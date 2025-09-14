Eden: Prince Harry wants his kids to be educated in British boarding schools??

Whenever Prince Harry makes any reference to bringing his children to the UK, it’s usually in a particular context about security and royal protection. It’s almost always a reference to wanting to show his children his place of birth as well, not on a permanent basis, but as a “visiting daddy’s homeland” sort of way. Harry’s original dream was to raise his kids alongside his niece and nephews, not to mention his cousins’ children as well. But then those people went after his wife and privately had “concerns” about his babies’ skin color, so Harry’s plans changed. Basically, Harry still wants Archie and Lili to be able to freely visit the UK with a high degree of security, but I think Harry knows that there is no “going back” for any of them, especially his kids. The entire royal institution wants to get their hands on Archie and Lili and control them and use them as next-gen scapegoats for the Wales family. Harry knows that as well. So no, I do not buy Richard Eden’s latest column in the Daily Mail:
Just last December, the Duke of Sussex was waxing lyrical about life in the USA.
‘I enjoy living and bringing my kids up here, it’s a part of my life that I never thought I was going to live and it feels as though it’s the life that my mum wanted for me,’ California-based Harry declared of the late Princess Diana on stage at a conference in New York City.
Now, however, I can disclose that he wants to give his son, Prince Archie, and daughter, Princess Lilibet, a taste of his own childhood back home.
‘I can tell you that Harry wants to educate the children here in the UK,’ one of his pals tells me. The old friend discussed the subject with King Charles’s younger son during his visit to Britain this week – and the reasons for his plans are fascinating.
‘Harry feels his children are missing out on the extensive family network that their niece and nephews are enjoying,’ explains the chum, referring to the Prince and Princess of Wales’s offspring, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, ten, and Prince Louis, seven, who currently all attend the same public school, £32,000-per-year Lambrook in Berkshire.
‘Harry wants his children to have the very best education. He has retained his closest friendship group of confidants from his days at school at Ludgrove and Eton. He wants that for his own children.’
Harry may, however, have a challenge selling his plan to his wife, Meghan, who is said to consider sending children to boarding school ‘barbaric’. The friend concedes: ‘There is still some negotiation for Harry to have with Meghan. The King, however, is delighted.’
That comment suggests that the duke has mentioned his British education plan to his father. Archie is only six years old and Lilibet, who was controversially given Queen Elizabeth’s family pet name, is four, so they are unlikely to be sent to boarding school across the Atlantic any time soon. Their cousin Prince George, for example, won’t start boarding school (probably Eton) until next year. Harry’s comments do, however, provide an insight into his desire to retain links to his homeland and give his children, who have American accents, something of a British upbringing.
I won’t pretend that American education isn’t a steeply tiered system in which millions of kids fall through the cracks. But let’s acknowledge the facts in this particular case: Harry and Meghan are going to send their kids to elite private schools throughout their education, and I’m sure the best schools in California will be chosen. No, I don’t believe that Harry longs to send his kids to British boarding schools or have them educated in the UK. Personally, I don’t think Harry has super-strong feelings about education in general and he’s fine with Meghan making those calls for their kids. And he probably wants Archie and Lili at home for as long as possible too, just like Meghan. It’s funny that Meghan and the Princess of Wales probably agree on their hatred for boarding schools.
Eden you can tell me nothing. Harry will have his children educated here in the states. Harry didn’t like boarding school so no way will he send his kids to one! Stop making shit up just because Harry would like his children to VISIT the salt isle safely!
This must be edens silliest lie. Without the parents living in the country the children won’t go to school there.
And didn’t Harry through the story of his father’s teddy tell us that his father was abused in Gordonston which is one reason he is so non empathetic. And Earl Spencer wrote a whole book of the abuse in his private school.
Yeah, this is a silly strait-up lie. It’s not even close to believable. Which makes everything Eden says in this article, or another one, absolute fiction. He’s a serial liar that writes fiction.
Right? The kids are 4&6, have no security and now all of a sudden are going to boarding school. This is the same lie they have been pushing for a year.
Making a mountain out of a molehill but what do we expect from the BM.
This is 100% the press manipulating the fact that W&K are only motivated by their hatred of H& M.
They think Kate will read that Meghan hates the idea of boarding school and will finally concede to send her own kids to boarding school to “show” Meghan.
In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if W’s office had Eden write this to motivate Kate to change her mind.
