what we heard this week ?
It could be PR management but that’s very cold on his part if it is. PR management would be to release a statement, not play a song along a sideshow of his estranged wife & kids. It implies he didn’t want the divorce.
Somebody was too lazy to change out the presentation.
If by “PR management” you mean “attempt to emotionally manipulate”, then yes.
Frequently, cheaters like other types of abusers, are very concerned with image management.
So this kind of thing happens even in mundane marriages, where the cheater wants their friends and family to think they mutually decided to depart ways after sadly “drifting apart” and remain on excellent terms, are now just platonic besties. In reality, the cheater/abuser inflicted unimaginable pain and trauma on their victim.
In a case like this one? The desire for image managemwnt will be amped up even further because KU has the public to think about as well. So I think your observation is spot on, and actually has broader impact than you may have meant.
At 25, she’s old enough to know better, but what she doesn’t know is that she is the one who will pay a price for this decision. Right now, everyone is focused on Keith and Nicole obviously, but soon, the jump off will learn (the hard way I’m afraid) that no one is going to take her side. Keith will probably go relatively unscathed. He’s a man and a talented musician. He has agency. So does Nicole. The 25 yo? What she will get is scorn from her peers b/c she slept her way to the top and scorn from everyone in music/Nashville that’s on Team Nicole. I almost feel bad for this person b/c she really doesn’t know what’s coming for her, even if he marries her.
There’s gossip that his ego was too fragile to handle her recent surge in popularity with all the amazing tv work she has been doing. Not all men are Travis Kelce /
The story (gossip) I read says he though nic wasn’t paying enough attention to him with his busy she’s been working.
Also, mistress 25
Daughter 17.
So when hr introduces them, they’re close enough in age to have things to talk about.
Ick,
Imagine — every time you’re in bed with the guy, you look up to see NICOLE tattoo’d on his bicep. Or every time you hold hands, you see HER middle name written out on his knuckles. Or while you’re kissing, you’ve gotta see “Babygirl” (for Nicole) tattoo’d on his neck.
Ick. Just gross. The Maggie person is a fool.
And it’s a shame because she appears to be a very talented musician in her own right. Maybe she would never get to his level of fame without the association (it’s such a crap shoot), but she could build a career as a respected working artist. She is going to regret this.
It’s the country music scene, she’s not going to suffer much. Neither will he. That’s part of their CW scene. Many of the famous ones have all done the same thing. Makes for a good song…🎶
Respectfully, if she has no idea what’s coming down the pike (and I agree that she doesn’t), then she is *not* old enough to know better. Her brain might still be wrapping up its development, and she’s a musician – healthy relationships are probably not something she’s super familiar with, and at least for the better part of a year (so her brain was almost surely still developing) she’s been working for a VERY famous person. A very famous nearly 60yo who’s been whispering in her ear from the jump, feeding her whatever narrative suits him, etc. HE is way past old enough to know better, while she’s a kid who is gonna learn a lot of very hard lessons very soon from this whole mess. Also, if the rest of the band is new too, then she’s *really* on her own – even if her coworkers are Keith’s age, they may know the industry but they don’t know *him* like that, and since they are likely all or mostly male, there’s a strong probability that they either legitimately wouldn’t see a problem with his behavior, wouldn’t be invested enough to care, wouldn’t wanna risk the gig, etc etc.
@B4N4N4 PH0N3, I agree 💯 %. This is giving me Bill Clinton-Monica Lewinsky vibes. She has been seduced by the most famous person she’s ever met, whom she’s probably admired since she was age 5. 25-year-olds are still pretty immature, especially these days. Would my 25-year-old self (… or yours?) have been able to resist this kind of powerful differential? I doubt it. 🥲
Saturn return is no joke, ugh! Anyway, late 50’s can be really challenging. I just turned 60 this year & was super glad to leave my 50’s behind. I’ve heard talk here & elsewhere of “..but she helped him with his sobriety, he owes it to her to stay”. Listen, just because that was the case, it doesn’t mean you have to stay attached to that person for the rest of your life. Sobriety is his journey, and as someone who is sober, I’m really hoping he hasn’t had a slip up. Time will tell. Also, just because she’s Nicole Kidman and we all love her & she’s a great actress etc, doesn’t mean he can’t ever be unhappy with her & their life together. For whatever reason, it wasn’t working for him, after 19 years. Whether it’s a relapse, a mid life crisis or Saturn return. I think almost 20 years together is quite the accomplishment. I see her moving on & dating a powerful (and taller) movie executive who understands her world & is very supportive.
I agree people change, marriages end and if you/both are that unhappy, have done the work to figure out why, in the end it’s better for everyone.
I think in this case, as in so many others, it’s the not leaving or perhaps even deciding you’re unhappy until there’s a jump off (or so the rumors go).
Davew’s right.
People change, relationships change, and end. No one is perfect.
Most people have no issue with that.
