The palace lied about Princess Kate doing her own wedding-day makeup

So much of the Princess of Wales’s wedding look holds up. She went for a super-traditional wedding gown and it looked great. She single-handedly brought back lace sleeves for wedding gowns. It was considered controversial that she wore her hair half-down, but it looked nice. Her veil was pretty and the Cartier Halo Tiara suited her. The only parts of her wedding look which really “date” the wedding is the fact that Kate overdid the fake bronzer and she was a pale orange in many photos. That, and her makeup was too heavy. Since 2011, the excuse for the too-heavy eye makeup was “Kate did her wedding makeup herself, she took lessons and she wanted to look like herself.” Unfortunately, much like Pippa’s wedding ass, the makeup story was made of lies.
Kate Middleton had some help in achieving her royal wedding look, dispelling a longstanding rumor that she did her own makeup for her walk down the aisle.
Makeup mogul Bobbi Brown appeared on the Breaking Beauty podcast to promote her new book, Still Bobbi. During the episode, the conversation turned to Kate’s April 2011 wedding to Prince William — and while she used Bobbi Brown products, the makeup artist said she wasn’t the one to apply them.
“I didn’t do her makeup. I wish I did,” Brown, 68, said in the interview. “It was one of my artists, Hannah Martin, who’s become quite a sensation in the U.K.”
It was previously believed that the Princess of Wales, now 43, did her own makeup for the big day after taking lessons. However, Brown confirmed to the hosts, “Hannah did her makeup.”
“Hannah did give me some information that I should set my alarm and watch,” the makeup guru added. “We were texting back and forth, and she’s like, ‘Oh my God, oh my God, oh my God.’ ”
When asked if they were allowed to claim credit for the look, Brown said, “We didn’t as a company use it — no one did that back then. It wasn’t the right thing to do.”
She added that she has a note hanging in her office from someone who wrote letters on behalf of the royal, saying “how much she appreciated the makeup.”
[From People]
This is insane, do you guys realize that? The “Kate did her own makeup” lie came straight from the palace! It was one of THE talking points about the wedding and Kate’s whole look. She’s taken credit for doing her own makeup for over fourteen years! It’s such a bizarre thing to lie about too, much like Kate’s dumb hairpieces. Kate’s office keeps insisting that all of that is her real hair (lmao) just like they kept insisting in 2011 that Kate did her own makeup. Wasn’t that used as a cudgel against Meghan as well? Because Meghan came out and said that Daniel Martin did her wedding-day makeup and people were like “how gauche, how Hollywood, perfect Kate did her own makeup!” THE LIES!!
Katie at Celebitchy
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
( cd )
Prince William and Catherine Middleton after the ceremony
The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William and The Duchess of Cambridge, Catherine Katherine Kate Middleton
The Mall in central London during the Royal Wedding of HRH Prince William and Miss Catherine Middleton in London.
Handout photo issued by Clarence House of The Bride and Groom in the throne room at Buckingham Palace, TRH The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge after their wedding. . Picture date: Friday April 29, 2011.
Handout photo issued by Clarence House of The Bride and Groom in the throne room at Buckingham Palace, TRH The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in the centre with attendants, (clockwise from bottom right) The Hon. Margarita Armstrong-Jones, Miss Eliza Lopes, Miss Grace van Cutsem, Lady Louise Windsor, Master Tom Pettifer, Master William Lowther-Pinkerton. . Picture date: Friday April 29, 2011.
Her makeup was awful
Yeah, I wouldn’t want to take credit for those raccoon eyes.
She was almost at Trump levels of orange in skin tone. CarolE’s influence no doubt.
Exactly. Wasn’t the story that the royal reporters printed ad nauseam that Kate’s makeup HAD originally been done by a professional, but SHE had redone it herself “because she wanted William to recognise her”? That’s probably what all those “Oh my Gods” were about: “Oh my GOD, what has she done to the fine work which I created for her??? Oh My GOD, we can’t take credit for THAT!” 😀
That is the story I recall hearing. That bobby brown originally did the makeup and she took it off and then redid it.
