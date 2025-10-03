Samantha Markle calls out TMZ & the Daily Mail for the ‘Thomas is fine’ stories

This week, Samantha Markle popped up online to claim that her father, Thomas Markle, was stuck in a building in the Philippines following a massive earthquake in the country. Samantha put the blame squarely on the Duchess of Sussex’s shoulders, because clearly, if Meghan would only allow the white trash side of her family to exploit her, then Toxic Tom wouldn’t be in the Philippines in the first place. Well, funny story. Toxic Tom called up TMZ and said Samantha was lying. I added an update with the TMZ link in the post a few days ago, but here’s the story:

Thomas tells TMZ … he’s safe in his hotel room, and in no way is he “trapped” and “unable to walk” … claims made by his daughter Samantha Markle on X, in which she said her dad was stuck on the 19th floor of a building after a massive 6.9-magnitude earthquake shook the province of Cebu on Monday. Thomas tells us his hotel wasn’t even impacted by the quake at all, adding “The epicenter was 100 miles from here.” As for his daughter Samantha’s claims, Thomas says he hasn’t even spoken to Samantha, so he isn’t sure why she claimed he was trapped. Instead, TM insists he’s living pretty well, adding … “I’m currently sitting on the couch in my hotel room, with my feet kicked up and watching Charlie Chan movies. I’m quite comfortable.”

[From TMZ]

Many outlets updated their stories, and some outlets devoted new pieces on what seemed like a breakdown in communications between batsh-t crazy father and daughter. The Daily Mail did a new story in which they linked back to TMZ and basically called Samantha crazy.

Well, funny story. Samantha is now calling out the Daily Mail, and she’s posted a bunch of text messages between herself and the Daily Mail editor Caroline Graham, who was in the Philippines with Thomas Markle? Previously, Graham also moved down to Rosita, Mexico to coach Tom and exploit him against Meghan. Samantha is also calling out TMZ and saying that Thomas never spoke to them either? Here’s my larger question: why the f–k is the Daily Mail’s Caroline Graham still *this* invested in Thomas Markle? They’ve already proven that they can get him to repeat their unhinged scripts, they’ve already paid him to sell out every single thing about Meghan. It’s been seven and a half years since Meghan cut him off – she’s not going to suddenly change her mind. This is sunk-cost fallacy on the Mail’s part.