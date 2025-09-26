Mail: King Charles should give the Sussexes a royal property when they return!

This is one of the craziest Daily Mail exclusives, so it feels fitting that this will lead us into yet another weekend full of Paranoid Prince William’s unhinged briefings. You have to admit that the British media is really toying with William in particular. They enjoy having something to hold over his head, which is “the spectre of the Sussexes’ potential return to the UK.” Just so we’re clear, Harry has said many, many times that he has no plan to relocate back to the UK. He is happy in his California mansion with 894 bathrooms. But Harry really does plan to visit the UK, and those tentative plans to visit have led the Daily Mail to speculate about “where will the Sussexes LIVE when they’re in the UK.”

Prince Harry ‘would love’ to spend more time in the UK going forward and has told his delighted father it could even be every few months in 2026, it emerged today. But the Duke of Sussex insists that he will never move back to Britain because ‘he’s genuinely very happy in California’.

In response, King Charles is said to have been ‘absolutely clear’ that his youngest son cannot be a ‘half-in, half-out’ working royal – and Harry is said to swear blind that there is ‘no move’ being made ‘to be back in the institution’.

The monarch desperately wants a relationship with his youngest son – and especially his grandchildren Lilibet and Archie – with insiders claiming Charles may even be willing to offer the Sussexes their own pied-à-terre in Britain.

‘There are plenty of empty properties on the estate. The Royal Family is not exactly short of accommodation at the moment. But I don’t think being next door to William and Kate would go down too well’, a well-connected source told the Daily Mail.

Whether Meghan would come appears much less likely. And if she did, the duchess would probably prefer a place in the celeb-heavy Cotswolds as their UK base, away from royal eyes, it is said. An insider said of Meghan: ‘I’d say the Cotswolds would be somewhere they might look if they were thinking about a home outside the royal estate’.

Harry is said to swear blind that there is ‘no move’ being made by him ‘to be back in the institution’.

‘His wife and kids are there; his life is there’, a Sussex insider has claimed when asked about leaving Montecito.

Harry’s father will likely have told him that if he stays at a royal palace such Kensington Palace or Windsor Castle they will be automatically guarded by armed officers, including at Frogmore Cottage. If Charles formally invites the Sussexes to stay with him armed taxpayer-funded security will likely be reinstated from the moment they land because they would be his guests, multiple security sources have said. And Harry might be tempted to stay at a royal home as long as he manages to avoid his brother and sister-in-law, the source added.

‘Security is obviously still a big issue for the Sussexes. So stays within the occupied Royal Palaces estate would make sense because then they would be within the security perimeter’, they said. The Daily Mail’s source has claimed that Meghan would need a great deal of convincing. And she is known to love the Cotswolds having spent time there after moving to the UK when she became engaged to Harry.