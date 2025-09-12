Prince Harry is making a surprise visit to Kyiv, Ukraine on behalf of Invictus

For the second time this year, Prince Harry flew from England to Ukraine. He did the same back in April – he was in the UK for a court appearance in his security case, and he flew undercover to Ukraine to visit the Superhumans Center in Lviv. The British media was furious, as was Harry’s sibling, who apparently wants to visit Ukraine but it’s been deemed too dangerous for him. Once again, Harry is the one in a warzone, this time in Kyiv. Once again, Harry is the one showing courage and bravery. According to the BBC, Harry arrived in Kyiv by train, where he was greeted by Superhumans’ founder Olha Rudnieva. She hugged Harry and “handed the prince a podstakannik – a silver holder for a glass used to drink tea, traditionally provided on night trains across Ukraine.” Amazing. Harry also spoke to the Guardian:
Prince Harry has made a surprise visit to Kyiv after an invitation from the Ukrainian government, saying he wanted to do “everything possible” to help the recovery of the thousands of military personnel who have been seriously injured in the three-year war against Russia. During the trip to the Ukrainian capital, he and a team from his Invictus Games Foundation are set to detail new initiatives to support the rehabilitation of the wounded, with the eventual aim of providing help to all areas of the country.
Earlier this year it was estimated that the Ukraine war had already left 130,000 people with permanent disabilities – and the government has now put rehabilitation through sport at the heart of its policy for helping veterans.
Speaking to the Guardian on an overnight train to the capital, the Duke of Sussex said: “We cannot stop the war but what we can do is do everything we can to help the recovery process. We can continue to humanise the people involved in this war and what they are going through. We have to keep it in the forefront of people’s minds. I hope this trip will help to bring it home to people because it’s easy to become desensitised to what has been going on.”
The prince said he was initially invited to Kyiv by Olga Rudnieva, the founder and CEO of the Superhumans Trauma Centre in Lviv, Ukraine which treats wounded amputees. He visited the centre in April, but met her by chance a couple of months ago in the US.
“I bumped into Olga in New York. It was a chance meeting and I asked her what I could do to help. She said ‘the biggest impact you have is coming to Kyiv’. I had to check with my wife and the British government to make sure it was OK. Then the official invitation came. In Lviv, you don’t see much of the war. It is so far west. This is the first time we will see the real destruction of the war.”
Ukraine first took part in the Invictus Games in 2017, but enthusiasm and need for the competition, which was founded by the Prince in 2014 for wounded veterans to compete in sports events, has grown dramatically since the conflict with Russia began. The Duke remembered the reception Ukraine’s team received at the games in The Hague two years ago.
“It was remarkable. Every one of the participants had a journey to get to those games, but nobody from any of the other competing nations was going back to war. That is why the Ukrainians stood out. Everyone felt an immense connection to them. Some of the competitors were being pulled off the battlefield and were going back to the battlefield. It means so much to us, because it means so much to them.”
During the trip, the Prince is due to visit the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War. He is expected to spend time with 200 veterans, who have also been invited. He is also due to meet the Ukrainian prime minister, Yulia Svyrydenko.
Travelling to Kyiv would give him a chance to talk to veterans, and also see some of the destruction first-hand, he said. While the biennial Invictus Games have been the focal point of much of the foundation’s work, it has been increasing its sports recovery programmes to help provide opportunities for rehabilitation beyond the main games, including by providing sports equipment in Ukraine.
Harry isn’t solo – he has some Invictus people with him, and the focus is very much on Ukraine’s veterans, soldiers and the civilians who have been living in this warzone for two and a half years. Keep in mind that the British press has been trying to stir up trouble in Invictus as well, and they’ve argued that Harry is too controversial or whatever to be the Invictus founder/patron. And here he is, making his second visit to Ukraine in six months. It’s extraordinary. I love the mention of asking permission from his wife and from the British government. Keir Starmer probably knew about this trip before Prince William. There are plates being smashed in Kensington Palace today!
Prince Harry has arrived in Ukraine for a surprise visit in support of wounded service members.
“We cannot stop the war but what we can do is do everything we can to help the recovery process,” he told reporters.
Read more: https://t.co/BOV2IzXsFy pic.twitter.com/TbHdY6Uube
— ABC News (@ABC) September 12, 2025
Prince Harry has also arrived in Kyiv.
Welcome, Sir! pic.twitter.com/uhK3UYOVUr
— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) September 12, 2025
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Superhumans’ Center’s IG.
