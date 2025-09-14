VF: Prince William ‘is more upset’ with Harry than ever, wants nothing to do with him

Katie Nicholl at Vanity Fair had a somewhat interesting new piece, published last Friday. I’m sure it was supposed to be “Harry is flying back home to America, here’s where things stand,” except that Harry ruined all of the palace talking points by traveling undercover to Ukraine on Friday. It seems a bit silly and superficial for the palace to still play these games while Harry was literally in a warzone. Still, why waste Nicholl’s perfectly good “sources close to Prince William?” According to those sources, William is somehow, remarkably, even more upset with Harry than ever before. LMAO. Peggy’s been stewing in his own rage-juices, it seems.
Prince Harry “loved” being back in the UK and “catching up” with his charities during his four-day tour, his official spokesman has said. Now, sources close to the Duke tell Vanity Fair that Harry hopes to bring his family to the UK “very soon.” One old acquaintance of the Duke said Harry has “high hopes” for a long-term reconciliation with his father King Charles and is already making plans to bring his wife, Meghan Markle and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, back to Britain.
“It pains him that Archie and Lilibet don’t know their grandfather. One of his biggest regrets is that his grandmother, the Queen, didn’t spend more time with his children, he’s keen that he doesn’t have the same regrets with his father.”
However, while Harry and his father are presently back on speaking terms,Vanity Fair can reveal that relations between Harry and his brother Prince William remain at a low point. Despite being in Windsor, just minutes from William and Kate Middleton’s family home, Harry had “zero” communication with his brother.
“Their relationship is at an all-time low,” a source, who knows the brothers well, said. “It’s as if something has pushed William even further away from the prospect of a reconciliation. He is adamant that he wants nothing to do with his brother. He is more upset with him than ever.”
It is thought that William was incensed about Harry’s comments to the BBC, in which he said he did not know how long his father had left to live after being diagnosed with cancer. William was said to find the comments deeply offensive and insensitive.
The brothers have barely spoken in the past two years following the publication of Harry’s bombshell memoir, Spare, in which he revealed how he and William had come to physical blows and had been sibling rivals for decades. William was also deeply upset when Harry revealed that Kate had not been welcoming to Meghan, and there had been an issue when Meghan had asked to borrow Kate’s lip gloss.
Meanwhile, Harry hopes that this latest visit to the UK will lead to him being able to return more often if the issue over his security can be resolved. After losing a High Court case and appeal for government-funded police protection, Harry, no longer a working royal, has to fund his own protection. However, this week’s visit showed he can work and travel safely in the country.
I’m dying at those quotes about William. Was the source trying to set him up and make him seem super-childish? “He is adamant that he wants nothing to do with his brother. He is more upset with him than ever.” Harry and William have not said or written one word to each other directly since 2022, correct? And every time Harry travels to the UK, William is the one thrashing around, screaming “I will never speak to Harry!” So what happened? “It’s as if something has pushed William even further away from the prospect of a reconciliation.” What is that something? I’m really asking. It’s not what Harry said to the BBC in May. Please, William doesn’t give a sh-t about Harry saying “I don’t know how much time my father has left.” CHARLES cared about that, but not William. I think the “something” which pushed William further away was the dawning realization that Harry really isn’t coming back to do Willy’s work. Not only that, but Harry is super-happy in America and Harry has an amazing life with Meghan and their children. William is incandescent with jealousy and it’s eating him alive.
PS… As predicted last week, this VF piece marks the start of William’s two-week rage-briefing. There’s also a piece published in the Mail on Sunday in which “sources close to William” are saying similar things. We’ll cover talk about the Mail piece on Monday, alongside the Emmy coverage. Please don’t threadjack, but as I said, these are all William’s talking points, that he’s even angrier with Harry than ever before.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Peggs talks about when he will be king a lot of the time. Which is morbid on his part. Well keen was unwelcoming to Meghan and peggs wanted to stop the wedding of harry and Meghan. Such hypocrisy
Honestly, who in the world truly cares what William thinks or says? He’s a little man on a little island who thinks and behaves in a very small manner. He’s not important, he’s useless an he loves a very small, narrow and pointless life. By his own choice and actions. He married a woman as small as he is. I hope the kids break free.
