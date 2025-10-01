Samantha Markle claimed her father is stuck in a building in the Philippines

In January of this year, Thomas Markle moved to the Philippines. We know this because he gave/sold the exclusive news to the Daily Mail, and he allowed a Mail reporter to watch him pack up his things. The Mail tried to play it as some kind of sad-sack poor-Toxic-Tom story, but the whole thing was simply bizarre. It honestly appeared like Tom and his adult son were moving to the Philippines for permanent sexual tourism. Reportedly, Toxic Tom hates it there. Oh, and he’s still getting paid to talk sh-t about Meghan, but there has been much less of that this year, possibly because no one from the Daily Mail wants to travel to the Philippines to persuade Tom to deliver their poorly-written script for pennies. Well, there’s an update, courtesy of Samantha Markle.
Meghan Markle’s father is “stuck on the 19th floor of a building in the Philippines after a massive earthquake”, according to the Duchess of Sussex’s estranged half-sister, Samantha. The 60-year-old took to the social media platform X to reveal the news to her followers.
Samantha wrote: “My father is stuck on the 19th floor of a building in the Philippines after a massive earthquake and he can’t walk and he is trapped.”
She went on to blame Meghan for the situation, as the Duchess of Sussex and her father have not been in contact for several years.
A powerful 6.7-magnitude earthquake struck the Philippines earlier today. It struck near the Eastern Visayas region, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). People have been urged to stay away from the beach and move further inland amid fears of aftershocks. There was no tsunami threat after the earthquake, which had a shallow epicentre of around 11km, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre.
The good news here is that barely anyone is quoting Samantha’s actual tweet (which I’m including below). It’s not Meghan’s fault that her father sold her out for such a small amount of money. It’s not Meghan’s fault that her father is a piece of sh-t. It’s not Meghan’s fault that Thomas moved to the Philippines for sex tourism in his 80s. Anyway, I don’t even believe that Toxic Tom is trapped! This is yet another version of “he had eight heart attacks, how dare you!”
Update: Toxic Tom spoke to TMZ and denied Samantha’s claims. He’s not stuck and he’s apparently still living in a hotel?
Old creepy white guy with no relationship with any of his grandkids moves to the Philippines for *reasons.*
Greedy daughter, who has no relationship with her children either, and who destroyed any chance of him having a relationship with his other much more successful daughter… pic.twitter.com/e8rmSI1i0s
— Henry VIII (@SussexHenryVIII) September 30, 2025
Photos courtesy of Wenn/Avalon.
She’s got the tabloids on speed dial instead of 911.
I don’t think of them as “father” and “half-sister”.
They are merely “paid appearance family members”.
That is who they are.
As we don’t see a lot of them, i assume the money for paid appearance family members has dried up.
Good.
I do want to know who is bankrolling her repeated failure of a lawsuit.
B/c i refuse to believe any decent attorney would take that on for a percentage of the winnings, as the case is a loser.
They might take it on for publicity. The firm she is using has represented Trump in various losing lawsuits as well for what it’s worth.
All I know is that her most recent lawsuit (or money grab) against Meghan was being brought by one of trump’s past lawyers. Deal with that.
I’m surprised that scammy didn’t blame the earthquake itself on her evil hated sister. Scammy will do anything to keep her lying name out there.
I know right🤦🏻♀️… wonder how long he sat in that elevator? Honestly her social media post about it made me laugh..
Apparently, he’s approximately 100 miles from the epicentre. The building’s fine, but the lift isn’t working (temporary power cut likely). With junior and ‘a family friend’. Plus you can get special wheelchairs that go down stairs if he can’t walk and needed to get out (as for fire evacuation). Cebu City is different from Cebu Province and not one of the badly affected areas, it’s been reported.
Didn’t see your comment when I started writing.
Apparently we saw similar refutations.
I noticed that Thomas also has internet access so that he can communicate with Scammy. In other words, he’s on his third quasi heart attack, news at 11. How come these very “private” people who always complain about being in the media because of Meghan always seem to have that very same media on speed-dial?
