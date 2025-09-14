Teachers are being fired for sharing their opinions about Charlie Kirk’s death

Right-wing culture-warrior Charlie Kirk was shot and killed on Wednesday, September 10. He was shot by a sniper in broad daylight on the campus of a Utah university. Even before the shooter was captured, I pretty much knew the basics: the guy would be a white male, he would be under 30, he would be politically conservative and very online, and he would be really, really into guns and “gun culture.” That’s exactly who it turned out to be: Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old alt-right, cisgender groyper. The shooter was to the far-right politically of Charlie Kirk, and it’s looking a lot like this was less of a referendum on right/left/center politics and more of an internecine dispute within a far-right extremist philosophy. And in case anyone is wondering, Tyler Robinson’s father turned him in and Robinson’s grandma told the press that the whole family is MAGA through and through.
Once Robinson’s politics became known and the motive has now moved into “oh, so one Nazi killed another Nazi” territory, obviously, many in MAGA World are no longer interested in politicizing every single thing about this murder. What’s crazy is that the “cancel culture is bad” people are now demanding that everyone should be canceled for not worshiping their martyr.
Following the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk this week, educators across the country have found themselves facing swift termination or potential discipline after allegedly sharing opinions on social media about the killing.
At least a dozen faculty and staff, from school board officials to classroom teachers, have been met with fallout over insensitive posts about Kirk’s death. In at least two instances, universities fired staff members entirely for posts deemed inappropriate. Many other educators have been suspended or are under investigation, and the number is likely to grow as conservative online influencers share screenshots.
At East Tennessee State University, two faculty members have been placed on administrative leave pending further review, school spokesperson Jess Vodden said. Complaints sent to the university included screenshots of Facebook comments, according to copies the school shared with NBC News, that one faculty member allegedly made in response to Kirk’s death, including “you reap what you sow.” Another allegedly wrote, “This isn’t a tragedy. It’s a victory.”
Vodden said the university had received “numerous complaints” about the posts. “Because this is a personnel issue, we cannot offer further comment at this time,” she said.
Middle Tennessee State University fired a staff member, according to a statement shared Wednesday by President Sidney McPhee. State officials are weighing in as well, with the Florida Department of Education sending a memo to school district superintendents Thursday, threatening investigation and disciplinary action against educators who have commented on Kirk’s death in a manner it deems inappropriate.
“It has been brought to my attention that some Florida educators have posted despicable comments on social media regarding the horrific assassination of Charlie Kirk,” said the memo, signed by Florida education Commissioner Anastasios Kamoutsas. “I will be conducting an investigation of every educator who engages in this vile, sanctionable behavior.”
Oklahoma’s state superintendent, Ryan Walters, similarly promised to investigate teachers making incendiary comments on social media about Kirk’s death, and he confirmed his department is investigating one middle school educator called out on X.
Again, these are teachers talking sh-t on social media, not in a classroom (although I think it’s perfectly reasonable for, like, high school teachers to talk about it in a classroom setting as a teachable moment). Unless their accounts are attached to their schools, the schools have no business firing anyone for “talking sh-t” about someone who had never been elected to anything?
Additionally, the State Department wants to review the legal status of any immigrant “praising, rationalizing, or making light” of Kirk’s death. This is truly insane. It’s like that possibly apocryphal story about a Norwegian tourist being refused entry into the US because he had a “fat Vance” meme on his phone. We’re really through the looking glass.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
‘He got shot arguing against gun control under a banner that said, prove me wrong.’ Nothing says, proven wrong, more than that.
Careful! That’s a fireable comment. LMAO😂🤣
🎯
The canonization of Kirk is truly nauseating. I have a friend who got into a raging argument with her mother because the mother thought Kirk was a nice Christian man who just wanted to listen and connect. Basically had only seen the Fox and conservative stories. And to be fair to the mother, when she sent links of Kirk’s videos and statements on women, child rape, black women, etc. her mother was appalled and they had a solid conversation about it. Also, neither of them had ever heard of Kirk before this.
Sharing the story to say I doubt 95% of people out there mourning, attending vigils, posting all over their socials, have a clue outside of the sanitized version 90% of media has put out. Or had heard of him before this. Chris Martin/Coldplay took the cake…I don’t recall him doing this for any school shooting, the MN legislators, etc.
