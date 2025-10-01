Nicole Kidman filed for divorce from Keith Urban, and there is another woman

I was going to marvel at how quickly People Magazine threw together their Nicole Kidman-Keith Urban separation cover story, but this is one of those times when People’s editors might have wanted to hit pause for a day or two. Just hours after People’s cover dropped on Tuesday, Nicole Kidman filed for divorce from Keith.
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are getting divorced. The actress has filed for divorce from the country star, PEOPLE confirms, just one day after news broke that the couple had separated after 19 years of marriage. TMZ was first to report the news.
Kidman filed for divorce on Tuesday, Sept. 30 in Nashville, where the couple has lived since 2007, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. She listed their date of separation as the date of filing, and cited irreconcilable differences as reason for the split.
The pair were married in June 2006 after meeting at a gala in Los Angeles the year prior, and share daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.
[From People]
Well, it’s interesting. The timing feels significant. My guess is that Nicole initially thought this summer could be a trial separation, but Keith was already done with the marriage when Nicole left for England. Note: TMZ’s report on Nicole’s divorce filing has way more information. Apparently, Nic and Keith have already worked out a parenting plan/custodial agreement for their teenage daughters, and they’ve apparently worked out the child support already too. There’s a prenup as well and it doesn’t look like there will be a nasty fight over money (here’s hoping). TMZ says Nicole and Keith have spent a few months hammering out these details, but “our sources say Nicole made an abrupt decision to file today.”
Meanwhile, I already had a certain theory about what happened and my gut was telling me that Keith has a side-chick. That was the energy, that HE left Nicole, that he decided to move out of their home, that he got another place, that he was completely done with the marriage. Nine times out of ten, when a man is making those moves, he’s got a jumpoff waiting in the wings. Well, surprise surprise:
Keith Urban separated from Nicole Kidman and is already involved with a new woman … at least that’s what Nicole and Keith’s inner circle and the Nashville community believes. Multiple sources connected to Nicole say “all the signs point to the fact Keith is with another woman. Let’s just say, Nicole doesn’t dispute that, but she’s still shocked over it.”
One Nicole source adds, “It’s all over Nashville.”
None of the sources can pinpoint the timing. If Keith is indeed with another woman, they could have hooked up after the separation.
[From TMZ]
Yeah. Not so surprising after all. And I bet it is all over Nashville, most country-music scandals are part of Nashville’s gossip mill. I bet tons of people knew before Nicole, and that’s a horrible feeling. What else? People Mag’s sources said that Nicole felt like the writing was on the wall when Keith got his own place. Sources also told People: “She feels very betrayed. Nicole’s hurt and feels betrayed… It’s devastating to her. She’s shocked.” Man, Keith f–king sucks.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images. Cover courtesy of People.
I’m waiting for the other shoe to drop, and someone will come out of the closet.
I thought it came out. it’s his 25 year old bass player. Maggie Baugh, he changed some lyric to her name.
Just came here to say the same – and the lyrics he changed were in a love song he wrote about Nicole.
Well if that is true, he’s been cheating since last year. Keith fired his bass player/band leader of 25 years right at the end of 2024. If he did that to put his mistress in the band….what scum.
Omg, that happened to me. My long-time ex (long time with and long time without) was a musician. He wrote a song for me that was truly terrible, with my name plastered all over it. But, true love, you know? A couple of years later, I ran into him at some club where he was playing and he performed the same song with a new woman’s name in it. So, she was stuck with that hot potato song until the next woman came along.
that’s sad but also pretty hilarious @Eurydice! if you weren’t already over him by then i’m sure that helped!
Yeah, musicians….IYKYK
I knew he had someone to jump off to when I saw his perspective on the separation…something along the lines of “sure, we’ll see how it goes, my birthday is coming up, we’ll see how Nicole deals with that.” Very casual, very childish “she didn’t pay enough attention to me.” Very “maybe we’ll work it out, maybe not.” He wasn’t sitting in his emotions, which told me that he’d already found someone else to preoccupy them.