The things people are dragging him for are him
a) going ahead with a new relationship while he hasn’t left the marriage he was already in (changing his band line up with her in it, swapping in references to her into a song he wrote for his wife, all before he moved out)
Aka cheating on his spouse (lying, diverting time, attention, affection, resources away from his family, wife AND daughters.) Behaving so that his affair becomes an open secret where they all live, in their social circles which is hugely disrespectful to his wife of 2 decades.
And
b) being a ridiculous cliche of jerk mid-life crisis fool by choosing an affair partner who is 25, less than half his age, close in age to his daughters and who works for him, has less power, money, experience, status in their industry and can “look up to him” (I bet she has an “old soul”, too) … and doing public call outs to her, making them both look like idiots.
I’ve been thinking about how this is probably HER Saturn return. Her beloved mother unexpectedly died a year ago, while she was working halfway around the world. Now her husband allegedly leaves her for a 25 y.o. woman in a total middle-aged man cliche. During her last Saturn return, she was married to Tom Cruise. While they didn’t divorce yet, I bet it wasn’t easy. Ugh. I feel for her and hope she finds a better man soon.
People are mad at him, but the discourse has been a lot less violating than it would be if he were a woman. I’m sure he’ll be fine.
DEFINITELY Saturn Return. He’s at the right age for it. But Saturn Returns often look like a mid-life crisis. Especially in men.
If I were Nicole Kidman, I’d be horrified. Did I just spent 20 years of my life with a man this ridiculous and thirsty for validation?
Father Time remains undefeated, lol
My dad was a serial cheater. He left my mom, me and my younger brother for a woman close to his age. He then left her for a slightly younger woman, whom he left for a woman his own age. That wasn’t his last rodeo though; just part of a repeating pattern for most of his life. My takeaway was that relationships that start as affairs seldom work out. The old adage, “she’ll lose him the same way she got him” typically turns out to be true.
My primary sympathy is for Nicole and their two daughters. But, I also feel a little sorry for the 25-yr old mistress, because she’s still too young to understand the recurring themes of life, and the fragility of the male ego.
It’s so cliche. It has to be a midlife crisis. It’s sad because while he’s on a high right now, when this inevitably crashes and burns, he’ll have left a wake of destruction in its path. His daughters are going to be less than forgiving.
People split during an unhappy period in a marriage, sometimes one uses a new person as a jump-off, and a year or so later come back together. It isn’t unheard of.
I had a boyfriend when I was in my 20s. His parents were a solid couple. She had a busy profession. He was a well-respected judge. He had an affair with his secretary. They split up. My boyfriend said their marriage had hit a rocky patch before the affair. Cut to a year and a half later, and they came back together and were together for many decades after that, happy. Look at Patrick Dempsey and his wife. Look at Ben Stiller and his wife. They got back together years later.
As a 55 year old menopausal woman that just ended a 19 year old marriage, because my ex-husband wasn’t happy in the marriage anymore and felt like we’re roommates, I can confer men go though what I call manopause. Out of nowhere he just ended it, didn’t want to work on it, I was heartbroken and shocked all the same time. Of course he made more money than me and wanted to keep the house, he got the dog and I got a cat and a 2BR apartment. I’ve never expected to have the love of my life turn so heartless towards me so quickly. I ended up getting a lawyer and got half of his retirement and a chunk of change and haven’t looked back since. It just angered me that I gave him my best years and he just drops me, and yes there was a younger coworker that he would talk to on the phone for at least 1-2 hours a night and when I brought it up he got mad and said there was nothing physically going on between them. I hope Nicole and any woman going through this knows there is happiness in the end, I’m glad she gets main custody of her daughters.
i’m sorry you are going through that. It is very hard. At 55 you just don’t expect it, well, I don’t think most people at any age “expect” an affair. Most are completely blindsided.
But more, you sort of think you are at a point where you have set up your life to go in a certain direction and suddenly it’s upended. I am in a very similar boat, and will likely have to sell my house. It’s noting fancy, but I love it, once my youngest turns 18, I have to figure out how to get him his half of the equity and I just don’t think I will be able to afford to keep the house on my single salary. I will be ok, most likely I will have to move to a less pricey area and get a condo. And that is ok. I won’t be facing homelessness, but it is hard to be at my age and have something I worked hard for just go away.
omg, I had my Saturn returns moment at 54, got blindsided from my company with a layoff in July. Then the same company turned around and offered me a new job and a promotion. Which I had to take as much as my heart hated it. Because the rent is too damn high in my City. My head has been spinning for weeks.
When does this Saturn return feeling go away. I have felt off kilter for months now. I thought it was the job situation. But it feels bigger than that.
I think Keith is stuck in time and can’t move forward. He wants to feel 25 forever. And a young woman makes old men feel young. He still has those stupid stripey highlights from 2005. Grow up Keith.
Thank you Kaiser for giving a name to what I have been going through this year. It’s bizarre.
Nicole deserves better than this. But rather be alone than with a giant toddler or a creepy Scientologist. As long as her and her daughters have each other. They will survive this.