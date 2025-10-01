Mail: Duchess Meghan’s ring & flowers show that she can’t let go of royalty

The Duchess of Sussex really had a quiet September. No big announcements, no new product drop, just one public appearance (Santa Barbara fundraiser) and some social media posts. You would never know that Meghan has been quiet though, because the usual suspects have been screaming about her nonstop. My favorite thing is when the British media obsessively pores over incidents or moments from five-plus years ago as some kind of “remember when/we should have known she would abandon us back then” royalist history. But this is also a fun new thing, when they proclaim that Meghan is doing, wearing or saying something about them. At Kevin Costner’s fundraiser a few weekends ago, Meghan wore a new ring. Last weekend, she posted a video of her As Ever planter full of flowers. Those two things are being used as “evidence” that Meghan can’t let go of “British royalty.”
Despite stepping down as a senior royal in 2020, it appears Meghan Markle may not yet have let go of all the elements of life as a member of The Firm. While the 44-year-old and her husband Harry have since moved to California, and no longer represent the British royals, Meghan has appeared to maintain a connection with the Windsors on several occasions, with what could be nods to royalty via floral arrangements and jewellery.
Most recently, she gave fans a rare glimpse inside the $14million mansion she shares with Prince Harry and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in Montecito. The mother-of-three took to her Instagram account on September 26 to show off what appeared to be her cosy living room. Sharing a clip on her Stories with her 4.2million followers, the mother-of-two showcased an elegant floral arrangement and her beagle, Mia, sleeping on a stunning cream armchair and matching cushioned footstool.
The eye-catching flowers were placed in a white stone vase, embellished with the logo from Meghan’s lifestyle brand, As Ever. This subtle hint to a potential new range wasn’t the only hidden detail in Meghan’s clip – she also included a royal nod. The garden roses in her As Ever vase, which was placed on a chic side table next to the armchair, were arranged with Queen Anne’s lace, the mother-of-two revealed. She wrote in a caption on her Story: ‘Delphinium, Nigella, Veronica – meet As ever. With garden roses and Queen Anne’s lace (and a very sleepy Mia). Looking lovely, ladies,’ she said, referring to her flowers. The Duchess’s cosy living room also included a brown and cream $2,000 Hermès throw.
Her royal nod with the Queen Anne’s lace came just days after she was spotted wearing a piece of jewellery with its own very regal name. Meghan was sighted sporting what was thought to be a very glamorous birthday present from Prince Harry – a ring which she opted to wear on her right hand, during a surprise joint appearance with her husband at Kevin Costner’s starry gathering in Santa Barbara on September 21. It is believed to be the £3,185 ‘Queen’ Water Drop Moonstone Ring with Full Pavé Diamond Halo, from brand Logan Hollowell was potentially gifted by Harry just in time for Meghan’s 44th, on August 4. The ring comes in three sizes – Micro Queen, Baby Queen and Classic Queen, and it is understood that Meghan was wearing the latter, which is the biggest.
*Points at Kate’s Meghan moodboard* You see, it all makes sense! Queen Anne’s Lace! A ring with the name “queen” in it! It’s so obvious that Meghan misses being abused by the British press and her in-laws! Let’s list all of the other ways Meghan is trying to tie herself to these catastrophically evil people: she once went to Burger KING; she wore an outfit of duchesse satin silk; she made a Kir Royale; her daughter’s middle name is Diana! My god.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, As Ever’s IG, Meghan’s IG and Netflix.
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, makes an appearance at the One805Live! benefit concert with proceeds benefitting first responders of Santa Barbara County. The benefit concert is held on Kevin Costner's estate in Santa Barbara, USA, Saturday 20 September 2025.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle Duchess of Sussex along with actor Rob Lowe make an appearance at the One805Live! benefit concert with proceeds benefitting first responders of Santa Barbara County. The benefit concert is held on Kevin Costner's estate in Santa Barbara, USA, Saturday 20 September 2025.
Santa Barbara, CA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended Kevin Costner's annual 'Rock for First Responders' One805 Live! event, joining stars to honor first responders. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex brought their support to this meaningful Montecito gathering, filled with live music and heartfelt tributes.