I mean the raccoon eyeliner sure did look like something she would do.
Yes! This is the story I remember as well, probably because it’s what happened to me—I had my makeup done on my wedding day, but it was SO much heavier than what I usually wore that I ended up wiping a lot of it off after the makeup artist left. I wanted to actually look like myself in all of the pictures.
I’m almost as annoyed by the fact that Kate couldn’t even be bothered to write the thank-you note to Bobbi Brown herself! She was just chilling in Anglesey doing nothing for months after the wedding, it’s not like she didn’t have the time.
It sure was.. whoever did her makeup stayed silent after her lie for a reason, I wouldn’t admit to creating that face either.
It doesn’t really matter who did it, because it’s clearly her preference. She’s done her makeup like this ever after. She always wears too much eye makeup during the day. It ages her so much. She also frequently wears too much of an orangey toned foundation and bronzer/blush. It’s too bad, because she really is pretty, and has beautiful eyes.
The dress was pretty but was kinda boring. Grace Kelly’s had a beautiful skirt and waist band that gave it interest. Kate’s skirt was boring. The bodice of Kate’s looked like it was moulded to stand on its own without her even being in it. It just didn’t look like her body. The sleeves were beautiful though, the earrings and tiara and veil were pretty. She did look happy.
Kates dress reminded me of my Gunne Sax prom dress which was absolutely horrible but popular in the 80’s.
Keens gown was a kind of knockoff of grace Kelly’s gown which was much much more elegant. The makeup of keen was too heavy.
Take a look at Princess Margaret’s wedding dress. This is the same dress with added lace and embroidery. Also, that veil looks so heavy. It’s all wrong, proving once again that Kate cannot accessorize to save her life.
It looks heavy for the small tiara given too. Basically the tiara looks like a hairband keeping the veil on the head.
I love that the truth is out! We know she is a liar so what else has she lied about? Maybe her “illness”? Her makeup that day was heavy and I wouldn’t want to get credit for it but a lie is a lie.
yikes you think she lied about cancer?
I think she lied about having cancer.
I do too, Beverley.
She def lied about having cancer — it was to deflect from what went down in December 2023 with William [rage-monster] when she bolted.
I’ve thought it a very interesting coincidence that she announced she has cancer shortly after Charles had made his own announcement, though at the beginning, I assumed she was telling the truth. It’s her penchant for copying well, everything, that made me think later on that I wouldn’t be surprised if that’s what she did, copied Charles, for any number of reasons. Cover up something else, get global sympathy, have an excuse that no one will argue with for not working. Seems like she may really have had some GI procedure or surgery. Maybe she had something removed, and was told it needed to be biopsied to rule out whatever, or maybe they did find some pre-cancerous cells – don’t know enough to know if she would have required treatment in that case or just monitoring. But from what people have said here about their own experiences being treated for cancer, the things she’s said, or done, don’t seem to match up with the cancer treatment she claims to have gone through.
The top of the dress is a copy of the Monique Lhuillier design Lea Solonga wore several years earlier. Except on Kate it looks cheap, like something you can pick up at David’s bridal. Plus, the bust makes her breasts look like hard little bullets, like it would be physically painful to hug her (I’m assuming they added some kind of padding to make it appear she has breasts?). The v-neck opening should have been either wider or more narrow, but they way it was made makes it look “vagina-ish.” Her hair was bad, and her makeup was garish. I thought her whole look was hideous.
They LIE about everything, even the smallest of things (like Kate’s wedding makeup) which is crazy. I’m not sure how anything from the palaces can be treated with any credibility. If they lie about the little stuff, what kind of BIG lies are they telling???
Yeah, that’s where I’m at. They lie about everything. They are used to lying. It’s the norm. So yes what else are they lying about?
The first official press release from her office post marriage was to lie about hair extensions, pretending the visible extension was a childhood scar that we have never seen again.