I just posting something similar above. I feel like I’m taking crazy pills. People in my FB feed who never post came out of the woodwork to praise him as a polite man of god, etc. The right truly lives in an alternate universe.
What we’re seeing is class solidarity, similar to when the United Health CEO was killed and the wealthy got really loud about the outrageous murder of an accomplished man while the rest of us shrugged and remarked that he had killed a lot of people with his horrific company policies.
Wealthy white people are claiming Charlie Kirk because he was polished and put together and has a pretty blonde wife and two blonde children. It’s not an accident that teachers and nurses are the ones getting fired.
“Also, neither of them had ever heard of Kirk before this.”
I had never heard of Charlie Kirk before the shooting either.
I had only heard of him because of Gavin Newsom’s podcast appearance. Bizarrely, Newsom said we should continue Kirk’s work. No thanks, I’m good, Gavin Christopher.
@Brassy Rebel, Newsom has been positively disgusting. I hope this clinches his loss as a Presidential candidate in the Democratic primary.
He disqualified himself with me long before the Kirk shooting remarks. Every time he does something right people go nuts about 2028. But you just can’t trust him. I’m hoping voters realize that before the 2028 primaries start. He seemed so proud of the fact that his son is a big Kirk fan. What person with good judgment would even allow an impressionable 13 year old to listen to a Nazi?
@BrassyRebel, unless Newsom was referring to Kirk’s continued push for the release of the Epstein files, yep, hard pass. What a disappointing (but not surprising) sentiment.
The fact flags were ordered to fly half staff for an extremist ideologue is beyond dystopian. We have truly tumbled into an alternate universe.
And did didn’t order flags at half mast for Melissa and Mark Horton. Didn’t attend their funeral.
But Joe Biden got on his knees in front of their caskets.
God I wish he had never dropped out and listened to his heart and not people like Nancy Pelosi and that blowhard George Clooney getting his ego wounded since Joe didn’t recognize him. Which honestly, George looks so bizzarro lately. I wouldn’t have recognized him either.
Our lives would have been so much better with Joe. Or if people had put their brain out of their butts and back in their head and had voted for Kamala.
Teachers are being held to a higher standard than politicians, yet again.
The president is held to the lowest standard of all. The snarling insults and abuse, both online and eg in response to reporters actually asking a decent question, is truly extraordinary. And not in a good way. Calling your opponents ‘psycho’, ‘crazy’, ‘lunatic’, ‘nutbag’ is normalised.
I would LOVE if these teachers sue (as they should) for the violation of their 1A rights, and as part of their support quote the genuinely appalling and violence-inciting things Felon 47, his cabinet, and members of Congress have said or shared on social media. If this kind of rhetoric is acceptable for POTUS, how can we argue it’s too “appalling” for an off duty teacher on their own social media to say?
Tennessee cities consistently land on the most dangerous and highest crime rates in the country and ranks among the tenth lowest in healthcare quality and access with its education rates falling in the middle but THIS is what its leaders worry about?
I have been going on X and reporting the accounts doing this for harassment and violent threats, yes, they are threatening violence. Musk will never shut down his precious monster LibsofTikTok but some of the smaller accounts will likely be suspended.
It’s truly frightening to see how unglued some people are.
If he was such a saint, why do his acolytes get so mad if you just quote him? They know many people have no idea how hateful and bigoted he was and they want to keep it that way. And they are still frantic to connect Robinson to the left somehow. He was literally to the right of Kirk. Think about that for a while.
This reminds me of the angry response of mega when we say, I hope you get what you voted for. They know.
I mean, Brian Kilmeade literally called for the execution of mentally ill homeless people. He still has a job. Very few are even talking about this shocking rant. Shocking even by Fox standards. You’re not safe if you criticize Nazi ideology but you’re very safe if you spew it, apparently.
I am also gobsmacked that no one has said anything about the Fox News suggestion of murdering homeless people. Maybe if we call it assasination it will get noticed. Who are we kidding though. So many people have made horrible, disgusting comments about innocent black people being killed, about immigrants getting murdered. They are gleeful about it. And the same people clutching their pearls now are absolutely, 100% silent about that.