I’m not surprised except now it’s apparent Charles and Harry checkmated William by meeting alone and it apparently was quite congenial. The events of the past week surprised even me.
There’s talk Harry wants to orchestrate a meeting of his children with Charles and that that was one of the subjects discussed. I would have said that notion was fantasy two weeks ago but now I’m not so sure. But my main point is, if that ever happens you can be sure William will not be making headlines of any kind for awhile, lol. Which he knows.
Meeting the children could have happened years ago. This is all on charkes.It would be a bad look if harry leaves Meghan home when he takes their children to visit his father. Harry needs to stand firm and not go without meghan.
Harry doesn’t need to do anything except what he and Meghan think is right.
Anyway my comment wasn’t about whether Charles should or shouldn’t meet the kids. Of course he’s had the chance to.
But if Harry chooses to orchestrate that meeting the resulting headlines will push the Waleses off the pages for awhile and probably increase criticism towards William for basically being the only family member still trying to block Harry out from any communication/relationship/etc. He’ll stand alone.
If M is happy for her children to see KFC then she’s a better person than me. There’s no way I’d want my children anywhere near a man who expressed concerns about my children’s skin and who seemingly has made little effort to even contact them.
I think will is a lost cause.
Meghan’s made it abundantly clear she doesn’t want to set foot in that horrible, bitter island that drove her to suicidal ideation and threatened her children. There’s no way she’d let her kids go there without her. Harry doesn’t need to stand firm, he’s already done that in spades.
@Crystal – Archie will be 8 and Lili 6 when the IG take place in 2027 and I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s been advanced discussion about Harry’s whole family attending the games for the first time. This could be where chatter around the kids visiting is coming from. Apparently BP can keep its collective lips sealed at least once in a while, as the meeting between Charles and Harry was kept under wraps. But the kids possibly visiting is the kind of tidbit BP might put out there to feed their press buddies. Could be an earlier visit for them to meet Charles and get to know some of the UK in advance is possible. Just as possible, it’s once again just something created by the media to fill column space.
And yes, with respect to your comments about Will.
It may just be a nothingburger, yes. But I imagine even the mention of it, after this meeting, is enough to get some courtiers/staff at KP very nervous, lol.
I am just wondering and this is just speculation if there is any plan for Harry to bring his family over to the upcoming wedding of Peter Philipp next spring to meet the rest of the royal family. This is a private family event, ideal to introduce Archie and Lilibeth to the wider family. Of course there needs to be a lot of negotiation and agreements in regards to Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lilibeth security but also about Archie’s and Lilibeth’s privacy, no recognisable photos with their faces to be published. This is just a thought creeping up in my mind with all the chatter about reconciliation between Harry and Charles and Charles meeting Harry’s children.
For any credibility Meghan needs to be there. Otherwise it’s an empty gesture
@Monika — it’s Lilibet, not Lilibeth. And neither parent would put their kids through a gauntlet of howling paparazzi and flash bulbs. It would be pretty overwhelming for them, even traumatizing.
Must be truly frustrating for the Prince of idleness to see how much Harry is beloved and the crowds came out for him whilst he quickly put together some events (which no one came to) for some Zoolander posing and photo ops. What Peg fails to see, because of his jealousy, is that Harry actually does the work and wants to actually help people. Peg thinks by doing photo ops he should be the beloved one.
That man is in need of intense therapy. Unfortunately, he’s too lazy to put the work into it.
“I think the “something” which pushed William further away was the dawning realization that Harry really isn’t coming back to do Willy’s work.”
This sums everything up in one nice-neat-concise sentence.
Nothing else needs to be added.
BTB, those were my exact thoughts as I read the headline. I think it has finally dawned on him that all of his posturing and braying about Harry were worthless noise, only making himself look foolish. I truly believe that Will’s life-long jealousy of Harry (and we all remember the vids of these outbursts), have festered and boiled to the point of no return. He is beyond wild about Harry’s ability to charm and put people at ease, his charisma, his personality being SO like Diana’s. I have no doubt Will thinks that it should have been himself to have inherited those traits.
