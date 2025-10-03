Samantha Markle calls out TMZ & the Daily Mail for the ‘Thomas is fine’ stories

This week, Samantha Markle popped up online to claim that her father, Thomas Markle, was stuck in a building in the Philippines following a massive earthquake in the country. Samantha put the blame squarely on the Duchess of Sussex’s shoulders, because clearly, if Meghan would only allow the white trash side of her family to exploit her, then Toxic Tom wouldn’t be in the Philippines in the first place. Well, funny story. Toxic Tom called up TMZ and said Samantha was lying. I added an update with the TMZ link in the post a few days ago, but here’s the story:
Thomas tells TMZ … he’s safe in his hotel room, and in no way is he “trapped” and “unable to walk” … claims made by his daughter Samantha Markle on X, in which she said her dad was stuck on the 19th floor of a building after a massive 6.9-magnitude earthquake shook the province of Cebu on Monday.
Thomas tells us his hotel wasn’t even impacted by the quake at all, adding “The epicenter was 100 miles from here.”
As for his daughter Samantha’s claims, Thomas says he hasn’t even spoken to Samantha, so he isn’t sure why she claimed he was trapped.
Instead, TM insists he’s living pretty well, adding … “I’m currently sitting on the couch in my hotel room, with my feet kicked up and watching Charlie Chan movies. I’m quite comfortable.”
[From TMZ]
Many outlets updated their stories, and some outlets devoted new pieces on what seemed like a breakdown in communications between batsh-t crazy father and daughter. The Daily Mail did a new story in which they linked back to TMZ and basically called Samantha crazy.
Well, funny story. Samantha is now calling out the Daily Mail, and she’s posted a bunch of text messages between herself and the Daily Mail editor Caroline Graham, who was in the Philippines with Thomas Markle? Previously, Graham also moved down to Rosita, Mexico to coach Tom and exploit him against Meghan. Samantha is also calling out TMZ and saying that Thomas never spoke to them either? Here’s my larger question: why the f–k is the Daily Mail’s Caroline Graham still *this* invested in Thomas Markle? They’ve already proven that they can get him to repeat their unhinged scripts, they’ve already paid him to sell out every single thing about Meghan. It’s been seven and a half years since Meghan cut him off – she’s not going to suddenly change her mind. This is sunk-cost fallacy on the Mail’s part.
Photos courtesy of Wenn/Avalon.
Samantha Markle discusses her tell-all book, 'The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister' on 'Good Morning Britain'.
Samantha Markle talks to the panel about paparazzi shots of her father and not being invited to the wedding of her sister Meghan and Prince Harry on 'Loose Women'.
Samantha Markle talks about her sister Megan and is coy when asked about her upcoming appearance on Big Brother 'Good Morning Britain'.
Funniest thing I’ve read so far today. These three deserve each other! I love karma for 3 three lying liars turning on each other!
I’ve also seen the WhatsApp message where she accuses junior of spending 75,000 £ or $ of senior’s money from Lady Colin Campbell and his pension benefits. Yikes.
Thanks for another laugh😂🤣! These people are lost in the sauce
“Lady Colin Campbell” (aka Georgia Ziadie Arianna, who was married to Lord Campbell for all of 15 months) is another scammer trying to make bank off of hating Meghan. She did reality tv to fund her castle renovation. May they all sink to the bottom of the sea.
Man this is my answer for a bunch of these articles today and that is these people need to check themselves into the nearest mental health facility immediately for therapy and re-programming!
This is a money grab, plain and simple. Her last line says it all “you have liability.” She is out of cash and I wouldn’t be surprised if she and Tom set this up to sue some media outlets. She’ll claim libel and defamation because they insinuated she lied.
So Meghan used telekinesis to send those messages from Caroline’s phone while she was sleeping. Just to fuck with her sister. OBVIOUSLY. 🙄🙄
After she started the earthquake 100 miles away of course.
I think they’re still this invested because regardless of their behavior there are still people that say stuff like, but it’s your family! And you aren’t going to have your parents forever! So even though she cut them off coming up on the decade ago, there are still people that will believe the stuff that he says in the future, and still people that believe the stuff that he says about her past even though he’s been clearly proven to be a liar.
Also, I think Harry and Meghan have been really good about cutting off people that is clear are feeding even innocuous details to the tabloids. So, outside of the Markles they are left with former Royal reporters who frame themselves as “friends of William and Harry”, and people that haven’t seen or spoken to Harry regularly in six or seven years.
This whole debacle really gives everyone an insight into how the DFail and the White Markles operate and collaborate. This explains how they take a scrap of a story, cram Meghan’s name into it (for widespread viewing) and they report the story as if the “source” had firsthand knowledge of the events. In the first story, Scamantha spoke as though she had firsthand knowledge, but now she shows that she got the story from a Daily Fail staff member — why didn’t she say that before?
Because it was a plot WITH the Daily Mail to get M to respond out of the goodness of her heart, all so the Mail could then get the “exclusive” or M’s “first contact with her father since before the wedding” and make bank. It backfired on the half-sister, and she’s lashing out because they’ve left her holding the bag.
That reporter has latched onto that man because she seriously believes that M will do what H is doing: eventually change her mind and go out of her way to “reconcile” with that garbage parent.
May they eat each other alive, or as Me at home said above, may they sink to the bottom of the sea.
I can’t stop laughing. Was there some sort of plan between Samantha and Caroline that they forgot to tell Tom about? I can just see them cooking up all those panicked emails – oh, the drama! – oh, the humanity!! Tom is like, “Wha? I’m just watching my stories,” and then it’s all alarm mode and finger-pointing – she said, no he said, no she said.