What a wonderful human being our Harry is .
Wishing him a safe journey back to his loved ones .
He truly is Good King Harry!
Of course his mother knew it from a very young age.
That’s what I say all the time: Diana knew. She knew Harry had the soul and fortitude. I think she also knew William didn’t have the disposition to be a good King someday.
Harry and Meghan are about doing good for others, not playing weird royal one- upmanship games.
That Guy is booked and busy, I love how he asked his wife if it was okay. So if Willy can’t travel to war zones is he good for Invictus ?
And that is how it is done. Real work, real impact, real connections with people, real empathy, real facial expressions. He puts lazy and wig to shame.
No you don’t understand. Real royals don’t donate money or travel to war zones. They have tea and cakes with the WI and visit textile factories. Working on impactful projects is in royal. 😂
they can just offer the odd smile here and there.
When Harry’s not in town, William and Kate don’t even do that; that was just all an attempt to show Harry up or something. Meeting regular people in their own country would be impactful to those people (or would be if W & K had more charm than cold oatmeal), but they don’t do even that regularly.
I know this is a serious topic but I can’t help it. Hahahhahhaha Peg must be lying in Jason’s lap right now with an ice pack on his head.
Or CarolE Middleclass’s. After eating his beloved cheese toastie.
😂😂😂
Can’t wait to hear whatever unhinged spin the daily mail will put on this.
The writers are masters of propaganda. I think they will latch onto the part about asking Meghan for permission.
Back to saying that Harry is under her thumb,
He better get her permission. Meghan must be so worried while he’s there because he’s in an active war zone, but also so proud of how much he’s accomplished on this trip.
The derangers in the comments are losing their gd minds over this, and mostly blaming Meghan, but they’re spewing the vilest and irrelevant things about both Harry and Meghan. It’s absolutely disgusting.
Wow. Good for Harry. And for Ukraine in supporting their veterans and all the men and women currently fighting. F-ck Putin.
Indeed f*ck Putin.
Big thanks for the bravery of all the soldiers and medical personnel at the front.
Also, big thanks to all the volunteers all around the world who do great work to help Ukraine
As a private citizen, and IGF as a private org, why did he need permission from the British govt? I think it’s crazy he needs permission to travel somewhere by a govt who is refusing him security. Especially bc he makes that govt look amazing.
He was criticized last time so I’m sure they are just covering their bases so that the press for this trip is about Ukraine instead of “ he’s not allowed to, how dare he”.
British media will still do that but wider media knows it’s clear that this was coordinated
He was not criticized by the Government, I’m sure they knew he was going.
It was because the BM was caught flat footed, they said he was going home and he popped up in Kiev.
As a British citizen maybe he need to inform the government, when you’re going into a war torn country.
I suspect because he’s in the top 10 of the line of succession he has to.
Even though his own dogshit father announced to the world that no one would care if anything happened to Harry.
Chuck acts like a man jealous of his own shadow, istg.
It is in coordination with the UK government, Yvette Cooper, UK Foreign Secretary is going to be there as well as the Polish Prime Minister.
Thanks everyone! @jan that seems reasonable. @hattie you think he was there as part of a UK govt delegate?
OK, wow. He’s going with British officials, which means they absolutely sanctioned this, and probably Charles sanctioned it too.
Regardless, I’m glad Harry managed to work in that he has the British government’s full permission to do this. That’ll head off at least one angle the derangers would try.
Besides the part about the UK foreign secretary going, I think its a courtesy thing as well. He’s giving the british government a heads up that a very visible member of the royal family and the son of the head of state is heading to Kiev.
I imagine he did the same the first time he went.
Yeah, I figure he got permission the last time he went. We would never have known he got permission this time if Harry didn’t mention it.
But he still is a royal prince. Should he be taken hostage by Russia , it’s the British government that has to help him.
“Welcome, Sir!” Yes, indeed. And I appreciate the way this article is written – sane, respectful, just the story, zero snark.
Meanwhile, lazy-william-future-king and empty-agendas-kate last surprise visit at the women’s institute a few days ago was “ During the visit, the Prince and Princess of Wales had tea and a casual conversation with members of the group, Kate, dressed in a plaid Alessandra Rich dress, was seated beside William when he was asked about how their children get along at home.” Hmmm what do they say? Oh yes, good king harry.
Someone on X, said Cain thought he could take it easy this weekend, but Alas! he will have to try to top Harry again.
