Mail: Duchess Meghan’s ring & flowers show that she can’t let go of royalty

The Duchess of Sussex really had a quiet September. No big announcements, no new product drop, just one public appearance (Santa Barbara fundraiser) and some social media posts. You would never know that Meghan has been quiet though, because the usual suspects have been screaming about her nonstop. My favorite thing is when the British media obsessively pores over incidents or moments from five-plus years ago as some kind of “remember when/we should have known she would abandon us back then” royalist history. But this is also a fun new thing, when they proclaim that Meghan is doing, wearing or saying something about them. At Kevin Costner’s fundraiser a few weekends ago, Meghan wore a new ring. Last weekend, she posted a video of her As Ever planter full of flowers. Those two things are being used as “evidence” that Meghan can’t let go of “British royalty.”

Despite stepping down as a senior royal in 2020, it appears Meghan Markle may not yet have let go of all the elements of life as a member of The Firm. While the 44-year-old and her husband Harry have since moved to California, and no longer represent the British royals, Meghan has appeared to maintain a connection with the Windsors on several occasions, with what could be nods to royalty via floral arrangements and jewellery. Most recently, she gave fans a rare glimpse inside the $14million mansion she shares with Prince Harry and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in Montecito. The mother-of-three took to her Instagram account on September 26 to show off what appeared to be her cosy living room. Sharing a clip on her Stories with her 4.2million followers, the mother-of-two showcased an elegant floral arrangement and her beagle, Mia, sleeping on a stunning cream armchair and matching cushioned footstool. The eye-catching flowers were placed in a white stone vase, embellished with the logo from Meghan’s lifestyle brand, As Ever. This subtle hint to a potential new range wasn’t the only hidden detail in Meghan’s clip – she also included a royal nod. The garden roses in her As Ever vase, which was placed on a chic side table next to the armchair, were arranged with Queen Anne’s lace, the mother-of-two revealed. She wrote in a caption on her Story: ‘Delphinium, Nigella, Veronica – meet As ever. With garden roses and Queen Anne’s lace (and a very sleepy Mia). Looking lovely, ladies,’ she said, referring to her flowers. The Duchess’s cosy living room also included a brown and cream $2,000 Hermès throw. Her royal nod with the Queen Anne’s lace came just days after she was spotted wearing a piece of jewellery with its own very regal name. Meghan was sighted sporting what was thought to be a very glamorous birthday present from Prince Harry – a ring which she opted to wear on her right hand, during a surprise joint appearance with her husband at Kevin Costner’s starry gathering in Santa Barbara on September 21. It is believed to be the £3,185 ‘Queen’ Water Drop Moonstone Ring with Full Pavé Diamond Halo, from brand Logan Hollowell was potentially gifted by Harry just in time for Meghan’s 44th, on August 4. The ring comes in three sizes – Micro Queen, Baby Queen and Classic Queen, and it is understood that Meghan was wearing the latter, which is the biggest.

[From The Daily Mail]

*Points at Kate’s Meghan moodboard* You see, it all makes sense! Queen Anne’s Lace! A ring with the name “queen” in it! It’s so obvious that Meghan misses being abused by the British press and her in-laws! Let’s list all of the other ways Meghan is trying to tie herself to these catastrophically evil people: she once went to Burger KING; she wore an outfit of duchesse satin silk; she made a Kir Royale; her daughter’s middle name is Diana! My god.