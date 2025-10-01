The palace lied about Princess Kate doing her own wedding-day makeup

So much of the Princess of Wales’s wedding look holds up. She went for a super-traditional wedding gown and it looked great. She single-handedly brought back lace sleeves for wedding gowns. It was considered controversial that she wore her hair half-down, but it looked nice. Her veil was pretty and the Cartier Halo Tiara suited her. The only parts of her wedding look which really “date” the wedding is the fact that Kate overdid the fake bronzer and she was a pale orange in many photos. That, and her makeup was too heavy. Since 2011, the excuse for the too-heavy eye makeup was “Kate did her wedding makeup herself, she took lessons and she wanted to look like herself.” Unfortunately, much like Pippa’s wedding ass, the makeup story was made of lies.

Kate Middleton had some help in achieving her royal wedding look, dispelling a longstanding rumor that she did her own makeup for her walk down the aisle. Makeup mogul Bobbi Brown appeared on the Breaking Beauty podcast to promote her new book, Still Bobbi. During the episode, the conversation turned to Kate’s April 2011 wedding to Prince William — and while she used Bobbi Brown products, the makeup artist said she wasn’t the one to apply them. “I didn’t do her makeup. I wish I did,” Brown, 68, said in the interview. “It was one of my artists, Hannah Martin, who’s become quite a sensation in the U.K.” It was previously believed that the Princess of Wales, now 43, did her own makeup for the big day after taking lessons. However, Brown confirmed to the hosts, “Hannah did her makeup.” “Hannah did give me some information that I should set my alarm and watch,” the makeup guru added. “We were texting back and forth, and she’s like, ‘Oh my God, oh my God, oh my God.’ ” When asked if they were allowed to claim credit for the look, Brown said, “We didn’t as a company use it — no one did that back then. It wasn’t the right thing to do.” She added that she has a note hanging in her office from someone who wrote letters on behalf of the royal, saying “how much she appreciated the makeup.”

[From People]

This is insane, do you guys realize that? The “Kate did her own makeup” lie came straight from the palace! It was one of THE talking points about the wedding and Kate’s whole look. She’s taken credit for doing her own makeup for over fourteen years! It’s such a bizarre thing to lie about too, much like Kate’s dumb hairpieces. Kate’s office keeps insisting that all of that is her real hair (lmao) just like they kept insisting in 2011 that Kate did her own makeup. Wasn’t that used as a cudgel against Meghan as well? Because Meghan came out and said that Daniel Martin did her wedding-day makeup and people were like “how gauche, how Hollywood, perfect Kate did her own makeup!” THE LIES!!