Now they have her in checkmate! Either send the kids to boarding school like W wants – and lose the “school run” excuse faster (and suddenly the press have more outings to cover); or be like Meghan (used here representing the opposite of British aristo ideals).
K can’t win now
So, the entire focus of the media regarding Harry’s visit with his father has been – can Harry keep things private?!? He’s untrustworthy etc etc
And yet – apparently Harry has told
Charles about wanting to send his children to British boarding schools during their meeting and the king is
delighted.
Perhaps Harry laid some snares to see how entwined his father still is with the media. Or the media is just on a lying spree, as per usual.
Regardless- it’s not a good look for the media to be talking about supposedly private things said between Harry and Charles. Because Harry is in a war zone – so the leaking can’t be attributed to Harry.
Well done showing us who speaks to the media and who doesn’t. Again.
And there is no way in heck Harry is going to send his children to boarding school in a country that is so hostile to their very existence and which has fermented such deep seated lies and hatred towards their very existence four of them. That’s insane to even think it’s a possibility
The Sussexes being the leakers never made any sense, because in the past 5 years Harry has been suing most of these newspapers and the articles that they write are generally incredibly negative. We’re supposed to believe that they’re getting leaks directly from the Sussexes, and out of the kindness of their hearts they never divulged that to derail Harry’s campaign against media infringement? Come on. What they don’t get in leaks from courtiers from BP and KP, and other royal reporters listed as ” sources”, they just flat out make up like this nonsense.
Exactly Dee(2). Harry is randomly leaking to the DM? When he has a court case with them in January? Nah.
The LIES these people spin. Absolutely insane. IF (and that’s a HUGE if) the kids were doing boarding school (I don’t believe it) they have one of the best boarding schools in the US right close to them (the Cate School). The US has excellent private schools and the Sussexes will have their pick.
Good grief.
Just when I think these people can’t *possibly* come up with any new hogwash — they prove me wrong again.
Lol – “I can disclose that everything Harry has said about his life, out of his own mouth, in person, in public isn’t true. The unnamed, imaginary old friend I just made up knows what’s really going on in Harry’s mind. Plus, American accents – eww.”
Harry and Meghan will make joint decision about their children. And both should take their children to visit the UK. Charles needs to ensure they all have security.
Poor Maureen, now he is on to the schooling of the Sussex children, still is not getting dog biscuits from Meghan.
Eden is is a clown pretending to have sources. He writes opinion piece that can be qualified fantasy stories. His aim always is to generate hate against Meghan, a woman that he clearly hates.
I don’t know what Eden is on but it was very clear from reading Spare that harry isn’t super fond of his Eton days. On top of all that i think he enjoys having his children home with him not to mention that there isn’t a shortage of top notch schools in SoCal.
And then of course there is the issue of security because right now Harry doesn’t even want to bring his kids to the UK unless they have security.
So no. I don’t believe this.
Let’s say this is true and Harry (and let’s go ahead and say Meghan) want the kids educated in England, I don’t think the motivation would be “because George and Charlotte look like they’re having fun.” It’d be more about far reduced chance of a shooting on campus, everyone being vaccinated, the curriculum being more rounded and robust… Oh wait, you can get that at Andover/Exeter or whatever that duo’s equivalent is on the west coast.
Harry didn’t have much warm things to say about Eton and his boarding school existence if I remember my readings of spare.
Also, yeah, I can’t see Meghan looking to send their children away to an English boarding school at all.
ummmm… you can go to boarding school in the United States. I did. My son is *exactly* the age that I was (13 just about to be 14) when I went away to school and honestly unless you are a deeply complex character or a troubled soul, boarding school does not damage you. In fact, if you are coming from a dysfunctional if affluent family it can be a lifeline. Mine was. My god. But I don’t think that Meghan & Harry’s children will need a lifeline. WanK’s, on the other hand? Hell yeah. one of the more interesting things about the Charles / Diana saga is that it was Diana who insisted they go away when they were 8. That was the done thing, and she obviously had no idea what her brother had gone through when he went away to school at a similar age. Charles was the one who wanted them to stay home, and it was the first sign that he was not the one with the power in the marriage. The Queen would have had to weigh in to give him veto rights over their mother’s choice, and she notably did no such thing. So. She clearly felt that their mother knew best.
Diana would not have been able to make a sole decision on where the children went to school. Charles had to weigh in on the decision . She did not want harry to attend eton but no to a different school. And she did not get her way.i disagree I believe Charles held all the cards in that marriage. Diana tried to rein in William but After she passed on will was coddled and allowed to do as he pleases one reason why he is the person he is today.
