Samantha Markle claimed her father is stuck in a building in the Philippines

In January of this year, Thomas Markle moved to the Philippines. We know this because he gave/sold the exclusive news to the Daily Mail, and he allowed a Mail reporter to watch him pack up his things. The Mail tried to play it as some kind of sad-sack poor-Toxic-Tom story, but the whole thing was simply bizarre. It honestly appeared like Tom and his adult son were moving to the Philippines for permanent sexual tourism. Reportedly, Toxic Tom hates it there. Oh, and he’s still getting paid to talk sh-t about Meghan, but there has been much less of that this year, possibly because no one from the Daily Mail wants to travel to the Philippines to persuade Tom to deliver their poorly-written script for pennies. Well, there’s an update, courtesy of Samantha Markle.

Meghan Markle’s father is “stuck on the 19th floor of a building in the Philippines after a massive earthquake”, according to the Duchess of Sussex’s estranged half-sister, Samantha. The 60-year-old took to the social media platform X to reveal the news to her followers. Samantha wrote: “My father is stuck on the 19th floor of a building in the Philippines after a massive earthquake and he can’t walk and he is trapped.” She went on to blame Meghan for the situation, as the Duchess of Sussex and her father have not been in contact for several years. A powerful 6.7-magnitude earthquake struck the Philippines earlier today. It struck near the Eastern Visayas region, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). People have been urged to stay away from the beach and move further inland amid fears of aftershocks. There was no tsunami threat after the earthquake, which had a shallow epicentre of around 11km, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre.

The good news here is that barely anyone is quoting Samantha’s actual tweet (which I’m including below). It’s not Meghan’s fault that her father sold her out for such a small amount of money. It’s not Meghan’s fault that her father is a piece of sh-t. It’s not Meghan’s fault that Thomas moved to the Philippines for sex tourism in his 80s. Anyway, I don’t even believe that Toxic Tom is trapped! This is yet another version of “he had eight heart attacks, how dare you!”

Update: Toxic Tom spoke to TMZ and denied Samantha’s claims. He’s not stuck and he’s apparently still living in a hotel?