Something I never liked about Keith: he doesn’t change. He has the same hair, the same highlights, the same look, for 30 years. He doesn’t grow up.
Yeah, I read a story yesterday with his perspective basically being “there wasn’t enough intimacy, Nicole was always working, which is bad, but oh I’m still on a long ass tour but that’s not bad.” I knew then the MFer was cheating and trying to blame it on his wife for having a career. I was always meh about him, but now I think he’s just gross.
Yup. A lot of us hypothesized yesterday that his jump off was probably pretty well established. He moved out in June so he’s probably been seeing her for months.
I bet People had that cover long prepared in advance and was just waiting for the heads up to run it.
I knew it was another woman, now we’ll find out how young she is. She stayed with him through his drug rehabilitation, two children, those unfortunate country music awards & those horrible highlights.
Be free Nicole and heal girl.
Apparently the girl is 25
Someone said yesterday on the other thread that it looks like a pre-styled wig with the highlights and now I can’t unsee it.
Oh it’s definitely a wig.
nah, he’s a surfer – there are too many photos. He spends TIME making it look like that.
Yep.. cheating men follow a pattern and they all suck. Lost all respect for KU.
You know, if you’ve got 1 foot out the door in your head/heart and you’re looking for a jump off? Just break it off already. Make a clean break from your spouse instead of sneaking around, cheating. Because YOU know you’re done, and the least you owe your spouse is to let THEM know you’re done.
People who cheat, find another person first and either think they can keep the comfort of both things, or don’t want the discomfort of being without a squeeze for 5 minutes, at the expense of their spouse are scum. And negative humanity points if they are such a loser that they wait for their spouse to catch them to do the work of ending things to break up FOR them.
And double negative humanity points if the cheating, sneaking, two-timing, actively betraying their spouse, causing harm is part of the motivation for NOT just ripping the bandage off and leaving.
Triple if there are children involved.
Quadruple negative humanity points if your spouse is a highly visible public figure so you know betrayal will publicly humiliate them.
This is selfish, hurtful, childish behavior (and so predictable). Some people are only adults by virtue of their age.
Spot on, @NorthofBoston. I feel this is why the majority of divorces are initiated by women – They expect women to do literally EVERYTHING. (Not that women don’t cheat, but the dynamic of “I’ll FA until she FOs, then SHE’LL do the dirty work” is a distinctly certain-kind-of-male trait.)
As soon as I saw the info about another woman, I thought of you @Kaiser, you 💯 called that one. It sucks that so often women will help men become better versions of themselves and then they’re like “wow, I’m so great, I can do better than you.” 😬
Probably some one a lot younger and they are so in love and she understands him. Etc. People can have a cover story about Keith and girlfriend.
Their long distance lives, wealth, and being around attractive people is so conducive to this….
Feel for the kids who are you enough to be impacted and old enough to get the situation w the “jump off”. Sigh.
The word on the street is that he has insane chemistry with his 25-year old guitarist Maria. He even dedicated Nicole’s song to her in his concert.
Yeah.
That’s so gross. I would like to think that even a 25 year old would be like, “no, I do not want the song that you wrote FOR YOUR WIFE dedicated to me.”
It’s beyond low.
Yuck. So glad I missed his recent concert in my city. I heard he plays a great show but a 25 year old? so gross.
That guitarist — Maggie? — wears goofy hats in every photo. It’s different versions of the same hat. She is cosplaying a rancher or something, I guess? The hat is HELLA unflattering, ick. 🤮
Just my superficial .02
He didn’t dedicate the song, he literally changed a key lyric about Nicole to Maggie. So gross.
She survived the divorce from Tom Cruise with class, integrity and dignity intact so she will be just fine once she’s processed the pain and protect her two teenage daughters as much as possible,
Keith sucks.
I’m glad Nicole has a prenup though. Even for us civilians, the difference between a long drawn out divorce and a short divorce is so often a prenup. We should all get them.