But this makeup story means they were lying even earlier than that.
The inspiration for Kate’s wedding dress was clearly Isabella Orsini’s, who got married in September 2009. IO took the idea from Grace Kelly’s dress.
IO’s dress was much nicer than Kate’s, but it was clearly one of the designer’s sources. The sad thing that spoilt Kate’s look was the badly made top with the boob darts.
And the makeup looked like she went for a raccoon eye look, and the shades were all wrong for her skin time.
If I were in Bobbi Brown’s shoes, I wouldn’t have said anything.
Oh, thank heavens, I thought I was the only one who didn’t like the bodice of the dress.
I actually really liked Kate’s dress, too— except for those awful boob darts! They really ruined an otherwise beautiful gown. (And reminded me of some old Madonna video)
I said downthread that it always gives me broken/busted ribs vibes (& was/is a distraction from the artful lacework).
The overall shape of the dress was Princess Margaret’s dress. This is where the boob darts came from. She was copyKeening on her wedding day.
I thought the dress was lovely back during the wedding but didn’t look that closely. I still think it’s lovely but I loathe the boob darts now and can’t unsee them. Maybe Bobbi was trying to give Hannah credit but yeah Hannah might be somewhere going no don’t say anything!
When I watched the wedding, my eyes zeroed in on the boob darts and I could never unsee them.
The boob darts look obvious in the top photo and it looks tacky. Maybe she lost too much weight for the dress, but the bodice looked off. The low dip and attempt to show cleavage didn’t help.
@nanea, I totally agree it was almost a straight copy of Orsini’s wedding dress. The only real difference was the skirt.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CJuGPX3FHTd/
I had never seen this before and it is a total copy, except that Orsini has a classier cleavage going on.
LOL, apparently Orsini, upon first seeing Kate’s dress, thought that it was a copy of her wedding gown as well! Did she get a nasty note from KP telling her to take that back?!
https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=763872537564361&id=199204764031144&set=a.295962014355418
Yes! Lea Salonga wore a similar top in 2004, but Orsinis looks almost identical, except with a better bust and neckline.
I’m sure it’s just a case of “recollections may vary.”
lol
I wonder if Bobbi’s makeup person, Hannah, did most of Kate’s makeup, and it was subtle. And then Kate said, give me the blusher and the eyeliner, I want to do them the way I want.
Kate’s face is actually pretty square, like both her parents, and that can look hard in some of her university pictures. So she uses lashes of blush to contour in cheekbones.
That was my thougth too. If not, that’s not a good make-up job to claim.
That could be. Bc I am bafflement at the idea of actual MUA adding that black liner. Bafflement I tell you.
So what I remember hearing 14 years ago is pretty close to that – a BB makeup artist did her makeup and Kate didn’t like it so wiped it off and did it herself. Honestly, I can believe that – or that she did a lot of extra makeup after the MUA left – bc that makeup does not look professionally applied but it does look different from her regular makeup. So I think either she completely wiped it off or changed it a lot, and I think THAT’S why the MUA didn’t take credit for it, because she didnt want to, lmao.
I mean 2011 wasn’t that long ago, we knew who designed Kate’s dress and who did her hair, so why not share the MUA?
This is the version I recall hearing at the time. And no one really questioned it because the eyeliner looks amateur.
You can tell when a professional does her makeup because the eyeliner isn’t black and heavy and the blush doesn’t look like it was done in the 1980s.
I will be the devil’s advocate this one time and say that I was in England when they married and they did share Martin’s name and also were repeating her involvement in the wedding in articles from 2016. Martin was also credited for Eugenie’s wedding and they mentioned Kate’s wedding makeup then too. But yes, the story was as Becks said, Kate wiped it off and reapplied.
But this whole thing is kind of the exception that proves the tabloid rule because this wasn’t even a lie in my opinion but for some reason a bunch of networks are picking it up as “debunked” when there are actual things they’d never debunk?? No idea what’s going on behind the scenes here.
