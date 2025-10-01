It sounds like 57-year-old Keith Urban was having an affair with a 25-year-old

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s divorce is so retro. They’ve got TMZ and People Magazine going tit-for-tat with exclusives, there was a slow reveal of Keith’s affair, and Nicole’s team is definitely putting it out there that Keith betrayed her. All of that has been revealed in just the past 24 hours!! My earlier post was up-to-date as of late Tuesday, but since then, Nicole has started going to the mattresses. A source close to Nicole told People: “Their split is turning dramatic. Nicole’s hurt and feels betrayed. She wanted to save their marriage and believed that she could, but it seems he’s already moved on.” As in, even though they were clearly working out the terms of their divorce, Nicole still believed that reconciliation was possible, but Keith wasn’t interested. Because he’s already moved on. He’s BEEN moving on.

A recent Keith Urban performance has surfaced following his split from Nicole Kidman. As fans speculate about what may have happened between the two, Urban, 57, caught more attention recently after he changed the lyrics to his song “The Fighter,” featuring Carrie Underwood, during a recent performance. As seen in a clip from the performance shared on Instagram by Urban’s utility player and rising country star, Maggie Baugh, a lyric from the song was changed to include her name as the two performed together. The original line “When they’re tryna get to you, baby I’ll be the fighter” was sung as “When they’re tryna get to you, Maggie I’ll be your guitar player” by Urban. Baugh, 25, added two emojis over the video. “Did he just say that👀,” she captioned the clip. Baugh shared the footage on Saturday, Sept. 26, before news of Urban and Kidman’s split.

Yeah, a 25-year-old? I bet Nashville gossips are having a field day. It’s just so f–king typical, and such a cliche. Mr. Flat Iron Bronzer was cheating on his wife with a 25-year-old. She’s LESS than half his age. Additionally, Nicole’s team keeps pointing at this situation with Keith as the real reason for everything that happened. Another source told People: “Keith has not been honest. She wanted to save their marriage and believed that she could, but it seems he’s already moved on. It’s devastating to her. She’s shocked.”

The only thing I’ve really seen from pro-Urban sources is the suggestion that Nicole “works too much.” Nicole does work a lot – her schedule has been crazy in recent years. But… Keith tours. A lot. He travels a lot and works as well. Nicole was always the more successful partner in this marriage too. Sources close to Nicole pushed back on that “Nic works too much” narrative by saying that Nicole “truly thrived working again. She’s been feeling amazing and very happy about having a career again. [Sunday and Faith] love seeing their mom work. They are very supportive of their mom,” but with Keith, “it’s been the opposite. Keith was used to her being supportive of his career. He’s not been as supportive as she hoped.” Yeah, he’s going with “I had to bang a 25-year-old because my wife is so successful and hard-working!”