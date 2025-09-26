Jessica Mulroney won’t write a book about Meghan because Meg is so ‘powerful’

Jessica Mulroney is not writing a memoir. She personally rejected the notion to the Daily Mail, but the Mail still ran a story in which unnamed sources swore up and down that Mulroney planned to write a memoir and that the Duchess of Sussex should be scared of what her former friend will reveal. You see, Jessica “knows where the bodies are buried” when it comes to Meghan, who left absolutely zero bodies in her Toronto wake. Meghan lived and worked in Toronto for seven years, she was part of the city’s social scene and she dated some Toronto-based guys following her divorce. That’s it. That’s the whole story of Meghan’s time in Toronto. That’s the big scandal Jessica will reveal in the nonexistent memoir: Meghan had a job, Meghan had a lot of friends, Meghan dated. Well, the Daily Mail managed to drag this story out in yet another odd exclusive.
Jessica Mulroney fears how her ‘powerful’ former best friend Meghan Markle would react if she wrote a tell-all book, a source has claimed. Ms Mulroney has reportedly been offered an advance of more than $1million to publish an account of their relationship.
The Duchess once said that ‘the room stops’ whenever her friend Jess ‘shows up’ but reportedly cut off contact when she became embroiled in an online race row related to Black Lives Matter.
Ms Mulroney has told the Daily Mail that she would ‘never’ spill the beans on what happened between them amid reports she was considering a memoir. She declined to comment further but one source has suggested that she could still be ‘biding her time’ because she blames the Duchess of Sussex for her ‘toxic’ public profile.
‘Meghan still has a lot of eyes and ears in Canada’, one insider with links to Jessica’s camp said.
‘I suspect Jessica is not sure what to do [with what she knows]. Meghan is still pretty powerful and they have a lot of people in common. She is probably biding her time. She lost her career but to come after Meghan could be perceived as being petty and bitter and could potentially alienate her even more’.
[From The Daily Mail]
Wait, now the nonexistent memoir isn’t a memoir at all, it’s a $1 million book deal offer to write about Meghan specifically? Yeah, Jessica isn’t doing that. I could actually make a case for Jessica writing a memoir about her life as an heiress, then marrying into a powerful Canadian political family AND her friendship with Meghan. But if the offer of a contract is to “tell all” about Meghan specifically, I don’t think any of Meghan’s actual friends (former or not) would do that. It’s tacky as hell, it’s gross and Jessica would be completely ruining what’s left of her reputation. Besides all of that, it’s ridiculous to keep claiming (as the Mail does every week) that Meghan’s friends are keeping all of these dark secrets about her. The British tabloids have done a pretty thorough job of examining every part of Meghan’s life already. If there was some big scandal, they would have found it already. Meghan’s scandal-free life is a huge reason why Kensington Palace had to INVENT the fake bullying accusations.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
-
-
New York, NY – Jessica Mulroney displays her style in NYC. Mulroney is a Canadian fashion stylist who regularly does segments for the television show CityLine.
Pictured: Jessica Mulroney
BACKGRID USA 17 OCTOBER 2019
BYLINE MUST READ: Ulices Ramales / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Jessica Mulroney arrives to GMA to help them plan a wedding for one of the viewers. Jessica opted for a matching all navy blue outfit for the appearance.
Pictured: Jessica Mulroney
BACKGRID USA 24 FEBRUARY 2020
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Canadian fashion stylist Jessica Mulroney seen arriving at GMA show in NYC.
Pictured: Jessica Mulroney
BACKGRID USA 26 FEBRUARY 2020
BYLINE MUST READ: SRPP / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Jessica Mulroney stops by Good Morning America today for a scheduled appearance.
Pictured: Jessica Mulroney, Ben Mulroney
BACKGRID USA 27 FEBRUARY 2020
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Santa Barbara, CA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended Kevin Costner’s annual ‘Rock for First Responders’ One805 Live! event, joining stars to honor first responders. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex brought their support to this meaningful Montecito gathering, filled with live music and heartfelt tributes.
Pictured: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 20 SEPTEMBER 2025
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Santa Barbara, CA Prince Harry and wife Meghan appear together at the One805 Live! event at Kevin Costner’s Santa Barbara polo field to honor first responders. The couple arrived together at around 5pm (Sept 20). They greeted well wishers in the backstage area and went to a VIP section. Meghan appeared briefly onstage with Harry as he gave an award to a first responder called Sam Dudley who helps colleagues with their mental health issues via a ‘Peer Support’ scheme. Meghan left the stage after Harry said to her ‘Oh hi hi hi’ and said nothing. She was criticized when she appeared at the same event two years ago for taking the spotlight away from those being paid tribute. Harry also made friends with and kissed the Sam’s dog, Rhonda. There was no sign of Kevin Costner himself at the event. Also spotted in the crowd were Rob Lowe, Oprah Winfrey and Maria Shriver.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 20 SEPTEMBER 2025
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Oh, so now the DM thinks Meghan is powerful, do they? What happened to their story of the d-list actress who’s been a failure at everything?
