Former FBI Director James Comey was indicted for… being on Trump’s enemies list

It’s been nine months and six days of war crimes, federal crimes, state crimes and psychopathy from the second Trump administration. There are new crimes every day, every hour from this administration, to the point where the rule of law has no meaning. The only silver lining is that Trump has hired some of the most incompetent, poorly-trained and stupid people ever. All of which to say, I couldn’t even remember why Trump was mad at James Comey, the former FBI Director who was one of the key players in handing Trump the 2016 election. Comey’s press conference about Hillary Clinton was one of the key events leading into the election’s final weeks. So why is Trump mad? Something about Russia, I guess. In any case, Comey made it onto Trump’s enemies list. On Thursday, Comey was indicted by a federal grand jury.

A federal grand jury on Thursday indicted James B. Comey, the former F.B.I. director, a culmination of President Trump’s relentless demand for retribution after the bureau investigated his 2016 presidential campaign over possible ties to Russia. Mr. Comey was indicted on one count of making a false statement and one count of obstruction of a congressional proceeding in connection with his testimony before a Senate committee in September 2020. The indictment, filed in Alexandria, Va., came over the objection of career prosecutors in the Eastern District of Virginia who found insufficient evidence to support charges but were overruled by Lindsey Halligan, a Trump loyalist handpicked by the president to run the office a few days ago. It represents the most significant legal step yet by the Trump administration to harry, punish and humiliate a former official the president identified as an enemy, at the expense of procedural safeguards intended to shield the Justice Department from political interference and personal vendettas. The bare-bones, two-page indictment was signed only by Ms. Halligan, a former defense lawyer for Mr. Trump who personally presented the case to the jury, despite her lack of any previous prosecutorial experience. Typically such filings are also endorsed by career prosecutors who have gathered the evidence in the case. Court records indicate that Ms. Halligan also tried to get the grand jury to indict Mr. Comey on a second false statement charge, and that it was rejected.

[From The NY Times]

Yeah, I completely understand how bad this is for the “system” and all of that. But A) I f–king despise Comey and he’s a huge reason why we’re in this mess. B) I refuse to see or speak about Comey like he’s a martyr. He’s not – he’s a career bureaucrat who made a conscious choice to tip the scale of public opinion in Trump’s favor, then acted shocked when Trump demanded fealty. C) None of this sh-t is going to hold up in the long run. In 2026 and 2027, when all of Pam Bondi and Kash Patel’s federal cases begin their trials and proceedings, ALL of the cases are going to completely fall apart. That goes for all of the recent high-profile shootings too – the FBI has already been caught manufacturing evidence and tainting potential jury pools. So, whatever. Jim Comey will be fine in the long run, and even if he’s not, I don’t give a sh-t.

🚨 BREAKING: James Comey posts a video statement following his indictment "My family and I have known for years that there are costs to standing up to Donald Trump, but we couldn't imagine ourselves living any other way. We will not live on our knees, and you shouldn't either.… pic.twitter.com/7oisRjWAfK — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) September 26, 2025