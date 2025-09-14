Prince Harry paid his respects at the Alley of Heroes in Kyiv, Ukraine

When Prince Harry visited Lviv, Ukraine in April, I was so moved by Ukrainians’ reactions to his visit, and by Harry’s reaction to being on the ground. Harry was so interested in hearing personal stories (often through a translator) of war, injury and rehabilitation. The April visit was focused heavily on the Superhumans Center, a major rehab center for veterans, and not on the war itself. Of course, Harry’s April visit drew global attention and even more sympathy for Ukrainians. During that visit, Harry was loaded down with gifts, and he brought them home to Meghan and the kids.

Well, Harry arrived in Kyiv on Friday, and he had a jam-packed schedule for what looks like a 48-hour visit. He attended an Invictus conference and got to speak to a group of about 200 Ukrainian veterans and soldiers. He laid a wreath at a memorial in Kyiv’s Maidan Square. He promised to do everything possible to help Ukrainian veterans. He visited bombed-out buildings, some of which were still smoldering from Russian strikes. He paid his respects at the Alley of Heroes, and ended up creating one of the most iconic photos I’ve ever seen.

Suffice to say, Ukrainians love Harry and he’s once again being loaded down with gifts. It’s incredibly sweet and moving when you really think about it. When “royals” visit countries on official visits, they’re often given an official gift from the government. In Harry’s case, he’s basically there representing himself, Invictus and the spirit of survival. People really respond to him and they want him to remember his visit. These are not official gifts – these are just regular people who wanted to give something to the ginger prince and his pretty wife. Like, a Ukrainian chef went out of his way to give Harry a jar of borshch. People are giving him gifts for Meghan and the kids too.

Prince Harry at the Alley of Heroes in Kyiv pic.twitter.com/qrAH0Wgn5O — Olga Patlyuk 🇺🇦 (@OlgaPatl) September 13, 2025

Prince Harry visited the Alley of Heroes on Kyiv’s central Independence Square, paying tribute to those who have lost their lives fighting in Russia’s war. According to the Guardian, Prince Harry made an unannounced visit to Ukraine at the invitation of the Ukrainian government,… pic.twitter.com/0JbKRBUZDw — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) September 13, 2025

Probably the most famous chef of Ukraine @klopotenko_chef gifted Prince Harry a jar of Borshch, the most popular and beloved dish in Ukraine. Also, some spices for Meghan 🇺🇦❤️ Like I said, Harry will be showered with presents. pic.twitter.com/DnTpZneXKn — Katerina 🇺🇦 (@Le__Katerina) September 12, 2025

One more gift, yes, one more… Prince Harry was gifted a bottle of champagne 🍾 But that’s not ordinary champagne. All the proceeds from its sales are being directed to fund military hospitals and medical equipment in Ukraine 🏥 pic.twitter.com/2ByE8OaOUE — Katerina 🇺🇦 (@Le__Katerina) September 12, 2025

I again had the opportunity to meet with Prince Harry during his visit to Kyiv. Together, we saw the consequences of a Russian “Iskander” missile strike on the government building – a stark reminder of the reality Ukrainians face every day. We also discussed the rehabilitation… pic.twitter.com/TjIKJrUl0V — Yulia Svyrydenko (@Svyrydenko_Y) September 13, 2025