And I have yet to see a single politician apologize for blaming immigrants, muslims, black people, transgendered people and all Democrats for murdering Kirk. Crickets as always. Even the Utah officials said the quiet part outloud about PRAYING that it wasn’t “one of them.” The rest of us were praying that no one else woudl get hurt, but I guess Utah has other priorities.
This is why I’m no longer on social media. It’s not worth the temptation or the risk to post. And actually it’s been great for my mental health. I highly recommend it!
Getting off social media is the best thing anyone can do for their mental health and blood pressure.
I read that someone wrote that he will be forgot once he is no longer needed to distract from the Epstein files and the tanking economy because maga was starting to turn again the pedophile in chief. The man has already forgotten about him. His mental state has his highlighting the gaudy banquet hall he’s building to cater to his minions instead of his “friend” who was killed. Wasn’t Epstein also killed under his watch?
🎯
They’re doing their damndest best to make a martyr of Kirk and have their Reichstag Fire moment, by tying him to a transgender roommate/lover. Fox News, Musk/twitter, and the DOJ/FBI have all received their marching orders: these are the new talking points. Will they succeed? (Especially, in distracting from the Epstein case?)
Is that even true or is it just made up 💩? I don’t believe anything they say.
Same @Brassy Rebel. I don’t believe a word coming out of this administration. Mainstream media have been egregiously irresponsible in their reporting of Kirk’s murder. First, the WSJ reported that the bullets were engraved with “transgender ideology” and had to walk that back, and then, next The Guardian had to retract their reporting that the suspect (Tyler Robinson) was left-leaning. They’re so desperate to find a way to blame the trans community for this, no matter how far-fetched it might be.
I read – which doesn’t mean anything is true – that the authorities made it clear that the roomie was unaware and unconnected with the shooter’s plans and actions, and had been very cooperative.
“Charlie Kirk died the same way he lived: bringing out the worst in people.”
This is what the middle school teacher in Oklahoma posted on social media. That teacher will lose his job.
Summer Boismier lost her teaching job back in 2022 for posting a link to an online library containing banned books.
The republicans are using public education as a battleground for ideology and indoctrination. In short, they’re turning public education into a political weapon. And they will use Charlie’s death anyway they can to promote this. They don’t care about Charlie Kirk. He’s more useful to them dead.
You said what I was struggling to put into words.. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
Why they tried to make him very important person. Wasnt he kind of influencer??
Quite surprise when I saw many comments that the shooter got radicalized on campus to became leftist and how higher education is dangerous. Seriously, like how come Americans said that about education.
He was radicalized by the people around him and online influencers not on campus where he only spent a semester. There are too many Americans who only believe in indoctrination not education.
@Zappy, claiming he was radicalized on campus to be a leftist was just a pathetic, last ditch excuse to explain away why a straight, white, cisgender racist MAGA male might shoot another straight, white, cisgender racist MAGA male.
They were trying desperately to salvage their narrative that the left are the violent ones, despite all evidence to the contrary.
They were full of it, of course! He was radicalized by an even-further right MAGA domestic terrorist group.
And MAGA demonizes education because they know the better educated people are, the more likely (but not always!) they are to see through their lies, seek out sources beyond FOX, etc., and ultimately not support them once they understand how much damage MAGA does to their own best interests. It’s why they are anti-college, and why they destroyed the Dept. of Education.
Firing teachers over “free speech” is actually part of ck’s legacy. I feel like these administrators were fans and liked the excuse to “honor” him in this disgusting way.
This idolization on every level (state dept?!) is insane and dangerous.
Kirk’s wife’s TV appearance was truly threatening. “A fire was ignited within me” and “Cries will echo around the world like a battle cry” and “evildoers responsible for my husband’s assassination have no idea what they have done” — WTAF?? She’s clearly drunk on Kirk Koolaid.
I’m sure I’ll change my mind later when I learn more but now, we don’t pay teachers enough to police their personal thoughts 24/7. They are allowed a personal life like other professionals and that personal life does include social media. On the clock, sure, different expectations but my god, this is getting crazy.