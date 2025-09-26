Mail: There’s a conspiracy afoot about King Charles & Prince William’s rift

Yesterday, the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden claimed there was a dark, malevolent conspiracy afoot in the house of Windsor. That conspiracy? Prince Harry plans to visit the UK more often, which will obviously “undermine” Prince William and Kate, and King Charles is just letting it happen! That’s part of the conspiracy too, that Charles is displeased with his heir, and Charles doesn’t give a sh-t about William’s panic and rage about Harry and Meghan. Eden managed to draw out those conspiratorial observations into high crimes and misdemeanors. Well, Becky English said: wait a minute, there’s something THERE. English followed up Eden’s coverage with this piece, which sounds a lot like Prince William’s courtiers and handlers trying to placate him (while adjusting his meds). Some highlights:
The conspiracy!! If recent events are anything to go by, then something is starting to look more than a little suspect. From sources at the weekend, apparently close to the Sussexes, suggesting Prince Harry might be able to ‘help’ lighten the load of royal engagements, to claims by biographer Tina Brown that King Charles is ‘less irritated’ by his prodigal son than he is by Prince William over his work ethic, there has been a torrent of suggestions about tensions at the top. Indeed, a source close to both the King and the Prince of Wales told me starkly this week: ‘It’s evident there’s an attempt to manufacture division between them, when in reality, no such rift exists. In truth, their relationship is as strong as ever, they are aligned in their work, with many areas of shared interest, and united in their vision for the role of the Royal Family.’
Something calculated is happening: Sometimes a media whisper (that may or may not have a nugget of truth at the heart of it) is whipped up into a cacophony of speculation, particularly online. But there’s now more than a flicker of suspicion in royal circles that something more calculated could be at work. What or who may be behind the conjecture isn’t clear. But it is a worrying turn of events after I revealed earlier this year that Kensington Palace had discovered Russian bots were seeking to disseminate misinformation around the Princess of Wales’s prolonged absence from public life in the run-up to her cancer announcement last year.
William & Charles’s actual relationship: It’s important to acknowledge, in the interests of fairness, that William, 43, and his 76-year-old father have never had the easiest of relationships. No surprise given their complex family history, particularly the breakdown of Charles’s marriage to William’s mother, Diana, Princess of Wales. Harsh words have been exchanged in the past, angry rows permeating even the thickest castle walls, sometimes within earshot of staff. There have also been clashes of opinion on the professional side, such as the retention of ivory treasures in the Royal Collection (William wants to burn them, Charles believes they should be kept as historical artefacts) which not so long ago resulted in a ‘frank’ exchange.
Windsor men’s quick temper: But really, isn’t that what families can be like? And what bothers you in your 20s or 30s, doesn’t seem quite so important at 40. Particularly given the rollercoaster of the past few years for William, with his younger brother’s very public betrayal and his wife’s shock cancer diagnosis. Similarly the King, who like many Windsor men can have a quick temper, is facing his own health challenges. While he is managing his cancer diagnosis extremely well, I am told, it has, naturally, been hugely challenging at times. And with both age and illness can often come a reassessment of what matters most. While it’s not a phrase he would personally use, the King is more of a proponent of ‘don’t sweat the small stuff’ nowadays, in his own way. ‘Do they [the King and William] sit down for dinner every night, or even see each other every week? No. But they never have,’ a source reminds me. ‘However they do speak regularly and they are in absolute lockstep about the future of the monarchy and the good it can do this country.’
Competitive tensions: Another source adds: ‘Like many father-son relationships, there are occasional personal and competitive tensions. Both are very driven individuals and have very similar interests such as the environment, conservation, the military and helping deprived communities. However, they are also going about supporting them in quite different ways. Does that sometimes bring them into competition with one another? Yes, to be fair, it does. But ultimately they have the same goal: to make life better for the people of this country.’
