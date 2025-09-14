VF: Prince William ‘is more upset’ with Harry than ever, wants nothing to do with him

Katie Nicholl at Vanity Fair had a somewhat interesting new piece, published last Friday. I’m sure it was supposed to be “Harry is flying back home to America, here’s where things stand,” except that Harry ruined all of the palace talking points by traveling undercover to Ukraine on Friday. It seems a bit silly and superficial for the palace to still play these games while Harry was literally in a warzone. Still, why waste Nicholl’s perfectly good “sources close to Prince William?” According to those sources, William is somehow, remarkably, even more upset with Harry than ever before. LMAO. Peggy’s been stewing in his own rage-juices, it seems.

Prince Harry “loved” being back in the UK and “catching up” with his charities during his four-day tour, his official spokesman has said. Now, sources close to the Duke tell Vanity Fair that Harry hopes to bring his family to the UK “very soon.” One old acquaintance of the Duke said Harry has “high hopes” for a long-term reconciliation with his father King Charles and is already making plans to bring his wife, Meghan Markle and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, back to Britain. “It pains him that Archie and Lilibet don’t know their grandfather. One of his biggest regrets is that his grandmother, the Queen, didn’t spend more time with his children, he’s keen that he doesn’t have the same regrets with his father.” However, while Harry and his father are presently back on speaking terms,Vanity Fair can reveal that relations between Harry and his brother Prince William remain at a low point. Despite being in Windsor, just minutes from William and Kate Middleton’s family home, Harry had “zero” communication with his brother. “Their relationship is at an all-time low,” a source, who knows the brothers well, said. “It’s as if something has pushed William even further away from the prospect of a reconciliation. He is adamant that he wants nothing to do with his brother. He is more upset with him than ever.” It is thought that William was incensed about Harry’s comments to the BBC, in which he said he did not know how long his father had left to live after being diagnosed with cancer. William was said to find the comments deeply offensive and insensitive. The brothers have barely spoken in the past two years following the publication of Harry’s bombshell memoir, Spare, in which he revealed how he and William had come to physical blows and had been sibling rivals for decades. William was also deeply upset when Harry revealed that Kate had not been welcoming to Meghan, and there had been an issue when Meghan had asked to borrow Kate’s lip gloss. Meanwhile, Harry hopes that this latest visit to the UK will lead to him being able to return more often if the issue over his security can be resolved. After losing a High Court case and appeal for government-funded police protection, Harry, no longer a working royal, has to fund his own protection. However, this week’s visit showed he can work and travel safely in the country.

[From Vanity Fair]

I’m dying at those quotes about William. Was the source trying to set him up and make him seem super-childish? “He is adamant that he wants nothing to do with his brother. He is more upset with him than ever.” Harry and William have not said or written one word to each other directly since 2022, correct? And every time Harry travels to the UK, William is the one thrashing around, screaming “I will never speak to Harry!” So what happened? “It’s as if something has pushed William even further away from the prospect of a reconciliation.” What is that something? I’m really asking. It’s not what Harry said to the BBC in May. Please, William doesn’t give a sh-t about Harry saying “I don’t know how much time my father has left.” CHARLES cared about that, but not William. I think the “something” which pushed William further away was the dawning realization that Harry really isn’t coming back to do Willy’s work. Not only that, but Harry is super-happy in America and Harry has an amazing life with Meghan and their children. William is incandescent with jealousy and it’s eating him alive.

PS… As predicted last week, this VF piece marks the start of William’s two-week rage-briefing. There’s also a piece published in the Mail on Sunday in which “sources close to William” are saying similar things. We’ll cover talk about the Mail piece on Monday, alongside the Emmy coverage. Please don’t threadjack, but as I said, these are all William’s talking points, that he’s even angrier with Harry than ever before.