I wonder what Hannah and Bobbi thought when the predominant storyline became that she did it herself. I lean toward she just added more rather than washed off. But that’s a rude storyline to put out after having an actual MUA did do some parts of it. Taking all the credit. Although, considering the heavy eyeliner, maybe that’s for the best but still, it’s kind of sh-tty.
@Becks1, I remember reading something like that, too. Perhaps that’s why Bobbi Brown mentioned her assistant was texting her “OMG you have to see this”? Lol
That was always my take – that Kate had someone apply a wedding look and then decided to add her own “touches” after the fact. It would have been a crazy choice to have everyone in the wedding party left to their own devices for their look, considering how widely this wedding was televised.
I actually believe that this story came more from the palace side than the Middleton side, simply because I feel like Ma Middleton would want to be associated with a successful brand like Bobbi Brown!
Lol…of course she lied and the sky is blue. Pathetic.
She has to be the worst person in a group project. She consistently either wants to take credit for what other people have done, or be added in for credit on things that she had no input on. This is such a silly and minuscule thing to lie about, and just shows how pathological the inclination to steal credit and ideas is.
Plenty of people get their makeup done for major events, Mac and Sephora have made an entire business around it. Even back then no one would have batted an eye at you getting your makeup professionally done for your wedding, especially not your wedding broadcast to a billion people. And to be honest the makeup wasn’t that great anyway. People have been explained in a way the heaviness of it by saying that she was the one that did it, I don’t know if this is an example of Hannah Martin’s best work.
LOL. Worst person in a group project is taking me out. I love how Meghan made sure to give credit to both Daniel and her hair stylist. To me, that’s grace. Meghan invested in her colorist highbrow hippie’s business which includes hair supplements. So she’s not above saying she gets help and cresting that help. Imagine lying that you did your own make-up when you didn’t. Unhinged behavior from the start, jeez.
“Worst person in a group project”
You nailed it! Lmao
Speaking of group projects remember when we were told how she came up with the name Headstart?
I thought the story was a professional make-up artist did Kate’s make-up, but she didn’t like it so she washed it off and did it herself. I believed the story at the time. I thought it looked overdone on camera, so I imagine it looked overdone in person. I didn’t think it looked very natural at all, if that was what she was going for. It wasn’t subtle at all.
Hah I didnt scroll far enough! This is what I had heard as well.
That’s the version I recall too, that she had been made up by a professional but then washed her face clean and did it over herself.
I remembered something along those lines, too, but with an emphasis on the eyes. As in she felt like the MUA didn’t give her enough eye and so she added more.
I guess none of it matters but it’s just all silly the way they lie. Or how multiple stories get put around.
I dont believe Kate washed it off but I do believe she added more and that’s why it looks so heavy. Bobbi Brown is famous for that no makeup makeup look, so probably Kate (or Carol) grabbed the bronzer as soon as the MUA walked out the room.
Wait, what part of the Pippa “look” was lies? Spill!
her butt!
Her padded undergarment that gave her the famous “bum”
STOPPPPPPPP! Seriously?! Pippa had a padded butt at her sister’s wedding?!! That’s crazier than this makeup story and I’m here for it.
Also, William looks like such a turd in that red coat. Meanwhile Harry looks scrumptious in his navy.
I remember there was a photo of Pippa at the airport after her wedding and the comments and maybe even the article were surprised at how extremely flat her but was. It’s like the lie with such ease. I also remember during Harry and Meghan’s wedding, Gayle King was one of the commentators for CBS and I think Tina Brown mentioned the whole uproar about Pippa’s butt at Kate’s wedding and Gayle laughed and said “What butt? That wasn’t a butt” or something along those lines. I fell out laughing because, WHERE? 😂
That she had the perfect bottom, she, in fact, has no bottom. Kate should have known she was in trouble when she got overshadowed by her sister’s ass on her wedding day. LOL.
