It sounds like 57-year-old Keith Urban was having an affair with a 25-year-old

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s divorce is so retro. They’ve got TMZ and People Magazine going tit-for-tat with exclusives, there was a slow reveal of Keith’s affair, and Nicole’s team is definitely putting it out there that Keith betrayed her. All of that has been revealed in just the past 24 hours!! My earlier post was up-to-date as of late Tuesday, but since then, Nicole has started going to the mattresses. A source close to Nicole told People: “Their split is turning dramatic. Nicole’s hurt and feels betrayed. She wanted to save their marriage and believed that she could, but it seems he’s already moved on.” As in, even though they were clearly working out the terms of their divorce, Nicole still believed that reconciliation was possible, but Keith wasn’t interested. Because he’s already moved on. He’s BEEN moving on.
A recent Keith Urban performance has surfaced following his split from Nicole Kidman.
As fans speculate about what may have happened between the two, Urban, 57, caught more attention recently after he changed the lyrics to his song “The Fighter,” featuring Carrie Underwood, during a recent performance.
As seen in a clip from the performance shared on Instagram by Urban’s utility player and rising country star, Maggie Baugh, a lyric from the song was changed to include her name as the two performed together.
The original line “When they’re tryna get to you, baby I’ll be the fighter” was sung as “When they’re tryna get to you, Maggie I’ll be your guitar player” by Urban. Baugh, 25, added two emojis over the video.
“Did he just say that👀,” she captioned the clip. Baugh shared the footage on Saturday, Sept. 26, before news of Urban and Kidman’s split.
Yeah, a 25-year-old? I bet Nashville gossips are having a field day. It’s just so f–king typical, and such a cliche. Mr. Flat Iron Bronzer was cheating on his wife with a 25-year-old. She’s LESS than half his age. Additionally, Nicole’s team keeps pointing at this situation with Keith as the real reason for everything that happened. Another source told People: “Keith has not been honest. She wanted to save their marriage and believed that she could, but it seems he’s already moved on. It’s devastating to her. She’s shocked.”
The only thing I’ve really seen from pro-Urban sources is the suggestion that Nicole “works too much.” Nicole does work a lot – her schedule has been crazy in recent years. But… Keith tours. A lot. He travels a lot and works as well. Nicole was always the more successful partner in this marriage too. Sources close to Nicole pushed back on that “Nic works too much” narrative by saying that Nicole “truly thrived working again. She’s been feeling amazing and very happy about having a career again. [Sunday and Faith] love seeing their mom work. They are very supportive of their mom,” but with Keith, “it’s been the opposite. Keith was used to her being supportive of his career. He’s not been as supportive as she hoped.” Yeah, he’s going with “I had to bang a 25-year-old because my wife is so successful and hard-working!”
Photos courtesy of Cover Images and Nicole’s Facebook.
Sadly, it is a RARE man who has the internal fortitude and confidence to support a more successful woman. Most do not have it. So grossed out at men who just…can’t. Women can – they can empathize and support and stick with you at your lowest moments. She’s far more successful than he ever will be. Why shouldn’t she enjoy simply being able to work at this age? Few women can in her industry, but she’s on top of it so why not?
He’s a second tier man with a top tier wife, insisting their shared life remain all about him or he’ll leave. It didn’t, so he did.
Well said!
God forbid a woman to be wildly successful…
🎯
100% agree, and I will be adding “a second tier man with a top tier wife” to my vocabulary.
I know this sucks for Nicole, but Lenny Kravitz is single. Just sayin.
*sigh*
Of course he was. So original. 😑
He really is such a cliche.
Tacky as F—. Just like his hair, and makeup, and fillers.
Being in a relationship where we have seen each other through super-low times, I don’t have a lot of empathy for whiny b!tches who just want hero worship 24/7.
He’s a piece of crap.
So are his janky ass tattoos. Good riddance to this male piece of garbage. Can’t wait till his sidepiece leaves his aging ass for a younger piece in the future…it will happen.