Plus, we don’t really know for certain that Jess and Meg are ex-friends. Its Meg and her circle of friends that really know these facts. The Fail’s unhinged faux-“journalists” obsession with the Sussexes and the claims to know all this information about the Sussexes when in actuality they know zilch about this family is just puke inducing at this point.
Who would offer 1 million for a tell all by a canadian socialite? The same people who sponsored Thomas Markle? Who bankroll broke Sammy’s endless lawsuits? Or the ones throwing tantrums over Harry’s visa? Just guessing…
They want her to write something, it’s not that she’s interested in writing anything. They have history of paying people to say things about Meghan and don’t care of it’s real or not as long as they can write articles around it. The same reheated nachos about her daring to ask Kate for lipgloss in 2017 and trying to hug William in 2018 just aren’t hitting. No one cares about what her trifling paternal family has to say, even the haters. And the near quarterly books about other people but always somehow featuring the Sussexes can’t be selling well.
I think this is a good indicator that the media knows the Sussexes being used as outrage machines isn’t sustainable. And the people that they should be covering are retreating even further. They need a scandal that will get clicks again, and they need it from someone who hasn’t spent 10 years saying how the world being on its axis is Meghan’s fault.
Like I said the other day, the ones who should be scared of a JM tell-all are the royal family. If she writes a tell-all about “meghan” its going to be about her life in the Firm as Meghan relayed it to Jessica in real time. That’s what would sell. A book about how Meghan cut her off for being publicly racist or how Meghan had a one night stand in 2014 or whatever is not going to sell.
But its all a moot point since JM herself has said its not true. But why let the truth stop a good story?
We don’t even know if Meghan did cut her off. Neither Jessica or Meghan have spoken about it. We have only heard from anonymous sources but anonymous sources also said that Meghan and gwyneth Paltrow had a feud and it was nonsense.
Exactly. I have a feeling they might still be friends but mutually decided to keep it out of public view. They are at a very different point in their lives since the Sussex wedding and long distance friendships suffer but I don’t think they are enemies.
DM sees Jessica as the ultimate easy target to manipulate as a recently divorced woman. It is their MO.
Of course we have no idea. My point is that whether she did or didn’t, that’s not going to be what sells this hypothetical nonexistent book. No one besides the british press will actually care at this point about anything even slightly negative about M.* What will sell this book is the inside dirt on the royal family.
*its kind of ironic, because the british press has spent so long attacking Meghan for any and every little thing that I think negative attacks on her have lost their power, no matter the source.
What’s hilarious is that there is no mention of this potential memoir in Canadian news, the only location where more than 5 people might know who she is.
The DM just wants Jessica to bash Meghan because many in the UK have an unhealthy hate of Meghan. Jessica is many things but she’s not dumb enough to trash Meghan especially when Meghan did nothing controversial in Toronto. Even the mother of her ex boyfriend Cory would only say good things about Meghan.
Jessica has far more of her own controversial actions that would surface if she decided to write about herself and involve Meghan.
This tabloid really is trying to bait a reaction from these two women. They’re trying to use Mulroney to get to Meghab, because apparently selling jans and teas, and cooking on camera is undermining the monarchy.
🤦🏻♀️ that’s all I have for this new spin.
As a Toronto-based Canadian, I can vouch that all of us tiptoe around in fear. Meghan’s eyes and ears are everywhere. It chills us to the bone.
Oh wait no, that’s just fall weather incoming
😅🤣😂
She watches us from the speed cameras that Doug Ford wants to have removed.
Too true!!!!
“Powerful”? Now wait just a damn minute, I thought that Meghan was irrelevant and everyone who’s anyone in Hollywood sees her as grasping and super cringe?
Meghan is the most powerful, irrelevant nobody on the face of the earth.
🤣😂🤣
Didn’t the press tell us that Meghan was irrelevant? So why are they saying now that she has a lot of power? I think this is also a sign that the press has given up on Scammy’s lawsuit. That case was to provide dirt on Meghan but it just seems to be floundering at this point.
Well if Jessica won’t write a book, then maybe they can get one out of Stassi, Meghan’s biggest fan and now her biggest hater! I mean why not and I’m sure Stassi would do it for a million dollars and she’s got to know something right? Good grief.
If there was any real dirt on Meghan those idiots would have found it by now.
Maybe she is not writing about Meghan because she is a decent person. What happened with the influencer does not define her… The concept of decency is not any of the toxic UK press can understand.
You know what is scary, Canadians? Her ex, the son of the former Conservative Prime Minister who created the housing crisis, and who has said many times “I am not non-partisan” and is objectively NOT a journalist is going to be the new host of Power and Politics on the CBC!
Just what we needed! More Conservative bias on TV!