The BM are bastards, now they’re referring to Cain as Harry’s sibling and his brother.
The BBC article couldn’t help adding that Charles and William care about Ukraine, too. I kind of love how they said, “the Prince of Wales, Harry’s brother” like people might have forgotten the connection. At least they didn’t call King Charles “Harry’s father.”
I hope he makes it back home for his birthday! That being said, what an amazing week for Harry! He’s really so good at this. Notice there is nothing on Peg and Bones schedule today. That’s how you know Peg didn’t know.
He absolutely didn’t know about this or else he would have planned some sort of pseudo military event where he got to fly a helicopter or something.
Absolutely.
Poor lad is exhausted, working three days in a row, wow!
Proud of Prince Harry’s dedication to service. Service is indeed universal and he proves this with his every action. Going into a war zone speaks volumes
The People’s Prince. Glad he is able to shine a light on the needs of the Ukrainian people.
Richard Eden and others in the media who keep on suggesting without any foundation that Prince Harry should step down from Invictus should be thoroughly ashamed of themselves.
Eden and his cohorts have no shame
And the audacity to suggest Mike Tindall or David Beckham to replace Harry. As if they could take the place of Harry the soldier talking war business with other soldiers and foreign ministers.
But! but! but! They aren’t royal. Eden said another royal should do it. the only other royal who has seen active service is Andrew.
Since invictus has nothing to do with any of them, including the rf, they’re impotent, so bullying is all they’ve got
Yes, this should put to bed all the deranger lies about how IG are just a publicity stunt for the Sussexes. Harry is doing real, and dangerous, work here. Maureen will have to look for new lies, sorry, talking points.
@The Shrew, there’s a remote chance they could infiltrate Invictus’ board and pull the same sort of stunt they did with Sentebale. But Invictus’ CEO and board seem to love Harry, so that seems unlikely.
The way Harry cares for wounded veterans shows his heart, and what he is passionate about, truly showing up and doing good.
It’s also good to see the Invictus Foundation continuing to do their work with injured veterans, and to see them get officially recognised by the Ukrainian government.
And that the UK’s new Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, the Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski and members of the French and German governments plus EU officials were on the same train prove that Harry and Invictus are taken seriously by the people who matter.
Personally invited.
I love that.
The Invictus Games legacy is huge already and its only been 10 years
Y’all we are about to see Peg pull out every celebrity and poll he can think of to remind everyone IM POPULAR! IM THE FUTURE KING!!
The next month is gonna be crazy. You know this has probably lit a fire under the Wales jealous as*** like no other.
Peggs can desperately try to get a wedding invite from Taylor and Travis.
Taylor and Travis would not invite tacky groupies to their party. Unless they are REALLY cool. Lazy william and empty-agenda-Kate obviously don’t fit the bill.
Wills would finally have an occasion to get some new embroidered velvet evening slippers!
It is an interesting bit of info that Harry has the full backing of Labour government when it comes to Invictus. This backs my thinking that Chuck was probably pressured by the government behind the scenes to make nice with Harry for the duration of UK’s hosting of Invictus Games at least. Government would want the King at the Games and they seem to side with Harry on this as they recognize his real international relations impact and take advantage of said impact in foreign affairs as evidenced by this trip.
Harry equating the power of Meghan with the British government? Priceless!
Willy, the nut free brownie will be incandescent.
Yes, someone above said the UK foreign office is traveling with Harry to Ukraine. That’s a huge and public endorsement of Harry’s work with Invictus.
This will certainly put a brake on Bulliam’s plans for Invictus.
Cue 10K articles about how WanK are the only legit ‘working royals’ despite not knowing what real work was if it bit them on the bum…
Press is as much of a clown show as either of the palaces
In retrospect it’s good the games were not in DC after all. There is no way that Harry would be able to work with the Paper Bag Gang and President Pedo McGrifter in any capacity, especially regarding Ukraine. So you can count me in with the parts of the Squad that howled when they picked Birmingham but at this point I’m glad the games are not here.
I am so glad they are not in DC.
So THAT’s why there was that meeting between Harry’s people & KC3’s people. And also why his Pa gave his “darling boy” an audience. KC3 can lay claim to soft diplomacy, using Harry.
Oh that’s a good point. that meeting a few months ago could have been about this trip, at least in part.
(I think at this point its clear that the meeting probably dealt with this entire week which tells me that Charles kept his mouth shut about it and didn’t leak to William.)
