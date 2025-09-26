Duchess Meghan apparently wore a new Logan Hollowell moonstone ring

These photos didn’t get enough attention, so I’m glad I get to use them again. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a public appearance last weekend at Kevin Costner’s annual One805Live Concert. The concert has become quite the A-list event, with wealthy celebrities all gathering for the outdoor concert and fundraiser for first responders in the Santa Barbara community. Prince Harry has attended for concert for three straight years, and Meghan attended in 2023 and this year.
This year, Meghan wore a Carolina Herrera dress which was nice (if slightly unflattering). Meghan obviously wore her signature bracelet stack and some rings as well. Well, eagle-eyed lovers and haters have been trying to figure out if Meghan wore a new ring on her right hand, and they think they’ve ID’d it: Logan Hollowell’s Water Drop Moonstone ring in the “Classic Queen” size. The Daily Mail thinks that this ring was probably Harry’s birthday gift to Meghan this year. It retails for £3,185 and it looks like her style. Of course, the Mail is freaking out about that ring, and ALL of Meghan’s jewelry. They’re really torn up about the fact that Meghan has nice pieces and she likes to wear her beautiful jewelry when she leaves the house.
Meghan Markle caused quite a stir when she took to the stage at a recent Kevin Costner charity event dripping in gold and diamonds. After flaunting her pricey wardrobe and cookware on her Netflix show, experts are now questioning if she has completely lost sight of who her audience is. Appearing on Sunday at Costner’s home in Summerland, California, not only did Meghan wear Princess Diana’s Cartier Tank Française watch – worth more than $24,000 – she also donned a $7,000, solid-gold Cartier Love bracelet, a $5,000 Jennifer Meyer mini bezel tennis bracelet and, of course, her $160,000 engagement ring.
For years, Meghan has championed herself as approachable and down to earth – qualities that reportedly left her husband Prince Harry ‘delightfully surprised’. In an April interview with The New York Times, journalist Julia Moskin noted that Meghan seemed ‘clearly bothered’ by ‘accusations that she is unrelatable and out of touch.’
‘Don’t they know my life hasn’t always been like this?’ Meghan told the Times, as she gestured to the ‘sweeping views’ from her $14million Montecito mansion. But, experts say, she could now be losing grasp of that persona.
‘Meghan may desire to connect with everyday people, but if so, she has to be fully committed,’ Ryan McCormick, Managing Partner at Goldman McCormick PR, told the Daily Mail. ‘Wearing that kind of expensive jewelry communicates, “I am in the upper class.” So we have two conflicting messages here, and that’s one of the reasons why it could be challenging for some members of the public to emotionally connect with her.’
Hey, at least they’re not pretending that Meghan absconded with royal jewels anymore, or acting like the crown paid for the jewelry Meghan has owned for years before she even met Harry. Now they’re just whining about how Meghan’s everyday jewelry, including her engagement ring and watch, makes her look “unrelatable.”
Whining about the jewelry she has worn for years now is a bit much but they never miss an opportunity to attack Meghan for having nice things and a husband who loves to give her nice things.
Pretty sure she has this necklace also if I remember correctly, it’s beautiful. I just love moonstones.
I love moonstone! Very cool choice on Harry’s part.
Good for her!!! I like that she showcases her expansive jewelry collection purchased with her own money. Unlike jewelry worn by the royals, it’s not plundered from colonies with the blood and sweat of conquered enslaved people.
Her audience is Americans who like to see rich people wear nice things, expensive or reasonable and supporters around the world who see her as Prince Harry’s wife and expect her to wear nice expensive things because she is a Princess.
I don’t think the dress is unflattering at all. I think it’s a cut and style that suits her and perfect for the relaxed setting of the event.
Also love moonstone. It’s got such an ethereal and dreamy vibe. We don’t know if Meghan got herself this jewelry or if it was a gift from Harry. Either scenario would drive the DM up the wall.
My inner swiftie: is that opalite?
It is a pretty ring.
so I actually find her jewelry relatable, because I think its easy to imitate her general look. I got a zodiac/constellation necklace after seeing hers. Was mine as diamond-y and as expensive as hers? No, I got it from etsy for something like 50 bucks lol. but I loved it (it got broken when traveling, whomp whomp.)
I wear stacked “gold” bracelets because I like the look of hers. Not the same pricewise but the same general look.
That’s where I think she is doing well – she wears expensive and high end pieces, but a lot of her general looks can be created for a lot less.
Meghan’s jewelry look is just classic most of it I just have to look in my jewelry box for.. I’ve had a similar style watch for at least two decades along with a three stone engagement ring and tennis bracelet. I did buy a similar evil eye tennis bracelet from Etsy after seeing Meghan’s, I wear it often.
LOL, she was NOT “dripping in gold and diamonds.”
She wears her jewelry tastefully.
Camilla goes out dripping in gold and diamonds (and pearls). Kate does when Camilla lets her. Meghan does not.
I thought Meghan’s dress fit her incredibly well and she looked very nice. Love her embrace of halter dresses.
Gawd my sister-in-law is a pediatrician who has worked primarily with working class and lower income patients for decades. She wears this much jewelry going to book club, as she has every right to do. What do they expect Meghan to do, show up in a barrel held up by suspenders?
The old “save it for special occasions” no longer applies and people are wearing beautiful pieces while going about their day, which I love and applaud!!
Also we know Meghan has jewelry that I ment to honor her kids and Harry. Moonstone is one of the birthstone for June. Which is Lili birthstone. She also has this same style in necklace form with emerald. Emerald Is Archie birthstone.
One of my favorite things about Meghan’s style, and what I most frequently copy, is the wearing of diamond tennis necklaces with jeans and button-up shirt, wearing a very expensive Cartier necklace with Zara trousers, the high/low of her choices really inspires my fashion choices. Of course, I don’t have the type of jewelry that Meghan has but I have some very nice costume pieces and a few real pieces that I love wearing with jeans and a white tee.
I wish she’d wear the aquamarine more. It’s my favorite stone and mine is pretty similar to hers.
Other that, I got nothin’. I’ve never liked wearing a watch.