Also Maggie Baugh is a ‘pick me’ plain and simple. Hope her career goes the way of the dodo!
What cliche. I am so tired of the mediocre male playbook.
He was such a downgrade after Lenny Kravitz
So did he fire his long-time bandmates to keep her on? Or was that just a separate thing? Maybe they side-eyed the affair and he replaced them.
Nah. It happens all the time with lead stars who have a touring band. It was more that one of them was with him for a very long time and writes with him also. So that one was a shocker. But as many backing musicians stated, often the person they tour behind just wants to freshen up his sound, looking for new inspiration, or in these markets when you are an older act, to make the money, you get rid of some that are making a lot more and bring in younger musicians to tour behind you as they are cheaper.
There’s a multitude of reasons that it could be, because while Keith does still tour in a lot of arenas, he is in his late 50s and he’s competing against younger acts. It’s just the nature of the business. I don’t think any of it had to do with Nicole and his marriage on the rocks and what he was up to behind her back.
I hope his career tanks, honestly. I’ve never considered him that particularly talented. I’ve always thought of him as a smaller Billy Rae Cyrus. Somehow I never heard about the MAGA thing, whatever it was/is. But if he’s MAGA he’s beyond a jerk. He’s an idiot.
Billy Rae wishes. LOL Keith Urban is extremely talented and a tremendous guitar player, which brings a rock element to part of his concert. He is so respected as a guitar player that he is invited to play with other acts for performances. I barely listen to country, barely, but Keith is a prolific songwriter (whether anyone likes his songs or not) and is very talented as a musician.
At 57, he is still playing in a lot of arenas because of his love of performing and putting on a good concert. Billy Rae Cyrus isn’t even in his league. I have never heard Keith is a MAGA. The guy is from Australia, originally New Zealand. He’s never been straight country anyway , bringing in some rock elements, and in the last years, has been working electronic into some of his country music. Billy Rae is a one-hit wonder.
He may be a cheater, if the story is true, but even as an aging act in country music, he is a respected talent and still brings in the crowds because of his love of performing. MAGA I will never believe.
It doesn’t matter what political party he belongs to, if he cheated, he cheated. That is a personal betrayal and completely disrespectful to his partner on so many levels. I wish the best for Nicole and her daughters.
If Nicole is such a “workaholic”, it surprises me that the custody arrangement basically gives her full custody of their daughters.
I can not believe she actually posted that with that caption jfc. I’m also not surprised by this; tbh i’m really surprised they lasted this long considering there were allegations of him cheating when he went to rehab which was only a few months into their relationship. It’s so sad to see these situations where women are willing to do everything possible to help these men when they are struggling, put their careers on the backburner to raise their kids, and then as soon as they decide to do things for themselves the men bail because it’s not all about what they want anymore. Ugh. I hope she has a good support system around her and i wish him the worst. f-cking creep
I fe l like the Celeb itches called this in the comments under the first article. You guys felt he was suspect immediately. Such a subpar guy. Nicole, don’t spend too much time wallowing on that trick. He was never in your league
She has primary custody and the girls are old enough to decide who they want to be with and I doubt it’s him and the new gfriend. Wherever she decides to relocate they will go with her and Nicole is totally going to gtfo out of Nashville
You would think so, but Nicole filmed Scarpetta season 1 in Nashville, and it was announced that there will be a season 2 and will be starting production soon.
On September 21, just a week ago, at the Nashville Film Festival, she stated that Reese also has a home in Nashville and both of them want to bring more projects to Nashville. We now know that both she and Keith had been working on the divorce agreement for months, because she had already signed the marital dissolution agreement almost a month ago.
So Nicole stating this past week her intentions to produce more projects with Reese in Nashville, to me means she has no immediate plans to change her home base. She has kids still in school.
With how much she films away, it’s not like she’s sitting in Nashville 12 months a year anyway.
She may stay in Tennessee as her home base for a few more years, for the youngest daughter to graduate high school. I think she’s 14. They take them out of school periodically to go film, but for the most part, those girls grew up in Nashville, and their school friends are in Nashville. The oldest one will be graduating in a year.