IMO, while growing up, Willie thought himself superior, being the literally “(blonde) golden boy”, the heir, and Harry was *just* the spare, the one there to be used and dumped on. The thing his stunted mind couldn’t fathom or even begin to grasp is that Harry made the choice to better himself, to not see his title of “Prince” as the end all-be all of his existence. Harry learned to take care of himself at a young, tender age. The best thing he did for his *personal* growth* was join the Army, to prove to himself his self-worth and intelligence. The VERY BEST thing that ever *happened* to him was meeting Meg, and doing the long, hard work with therapy to break the generational trauma he endured.
Will can’t even begin to comprehend that the accident of being first born isn’t enough. And he can’t ever forgive Harry for living the life WILL thinks HE “deserves” by virtue of just “being”.
Not only is he not coming back to do WIlly’s work but that Harry is still going to come back…to do his own charity work with Wellchild, Scotty Soldiers and others close to his heart.
My theory is that William is angry this time seeing how popular Harry still is. Four days of visits? Smiling people at his events rather than grimaces? Hundreds of people, and knowing if Harry brought Meg it would be thousands? William is too lazy to build his popularity through engagements . So he stews at Harry’s effortless ability to get in, get the coverage, and the warmth of the public. He’s both angry and lazy.
@goldenkatz that’s what I think it is.
Williams smear campaign has failed. People still love Harry. His charities still love him. The government still loves him. Charles is willing to put aside his grievances to meet with Harry bc he realizes the smear campaign has failed and he needs Harry for his own PR.
ALL of that enrages William. In the game of sibling rivalry, Harry has won. The only thing William has that he doesn’t is his role as heir to the throne and Harry has made it clear he doesn’t want that.
So Harry has won and William can’t handle it.
“William is too lazy to build his popularity through engagements”
THIS!!!
This is exactly the issue. He is the Prince of Wales with a built in domestic and international platform. Those bread and butter engagements may seem boring but they are the main building block to keep him perpetually in the BM, build positive public recognition over time and make a ‘statesman’-ish sort of role for him grow organically.
He’s wasted his prime years letting Harry pick up his slack and it’s Harry that built that relationship with the public. It was built over many years and even cuts through a great deal of the media’s ongoing attempts to rubbish H&M’s reputation.
Even that event with the children in the rain last week, a shot of herding the kids underneath their umbrellas and giving Kate a Festive Glance™ could have been a picture attractive enough to reduce Kate’s getting slagged off for that wig. William’s problem is William, I don’t know who can help him understand and correct that.
Deflection from the real story that Chuck is upset with William more than Harry because or how lazy his heir is. The usual lets blame Harry and Meghan narrative from KP and their goons in the BM. I loved the story in the Fail where one journo called WandK boring.
What a petty, small man.
It is unfathomable to me that they are too dense to realize every single one of these stories filled with bulls*t vague reasons for William to refresh his rage anew makes him look like Prince John in the animated Robin Hood.
Harry pops up and makes him look bad by—checks notes—merely existing and living an authentic life.
“…for William to refresh his rage anew makes him look like Prince John in the animated Robin Hood.” Well, Harry WAS just in Nottingham….
I just picture a tantrum throwing full grown adult man because that is all his briefings are and it shows.. love the animated “Robin Hood” reference it was perfect 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 Peggy just makes himself look whiny and pathetic with his incandescent rage briefings.
“After losing a High Court case and appeal for government-funded police protection, Harry, no longer a working royal, has to fund his own protection. “
Just how long are they going to push this lie?? Harry specifically wanted to pay for his own protection just for him to hear that “police officers aren’t for sale”. This is pissing me off so bad man
@Chloe
Yep, that one is endlessly rage-inducing.
It continues to astonish me how people purporting to be journalists can and do tell literal lies about plain facts. Not opinions, not interpretations, but actual facts.