The secrecy has been extraordinary, hasn’t it?
@Eurydice it really has, and I think that says a LOT about Charles and William’s relationship currently.
If William spun out over a meeting in July, I can’t imagine what’s going to happen as he realizes his dad’s people kept all of this from him for the past few months.
I think the rumors about the weakening of the role of Clive “The Wasp” Alderton as the main stumbling block in H’s wish for reconciliation with chucky, has legs. Theres been talk about Alderton’s imminent retirement and the appointment of a more reasonable replacement.
Prolly also the reason there was no leak about H’s ukraine trip. Alderton is prolly being sidelined.
One thing Charles has never failed in or neglected to do, and that’s use his own kids as a tool of self promotion.
He’s as shallow and transparent as he is twisted.
No laurels for Charles for any peace overtures, it’s entirely self promoting.
knowing he was going to Kyiv is also probably one of the major reasons why Charles agreed to meet with him this trip and provide security for him. Can you imagine if they all pulled the same stunts as last time with drumming up some blatantly petty excuse to not see him to “punish” him, and then he shows them all up by doing this?
Meghan Archie and Lily have birthday celebration waiting for harry on monday.
I noticed Missan was in some photos from other events earlier this week — I hope Missan is with him in Ukraine.
If it walks like a global statesman, and talks like a global statesman….
Cushions will be flying in “Adelaide cottage” tonight.
Yep. The UK Foreign Office probably remember the Sussexes’ triumphs in Australia and Africa. They’re also remembering the Waleses’ disastrous colonizer tour in the Carribean, and of course the school run precludes the Waleses making foreign visits anyway. And the UK FO know Charles can’t really travel much these days. So the UK FO may actually welcome Harry stepping up for this trip. Can we look forward to more Harry-FO “collaborations” of whatever nebulous nature this one is?
Sorry, I used to work for the USG doing international work, and this is fascinating to me.
It’s certainly an interesting thought, but if he is going to do trips for the government they must include Meghan.
Good for Harry.
The government knew first as they issued the authorization. I guess the king was informed. Since he is at war with the king, why would willie be informed?
William would NEVER.
I know this is about IG and Ukraine, and Harry is wonderful. But let me be petty for a moment. An endorsement from the UK foreign office is huuuuge. Not only is Harry winning the PR game within the royal family, he’s also pretty much locked up IG against what was starting to look like another hostile takeover attempt from Bulliam.
IMO, this is giving “Not only does my father think I’m an idiot but so does the whole UK government” . William must be crushed. On the other hand, this is dangerous especially given Russia’s incursion into Poland, so I doubt if they would let William do this anyway. And shout out to Tina the Tyrant Brown and all the others who keep insisting that “Harry is dumb” and only fit for stumbling out of bars and being the court jester. Must be so tiring to keep being wrong about Harry.
Oh but the school runs & having tea & cake are so important! None of the chauffeurs could possibly take the kids to school for even one day, it’s simply impossible!
Or the housekeeper, multiple nannies, security officers or really any of the remaining 65 staff members they employ. Apparently none of them are qualified to drive 3 kids to school. They must have really worked to hire such non-competent staff.
I’m still stuck on the fact that the UK government not only approved Harry’s trip, but the Foreign Office sent people along with him. And presumably not just to spy on Harry. This trip has the absolute support of the UK government, and probably the FCDO checked in with Charles before approving it. It’s bullet-proof against derangers screeching that Harry’s going rogue or doing anything “pseudo-royal.”
What’s the nature of the FCDO-Harry collaboration, though? Does this actually qualify as a “royal-of-some-nature” trip? Harry’s announcing new Ukraine projects today, and will some of those be collaborations with the FCDO?
The UK government has been at the forefront along with France to support Ukraine especially since the or age buffoon is now BFFs with Putin. It was smart of Invictus and Harry to coordinate this with them as it benefits the UK government to have a popular prince provide more media attention to what is going on in Ukraine.
Wow! That certainly wasn’t expected and hope it goes well and everyone stays safe. The Polish foreign minister is also there. Think back to all those ridiculous articles from a few weeks ago saying Harry’s been sidelined with nothing to do because he hasn’t appeared on Meghan’s show. He has been steadily working and planning this trip with his team. It takes a lot of organization to do this, especially working with so many organizations, with the risks involved. He puts a lot of heart and sweat into each of his endeavors. The Sussexes are hardworking and dedicated and it shows.