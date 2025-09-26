Mail: King Charles should give the Sussexes a royal property when they return!

This is one of the craziest Daily Mail exclusives, so it feels fitting that this will lead us into yet another weekend full of Paranoid Prince William’s unhinged briefings. You have to admit that the British media is really toying with William in particular. They enjoy having something to hold over his head, which is “the spectre of the Sussexes’ potential return to the UK.” Just so we’re clear, Harry has said many, many times that he has no plan to relocate back to the UK. He is happy in his California mansion with 894 bathrooms. But Harry really does plan to visit the UK, and those tentative plans to visit have led the Daily Mail to speculate about “where will the Sussexes LIVE when they’re in the UK.”
Prince Harry ‘would love’ to spend more time in the UK going forward and has told his delighted father it could even be every few months in 2026, it emerged today. But the Duke of Sussex insists that he will never move back to Britain because ‘he’s genuinely very happy in California’.
In response, King Charles is said to have been ‘absolutely clear’ that his youngest son cannot be a ‘half-in, half-out’ working royal – and Harry is said to swear blind that there is ‘no move’ being made ‘to be back in the institution’.
The monarch desperately wants a relationship with his youngest son – and especially his grandchildren Lilibet and Archie – with insiders claiming Charles may even be willing to offer the Sussexes their own pied-à-terre in Britain.
‘There are plenty of empty properties on the estate. The Royal Family is not exactly short of accommodation at the moment. But I don’t think being next door to William and Kate would go down too well’, a well-connected source told the Daily Mail.
Whether Meghan would come appears much less likely. And if she did, the duchess would probably prefer a place in the celeb-heavy Cotswolds as their UK base, away from royal eyes, it is said. An insider said of Meghan: ‘I’d say the Cotswolds would be somewhere they might look if they were thinking about a home outside the royal estate’.
‘His wife and kids are there; his life is there’, a Sussex insider has claimed when asked about leaving Montecito.
Harry’s father will likely have told him that if he stays at a royal palace such Kensington Palace or Windsor Castle they will be automatically guarded by armed officers, including at Frogmore Cottage. If Charles formally invites the Sussexes to stay with him armed taxpayer-funded security will likely be reinstated from the moment they land because they would be his guests, multiple security sources have said. And Harry might be tempted to stay at a royal home as long as he manages to avoid his brother and sister-in-law, the source added.
‘Security is obviously still a big issue for the Sussexes. So stays within the occupied Royal Palaces estate would make sense because then they would be within the security perimeter’, they said. The Daily Mail’s source has claimed that Meghan would need a great deal of convincing. And she is known to love the Cotswolds having spent time there after moving to the UK when she became engaged to Harry.
Wow, royal insiders already have the Sussexes moving back to the UK and staying on a royal estate. Or rather, they have Harry claiming a base on a royal estate while everyone agrees to send Meghan to the Cotswolds, naturally. Absolutely delusional. I will say this though… I found it interesting that for Harry’s visit to the UK a few weeks ago, there was no conversation (that I saw) of where he was staying. Did he stay in hotels, or did his father allow Harry and his security team to stay at a royal property? Anyway, no, none of this is happening. “Maintaining any kind of residence in the UK” was over for the Sussexes the moment Charles evicted them from Frogmore Cottage out of spite.
If Harry ever stays at a royal property, the anonymous staff would brief the press. Gossip is a business in the royal ecosystem. I think Harry is very cognizant of that and would want to guard his privacy and safety, as well as his wife’s and children’s privacy if he visits the UK with them.
Rhetorical Question: Do they expect Harry and his family to visit the UK and remain sequestered on Royal grounds the entire time?
Frogmore. The royal property they rehabilitated at their own expense and then kicked out. They HAD a royal property.
Did they really just suggest Harry could possibly stay at Frogmore Cottage, the home he was evicted from?
If the Daily Mail wants Harry back for several weeks a year (loads of content/clicks!!!) they should remind the King, there is a freshly renovated royal residence sitting empty for years… Not so far from Adelaide Cottage, but far away from Forest Lodge!
Imagine Harry’s California or UK? list. On one side of the paper he’s written: Meghan and kids boogie boarding, Montecito views and bathrooms, biking and hiking and surfing, oranges and lemons and avocados. In the other side: Ew, no.
Yanking William’s chain. These people are nasty at their core. After years of having to play nice with William with very little payoff, they’re getting their revenge.
This is crazy. Why are the tabloids insistent that Harry would want to comeback? For what? To comeback and wear shoes with holes in them?
This is the most unhinged thing. Also, if Charles cares so muvh about Archie and Lilibet, why isn’t he going to california to see them. Wouldn’t that be the logical thing, to see them in an environment that is familiar to them?