Pictured: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 20 SEPTEMBER 2025
Los Angeles, CA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle present awards on stage with a dog and First Responders at Kevin Costner’s annual ‘Rock for First Responders’ One805 Live! Event
Pictured: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 20 SEPTEMBER 2025
Los Angeles, CA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle present awards on stage with a dog and First Responders at Kevin Costner’s annual ‘Rock for First Responders’ One805 Live! Event
Pictured: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 20 SEPTEMBER 2025
Los Angeles, CA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle present awards on stage with a dog and First Responders at Kevin Costner’s annual ‘Rock for First Responders’ One805 Live! Event
Pictured: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 20 SEPTEMBER 2025
Santa Barbara, CA Prince Harry and wife Meghan appear together at the One805 Live! event at Kevin Costner's Santa Barbara polo field to honor first responders. The couple arrived together at around 5pm (Sept 20). They greeted well wishers in the backstage area and went to a VIP section. Meghan appeared briefly onstage with Harry as he gave an award to a first responder called Sam Dudley who helps colleagues with their mental health issues via a 'Peer Support' scheme. Meghan left the stage after Harry said to her 'Oh hi hi hi' and said nothing. She was criticized when she appeared at the same event two years ago for taking the spotlight away from those being paid tribute. Harry also made friends with and kissed the Sam's dog, Rhonda. There was no sign of Kevin Costner himself at the event. Also spotted in the crowd were Rob Lowe, Oprah Winfrey and Maria Shriver.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 20 SEPTEMBER 2025
Santa Barbara, CA Prince Harry and wife Meghan appear together at the One805 Live! event at Kevin Costner’s Santa Barbara polo field to honor first responders. The couple arrived together at around 5pm (Sept 20). They greeted well wishers in the backstage area and went to a VIP section. Meghan appeared briefly onstage with Harry as he gave an award to a first responder called Sam Dudley who helps colleagues with their mental health issues via a ‘Peer Support’ scheme. Meghan left the stage after Harry said to her ‘Oh hi hi hi’ and said nothing. She was criticized when she appeared at the same event two years ago for taking the spotlight away from those being paid tribute. Harry also made friends with and kissed the Sam’s dog, Rhonda. There was no sign of Kevin Costner himself at the event. Also spotted in the crowd were Rob Lowe, Oprah Winfrey and Maria Shriver.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 20 SEPTEMBER 2025
Santa Barbara, CA Prince Harry and wife Meghan appear together at the One805 Live! event at Kevin Costner’s Santa Barbara polo field to honor first responders. The couple arrived together at around 5pm (Sept 20). They greeted well wishers in the backstage area and went to a VIP section. Meghan appeared briefly onstage with Harry as he gave an award to a first responder called Sam Dudley who helps colleagues with their mental health issues via a ‘Peer Support’ scheme. Meghan left the stage after Harry said to her ‘Oh hi hi hi’ and said nothing. She was criticized when she appeared at the same event two years ago for taking the spotlight away from those being paid tribute. Harry also made friends with and kissed the Sam’s dog, Rhonda. There was no sign of Kevin Costner himself at the event. Also spotted in the crowd were Rob Lowe, Oprah Winfrey and Maria Shriver.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 20 SEPTEMBER 2025
All they need is a picture of Meghan at a Dairy Queen to make the conspiracy theory complete. What fools! They are really scraping for stories.
I do so wonder what they think of American women calling themselves and their friends queens? Of black American women calling their natural hair their crown? That queen is regularly used as both a size and a descriptor for eveything from mattresses to jewelry to the size of stoneware sets to lattes?
These people are insane.
I bet there’s a queen sized bed somewhere in Montecito, too! LOL
The insanity is always reaching queen sized levels.
California King 😉
I hope she doesn’t take a picture with Queen Latifah. Ah, she can’t forget royalty! Please…
The desperation is so obvious . Meghan ignores those folks and her time as a tax funded worker there and they are still God smacked that she could just walk away from what they feel was a privilege. They look for scrapes to associate her with them as she continues to ignore them while loving her best life in California.
They just can’t lay off Princess Meghan’s jewelry and it is truly disturbing imo. Meghan wears the same bracelet stack and wedding rings everywhere and switches out other pieces like her necklace, earrings and other rings.. absolutely nothing about that says she wants to return to that disfunction. Meghans jewelry is gorgeous and she always looks so beautifully put together.
I hope they stretched before attempting that reach.
Seriously – that is just an absolutely INSANE reach.
I’m laughing bc its such an insane reach. They really are obsessed with her and want her to be obsessed with them in return.
That’s the root of their obsession: this biracial American doesn’t give a damn about the rota rats. She couldn’t care less. This bugs them so much. They think she should be groveling for their attention and angling for their positive press.