Yea that all makes a lot of sense that she would prioritize the stability of her daughters.
or…both adults decided to stay in a geographical area where they can co-parent their children whilst also pursuing their careers…like grown ass adults.
There was a piece in the Guardian in the last week, one of those “we asked readers for their experience with xyz” things. The question was to single women of all ages, about their experiences dating these days.
There were many, many comments about that scarcity of men who could tolerate dating a woman who was self sufficient and/or successful and/or educated especially if the guy wasn’t as much. It would come out as meanness or negging or jealousy that her world didn’t 100% focus on him. And many of the woman were “nope, that’s not okay and I’m not going to deal with that junk any more”. (Or even generally finding a guy who was willing to even pretend to function as an adult or somewhat equal partner)
So many were saying they would rather be single than put up with that selfish immature nonsense.
Basically, if the dude’ going to drag you, give you grief, try to make you tend his feefees because of you being hard-working, having work you love that you’re good at, respected for, being able to pay your bills, being yourself, he is *subtracting* from your joy, quality of life, not adding to it. And what do you want with a partner who does that?
Which is all to say KU is nothing special, he’s a walking loser dude mid-life crisis stereotype and Nicole is better off without him, even if it’s painful and sad right now.
(Preemptively inserting arbitrary “not all men” comment, because obviously)
But Nicole has always stated how unhappy she is without being in a relationship. As another poster stated yesterday, Nicole is in love with love. She loves being in love and having a partner. Even before her other children were estranged and she had part custody of them, she once stated her kids urged her to start dating. Tom was already involved with Penelope Cruz. Her kids were still in her life when she was with Lenny, though.
I think that is the saddest part. When you go back to a lot of her older interviews, she talked about having a lot of success but how lonely she was without a relationship and someone to share it with. She seems very fragile in that respect. It is really hard to start over, and at her age and how Hollyweird works, I don’t envy her. Nicole is drawn to creative men. Creative and/or powerful men are rarely long-term life partners. She and Keith made it 20 years together and appeared to always show up for each other at their events. So their marriage really worked for a long time until it didn’t. It is really sad it ended this way. I feel for Nicole.
We’re living in the Age of the Petty Mediocre Man—whiny b!tches convinced they’re the embodiment of greatness, yet constantly falling short of the very people they sneer at. Case in point: Kegseth, the Trump boys, and just about any run-of-the-mill MAGA bro.
I hope at some point in her life, Ms Kidman gets to be in a LTR with a man for whom she does not have to reduce herself.
AMEN!
He’s always grossed me out. JUSTIFIED!
He is gross.
And a walking cliché.
I knew it, so sad and pathetic, he probably has tattoos older than her
This 25 year old is using him as a stepping stone. She’ll move on when she meets someone more famous who can offer her more. He’ll be the one “shocked and surprised” when she walks out. Seen it happen.
I’m glad if Nicole is leaking the reasons for her divorce if that feels cathartic to her. Eff the “high road” and being the “bigger person”. Terms usually used to suppress the natural emotions, reactions and behaviors of the wronged part or victim in many situations. Because it is expected to be ” graceful” towards the jerks. Eff all of that!!!
Exactly!!!
Ngl
This comment section is 🔥 with amazing truth
Love to see it
Middle aged man with bad hair.
I want a real partnership, my wife is successful. I love that.
….Oh, but she is *too* successful. Does not center ME! Her career should come second to paying attention to ME.
Ooh, here’s a hot 25 year old who is closer to my daughter’s age than my age. She adores me, she is less successful than me. She doesn’t call me on my bullshit. She thinks i am wise and worldly.
IT MUST BE TRUE LOVE!
For f**k’s sake.
Love this comment so much
What a pathetic cliché.
25?????!!!!!!
I didn’t know of him till he married her, so its back to the ether so no head space for him.
I’m really sad for Nicole. I bet she would have cared for him until his death.