Let the P.R. Wars begin.
Phew, so now can we forget about him and be all about Who? Nicole Chill for a bit and then get your self a 6″ 5′ drink of water .
100% this! Plus I hope in the coming years she wins all kinds of acting awards. That would be so satisfying.
Something I think that is very telling is that he only will have the girls 2 months out of the year and since they are teens and have their say I doubt they will even spend that with him. He has definitely moved on with his younger girlfriend I wouldn’t even be surprised if he had more kids with her
The reported new woman in his life is 25. His girls are 17 and 14. He turns 58 this year. That woman is closer in age to his daughters than him, it is so trashy.
Remember that Nicole essentially lost her two oldest children to Scientology in her first divorce. I’m not surprised that the very first thing she did this time, before the split was even public or final, was to get a custody arrangement and co-parenting agreement in place. So hopefully the girls at least have their mom looking out for them.
The woman has talent. Hopefully she’ll unfreeze her face and do some more iconic acting after she heals and moves on from Lord Farquad.
I really hope she’s done with these short guys that seem to be on a mission to take her down a peg.
Apparently the Keith side chick is 25. Just gross. He’s always looked like the douchebag that is holding on to his highlights and Botox for dear life just dying to be young again, so none of this surprises me.
To think she suffered through all that country music MAGA buffoonery over this jackass. I don’t know how she feels about Nashville (I think in the past she said she liked living there) but if she was only there for him I hope she gets out. The kids are old enough to decide who they want to live with and, while he seems like the guy that would argue parental alienation if she moves (to control her even though he is with someone else), the kids are too old for that argument and they have the money to fly to kids to his visitations and summer breaks if she needs to be away for her mental health.
I’m rooting for her. I’ve always liked her. She’s a beauty and very talented actor. Loved her in Moulin Rouge.
There was a decade or so where Nashville was really on the rise, with the population growth pushing toward some level of progressiveness like Atlanta, but that’s backslid dramatically in the last two elections. I can’t imagine she’ll have much reason to stay there once they divorce. California is expensive, but she’s got the coffers for it.
I do have to say these lifestyles away for long periods of time w attractive people . Plus being so darn wealthy it’s perfect formula for cheating.
I feel bad kids are young enough to be impacted but old enough to get the jump off situation
Where is Alexander Skarsgård when you need him?
With his partner and their young child in Sweden
There have been rumors online for months, especially on Crazy Days and Nights, that Nicole has been seeing her body guard / trainer. Just saying, it’s possible they both checked out of their marriage.
CD and N is not a reliable site. Recyc!ed old gossip and made up “rumors”. I quit it years ago.
Speaking of crazy rumors, someone on line claimed Nicole was seeing Tom Hiddleston. Yeah, I dont think so.
That hiddles rumour yesterday was gross. He’s too classy for that. What do people get out of making stuff up? CDAN is utter fiction as well.
There was a single poster yesterday posting things about TH /NK over and over and over again, as if repeating the lie somehow would make it so.
(I dislike RP fan fiction so it jumped out)
That site and its writer is a total fraud. Proven years ago.
Back when she was in Lion with Dev Patel, she seemed… extremely glowy and happy to do promos and red carpets with him.(Btw, I would have too! He hot!). There was more than one source linking them romantically, and even before that here were really afectionate set pics making the rounds . Most likely it was marketing but who knows, maybe both Nicole and Keith had been at least emotionally cheating on each other fir some time.
I knew something was up with him after that crazy comment by his “friends” yesterday. What a weasel. I feel sorry for Nicole. After being with that lunatic Tom Cruise who allowed her other kids to be turned against her to now this. At least her kids will be safe.
I always believed cruise was a contract. That’s his mo.
I always got that vibe. He saw a very young actress who was known in Australia but still “up and coming” internationally and knew she’d be ripe for the picking. He had her cast in Days of Thunder and locked her down. Nicole had to live with Tom and cult and all of that (and I wonder how long it took her to realize what she’d gotten herself into), but her path into Hollywood was much easier as Mrs. Cruise. She at least got that out of the marriage.
