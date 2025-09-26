Keira Knightley wore Erdem to the ‘Woman in Cabin 10’ premiere: lovely or fussy?

Have you watched the trailer for Netflix’s The Woman In Cabin 10? I’m including it at the end of the post – the film looks enjoyable, a sort of thriller-on-the-sea, starring Keira Knightley. Keira has been doing more work with Netflix, and I think she enjoys the partnership, and enjoys the diversity in projects she’s being offered. When I saw the trailer for this, I was genuinely surprised that Keira is the lead – it feels like something they would have offered to Emily Blunt and like ten other actresses before they got to Keira. That’s not a slam, it’s cool to see Keira in this kind of thing. The film costars Guy Pearce, Hannah Waddingham, David Ajala, Daniel Ings. Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Kaya Scodelario, and David Morrissey.
Last night was the London premiere, and I’m including some photos in this post. Keira wore Erdem, an ochre-colored high-neck dress with some very beautiful floral embroidery. I love the fabric and embroidery, but I find the high neck with the frill much too fussy. I also don’t really get the double-belt situation. I dig her boots though. Bring back that style – the pretty high-feminine dress with sh-tkicker boots.
I actually love when Aussie Guy Pearce does a posh British accent and plays someone really haughty, evil and rich. He’s very good at it.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
I enjoyed the book so I hope the movie is good. I pictured someone else to play that character because the main character in the book is in her late twenties IIRC.
Yes, it’s been years since I read the book but I was sure the main character was much younger.
I’m excited because i remember enjoying the book, but i have no recollection of the resolution to the mystery.
So looking forward to watching it.
The age does matter through doesn’t it.
As a rule, older women talk less kindly and less meekly to gaslighting. Though, individual experiences vary.
The book was such a good read, so I’m looking forward to watching this. The cast is good but we shall see if the screen adaptation works.
I hope the Fug Ladies do a UnFug it Up post on this dress. Just a few tweaks would make it perfect –
Eliminate the high white lace collar, through either:
A) lowering it
B) making it be the same fabric/color of the dress
C) making it something other than white lace
Because as it is, it’s giving twee/olde timey disembodied head ghost vibes, like Keira in the dress is planning a guest spot on UK or American ‘Ghosts’
But I love it aside from that one detail
Agreed. It looks like cheaper quality eyelet lace on top of a richly embroidered textile.
Awww Erdem floral patterns and this conversation reminds of the olden days when Princess Kate still had a clothing budget from Charles.
Erdem often needs tweaks to unfug to be honest.
I saw this dress on the runway, with the two belts – but somehow it doesn’t look right on Keira. I think it’s the color – everything looks beige and the only contrast is the collar. The model had dark hair and a strong lip and the collar didn’t come up quite so high. There are short versions of this dress that might have looked better – no belt and the same boots would be cute.
I quite like the dress/belt combo (I love the fabric) but I’d change the neckline and the boots.
I’m here for heavy boots with pretty dresses but I don’t like them here.
She looks like she’s choking. Or being swallowed. Lose the white part of the collar. The belt stays.
I don’t really like Erdem but I actually really like this dress, minus the collar. I think with a different collar it would be so much better.
I love Ruth Ware but this was my second least favorite of hers (Lying Game is my least favorite.) i get that this was her big breakout novel though. But there are other adaptations I’d prefer to see, such as One by One or Zero Days. Or Death of Mrs Westaway! I have hopes for that one being adapted especially after Knives Out has been so successful. So much of this book is in Lo’s head that I’m not sure how it will translate. but I’ll watch it anyway.
Agreed. The dress makes her look like she has no neck.
I hate the dress but for some reason love it on her, neckline boots and all.
Maybe because I have a soft spot for her. I watched a joint interview with her and husband, she described how they met. He looked bashful and smitte at the same time, they were so sweet together. She seems very grounded and balanced.
The collar looks really odd without sleeves, but maybe that was the point? With sleeves, as @NorthofBoston says it would be perfect for Ghosts.
I can’t help but picture the dress in a prettier color. Pretty much anything but ocher. But especially a soft blue, green, or pink.
I think the belt makes the look because it is leather. I love love a contrasting leather belt with a floral dress. That is my only pet peeve with Meghan’s dresses too. I wish she replaced the fabric sashes with leather belts. I would give the same advice to Cowmilla.
The dress had me until the neck ruffle.
The collar is dreadful, and I seem to recall that Kiera tends to like a very high collar. It just doesn’t suit her very strong bone structure. It’s a style that’s difficult to pull off anyway, since it really does give the whole “floating head” syndrome.
There’s also something off with the cut, or the fit? of the bodice. Instead of celebrating her boyish frame, it makes her look both flat-chested and also strapped down, which is quite a feat to pull off. Small breasts are lovely, enjoy them!
The ochre color, I’m sorry, no. And pick either the belts or the boots. Not both, definitely not when they don’t color-match. The whole look just comes off as disjointed and unflattering, and totally ruins the effect of the gorgeous embroidery.
I love what I’ve seen of Kiera’s work, and she’s truly beautiful in the way of women who aren’t bland cookie-cutter pretty, but instead strong-featured & unusual. Sadly, her fashion sense seems to be consistently off-kilter.
The boots are the wrong color. They should be the same color of the belt, it would pop and blend all at the same time.
Yeah, remove the collar and that dress would be amazing.
And I’d love it with a lighter-colored pair of Doc Marten boots, not those.