One would think that by now Faux News alone would have burnt out my ability to be astonished, at least — I’ll never stop being appalled — but no, the sheer effrontery of it still gets me.
I’ve always felt like that particular lie comes with encouragement from William sources, to make Harry seem entitled. Which is hilarious given how William behaves. They don’t want the public to realize that Harry offered to pay out of his pocket, because then the question becomes he’s not costing us any money who cares?
That’s also why they’ve been stamping their feet about Harry disclosing the charity amount he gave away. And trying to frame it as real philanthropists don’t tell you how much they give away. Which is nonsense, every large foundation has the transparency to let you know how much they donated. They just don’t want the comparison, especially on a personal level as the first donation didn’t come from Archewell.
Are the keens going to have a fall commercial in the seasons series to try to call attention to themselves and play happy families
They’ll be prancing through the fallen leaves again, while looking pensive but so in love, in no time.
Have I missed the “Summer’ edition? I feel kinda let down that Kan’t didn’t grace us with another brilliant seasonal offering. 🤪🙄
Incandescent with rage over the lip gloss comment.
Eden ignored the video of keen lunging at Meghan at the walkabout.
I can’t buy that Harry wants to bring his family over, unless it is solely to visit Charles. Even then, after what Meghan was put through, and what was written about the kids? After Charles dies there is no chance William will extend security. Maybe he will also ask other nations to not protect Harry and his family.
” Maybe he will also ask other nations to not protect Harry and his family.” That was a remarkably silly thing for Charles to have done. Perhaps that was why he was so angry about Harry bringing his case for his security, Charles guessed that the truth would come out. And it has made him look like a truly bad father.
I believe that Harry wants the kids to meet their grandfather when they are not babies and can remember him. Maybe they can delay until Invictus. Harry probably expects William to fully cut him off when he becomes King so he wants them to have some memory of a time when their mean uncle was not king.
I lean towards this too. But it would be a visit with the kids and Meghan if it were to happen. And the whole family would be given security by Charles to visit him. And IF there are any pics, it would be ones in which the children’s faces are in profile or from the back and would be taken by Harry and Meghan so there’s no additional ones floating around. After that though, when William is king, everything is different and I don’t see how the sussex family ever visits safely with RPO security.
Yeah, I don’t know how the relationship can reach a lower point than “You do not exist” on Harry’s side and “I hate you, I hate you, look at me when I tell you I hate you” on William’s side.
I don’t think William’s trigger here is that Harry is happy in California. I think it’s that Harry is happy in the UK, in William’s back yard, as if William doesn’t exist. Harry had a successful and satisfying visit, he got good press, the people loved him and he had tea with his father. Has William even spoken to Charles lately, let alone had tea with him? I don’t know. On top of that, Harry goes to Ukraine with the blessings of the British government – “Ukraine is mine! Didn’t I bring a smile and a Tupper with 8 brownies?!!”
Ding ding ding. It easy to ignore when you’re a continent away but when it’s in your face and you get ignored because of it.. eeek peg lol
It’s also harder to spin their narrative of William being the most popular, handsome, sexy bald prince in existence according to the weekly polls when Harry is in the UK. You can’t argue that everyone from the population hates Harry when they line up to catch a glimpse and when there is video of people cheering and thrilled to see him and hugging him. When there’s plenty of interactions to look at of Harry’s natural and unforced warmth with the public.
He knows he doesn’t have a good relationship with his father, that he isn’t natural with the public, that the courtiers loyal to his father and the media loyal to his father and stepmother find him incredibly lazy, and probably numerous members of government as well. The last thing that he wants to deal with is a little brother that has everything that he thinks belongs to him personally and professionally being right in his face.
Yes, it’s the fact that Harry won’t work for William but also the simple fact that Harry is ignoring and grey-rocking William. He is not even trying to reach out to William in the same way he is with his dad. How can William rage against Harry if Harry is ignoring him? Then the final cherry on top is that fact that Harry is still stepping foot on uk soil to do charity, just not for William.
This💯
Harry continues to ignore William.
He has always been clear about reconciliation with his father.
He has said no such thing about William.