Those cone boobs are so distracting. It’s all I see on that dress. And I would never want my name associated with that horrible makeup job.
I hated that dress, and yes the cones! I don’t like long sleeved wedding gowns and I don’t like lace. The skirt and the veil just kind of drooped.
I honestly don’t know why they even went with the whole “she did her own makeup guys!”. I get it’s part of her “im just a simple country girl at heart” shtick but come on. She’s marrying the future king and has a billion people (literally) watching her wedding. People would completely understand wanting to get the top professionals for everything. Most people would use professionals too if they had the funds like Kate.
This is a good question. Like why? There’s no shame in getting help. Was it really that different back in 2011 or whenever this wedding was. People didn’t give credit back then? I don’t know if that’s true and it was just Kate who didn’t give credit.
My sister’s wedding was quite small (2007) and we had hair and makeup people faff us up first. (I was the MOH and my daughter flower girl.)
Oh for sure people were using MUAs, but Brown seemed to suggest that celebs didn’t publicize their MUAs back then and that’s why Kate never gave credit. I did think it was funny that she had a thank you note from a place staffer and not actually Kate.
Kind of like Meghan said SHE had a note (hopefully Kate actually wrote that one). Now I wonder if the palace will come after Bobbi Brown too?
For MOST people there wouldn’t be any shame in getting help – in fact, I would say it is a sign of class to credit those who helped you! However, that has never been the royal way – they expect freebies and gifts but it’s a one way street for the most part. They might name their clothing designers, but acknowledging hairstylists, make-up artists, nail techs, or stylists? So gauche!
I also think it was part of Kate’s image at the time – such a simple, down-to-earth country girl! She doesn’t know about things like makeup! It’s actually quite a hilarious caricature of what a palace official thinks a “commoner” is like: “She washes her face in a trough with soap and water” 🤣.
They were really pushing the whole “Kate is a commoner and this is so refreshing for the royals. She isn’t a snotty aristocrat like Diana was”.
Meanwhile her family made her getting the ring a family business and were the British Kardashians.
Her doing her own makeup was supposedly to make her more relatable.
Right? Even most peasants get their makeup done on their wedding day!
No, it wasn’t different in 2011, we’ve always known all components of a royal wedding day–a quick google search & you can find Diana’s MUA, QEIIs MUA, and so on. And we heard at the time it was a Bobbi Brown MUA but that Kate washed it off (always thought that sounded doubtful–you’re in your wedding gown & you wash off your makeup???) & reapplied her way.
My daughter got a professional beautician – a local one – to do her make up, her two bridesmaids’ make up and my make up on the morning of the wedding. It was quite a reasonable price and they did a good job. So why on Earth lie about it. As usual, the photos show her looking more thrilled by the situation than he looks.
“They were happy to lie to protect my brother [and his wife], they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us,”
Wasn’t there once a story that Kate had a professional do her wedding make up but hated it and thought it didn’t look like her, so she took it all off to apply her own make up? I am sure I read about this a few times.
There was this story. However, it never made sense, because Kate’s wedding makeup was so dark around her eyes and heavy. So, if you took off natural looking makeup and then reapplied it heavy, it doesn’t fit with the “didn’t look like me” idea that was floated.
Well, look at how she does her makeup normally with the super heavy eyeliner even now. That’s probably how William most often saw her.
I think “looking like herself” definitely meant her usual heavy eye liner and that the professional make up was too light and natural for her
She is so odd. Why volunteer a lie?! Anyone who can afford it hires a makeup artist for their wedding day. No one would expect otherwise.
Can we finally admit that we have never seen that scar “from a procedure she had as a child” again, and it was in fact a visible hair extension? This woman has been playing in our faces since the beginning.
The need to lie about her hair from day one is pathological. But she never did anything of substance so her hair was viewed as an accomplishment.
It really is insane that they’re dying on the hill of her hair always being completely her own. Plenty of people wear extensions; there’s nothing wrong with it, it’s not embarrassing…it’s such a crazy thing for them to be so vehement about.