This is exactly it, and it’s hilarious. I caught the tail end of Tom Jr. basically calling Samantha a drama queen liar, and backed it up with “even if it were true” I could get my dad down 20 flights of stairs. I laughed and laughed at that image. Sure, Buddy
Sam is unhinged. Her father called her out for lying. But derangers blame Meghan. And tom has
Continue post. Lady Campbell wanted to invite at het expense tom to go to the queen jubilee.
But then he conveniently had a stroke.
I’m so confused. Are Thomas markle and Caroline Graham living together now? Are they together? What is happening? Eww. She can’t be there hanging out with him just bc of Meghan. This is bizarre. LCC gave him 75,000???
She’s apparently been his ‘handler’ for the MoS since 2018. Even moved in next door in Mexico at times. So not surprised to see her in the Philippines. It’s said she’s actually staying with him. Does look that way from the messages, I guess.
What, are they sitting on the sofa together, side by side, having a beer and watching Charlie Chan movies? This gets funnier every minute.
I love that this circus is happening right before Harry’s lawsuit against the Fail goes to trial. I hope his team finds a way to work all this, including Caroline Graham moving around the world to babysit Tom, into his case!
Also, the Fail now has an even more recent article on this circus, but they’re not allowing comments, lol.
I agree with the reply to this on Twitter that the Mail has to keep someone babysitting Tom Sr, he will blab and go off script and, if that were to happen, several high profile names will be revealed to have been using him from before the wedding to disrupt and possibly postpone the ceremony.
Sounds like Caroline Graham and Thomas Markle are a couple
It looks like TMZ was very clear about their reporting, with none of the British “some say” or “sources close to Tom are saying.” And Tom Markle’s own firsthand statement clearly refutes Scamantha’s last hair-on-fire/poor-Tom story a few days ago, so I’m wondering why Scamantha is angry at TMZ and the DM instead of at herself for being unable to pass up yet another opportunity to slam Meghan. By all accounts, it looks like this Scamantha once again used an incident that was happening somewhere in the Philippines to use Meghan’s name to draw attention to herself. That woman just won’t quit.
(Now, I’m off to wash my hands for typing anything (even remotely) in defense of TMZ, TM, or the DFail. Ick!).
Because she can’t claim Toxic Tom is lying and/or doesn’t speak to her. She can’t attack him directly. He’s the key to her whole grudge, “Rich Duchess Ignores Poor, Sick Father Who Just Wants to Meet His Royal Grandkids” is far more poignant and heartbreaking than “Rich Duchess Ignores Sister in a Wheelchair.”
Also, whether Scamantha is over-tanning or she’s using a strong self-tanner, I have a feeling that her skin color in the “crazy eyes” picture above is yet another attempt to visually make herself look more like Meghan, or to imply that they share a common ancestry, when we all know that both Scamantha’s parents are both white. That picture just reminds me of when Scamantha changed her hair color to a Meghan jet-black color, immediately after Meg’s engagement announcement. Either way, this dame has issues.
Jet black hair dye out of a box and poorly done lip injections. It was horrifying yet she went on TV like that.
Scammy is unhinged. I suspect that she and the DM were trying to make this a big story and blame Meghan but it didn’t take off. That being said I’m sure Caroline Graham is going to have a big exclusive in the coming days about Toxic Tom in the Philippines maybe they will time it for Harry and Meghan’s trip to NY.
It will be a a very big story when Thomas Markel dies and daily mail will attach a reporter to him for life to ensure they have that breaking news. They will own his corpse and arrangements for his burial. Imagine the stories they can invent against the wicked Meghan. It will be the altimate insult to her. It’s a long game they’re playing and this graham woman will be attached to Thomas as long as he lives.
Great entertainment, and even better since Scammy obviously did a cut and paste of the text messages with some made up lines as well and no actual senders shown. Eventually the snake consumes its own tale. I think we are there!
Why continue to platform these low lives? They have nothing of any interest to contribute to mankind and never have? It’s amazing the tenacity Caroline Graham, Dan Wootton hold onto these ugly stalkers. We all know Meghan has understandably nothing to do with them. She was never close to the much older half siblings. Dad betrayed her and has trashed her for years for tabloid cash. Who cares what they say about Meghan, it has no validity.
It is extra slimy for Caroline Graham to move to the PI and attach herself to Toxic Tom like that. She is really embedded with the family isn’t she?
I think she was sent there by the Fail to get a head start on ‘death watch’ duties and was recruited as a caregiver so Tom Junior could go out carousing.
Maybe they provided her with a key to a locked closet full of Meghan memorabilia
Whatever grift Toxic Sr and Jr are running in the Philippines, it looks like Scamantha has been shut out. Toxic Jr. also made a video saying he and his father are fine and that Scamantha is lying. So it looks like the whole gang of thieves is turning on each other. Now Lady CryptKeeper is shown to part of the gang. How long before the Markles bust this whole thing wide open?
Half the UK needs a major mental health intervention to peel Meghan out of their brains lol…she is taking up much needed space lol
These people who are fixated on her can’t spare the brain cells.
I hope she continues to ignore all of it.
This Samantha person is certifiable.
So the Daily Mail is financing having a reporter living in the Philippines full time just in case Thomas Markle says or does something that reflects badly on Meghan? Am I misunderstanding this? That’s insane on a level I didn’t even expect from the Daily Mail.
she can’t even type her own surname correctly
Meghan was right to blank these vultures. The tabloids are literally in Tom Markle’s lap and seem to own him. What is this woman still doing with him? As for Scammy, she’s a liar who was colluding with the Fail to smear Meghan. It’s starting to come out. Now she’s getting into it with TMZ. Good luck with that. Remember Meghan said the tabloids were grooming her dad. This shows how right she was.
All of this; exhibit A for the next time she tries to sue Meghan. Full out bat shit crazy liar.