That has not changed, and William needs to get out the story that he is still angry with Harry first.
He is angry…that Harry continues to ignore him and his wife….
Oh absolutely 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
Yeah you can tell Jason knauf and Williams people are scrambling to find a reason to be mad. This is embarrassing for William and I hope one day these rage briefings backfire.
There is no way someone this angry is a good husband or father behind the scenes.
I’ll say this again; Kate lights the fuse and stands back to watch William explode. SHE is the one who is the most angry at Harry for leaving her and at Meghan for existing. She whispers a few choice words to William about how H and M have made their lives miserable and William builds on it.
Cain is consumed with jealousy and hate for his brother who has done nothing other than “out” them/him. And H does what Cain should be doing, and he does so with heart and his being, naturally and caringly. And the people LOVE Harry for that. Even the rats in the gutter press recognize and admit this, albeit grudgingly. Everyone knows ánd say how a success H’s trip was and one can feel how they wish H would come back.
Cain has fits of rage and frustration ( Saint Catherine will put up with that, the price for the throne).
Cain truly needs therapy! He’s blind with fury, jealousy and hate.
Both the WanKs are overflowing with rage and jealousy and spite. Those two deserve each other, two sides of one coin. I can’t imagine the level of rage-briefing William will be doing during the Invictus games.
Does William and/or his handlers really think this constant petulant whining makes
him look good?
That’s exactly what I was thinking. All these articles about “angry” William make him appear unhinged and in need of therapy. No normal person stays that angry for that long over something that amounts to a small family disagreement. He’s mad at Harry, but he managed to get over Camilla breaking up his family. It doesn’t make sense.
Lol for real? Seriously you think willy wants Harry back?? Nah, willy definitely doesn’t want Harry back. He hates Harry with all of his being and he doesn’t care about work. Why would he? He knows he can work 2x a month no repercussions. So it’s bollocks to think he wants him back 🤣🤣
He IS pissed that Harry is way more popular than him which gets proved over and again. That he does busy work when Harry’s around tells the story. Harry gets live streams. Willy is ignored.
I can imagine William wants him back: without Meghan, without the kids, handing Invictus to William, doing all the other work and giving William all the credit. And with a bunch of other groveling gestures. Of course none of that will happen.
Really, William really can only work so little because Charles is alive. There’s no prescribed role for the heir to the throne, something the last couple of Princes of Wales all responded to very differently. The one constant was that when they succeeded to the throne the reality of hard work and high stakes set in (which Edward VII navigated well, Edward VIII couldn’t and didn’t wish to, and Charles has been ready for years). William can see it coming, I think.
(Forgot about George V, who was also pretty hardworking)
He absolutely doesn’t want him back.. Why would he? Willy doesn’t need to do anything. That’s now been proven for years. It’s a delusion. Willy has told the RR a thousand times at this point how much he hates his brother. This is not about Meghan at all. This is them. It’s so obvious. But sure, people can believe what ever they want
William would love to have Harry back as he was, pre-Meghan, where he had to drop out of the army to work more to prop up William, etc. and he’d enjoy punishing him too.
That won’t happen which is why William wants “nothing to do with him”. But the loss of this dynamic is why William hates him.
He can only not work until he is King. That’s it.
Heirs to the throne are expected to work unless they are underage. Peggs is a lazy layabout. Edward viii when prince of Wales did work full time. And did not disappear or slack off. Charles worked full time also. Peggs has a defined role but slacks off.
Imagine the sad sigh from all corners of the ROTA biosphere when they witnessed in real time the shimmer and joy of Harry being back in his home country, surrounded by adoring crowds… knowing the days and days of angry screeching they’d be subjected to as a result.
William is so embarrassingly and painfully predictable; he literally can never be counted on to behave like a proper adult. What he’s like behind closed doors must be truly insufferable.
The said, do I have sympathy for the sychophantic ROTA? No, I do not. They’ve made their choices the same way William has done.