I wonder how long it will take her to ditch the whole twangy banjo MAGA vibe & take her kids to a blue coastal state — whether California or New York. RUN, Nicole, run!
I think she’ll run, but out of this country, as soon as her younger girl is 18. Back to Australia?
I thought it was strange when I read she was applying for Portuguese citizenship. I, sure she’ll spend time there, but her daughters might stay in Nashville because of college (the oldest)?
I’m not sure what her politics are, but remember she is friends with the Murdochs and is the godmother to one of his daughters…. so I don’t know if the MAGA crowd would have really bothered her.
For the record, Nashville is not MAGA. It is a blue city in a red state.
Oh, it’s MAGA enough. All the suburbs and much of the city.
Since Metro Nville gov’t formed in 1963, all mayors have been Dems.
MAGAts are everywhere. And Dems live in “red” states & Repubs in “blue” states. But Dems expect to win in Nashville even if they expect to lose in TN.
Maybe Nicole will move to CA, IL, or MA. But not if Keith gets the girls a day a week and a weekend every month.
According to other gossip sites, he had a side piece right up until they got married. He almost immediately went to rehab after the nuptials. I suspect he was “single” whenever he toured….Twenty years built on a shaky start is pretty good. They will both be happier, no doubt.
I feel sorry for Maggie Baugh IF it isn’t her, and it probably isn’t. People tend to focus on the person in closest proximity (like on stage with Keith) when hearing cheating rumors, but it turns out to be someone totally different, someone who is not on anybody’s radar.
Reminds me of Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa. He dumped his wife for her after a long-term affair. I don’t feel the least bit sorry for Maggie Baugh, she knew what she was getting into and that it was immoral and hurtful, I feel sorry for their daughters — this must be so humiliating for them. How can you still love and respect your father after he pulled shit like this.
You didn’t read my comment. I said I feel sorry for her “IF it isn’t her” because of all the hate she is probably receiving on social media right now. People are just grabbing at her being the new girlfriend because of a change in a lyric. No one knows who it is. “She knew what she was getting into.” You don’t even know that she is the person seeing him.
@ Jaded – I had the same thought about Springsteen and Scialfa.
Right? For all we know, she just met him and appreciated the support, she might have seen him as a mentor. And maybe even slept with him, but then HE decides she’s what he needed and new life together and blah blah. She’s like… can we play music?? And then he lovebombs her and by the time her head stops spinning, she’s in a relationship with a man-child who could easily be the same age as her father.
TL;DR- Hopefully people think about the big power imbalance between the 57 and 25 yr olds before they decide she’s a villian. Hypothetically, she could be, but way more info is needed.
She is so far above his league. She deserves someone better.
If he really is with a 25-year-old, then…..gross. He’s more than twice her age.
I have nothing against age differences in a marriage or relationship. My brother is 16 years older than his wife. But he was single and childless when they met. And while he’s technically old enough to be her father, it’s not the same. He would have been a young teen dad in that situation, not a man past 30. My brother was just approaching middle age when he married her, not approaching OLD age like Keith is!
5-4-3-2-1 to a preganacy announcement from the bass player. Wait and see. Men are so unoriginal.
Man, not to parasocialize a celebrity or anything, but I genuinely feel she’s had a really unfortunate run with her marriages. Obviously, you can’t know everything that goes on in other people’s lives, but having one spouse go cult crazy and the other go through a cliché midlife crisis affair ending is some seriously bad luck. Maybe she overlooks too many red flags, but nineteen years is a lot to throw away.
They got engaged or married after 6 months so yeah, think it was rushed into.
I just came here to say that I hope she finally learns her worth. She was too good for that creepy little Scientologist, and she’s definitely too good for the almost 60 year old man still frosting his tips and wearing a soul patch.