At the time I remember being underwhelmed by Kate’s dress and styling. I thought, and still think, it was boring. There was nothing wrong or ugly about it but just a big “meh” from me. She was upstaged by Pippa’s barely there bum for goodness sakes!
I remember the then CP Mary of Denmark’s hair stylist commented that for a royal wedding the bride ought to make an effort with her hair (and though he didn’t say it directly, the implication was clear: Kate did not make an effort, which is actually totally in character for her).
Considering what has happened since the wedding, I’m not shocked that the Palace lied about this. I do you wonder if Kate is upset that this has come out.
God those are big veneers. Like, tic tac teeth. That’s my first thought. Second? He’s not looking at her, in any of the pictures. It’s like he can’t bring himself to look at his own bride. Out of shyness? Really? After waiting ten years to tie the knot? Is he that inhibited? ….or is there something else going on? It’s like they’re on two totally different frequencies. She’s just thrilled to bits & he’s like, oh, fine.
She looks ecstatic and he looks…..like he’s there.
The most telling video from that day IMO is when they are leaving Clarence House for the reception (or leaving BP to go to clarence house? IDK – when we saw Kate’s evening gown.) So she walks out next to Camilla while William and Charles walk ahead of them and then William just walks away from her to get into the car – he doesn’t help her down the stairs or anything. Its clearly awkward and Kate stops to look at a photographer’s camera in what seems to be an attempt to make it less awkward (like William kept walking after she stopped, but he was already walking away.)
contrast that with Harry walking out with Meghan in her reception gown looking like he was ready to go to war to defend her (which he basically did in a way) and like he didn’t want to let go of her hand for a second.
these two couples are not the same and it was clear even on their wedding days.
I hated that outfit so much. The dumb fur top and accessories were so tacky. I think that ugly outfit distracted me from not noticing how William was not acting like a husband in love.
@Becks, that stuck with me, too— and he’s done it so many times since then. I’m no Kate fan, but William is just awful.
I think that also happened when they were getting into their carriages immediately after their weddings. I only saw a small glimpse of Will and Kate’s wedding but I sort of remember someone posting a comparison of how he got into the carriage and didn’t really help her get into the carriage or help her sit down, while Harry not only helped Meghan into the carriage but he also helped her adjust her dress so that she could sit comfortably next to him. The two couples are definitely not the same.
I remember that. It reminded me of when Diana & Charles were leaving St Paul’s after a rehearsal. Charles was shaking hands with church officials, as was Diana, then he just went on down the stairs to the waiting car & she scampered down the stairs to catch up to him eventually sliding her hand into his. He glanced back like, where? who? what? Oh, right, my fiancee. 🙄
Well, don’t we also now know that William was pretty hungover at his wedding. Didn’t Harry allude to that in Spare? But even hunger over, he still could’ve made some eye contact or yes walked her out of the reception rather than leaving her as Becks mentioned. Two totally different frequencies and vibes is a good way to put it.
It was also HARRY who helped Kate out of the carriage after they had left the ceremony. There is a photograph of it: William had already checked out, not like he had been “present” at the ceremony anyway.
No wonder she was so put out when her brother-in-law, a natural gentleman, met and married the love of his life.
wait, WHAT?!? This is to reply to @Magdalena, Harry was the one to help her out of the carriage after WanK left their *wedding* ceremony? ….i mean. I remember William stalking off in the rain at the Queen’s jubilee barge boat / float parade down the Thames, with an umbrella, leaving Kate behind, and Harry gesturing to him — there’s a photo of that also — like, Dude, forget your wife? …but I figured that was absentminded. I mean. Why does she put up with this??? No matter how much money or prestige someone had, the second they treated me with such utter indifference, I think I’d be on the fence. Like, one foot over the fence.
