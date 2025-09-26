Jessica Mulroney won’t write a book about Meghan because Meg is so ‘powerful’

Jessica Mulroney is not writing a memoir. She personally rejected the notion to the Daily Mail, but the Mail still ran a story in which unnamed sources swore up and down that Mulroney planned to write a memoir and that the Duchess of Sussex should be scared of what her former friend will reveal. You see, Jessica “knows where the bodies are buried” when it comes to Meghan, who left absolutely zero bodies in her Toronto wake. Meghan lived and worked in Toronto for seven years, she was part of the city’s social scene and she dated some Toronto-based guys following her divorce. That’s it. That’s the whole story of Meghan’s time in Toronto. That’s the big scandal Jessica will reveal in the nonexistent memoir: Meghan had a job, Meghan had a lot of friends, Meghan dated. Well, the Daily Mail managed to drag this story out in yet another odd exclusive.

Jessica Mulroney fears how her ‘powerful’ former best friend Meghan Markle would react if she wrote a tell-all book, a source has claimed. Ms Mulroney has reportedly been offered an advance of more than $1million to publish an account of their relationship. The Duchess once said that ‘the room stops’ whenever her friend Jess ‘shows up’ but reportedly cut off contact when she became embroiled in an online race row related to Black Lives Matter. Ms Mulroney has told the Daily Mail that she would ‘never’ spill the beans on what happened between them amid reports she was considering a memoir. She declined to comment further but one source has suggested that she could still be ‘biding her time’ because she blames the Duchess of Sussex for her ‘toxic’ public profile. ‘Meghan still has a lot of eyes and ears in Canada’, one insider with links to Jessica’s camp said. ‘I suspect Jessica is not sure what to do [with what she knows]. Meghan is still pretty powerful and they have a lot of people in common. She is probably biding her time. She lost her career but to come after Meghan could be perceived as being petty and bitter and could potentially alienate her even more’.

Wait, now the nonexistent memoir isn’t a memoir at all, it’s a $1 million book deal offer to write about Meghan specifically? Yeah, Jessica isn’t doing that. I could actually make a case for Jessica writing a memoir about her life as an heiress, then marrying into a powerful Canadian political family AND her friendship with Meghan. But if the offer of a contract is to “tell all” about Meghan specifically, I don’t think any of Meghan’s actual friends (former or not) would do that. It’s tacky as hell, it’s gross and Jessica would be completely ruining what’s left of her reputation. Besides all of that, it’s ridiculous to keep claiming (as the Mail does every week) that Meghan’s friends are keeping all of these dark secrets about her. The British tabloids have done a pretty thorough job of examining every part of Meghan’s life already. If there was some big scandal, they would have found it already. Meghan’s scandal-free life is a huge reason why Kensington Palace had to INVENT the fake bullying accusations.