Why Charles & William rarely do events together: ‘The whole point of having a Prince of Wales with a separate household and funding from the monarch is that they have space and autonomy to try things in a different way,’ a source argues. ‘Sometimes they get things right, sometimes wrong. But even their failures make them a better king when they get there. Don’t forget His Majesty had more than his fair share of ups and downs as heir to the throne.’
Willy’s trip to Balmoral this week: Indeed, I can reveal that they will be both be up in Scotland this week – admittedly staying in different residences (Birkhall for the King and neighbouring Balmoral for William, as is their habit) but they plan to meet and will almost certainly attend church together this Sunday. ‘Scotland is a place they both love,’ my source says.
William’s tough time: And if the King privately feels his son could possibly take up some of the slack on those royal engagements, it’s not something that comes up in conversation. ‘If prioritising his family helps make him [William] a better king, it’s got to be a good investment,’ says one who knows them both. ‘The Prince of Wales has had a universally sh***y time of late… he lost his beloved grandmother, his brother, and has faced terrible heartache with his father and his wife. If this [way of doing things] makes him feel that much more happy and confident when the moment comes and he accedes him to the throne, then that’s something his father supports.’
Something to keep in mind, just one week ago, the Mail also published A.N. Wilson’s “what’s eating William” takedown. And when Tina Brown’s Fresh Hell Substack dropped – in which she openly said that Charles is less annoyed with Harry than lazy-ass William – that gave ALL of the British media an opening to publicly discuss what had been common knowledge among royalists. This isn’t a conspiracy, it’s the media starting to acknowledge that all is not well with William in particular. This piece by English is almost entirely based on William’s narrative too, this is damage-control by his office, not Charles’s. This is William “forging” his father’s signature on pity-poor-Willy talking points. “He lost his beloved grandmother, his brother…” Harry is not dead, and it’s disgusting that the only way William can get through the f–king day is by pretending that his brother is dead or a “non-person” or whatever psychotic phrasing they use.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
And since when have Tina Brown, Tom Sykes and A N Wilson been ‘sources close to the Sussexes’ or ‘Team Harry’? The Russian bot conspiracy theory is also hilarious.
The only “conspiracy “ is some of the press are unhappy with the lazy couple so they are stirring the pot with these hallucinations to get more clicks and to try and light a fire under the lazy ones ass and piss him off with these articles.
And Sykes has brought this up since the coronation, where William and his wife made sure the world could see their arrogance and disrespect and lack of warmth on display.
The bot conspiracy over Kate and William is so not a thing. The world saw Rose Hanbury, the world saw the weird doctored photo, the nosy people of the world started talking, it went viral, evidence arose. It’s similar with Blake Lively that makes my eye roll. She’s claiming Baldoni did a PR smear campaign against her, but really it was just people seeing (with their own eyes) her promoting her alcohol and hair care for a serious movie about domestic violence, her not taking it seriously, then all the evidence (mean interviews, the plantation) arose. Some stuff is just organic. It’s called Karma.
The bot conspiracy is hilarious because we know how many KP uses.
No source close to harry would talk to the daily fail. Peggs is lazy and takes many vacations. Keen is lazy too and was well enough yo do strenuous skiing. Peggs betrayed his brother by having knauf make fake investigations and peggs wanting to break up harry and meghan
How exactly did Harry betray him? By noting in his book that his brother has a tendency to be self-involved and judgmental, and can be physically violent? And by moving himself and his family away from this person? Harry didn’t run off with the silver in the middle of the night, or with William’s wife.
He betrayed him by taking care of himself and his family without having to ask William for money? It’ll never fail to surprise me, that William legitimately must feel like this. This comes up too often to be made up media narratives. He actually feels like his brother betrayed him by choosing to live his own life. There’s no coming to an agreement with a person like that.
The rest of this article though is people trying to explain away why it’s perfectly okay that he’s a disrespectful hothead, who is lazy, who has horrible relationships with everyone. He’s doing it to be a better King, don’t you know? You’ll see!
