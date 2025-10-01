“Selena Gomez shows off her three Ralph Lauren wedding dresses” links
  • October 01, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Selena Gomez shows off all three of her Ralph Lauren wedding dresses. [Just Jared]
Another great dress on Emily Blunt. [RCFA]
I think Jeremy Allen White is going to get an Oscar nom too. [LaineyGossip]
Review of Netflix’s House of Guinness. [Pajiba]
The MAGA cult is so mad about Bad Bunny. [Socialite Life]
Saint Laurent’s new collection = colorful trash bags. [Go Fug Yourself]
Madonna’s first pod interview. [OMG Blog]
Family Guy’s Halloween special is only available on Hulu. [Seriously OMG]
A Teen Mom’s mom is in the hospital. [Starcasm]
What’s Nicole Kidman’s net worth? [Hollywood Life]
The Rock talks about his weight loss. [Buzzfeed]

15 Responses to ““Selena Gomez shows off her three Ralph Lauren wedding dresses” links”

  1. Mumster says:
    October 1, 2025 at 12:34 pm

    Stunning. Every one is beautiful and Selena looks amazing.

  2. Eleonor says:
    October 1, 2025 at 1:04 pm

    I looove the dress she is wearing barefoot, such a retro vibe!

    • Alice says:
      October 1, 2025 at 3:18 pm

      Yes! Old Hollywood, jazz, swing and cocktail parties, an awesome vibe and look for her. I love all her wedding looks but this one made me smile.

  3. Kiki says:
    October 1, 2025 at 1:07 pm

    Absolutely lovely.

  4. Constance says:
    October 1, 2025 at 1:14 pm

    Because white men weren’t prioritized (for once) they are mad at the NFL which btw counts of men of color to make up their teams…
    I was shocked at the announcement that BB would be the act since the NFL has been licking Trumps ass so much…racism seems to be right up their alley. But $$ wins out and Bad Bunny bring the fans.

    • Mightymolly says:
      October 1, 2025 at 3:45 pm

      So awkward when capitalism doesn’t align itself with white supremacy. They built a monster they can’t contain.

  5. tamsin says:
    October 1, 2025 at 1:16 pm

    Gorgeous, all three, and she looked beautiful and happy!

  6. Krista says:
    October 1, 2025 at 1:32 pm

    STUNNING1

  7. M says:
    October 1, 2025 at 1:44 pm

    The mostly see-through dress is too much for me. The other two are lovely.

  8. SIde Eye says:
    October 1, 2025 at 1:48 pm

    Absolutely gorgeous! All three! Love the black and white pics too.

  9. Sue says:
    October 1, 2025 at 1:51 pm

    Selena looked sooooo stunning! As a life long fan of the bob haircut for myself, I love that that’s how she wore her hair.

  10. Henny Penny says:
    October 1, 2025 at 2:48 pm

    Every single one of these dresses is freaking fabulous. She seems like a genuinely good person who somehow miraculously survived childhood fame and fortune. I wish her the best. But as a labor and delivery nurse, I’m worried about her having babies. I’m sure she’ll get the best care, but lupus is a serious medical condition that can be very unpredictable in pregnancy.

  11. DouchesOfCambridge says:
    October 1, 2025 at 4:37 pm

    AMAZING DRESSES AND BEAUTIFUL PICS! Congrats Selena and Benny

  12. therese says:
    October 1, 2025 at 5:33 pm

    Those kids are adorable together.