Yes, Harry essentially became the groom and the bridesmaid at her wedding by helping her out of the carriage and then he fixed her train for her. That is why she of all of the royals, irritates me the most because Harry did everything to welcome her in but she couldn’t do the same for his wife and mother to his children. She was okay with her lies causing Harry’s wife to contemplate suicide while she was pregnant with his first child, Archie. She allowed that lie to continue to the point that they lost a child and when she learned of the miscarriage, she still allowed that lie to continue during Meghan’s third pregnancy with his daughter Lilibet.
He didn’t even look at her when she walked down the isle! He kept his back turned on her until he could no longer ignore her. I remember being a bit shocked at how cold an affair this wedding was – especially after watching all the joyous weddings among the Scandi royals where people showed their feelings openly.
I remember Harry looking at her and saying something to William and he still never turned his head.
Meanwhile Harry was looking at Meghan with admiration and Jack did the same with Eugenie.
I would have to check if Charles turned to look at Diana.
I remember that. They claimed it was ” protocol” for him to face forward and that Harry was breaking protocol by looking back at Kate. I seem to remember Jack and Harry looking back at Meghan and Eugenie though. No idea about Edo since it was during covid, but I have a feeling that was yet again them trying to explain why normal wedding/ fiance/ newlywed stuff that William didn’t do was totally because of protocol and not because he wasn’t enthused about his wife.
They also tried to explain why William didn’t even get a wedding band. Conveniently ignoring that Charles, Philip and Edward all had a wedding band even if they didn’t wear it on the ring finger.
Ok i found a clip of the Charles and Diana wedding and they do show him looking at Diana as she was approaching the dais.
So more bs about protocol to cover for William acting weird at the wedding.
I can’t recall where I read that William wanted to wear the black frockcoat uniform – which Harry was granted permission to wear for his wedding – for his ceremony, but the future king’s preference was nixed in favor of the Irish Guards ceremonial red tunic. There are some posed pics of the wedding party @ the palace where William switched out to the Blues & Royals frockcoat. I later wondered if it was done as a concession.
Speaking from the perspective of a bridesmaid who wore unflattering colors / styles on someone’s Big Day, I can attest that it creates some discomfort that can “read” in photos. And speaking of discomfort, Kate’s heavily constructed bodice ALWAYS gives me “broken ribs” plaster cast vibes.
I liked the dress and that’s about it. The veil was all wrong, and reminded me of heavy net curtains (sheers). It also sat very strangely on her head behind the tiara because of the particular hairstyle she chose, which was so slathered with hairspray and appeared very unnatural.
The makeup looked like it had been applied with a trowel and exaggerated the lines around her eyes whenever she smiled. She didn’t look like herself at all.
I think Kate and William are going to be stealing credit from other people’s accomplishments because they literally have none of their own.
KAISER!!! That “Pippa’s wedding ass” line took me OUT🤣
If I were Bobbi Brown, I wouldn’t let someone on my staff take credit for that makeup, because it was way too heavy and overdone. Her wedding dress was pretty but the bustline was unattractive. I assume the artist did it and she thought there wasn’t enough blush/bronzer or eyeliner and so went to town herself.
I mean let’s not hate on the makeup artist. They clearly had to give Kate what she wanted and this look screams Kate. They weren’t going to tell a royal ‘no’ to the look they wanted.
I find it bizarre that they’re saying it wasn’t the done thing back then to say who the MUA was. Everyone knew that Barbara Daly did Diana’s wedding make up, and that was 1981!
I suspect someone did Kate’s makeup and then she added to it herself. It was so heavy, no professional would have done that face.
IDK if it’s a true story or some urban legend I read somewhere / saw an interview w/ Barbara Daly recounting the soft, natural look she had done, appropriate for the day/venue, but Diana was committed to the blue kohl eye pencil she believed intensified the color of her eyes. So determined that she slipped away to add it just before they left for St Paul’s Cathedral. Barbara didn’t notice until they were arranging the veil & dress before walking down the aisle.