Now I can’t wait to see how things are going to turned out in some few years.
I hope she will keeps on thriving and will end up being remembered as a legend in cinema history. I wish her to find a good man that will proudly let her shine and support her in every way if she wants it. That her girls and family will always be by her side somehow.
For him let’s see, he is a 58 (in 3 weeks) not that so successful country singer, and just left Nicole Fucking Kidman for a 25 rising star of country music. I hope she is thirsty and will not be interested in having early babies.
In 10 years he will be almost 70, she will be 35 and let’s hope she will be successful. IF they make it until then, what do you think will happen ? I don’t know why, but Miranda Lambert just pop up in my head.
I hope he will end up eating his toes nails from anxiety and regrets.
She’s one of the most respected and prolific actresses working, and has been for decades. I’m certain her legacy will be remembered accordingly, just as I’m certain she’ll be better off once the initial pain passes.
She seems to have many close female friendships, and I hope she is feeling held and comforted by them. She seems to be a romantic so if she wants love again some day I hope it’s with someone deeply unproblematic who makes her laugh and adores her, a la Meryl Streep and Martin Short.
If he’s in the closet, guess he’s decided to stay there for a while. Seems he’s been dropping hints about Maggie, like firing the band & singing her name in a song he wrote for Nicole. But Keith could be covering up some closeted relationship. A 25-y.o. is unlikely to figure it out.
As for Maggie, she’s cute & talented & is getting name recognition to sell her own albums. She’ll be ok. Nicole will be ok. Her kids will eventually be ok. But Keith needs to grow up & get his act(s) together.
Keith’s Y2K chunky highlights are as old as Maggie is.
The comment I made to the first story about Keith being the one to leave disappeared, but I told y’all it was because of a younger woman.
I thought he was closeted.
This is sad as they came across very close.
I’ve always liked her. She looks like the quintessential ice goddess, but when you see her on talk shows she’s really funny and quirky. She had to remind Jimmy Fallon that they were set up and he ended up playing Mario Kart.
If I were the side piece, I would be a little upset to get a recycled song he wrote for his wife. On top of the cheating, how pathetically lazy.
That is the funniest interview! I’ve watched it several times over the years.
My spidey senses were tingling the moment I heard “he’s done.” That’s the global bat signal for men that they’ve got a jump-off. It’s such a sh*tty thing to do to someone who has loved him for 19+ years, mother to his children and unfortunately so typical of many men. I feel for Nicole having to endure this so publicly but it sounds like she’s surrounded by people who love her and she’ll be ok. Keith on the other hand? Enjoy that young girl while you’ve got her, she won’t be there for you for the long haul. He’ll have regrets, guaranteed.
As long as he’s Keith Urban and he has that money, she’ll stay. That’s why she’s there to begin with. Or she can be one of those people who uses each relationship as stepping stone, they level up with every relationship. That would serve him right.
Oof, I was really hoping it would not be such an embarrassing cliche. He left his wife and kids for a 25 year old? Ugh.
It’s just pathetic and everyone knows it. He must have it bad for her to fire his band who been with him for decades to make room for his side piece, change lyrics to acknowledge her and leave his internationally famous wife and his children. This is gonna end so badly for him and he will deserve it.
I’m so sick of all these man-babies.
Nicole is better off.
Damn Keith. You just had to be an ass, didn’t you?
This reminds me so much of my own divorce. Longtime (24 years in my case), blindsided, lied to, younger woman, younger woman who flatters him endlessly unlike my more successful ass, etc etc. I will never stop longing for my husband the way he was but right now, forget it regarding dating.
The blindsided thing was so hard. I loved him. I knew him. WE HAD A DEAL. Our children have never been the same, but who cares? As my ex said, “It can’t always be about the kids.” Yeah, I guess I come last.
So sorry that happened to you, Betsy ❤️
My heart goes out to you, Betsy. My daughter lived the same nightmare. You may have come last in his eyes but you can put yourself first now, you survived this sht show.