Parkrunmum: here I would like to know your source, because I don’t believe Diana wanted her children gone with 8.
And the only time I ever read that Charles wanted them to go later was an interview with his mistress Janet Jenkins in the Sunday mirror Jan 14 2001. There she said she spent her last night with him in 1992 in Highgrove and he told her he wanted the boys to board a year later.
But there are others near to Diana saying she didn’t want them to go so early. Whom I trust more. With the children gone so early it was easier to isolate Diana.
Charles is on record as having told several people, all of whom quoted him by name, that he wanted the boys home for longer “but I had to be shown who held the cards,”, or, “I had to be shown who wore the pants,” or variations on the theme. It’s the same self-pitying dirge that Charles always grinds on, it’s why Princess Anne called him Eeyore.
Another of Eden’s pipe dreams. I cannot see this going to happen. Archie is 6 years old and Lilibeth 4 so there will be another 6 to 7 years before this decision needs to be made. I cannot see that either Meghan or Harry want to send their children thousands of miles across the Atlantic to a boarding school in the UK to an environment Archie and Lilibeth no nothing about.
There are good schools in the US, especially when you can pay for it.
1000% agree with Kaiser here, he only wants safety for his own little family for visits back to his homeland and his royal rellies & friends. Any idea that he’s going to be a working royal again (without Meghan?!?) or move back with his children (again, without Meghan?!?) is delusional. Say that KC has a change of heart and agrees to H & M terms, well, it’s really true that we don’t know how long he has, do we? As soon as the William the Incandescent becomes king, Harry’s ass is grass as we say in the U.S. He’s not that stupid, although it’s very clear that Eden et al think that he is. Such wishful thinking – ‘come back so we can clobber your wife again and start clobbering your children too’. Yeah, nope.
Harry’s friends don’t talk to the DM, Does Eden expect anyone in their right mind to believe this load of BS. Meghan’s right children shouldn’t be sent away from home.
This doesn’t make sense for a multitude of reasons. The distance they would live from their parents, their security, and neither parent has been publicly a boarding school booster. And if they really wanted them to go they could send them to any of the dozens of Ivy League feeder schools like Andover or Choate. This is all fantasy because for whatever reason it really bothers them that those kids have American accents. They mention it in just about every article about them now.
On a deeper level I think they want those kids back in the UK because they don’t want them growing up like Meghan. And what I mean by that is they want them to have that ingrained sense of the British class system and acceptance of it. That way they think it would be easier to get them to feel a sense of ” duty” to be scapegoats.
The argument that is the silliest though is Harry wants them to go so that they’ll have the same lifelong friendships that he developed at Eton. You mean those same people that told racist jokes to his wife and then whined to the press how he’s manipulated because he wasn’t okay with it anymore?
Yes, it’s obvious that Eden doesn’t want them growing up like Meghan – they have American accents which must be erased.
But there’s another variable to the equation – what will the children want? I can’t imagine Harry and Meghan making a decision about boarding school without taking their children’s opinions into consideration.
lol – So not only is “service” exclusively Royal so is “lifelong friends”. My eyes hurt from rolling.
Right? Literally no one else on Earth has friends they have had since childhood. That’s exclusive to British boarding school’s don’t you know?
And @ Eurydice I agree. I can’t imagine them sending their kids to boarding school as much as I can imagine them asking if they want to go. This idea that they have no choice just ties into larger media discussions about those kids though and what their ” roles” will be in the future. They think they will take over Invictus or ask to be working royals. The idea that they could be an engineer or teacher just never is even considered.
The messages being right before his 40th birthday are interesting. Bc didn’t he go on a big 40th birthday trip with his friends? So ummm it would make sense if they were messaging, lol.
I can see Harry and Meghan maybe sending their children to an international school in California when they are older so they get broader education but they will not go to school outside the USA. They are hands on parents who love spending time with their kids. Harry hated Eton and the kids don’t get any security in the UK. Completely bonkers story!
Yeah, this comes from the guy who made up the story about people wanting Harry to give up the Invictus Games. I guess after that story was debunked Richard Eden had to move on to the next fantasy.
I genuinely believe Eden writes these outlandish pieces in the hopes of provoking a response from the Sussexes comms team. He is one of the most vitriolic anti Sussex royal commentators and a Kate and William fanboy.