Forget the clown makeup, even in his wedding day wank looked like he was being held hostage. This is not how one looks or doesn’t look at one’s bride on their wedding day. He has his eyes closed I’m the picture I’m the church for goodness sake. She is the one looking at him and he is just closing his eyes . In the carriage he is looking down or away from her . Seriously, why marry her if it’s so painful for you . He is such a grade A ass-h. Oh never mind, they deserve each other. Case in point her doing her own makeup was another stick to beat Meghan with . So I take my sympathy for her back .
Willie was looking harder at Meghan on her wedding day than he did at Kate on his. It gave me creepy vibes seeing him ogling her.
I dunno. I’m not so sure I’d cop to doing this one. Her wedding day make up was atrocious. She looked like she’d rolled straight out of the club with those raccoon eyes and into her wedding dress.
Maybe she used Bobbi Brown products. But no professional MUA worth their salt would let a high profile client walk out like this.
I think maybe Hannah did something soft, beautiful and appropriate but Kate wanted her crazy black crayon eyeliner and 6 layers of foundation
The only reason I think Kate did do her own make up at the end of the day is because she still does it exactly the same way 14 years later. She hasn’t changed, modified or softened a thing about her make up
I may stand alone, but didn’t like her wedding dress. The weird pointy boobs, and prom hoop skirt were blah for me. Don’t even get me started on the tacky shrug she wore with her second prom dress.
Lol at Kate wanting to redo her makeup so William would recognize her. He barely looked at her that day — or since.
She needed her heavy makeup as a security blanket.
Kate doesn’t know who she is. She acts like the person someone else expects her to be. Because she doesn’t know herself, she just exists with horrible style and piss poor character. Lazy. Liar. Insecure. Stalker. This is their future “queen.”
IIRC, Charles not only wore a wedding ring, he put it back on *after* Diana died. Having removed it when they split. Just as a token of, you know, respect. Their marriage was definitely problematic, but you get a sense that it was problematic because they both *wanted* it to be a real marriage, not a paper bond. Which raises expectations. WanK — I sense — is not like that at all. It was not for better, or for worse. It was for show.
Never liked her make up! Not before wedding, at wedding, now!
Heavy, too much eyeliner and those eyebrows! Reminds me of some animal, can’t remember exactly which. God!!🤦♀️
She took credit intil now, now they do realize how ugly it us, now they have Bobby Brown take responsibility, all to save and maintain Saint Catherine’s as a paragon of virtues, god-like. Honest, how these people will do everything to manipulate the narrative.
My trip down memory lane is that somewhere I read that all the Middleton women got tattooed eyeliner at the same time. The dig was that they must have gotten a group rate.
Some of Kate’s eye look could have been because of the tattoo.
When you look at photos of Kate young when she is wearing minimal makeup or appears to be barefaced, the harsh eyeliner is always there. Maybe Kate got so used to the heavy liner that she felt compelled to add more or maybe it’s the original tattoo showing through.
She was trying to replicate Diana’s heavy eyeliner.
I watched the wedding and thought her gown was pedestrian. For me Grace Kelly and Carolyn Besset met the gold standard.
Not quite sure what Bobbi Brown means when she says they didn’t take credit for Kate’s makeup that day, that they didn’t do that sort of thing then. Of course they did! We’ve always known who made the royal dress, the shoes, the cake, the flowers, the perfume, the hair, the makeup! Bet it was per instruction from KP, don’t talk!
I actually like her wedding dress. It suits her and her age at the time. I don’t understand lying about the makeup instead of just saying she used a makeup artist and telling them the look you wanted. I do think she may have added extra eyeliner herself on top of what the makeup artist did. Her wedding makeup reflects the time she was in. This was when everyone was getting spray tans and looked slightly orange. Again, this was a woman owned business she could have given credit to but instead she pretended to have a skill she didn’t possess and put that deception on record. It’s expected for a royal bride, who would be televised around the world, to have professional makeup. They lie about the most mundane things for no reason. They also lie about bigger things as well, which causes harm to others. Let’s see how long it takes for the UK press to go after Bobbi Brown now.