He had the “stroke” and gave interviews and took a camera crew with him. No rush to the emergency room
Scammy Sammy doesn’t like it when actions have consequences. Does her lawsuit funding get yanked if she doesn’t mention Meghan at least once a quarter?
Scammy tried to sell some used ornament that was supposed to be her wedding present for Meghan.
Alas they were no takers on eBay even after she dropped the price.
She owes over 3K on one of her credit card that is collections, and the trinket she was selling for 600.00.
Grifty McGrifter is desperate for cash.
She tried to sell a signed copy of her book for $1000. As far as I last checked, no takers.
Pretty sure that lawsuit was thrown out and she lost. The fact that she hasn’t filed any mew ones probably means her funding did run out.
The lawsuit is in the Appellate court.
I thought it was dropped. Sam should be given a fine for frivolous lawsuits. And wasting court time.
wouldn’t a judge lecture her on wasting the court’s time?
Someone posted under one of Zandi Sussex’s tweet that the earthquake was in another area, 100 miles away, that there’s nothing wrong with TM’s building, and that Scamantha is lying.
To everyone’s surprise.
Who is the disgusting evil fucking sister here
Who put himself in the situation TM finds himself in?
Her reference to “my father” says it all. So she apparently expects Meghan to rescue “her” father. It’s not hard to unpack the othering here.
What a disgusting piece of filth she is.
It really looks likes she has a personality disorder. “Histrionic” maybe. I don’t know… It’s not just “nastiness” . That woman is not normal. She doesn’t have any contact with her kids, and at least in the case of Ashley, Samantha has not raised her; Ashley was raised, and legally adopted, by her paternal grand-parents.
It’s a very unfortunate situation.
Samantha will continue to make trouble, from time to time. The only positive thing is that, after all those years, some “journalists” are tuning out because even for them, she is too much.
The press has totally buried it and I think the woman has stopped speaking to the press (or won’t bash Meghan) but Tom’a first wife, Samantha’s mother, absolutely shredded both Samantha and Tom Jr and Tom Sr in an interview early on. And she was with Tom Jr’s child who she has raised. And she wishes Meghan the best.
“Don’t let Thomas Markle into Archie’s life, says his ex-wife: She accuses him of being an ‘awful father’ and claims he cheated on her, was prone to foul-mouthed outbursts and ‘cannot be trusted”
No one cares for these attempts to humanize that nasty lying pile of excrement that insists on trying to attach itself to the superior relative. So any attempt at rationalization is futile. Saying “its not just nastiness…..its histrionics” makes no nevermind. The stinker is sub-human, that much we all believe for sure.
It was Scammy’s daughter that went to live with her grandmother, due to abuse from “mommy dearest.”
Woman beater has two sons, that changed the last name Markle, to their mother’s name, he was a dead beat parent like Scammy’.
malignant narcissism to the hilt.
Unsurprisingly, I’m finding it impossible to care about these pieces of crap.
That Henry VIII tweet is 🔥. If I were still on the socials I’d follow him.
There are a few accounts I miss from social media that is one of them…
The account belongs to a woman.
Duchess of Sussex, in her sun hat, tending to her garden, laughing with her little redheaded prince and princess, and hot ginger husband….un-bothered.
Or hopefully working on a re-stock of the As Ever raspberry jam.
And a re-stock of the cookie and crepe mixes.
I am dying to try the raspberry spread…I was able to get the orange marmalade and it is fantastic
And even if Meghan was prepared to do something (not that she should!) Samantha would still spin it to make Meghan look bad. Always. She is going to spend the rest of her life jealous and unable to accept that if she’d just behaved herself and helped her father at least pretend to be a decent human being things would have gone very differently for them. Scammers sometimes do get their just desserts.
And? Let the British tabloids and KP help her out. This is not Meghan’s problem.
She should be calling her friend DW.
The only sad part about this is that scammy isn’t also stuck there with them and that sooner than wanted they will get out into society again
My guess is: Not until their money runs low, or the laws on sexual adventures become more stringent.
Just as this man made the choice to capitalize on Meghan’s relationship to the British Royals, he also made the choice to move to the 19th floor of a building in the Philippians. How old is he? At what point is he to be held responsible for his freedom of choice?