I’d be gobsmacked if there was a slither of truth in his article. Harry had a rotten time at Eton; he was packed off just weeks after Diana died and didn’t see Charles more than twice in nine months. It was a dreadfully lonely and traumatic time for him and I cannot see any circumstances in which he would want to have his children absent from his daily life, let alone in a UK boarding school.
Exactly.
Especially since his “brother” told him he did not know him there. What an asshole.
Diana wanted harry not to go to eton she wanted him to go to another school she was over ruled. Perhaps she had an inkling of how William would treat harry there.
another reason the UK isn’t ideal for them is completely logistical: when we looked at schools for my son here (one we looked at very keenly was in Yorkshire, that was the only one I would have sent him to in a happy mind), we realised that a lot of them are close enough to London to send kids home at weekend, or every couple of weeks, and that was just *not* how it worked when I went away. My school was in Connecticut and we *lived* in Connecticut, about an hour away, so 2 round trip, and I did not go home except at holidays. Also — American schools do *not* have “half-terms” which is the week’s break after the first six weeks of term. On for six, off for a week, back for six, off for two, that’s the routine. So they actually spend a lot of time at home, even when they go away. Which — to me — kind of defeats the purpose. At least, it begs the question, why you need to go away at all.
Convenience for the parents.
Meghan and Harry are not going to do that. Full stop.
They love having their kids around!
TBH I wish I could be reincarnated as their third child…
Hmmm – this is interesting. I wouldn’t rule it out. If this is a genuine possibility then the ultimate decision makers will be Archie and Lili. It would probably only become a possibility when they reach the secondary school/junior high school stage.
I’m guessing that there has already been some discussion between Harry and Charles or Charles’s Aides/Advisors.
There is much debate and confusion about laws relating to custody of a monarch’s grandchildren. At the time of Charles’ and Diana’s divorce the Queen’s lawyers were involved in the custody arrangements. There is a law dating from 1771 which gave the reigning monarch primary custody of grandchildren and great -grandchildren. Specifically it includes the right to determine where a child lives and how he/she is educated. Since that time it has been expected that the monarch will be consulted about major decisions involving grandchildren. E.g. Prince Andrew and Fergie wanted their daughters to attend an international boarding school based in Switzerland but according to press reports the Queen refused permission and insisted the girls must be educated in the UK. There are security issues involved and all royal grandchildren are entitled to RPO protection until they complete their education.
In UK law the rights of children take priority in any family dispute. Their wishes are always considered. Madonna discovered this when her 15 year old son refused to return to US after a visit to his British father and she attempted to have him forcibly returned by the UK family court system. The ruling was that the boy was safe and well with his father, he was happy and thriving in the school he attended and there was no reason to go against his wishes.
Harry’s children have some dodgy Windsor relatives but they have some supportive Spencer relatives. They have Spencer godparents . Charles cannot force Archie and Lili to visit the UK or live here or be educated here. He can however create the circumstances which would give them the opportunity of having some of their education in the UK. IMO that would mean providing a safe UK home base for the Sussexes to use with full RPO security. It would also require some back-tracking on the palace sanctioned abuse of Meghan.
There was no question about Diana and Charles getting joint custody which they did. The queen had to approve some things like the children traveling out of the country but she never could seize custody from parents.
While what you said is technically true, it’s not the reality.
Archie and Lily do NOT have RPO protection so the monarch does not have a basis to weigh in. Also by the time they are of age to go to school they will no longer be grandchildren of the monarch. They will be nephew and niece (or if William implodes, cousins).
The example of Madonna’s son is exactly why they would never send them to the UK, the monarch could decide they never go back. I cannot imagine a more helpless feeling that to not be able to get your children back while the press has a field day humiliating them.
The point about UK law as it relates to children is that the child’s rights take precedence in any family dispute. So the King could not force them to stay in the UK. Madonna’s son was not forced to stay in the UK. The point is that Madonna could not force him to return to the US.
UK law generally works on the basis of precedence . This means that old laws are changed by new decisions in relevant cases as well as by specific new enactments. There are numerous laws on the statute books which have never been repealed but which have been superseded by case law and new legislation.
In the UK Archie and Lili would be entitled to RPO protection if they were being educated here. That is their legal right as well as their moral right. Even for visits, as grandchildren of the reigning monarch, they are entitled to RpO protection. I believe this applies to great grandchildren too or at least those born with HRH status which applies to Archie and Lili.