Boy these.peopleareMagacrazies. The Duchess is not thinking about them and their.colonizer.ways. I wish the Sussexes all the best.
The mother of three???
At first I was so deeply hoping they were being sensitive to her miscarriage. Many women want to acknowledge their loss in this way but society is highly uncomfortable with it. But then I remembered who we are dealing with.
Then I thought – they must have wrote this about Kate originally and then just subbed in Meghan’s name. As per usual.
Then I thought – these people are scarily unhinged.
I caught that two. Was it a Freudian slip and they were actually talking about Kate’s obsession with being a royal?
And I heard there’s a photo of Meg when she was 10 drinking a RC Cola! Proves she’s been scheming for this for decades!
Memory unlocked! I used to get an RC cola before school everyday because it was $0.69 and everything else was $1.
Do they still make it? lol.
Not only that, but it’s a little-known fact that Meghan had to give up card playing after the Sussexit Summit, due to the risk of getting a “royal flush” you know. I believe that’s why she’s restricted to Mahjong now. Poor girl.
They did actually go on a tirade saying that she had been planning to marry into the royal family when they saw photos of her visiting the UK as an early teen. Nevermind that hundreds of thousands of teens have probably traveled to the UK without any plans to marry into the royal family or that she got married and lived in Canada at the time that Harry saw her on an instagram post and approached her. Facts don’t matter to these people because lies and the most insane stories are all they report on.
This is comical. Queen Anne’s lace? So what about all the florists that use it? Is this going to be like a Roman empire era thing now with the color purple? Only members of the BRF can use product that reference royalty? No cherry cordials for you Meghan!!
This stuff doesn’t even upset me. They want her attention so much. It is KILLING them that she can disappear essentially for a month and unlike the ones they pay for but don’t criticize, there is absolutely no standing for them to complain.
Right? Queens Anne’s lace is pretty common in flower arrangements. My mom used to put them in everything. Backs must be hurting over the reach.
Um, I can buy Queen Anne’s Lace at Kroger?!
These people are ridiculous.
This is so desperate and kinda sad from the DM.
You couldn’t even parody this, it’s so nuts.
Because it’s a parody in itself already!
I hope they’ve got a good chiropractor! The reach they are attempting is amazing here. I’m a nurse and when I’m not working, I like to wear rings, bigger, statement, everything. Most of mine is fake haha because I don’t have Meghan money but if I did, I’d go even bigger!
So was the orange marmalade considered a fall drop? I can’t. August is still summer to me.
Mother of three? Another article that was supposed to be about KKKate?
Besides the “mother of three” part of that article the other thing that caught my attention is how they made a full assumption that Harry bought her this ring for her birthday two months ago but they still made a point of blaming her for being “obsessed” with being royal. To any normal person, a husband buying something for his wife would imply that he sees her in that way, but to these ignoramuses it’s because of Meghan being obsessed with being royal. We don’t even know if he bought it for her or not. We don’t even know if it was bought for her birthday, but regardless if Harry bought it or she bought it, seeing yourself or your significant other as a Queen, isn’t something that is only for royals. My husband calls me his Queen all of the time and fortunately we aren’t Royal.
My husband sometimes calls me *my Hermione* and we don’t live in Hoghwarts either 😁
This morning I was looking at a seed web site, I have Queen Anne’s lace on my wish list, alongside Lady Di runner beans, cabbage and sweet corn etc.
The Wail is getting desperate.
Whatever you do, don’t let the Daily Fail know, you pretender.
So not only service, but flowers and jewelry are royal now, too?
Good to know.
At this point, it’s sounding like they would really like Meghan to come back. Sure, they’d keep trashing her, but there’s a kind of yearning for her successes to become theirs, too.
Nah. They only want her back to start using her as a royal punching bag again. She should never go back. I do think her kids should meet their royal grandfather since they ARE royal grandchildren, but that’s the only thing Meghan should go back for. Those people will never be kind to her.
My way of collecting or buying flowers has expanded with Meghan’s flower arrangements. I actually love big, lush bouquets of a single variety with some foliage from the same plant. But Meghan’s colourful arrangements have become my favourites. So there are still the lush single plant bouquets, but now there are sometimes wild and beautiful mixes too. I love both now 🌷
Queen Anne’s Lace lmao!!!! It’s one of the ultimate filler flowers! We have some that grows wild near our house. I mean it’s lovely but it’s so common that the fact that it has Queen in the name doesn’t even register with me? It’s like one word at this point: “Queenanslace.”