He’s a white male. He will never be held responsible. LMFAO
Well I would say the fact that she can’t help them nor her brother that lives there can’t help is a greater reflection on the children he kept in contact with and him then on Meghan. Why should she help a man she hasn’t spoken to in over 5 years, who has given numerous interviews about her after she requested him to stop, and went as far as selling a letter of hers to the people who are making her life a living hell?
Her brother and her sister have also joined in on the vitriol and mistreatment of her, not seeing why she should give a damn what happened to any of them? And it always makes me laugh how it’s the three of them like the stooges together and they never acknowledge that none of their kids or grandkids want to have anything to do with them. It’s Meghan that’s the problem
Isn’t Scammy’s full/Meghan’s half-brother there with Tom, and they’re doing sexual tourism together. Weird that Scammy doesn’t mention him, or maybe he was in a brothel when the earthquake happened.
“or maybe he was in a brothel when the earthquake happened”
Yeah, he was either in a brothel or in a bar getting hammered, which is Jr.’s resting state.
So the elevator can’t run in the high rise until the power is restored. These two moved to a 19th floor apartment and neither one of them ever considered the possibility of the power going out?
She is insane.
That picture of her wearing the green top is scary. Pure crazy eyes. I hope Meghan’s lawyer got a screenshot of that tweet. Who is defaming who exactly? And did Meghan force Toxic to move to the Philippines and live in a high rise apartment? Scamantha has really lost her sanity and I’m glad she doesn’t live near Meghan. Meghan would need a restraining order.
100% agree on the crazy eyes. She’s got a dangerous fire burning in them- she is CRACKED.
I mean, let’s look on the bright side for him, if he’s on the 19th floor, he’s prob safe from any tsunami
Actually I expected Foghorn Leghorn himself to be repeating that he’d loved to be reconciled with Meghan’s money in the wake of Harry/Charles reunion tea.
Samantha’s “lawsuit” was dismissed again a short time ago. She does not know when to keep quiet. Tom and Tom Jr voluntarily moved and maybe got funding from the media to move away. I don’t believe he is “stuck” in any building.
Scam’s language about her half sister is creepy scary.
My job is partially federally funded through CMS so you can imagine the real world panic in my office this morning. So I’m not in the mood to be charitable or nice and I’m not a Christian so no Christian thoughts from me.
When will these people pass on over to whatever afterlife they’ve earned? It’s really about time for all 3 right?
I’m sorry you’re dealing with this shutdown, as are many of my friends. Ugh!!!!
GB News shouldn’t be platforming her : she’s a nonentity who was jealous of Meg from the day she was born. Due to the age gap, her nastiness and histrionic personality SM never bothered with Meghan until she became successful and suddenly older, estranged half sister “felt owed?! She’s just a stalker demanding money and recognition from her rightly estranged half sibling “,whom Meghan barely knows.”
The Fail is platforming her, too.
Scammy’s brother/Meghan’s half brother tweeted: “”Damn Samantha Markle will use anything for attention, including blaming Meghan Sussex for an earthquake. Sr moved to live a peaceful life & Scammy refuses to allow him, always dragging him into her b@llsh!t. Call the Embassy if you’re so concerned.”
That’s…..shockingly sensible coming from a guy whose IG is full of black face and dangerous comments about Meghan.
Lots of folks in this thread, myself included, have concluded that this particular outburst from this vile creatures, cements the belief that she’s stark, staring mad. Literally. As in: mad, sick, head: not good.
And on Prince Harry’s side, theres Bully.
So what do we have here: both H&M have siblings with these particular behaviors/ills/problems. One can only give thanks that, even if genetics provide the predisposition, H&M have done the single most sensible thing to break the cycle by removing themselves and their family from the kind of life stressors that, together with their particular mental make-up, give rise to creatures like Bully and Scammy.
I can see Scammy – sitting in her sweaty, stank chair, watching WLM on repeat – shaking her fist at the television screen, hemming and hawing about how unfair life is. Crying, throwing up and scheming the whole time.
Gods, we really can’t choose our families. Some of us are just lucky, I guess.
Not me reading this headline and thinking it was a Winnie The Pooh situation.