@Weatherby a lot of folks enjoyed Harry’s return and his reunion tea with his dad. He cheered me up and it did me good to see so many don’t buy the narrative on Harry. He showed who he is and what we lost when jealously and hatred drove him away. We been left with an angry, bitter and resentful Will who has no intention of putting himself out for anyone and yet yells about his irrational hatred of his brother to all who will print this garbage. Will is wasting his life, his energy on hatred and bitching and bellyaching. He must be exhausting to deal with: Kate, Ma Midds and Jason must be soothing him as much as possible.
I saw a clip of Arthur Edwards, the photographer that loves Harry but loathes Meghan, and Matt Wilkinson, the creepy stalker guy from the Sun, and Matt was talking about how Harry chose to leave so why does he think he can just come back and do royal-type events. And what they fail to mention is that Harry was clear in the fact that they needed to step back, they wanted a half-in situation and were told no. Harry was given an in or out situation at Sandringham and he took the choice that was best for him, his wife and his kids. A lot of the rota like to send the message that Harry ditched the UK and ditched the people of the uk but that’s just not the case at all. So seeing people in the UK get excited to see Harry and Harry excited to see them in return makes sense…unless you’re a rota reporter with an agenda.
Poor William, outshone by his little brother. I would feel sorry for Kate if she hadn’t been concerned about Archie’s skin colour.
To my mind, William’s problem is not just that he can’t stomach his brother. I have a sibling that I can’t *stand* and it’s like nails-on-chalkboard-get-me-out-of-here territory. Like, no can do. It was always thus. He’s a step sibling, so, naturally, I feel like, that’s just ….predictable in a tedious way. But. What I do is avoid. Avoid, avoid, avoid. And that’s all. As long as that person is not in the room, it’s fine to be in that room. It’s pure joy. There’s an old saying, “when a person you don’t like leaves a room, it’s as if a friend came in.” LOL. I think everyone knows the feeling. William’s problem is that he’s obsessed. He hates Harry *more* than he loves anyone except — one hopes — his kids. There is not space in his head, that is not free of this curse, which is totally self-inflicted.
Will would be lucky if Harry ever forgave him for what he did when TQ was passing and Harry was also trying to get to Scotland. That would be a tough one for me to get over.
Will, like his father, is such a short sighted jack**. He’s the next king of the UK, that already makes him important. Harry lives thousands of miles away, and most of the time keeps out of the public eye. If Will would just get out and do his “job” – meet with patronages, cut ribbons, get out and be seen (donate more substantial funds from his foundation) – he’d ultimately generate more appreciation and interest from the UK public, maybe even find something in life to interest him besides football forums. Want to be seen as a statesman? Don’t blow off attending VJ80 for your vacation. Be seen at an important family funeral. This constant attempt to one up Harry is doomed to continuing failure, a perfect example of that saying about doing the same thing over and over and hoping for a different outcome.
Didn’t the press tell us that Willam doesn’t think about Harry? Plus Harry hasn’t mentioned William since January 2023. It doesn’t seem like he’s interested in reconciling with William.
Would just like to point out how Kate Nicholls and other royal reporters are lying and purposely misrepresenting what happened between Harry and William in Spare. William physically attacked Harry and Harry did not hit back or punch back or anything of the sort. So when Nicholls writes, “The brothers have barely spoken in the past two years following the publication of Harry’s bombshell memoir, Spare, in which he revealed how he and William had come to physical blows and had been sibling rivals for decades,” it’s a strait up lie to make it seem like both brothers were fighting, to make Harry look just as unhinged as William. Harry did not once raise a hand to William in that whole altercation and Katie Nicholls knows this full well. It’s disgusting to misrepresent a physical attack to make the victim sound equally as culpable as the attacker. They did not come to physical blows. William struck Harry to the point that he fell to the ground and was cut on his back. William goaded Harry to hit back and Harry refused. There was no exchange of physical blows. Know-nothing Nicholls does in fact know this and she’s choosing to lie. It makes my stomach turn to see these royal reporters like Katie Nicholls minimizing abuse bc that’s what they’re doing. All to make William look better and less like a violent thug.
Yup.
