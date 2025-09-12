“Shaun White & Nina Dobrev called off their engagement” links

Shaun White & Nina Dobrev have broken off their engagement and ended their relationship after five years together. [Hollywood Life]
Dakota Johnson wore an unlined Gucci at a Kering event. [Just Jared]
Stephen Colbert “auditioned” for Jennifer Aniston. [LaineyGossip]
Is Nate Bargatze a milkshake duck waiting to happen? [Pajiba]
Comedy Central pulled a South Park episode. [Socialite Life]
Ralph Lauren’s latest collection is… loose. [Go Fug Yourself]
So many Berlin nightclubs are closing. [OMG Blog]
Jennifer Lopez looked great at an LA screening. [RCFA]
The trailer for Kate Bosworth’s new movie. [Seriously OMG]
Mary Cosby’s son was arrested. [Starcasm]
Jasmine Crockett ripped into Donald Trump. [Buzzfeed]
Part of the problem for clubs everywhere is that (rich) people are moving into neighborhoods where there are clubs and making noise complaints and filing lawsuits. Also, in the cell phones era, people don’t feel they can do what nightclubs exist for. You used to go to a club to get away from the normies and be with your tribe. Now that sense of privacy is lost.
In many of Berlin’s clubs there is still a strict “no cameras” policy and you are required to put stickers over all your phone’s cameras. Even though there are cases where people still record, it’s definitely frowned upon and will get you banned from many places.
Nina can do better than that pompous a- . Just sad it took her 5 years to realize.
Saw an item on Reddit about some girl warning her that he was with other women and some lackey in his group getting aggressive with her about recording them (she wasn’t).
Tl;dr – Good, he sucks.
Oh that sucks. She seems lovely and deserves better.
There’s rumors of him cheating throughout their relationship. There’s rumors of her being the other woman before they officially got together. And there are a TON of stories in the mountain communities of him just being generally terrible throughout his life. He has no real friends in the snowboarding/skiing community, only his lackeys/crew.
He cheated on her. He’s trash
Top quality service with amazing desert vibes, we felt the true spirit of Dubai