His family’s current security, or lack of security, in the UK is a major issue for Harry and is the reason he will not bring them to the UK . Queen Victoria had many grandchildren born and raised outside the UK so the situation is not without precedence. The threats and open hostility directed at the Sussex children via the UK press and social media is without precedence. Unlike his mother Charles does not read the UK popular newspapers and he does not engage with social media. He relies on advisors who may have their own agenda. I think he does not fully understand the impact of the media orchestrated abuse directed at the Sussexes. If he wants to see his youngest grandchildren and wants them to be able to visit the UK he will need to accept the reality of the danger they currently face in the UK. That danger includes the open hostility of William and Kate.
So I don’t know if Charles reads all the articles in popular newspapers. But I remember Harry and Meghan both talking about having breakfast with the family and all the papers being on the table. So they do see the headlines. If I had to guess, they do read some of if at as well as relying on advisors. But yeah, I can believe Charles has his head in the ground about the actual danger. Bc it suits him to see it that way. Which is also dangerous.
“There are security issues involved and all royal grandchildren are entitled to RPO protection until they complete their education.” Except that’s not the case. Meghan was being told that Archie would not even get royal security when they lived in the uk. And they do no get it now bc it’s case by case, per the whims of RAVEC. So yes it would mean providing a safe UK home base for the Sussexes with full RPO security and I just don’t see Charles and definitely not William ever doing that. And I really don’t see Harry or Meghan wanting them schooled in the uk or even Archie and Lili wanting that as they get older.
Can’t imagine a much worse idea than sending the kids to boarding school in the UK.
I’m sorry but what is this nonsense about extensive family networks?
It’s the one that makes clown like Boris and Cameron prime minister even without the right qualification. A world for stupid white old men. Were Angela’s have to leave for one mistake while they go on and on grifting of the people.
In Victoria’s day royals married their cousins. Reasons for extensive family gatherings involved matchmaking.
Eugenie and jack visited them in California presumably with their kids and I’m sure some of the Spencer’s have gone over to visit too. The obsessive media thing with getting the kids back to control them and use them as scapegoats for William and Kate and their kids just isn’t going to happen and they can’t get over it.
The only kids that matter to these reporters are the Wales’ kids. They want the money shot of them interacting so they can write decades of fanfic.
We know Eugenie has visited them in California and to my understanding Zara and Peter’s kids came to Lili’s birthday party. Harry is clearly close to the Spencer side and his aunts for sure and maybe his uncle has been to visit.
This idea that they are isolated from their British relatives is because they don’t care about any of those other people. They want to analyze every interaction between those five kids so they can start pitting them against each other. They’ve already assigned roles to the Wales’ kids that will follow them for next 40 years, they are pissed they haven’t been able to do so for Archie and Lili.
Maureen says what, now?
I’ve got to hand it to Eden: this is some good clickbait!
It really is! I clicked it and I have been clicking less about the royals.
The kids have American accents because they are in fact American. They’ve been raised here and it’s the only country they’ve ever known thanks to their British grandfather who won’t visit them or guarantee their security in the UK. I certainly hope this is all horse 💩. By the time they’re boarding school age, they will have really established their lives in America with their own friends and activities. Taking two American kids and dropping them in some strange boarding school in another country would be close to child abuse. And, yes, it could only happen over Meghan’s dead body. Hopefully, Harry’s too. And imagine going from sunny California to damp, dark England!
Eden is a liar and a Wales sycophant. Seldom does he make sense or tell truths. There are no circumstances from what I have seen and heard from Meghan will she allow her children to leave California to go to a boarding school in the UK. As mentioned their children will have the finest of education in the schools in the United States.
There are plenty of top tier boarding schools in the USA. And a few in California. One in Claremont is particularly good. I almost sent my son there. There are some really good ones in New Hampshire as well. If you have the funds……your kid can get a good education in the US.
Oh the lies these people pull out of their a$$!
Eden and the other rats are frustrated and livid that the Sussex children are out of their reach. Oh they had such horrid plans for Archie and Lili. They would have analyzed the little royals’ facial features and criticized their very existence. Endless comparisons to the Wales kids were on the horizon. They would try to constantly punish and persecute Meghan and her children for “not knowing their place “.
The rats are pissed that those children are safely out of their grasp.
Those children aren’t leaving Harry and Meghan’s sight. There are plenty of elite schools where they live.
Those children are going to get aesthetically pleasing packed lunches with love notes and homemade jam from Meghan for the rest of their school days.