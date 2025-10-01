Nicole Kidman filed for divorce from Keith Urban, and there is another woman

I was going to marvel at how quickly People Magazine threw together their Nicole Kidman-Keith Urban separation cover story, but this is one of those times when People’s editors might have wanted to hit pause for a day or two. Just hours after People’s cover dropped on Tuesday, Nicole Kidman filed for divorce from Keith.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are getting divorced. The actress has filed for divorce from the country star, PEOPLE confirms, just one day after news broke that the couple had separated after 19 years of marriage. TMZ was first to report the news. Kidman filed for divorce on Tuesday, Sept. 30 in Nashville, where the couple has lived since 2007, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. She listed their date of separation as the date of filing, and cited irreconcilable differences as reason for the split. The pair were married in June 2006 after meeting at a gala in Los Angeles the year prior, and share daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

Well, it’s interesting. The timing feels significant. My guess is that Nicole initially thought this summer could be a trial separation, but Keith was already done with the marriage when Nicole left for England. Note: TMZ’s report on Nicole’s divorce filing has way more information. Apparently, Nic and Keith have already worked out a parenting plan/custodial agreement for their teenage daughters, and they’ve apparently worked out the child support already too. There’s a prenup as well and it doesn’t look like there will be a nasty fight over money (here’s hoping). TMZ says Nicole and Keith have spent a few months hammering out these details, but “our sources say Nicole made an abrupt decision to file today.”

Meanwhile, I already had a certain theory about what happened and my gut was telling me that Keith has a side-chick. That was the energy, that HE left Nicole, that he decided to move out of their home, that he got another place, that he was completely done with the marriage. Nine times out of ten, when a man is making those moves, he’s got a jumpoff waiting in the wings. Well, surprise surprise:

Keith Urban separated from Nicole Kidman and is already involved with a new woman … at least that’s what Nicole and Keith’s inner circle and the Nashville community believes. Multiple sources connected to Nicole say “all the signs point to the fact Keith is with another woman. Let’s just say, Nicole doesn’t dispute that, but she’s still shocked over it.” One Nicole source adds, “It’s all over Nashville.” None of the sources can pinpoint the timing. If Keith is indeed with another woman, they could have hooked up after the separation.

Yeah. Not so surprising after all. And I bet it is all over Nashville, most country-music scandals are part of Nashville’s gossip mill. I bet tons of people knew before Nicole, and that’s a horrible feeling. What else? People Mag’s sources said that Nicole felt like the writing was on the wall when Keith got his own place. Sources also told People: “She feels very betrayed. Nicole’s hurt and feels betrayed… It’s devastating to her. She’s shocked.” Man, Keith f–king sucks.