It’s not fair! Why should anybody like Harry when I don’t! I am the first born, the heir, the king to be! Why shouldn’t my feelings count! Why has papa granted him and audience and tea? Why not me! Why are people so easily fooled? I turned up regularly last week even though I wasn’t in the mood and was anybody grateful? Instead they all raced over to welcome back the Prodigal Son and ignored me!! He got the front pages, headlines and a private tea that I wasn’t invited to! The polls all say I am better than anyone else so why all the fuss about my little brother who won’t be king? When I’m king I am totally going to ban him from everywhere! No titles, no HRH, nothing! My Xmas speech will be all about ME ignoring HIM because he’s rubbish and I am the greatest! No Coronation on the back row near the bogs for HE WHO I WILL NOT NAME because he’s banned, do you hear, banned! Mummy loved me best! The nation loves me best!
Omg, so much this. With an added soundtrack of stamping feet and smashing crockery.
Oh and Harold, THAT rabbit when we kids was MINE because EVERYTHING is MINE!
Katie Nicholl’s is a well known liar. Shameful she has a platform which enables her to get away with her lies
These endless family battles are an excellent argument for why the diplomatic apparatus of a serious country should not be entrusted to any family at all.
🎯
Yes – I know Harry is still a monarchist and that’s his right, but your comment is really the conclusion we should all be drawing from this, lol.
Amen to that, Lover!
“…in which he revealed how he and William had come to physical blows and had been sibling rivals for decades.“
— They did not come to “blows”; there was just one “blow”—from William, to Harry. Harry did not reveal a rivalry; he revealed that William wanted nothing to do with him.
Meghan will NEVER go back. As much as she loved Harry, she loves her kids more. She will NEVER move them to England knowing all she knows that they did to Harry as a child and to them tlboth as adults. Those kids are American citizens , and if Harry were to leave Meghan to go there, things would be decided in American courts.
William desperately needs therapy. It is so childish to still brief about his brother. And weaponizing the right wing social media and establishment UK media against Harry doesn’t seem to be working as much for him anymore. Otherwise he would have the huge crowds in the UK and not his brother.
@Nic919 💯 Will needs to ask for extensive therapy and commit himself to hard work on himself because his current approach is wasteful, unproductive and causing stress to himself and others. Years of bullying his brother in person via proxies, bots, RR and the BM and right judging people still flock around Harry. Harry looks rejuvenated and bounds about with energy and confidence whereas Will has aged, looks terrible and yet bellows like a toddler not getting his own way. Will needs professional help before it is too late but he has to accept that he needs help and ask for it. Yowling to the press about his brother is just more proof that Will isn’t well balanced and has no self awareness.
Never gonna happen. To seek therapy, Pegs would have to admit to himself that he isn’t the perfect, ordained-by-God, extraordinary person that the Firm has been assuring him that he is. To get help is to admit needing help.
William has no excuse for his laziness and lack of work ethic. Harry being there in the UK highlighted this in a very glaring way. It also shows he can’t control Harry and Harry has no interest in seeing him. It’s obvious that it’s Harry who wants nothing to do with William or Kate. He completely blanked him, he had no idea about him visiting Charles and certainly knew nothing about Ukraine, while the UK government did. William is angry because he looks impotent.
There’s no way a happy and satisfied family man, a loving husband and a dedicated father would be so incandescent with his brother, no matter what has happened between them! I mean, if someone has a good relationship with his wife and children, he wouldn’t care about someone who lives in another continent! William’s rage shows us beyond reasonable doubt that all is not well in his so perfect family.. and, he’s jealous of his brother because he knows he’s living the dream…He can’t handle Harry’s success in finding a real charismatic and loyal wife who loves him for himself and not because he is a prince. He should check himself because his attitude and his bad sibling example would have direct consequences to his children in the future and the relationship between them.
William has the personality of Darrell Brooks. He’s always always pissed off or offended about this, that and the other.
He’s tempting fate as well with his incessant boasting about what he plans to do when he is king. 🙄
They always bring up to Charles not knowing the kids which is funny since Queen Elizabeth knew them better, she actually called. Anywho Willy is always angry since he knows he’s less liked overall.