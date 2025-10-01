Princess Anne went to Kyiv, Ukraine just weeks after Prince Harry’s visit

Embed from Getty Images

In April 2024, the Duchess of Edinburgh became the first British royal to visit Ukraine since the Russian invasion. Sophie’s visit lasted for a few days, and she met with Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska and there were some photo-ops at various sites. Then, in April of this year, Prince Harry visited Ukraine at the invitation of the country’s veterans affairs minister and the director of the Superhumans Center. Harry stayed out of Kyiv for that visit, but it was still a really big deal and the British media had a f–king meltdown over it. Prince William also had a meltdown, and he rushed around, screaming that HE wanted to go to Ukraine as well but he was advised that it was too dangerous. Then, on September 12, Prince Harry made his second visit to Ukraine, this time traveling into Kyiv. He met with veterans, he paid his respects at the Alley of Heroes and he visited many bombed-out sites across the city. He likely met one-on-one with President Zelensky, but the British government pressured Zelensky and Harry to not publicize the meeting or reveal any photos. Now, just weeks later, the Windsors sent Princess Anne to copy her nephew.

The Princess Royal met with Volodymyr Zelensky during a visit to Ukraine. During her trip, which took place at the request of the Foreign Office, Princess Anne highlighted the “traumatic experiences” of children living on the front line of the conflict, and spoke to the Ukrainian president about the UK’s ongoing support for Ukraine. The 75-year-old is the third senior royal to visit the war-torn country since Russia invaded it more than three years ago. Princess Anne made the visit to Kyiv on Tuesday to “demonstrate solidarity” with Ukrainian children and families affected by the conflict. She shook hands with Mr Zelensky, who told her, “You’re very welcome”, to which the Princess Royal replied: “You’re very kind. I don’t know how you have time to spare but there you go.” The pair discussed the UK’s support for Ukraine and the country’s ongoing resistance. Princess Anne handed Mr Zelensky a sealed envelope with a red royal crest on the back, which probably contained a personal letter from the King. After their meeting, she paid her respects at the Children’s Memorial with Olena Zelenska, the Ukrainian first lady. She left a teddy at the memorial, which commemorates the hundreds of children who have died since the invasion began in February 2022, saying her daughter Zara Tindall had the same bear. As the Princess Royal stepped back after placing the teddy at the base of the memorial alongside the scores of other cuddly toys, she told Mrs Zelenska: “That was one that my daughter had.” The first lady, who had also left a bear in tribute and looked emotional during the visit, turned to Princess Anne and nodded solemnly at the gesture. The Princess Royal also met female police and armed forces representatives in the capital to hear about their role in protecting women and children amid the war and heard from children at the Child Rights Protection Centre, who have been returned to Ukraine, to learn about their reintegration.

[From The Telegraph]

Do you think the Foreign Office genuinely invited ANNE to visit Ukraine? And when do you think this request was made? This has the feel of the Windsors throwing a tantrum over Harry’s positive Ukrainian reception. This has the feel of the British government trying to overshadow or cancel out Harry’s most recent visit too. It’s curious though – why didn’t William go? Would it have been too obvious that he was copying his brother? Did the Foreign Office want William to go? Was William invited but he said no because he’s too lazy?

