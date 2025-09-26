Keira Knightley wore Erdem to the ‘Woman in Cabin 10’ premiere: lovely or fussy?

Have you watched the trailer for Netflix’s The Woman In Cabin 10? I’m including it at the end of the post – the film looks enjoyable, a sort of thriller-on-the-sea, starring Keira Knightley. Keira has been doing more work with Netflix, and I think she enjoys the partnership, and enjoys the diversity in projects she’s being offered. When I saw the trailer for this, I was genuinely surprised that Keira is the lead – it feels like something they would have offered to Emily Blunt and like ten other actresses before they got to Keira. That’s not a slam, it’s cool to see Keira in this kind of thing. The film costars Guy Pearce, Hannah Waddingham, David Ajala, Daniel Ings. Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Kaya Scodelario, and David Morrissey.

Last night was the London premiere, and I’m including some photos in this post. Keira wore Erdem, an ochre-colored high-neck dress with some very beautiful floral embroidery. I love the fabric and embroidery, but I find the high neck with the frill much too fussy. I also don’t really get the double-belt situation. I dig her boots though. Bring back that style – the pretty high-feminine dress with sh-tkicker boots.

I actually love when Aussie Guy Pearce does a posh British accent and plays someone really haughty, evil and rich. He’s very good at it.