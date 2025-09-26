Duchess Meghan apparently wore a new Logan Hollowell moonstone ring

These photos didn’t get enough attention, so I’m glad I get to use them again. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a public appearance last weekend at Kevin Costner’s annual One805Live Concert. The concert has become quite the A-list event, with wealthy celebrities all gathering for the outdoor concert and fundraiser for first responders in the Santa Barbara community. Prince Harry has attended for concert for three straight years, and Meghan attended in 2023 and this year.

This year, Meghan wore a Carolina Herrera dress which was nice (if slightly unflattering). Meghan obviously wore her signature bracelet stack and some rings as well. Well, eagle-eyed lovers and haters have been trying to figure out if Meghan wore a new ring on her right hand, and they think they’ve ID’d it: Logan Hollowell’s Water Drop Moonstone ring in the “Classic Queen” size. The Daily Mail thinks that this ring was probably Harry’s birthday gift to Meghan this year. It retails for £3,185 and it looks like her style. Of course, the Mail is freaking out about that ring, and ALL of Meghan’s jewelry. They’re really torn up about the fact that Meghan has nice pieces and she likes to wear her beautiful jewelry when she leaves the house.

Meghan Markle caused quite a stir when she took to the stage at a recent Kevin Costner charity event dripping in gold and diamonds. After flaunting her pricey wardrobe and cookware on her Netflix show, experts are now questioning if she has completely lost sight of who her audience is. Appearing on Sunday at Costner’s home in Summerland, California, not only did Meghan wear Princess Diana’s Cartier Tank Française watch – worth more than $24,000 – she also donned a $7,000, solid-gold Cartier Love bracelet, a $5,000 Jennifer Meyer mini bezel tennis bracelet and, of course, her $160,000 engagement ring. For years, Meghan has championed herself as approachable and down to earth – qualities that reportedly left her husband Prince Harry ‘delightfully surprised’. In an April interview with The New York Times, journalist Julia Moskin noted that Meghan seemed ‘clearly bothered’ by ‘accusations that she is unrelatable and out of touch.’ ‘Don’t they know my life hasn’t always been like this?’ Meghan told the Times, as she gestured to the ‘sweeping views’ from her $14million Montecito mansion. But, experts say, she could now be losing grasp of that persona. ‘Meghan may desire to connect with everyday people, but if so, she has to be fully committed,’ Ryan McCormick, Managing Partner at Goldman McCormick PR, told the Daily Mail. ‘Wearing that kind of expensive jewelry communicates, “I am in the upper class.” So we have two conflicting messages here, and that’s one of the reasons why it could be challenging for some members of the public to emotionally connect with her.’

[From The Daily Mail]

Hey, at least they’re not pretending that Meghan absconded with royal jewels anymore, or acting like the crown paid for the jewelry Meghan has owned for years before she even met Harry. Now they’re just whining about how Meghan’s everyday jewelry, including her engagement ring and watch, makes her look “unrelatable.”

I've had several people ask me about the ring that Meghan is wearing in this photo from last weekend at the One805 live event. It’s a bit difficult to say for certain which ring she’s wearing without clearer details. The first piece that came to mind is the Logan Hollowell design… pic.twitter.com/qMPiZNbZGX — What Meghan Wore (@whatmegwore) September 25, 2025