Yep. Never complain never explain is doing a lot explaining and complaining via Becky English, just saying.
Exactly! He betrayed him by not staying and doing all the work. That has been made very clear in all the KP talking points to the press for the past few weeks. Because Harry left, William can’t be a father and has a much heavier load. uhhhhhhhh shouldn’t have leaked all that lies about Harry’s wife, Lil’ Willie. You made your bed.
Yes, its clear that Harry’s betrayal was the act of choosing his own life, his own family, his WIFE, over being William’s wingman and scapegoat for the rest of his life. We know it wasnt Oprah or Spare or the docuseries because we’ve been hearing about William’s sense of betrayal since Harry and Meghan first stepped back, long before there was an Oprah interview etc.
Harry was supposed to just suck it up and deal with it and if his life was that of a miserable unhappy spare (like Margarets and in a different way Andrew’s) then so be it. William didn’t even expect harry to get MARRIED!!!
Maybe William and his aides need to realize that the semi-meltdown in the press is because they are realizing exactly what kind of king he will be and they are unhappy.
He has shown in the months after his father’s diagnosis and certainly this year that he intends to remain part-time and a royal with a small r king.
This really started with the new house and his foolish comment about staying in it even after he is king.
They may have forgiven him for the many vacations but he has signaled, by his behavior, an intent to remain lazy.
This guy needs an intervention.
Yeah, we’re headed for the Age of Mad King William.
I think what we are witnessing is intervention already. This is not a mere fight between Chucks’ courtiers vs Williams’. The only way one side wins in a fight between two royal households is when “the establishment” sides with one side. This was the case with Sussexit. It was a government stich-up all along with Simon Case masterminding the whole Sandrigham agreement. Remember even Jobbo saying William surrounded himself with government types.
Now the establishment is extremely angry at William’s way of being a POW and a future king. They are the adults intervening here. For the first time in a long time William does not have the establishment backing, he’s gone too far, too lazy, too rogue. They are using Harry against him and Chuck is siding with the establishment on this not with Harry per se.
I read this piece from Becky E as an attempt to ensure everybody that Wills will play along in the future.
An intervention or the Baker Act something to stop his very public mental breakdown that his constant rage briefings showcase for everyone to read/see.
Charles is probably seething that his healthy middle age son is doing so little to help with the work while he himself is not only elderly but slowing dying of cancer
I’ve got a motto for William – “Show, don’t tell.”
I think my favorite bit is, “angry rows permeating even the thickest castle walls…”
As for the conspiracy to separate Charles and William – to what end? Time will do that soon enough.
I have a conspiracy theory too: Kc, the courtiers and/or Nr 10 realized that the situation with Harry must be dealt with by 2027 Birmingham, because the head of state can’t ignore an event that every other head of state/major international organization acknowledges because of a family feud. I think there is a long term plan to normalize KC and Harry’s relationship enough that KC visiting or supporting IG in Birmingham is not the main news of the event. William is too far gone to be involved and I can’t imagine how the Firm and Nr10 will handle him when KC is gone.
They’ll roll him out for dress up events only after Chuck is gone. Then when George is old enough to do events, Kate’s health will require William to “devote himself” to his wife’s “care” while he actually lives at Sandringham full time, and Kate is at Forrest Lodge.
I agree, Kate will forever remain ailing and William will come out feet stomping for state events. But can you imagine calling in the office that uumm I can’t come in today because my sister will be in the same building and I hate her guts. Sorry not sorry. Bye.
I mean, it’s their job and their family drama should not be a factor.
Will probably would it be under the same roof as keen. He could still divorce her if he wants out.
@smart&messy That theory makes a lot of sense.
The big problem will be if Charles dies before Invictus.
I don’t think this is a conspiracy theory – I think it’s actually happening. There’s no way the RF can snub their own veterans competing in an international event held in the second city of the UK. If William won’t do it, then Charles has to.
Agree, this has all been about IG. Charles hasn’t shown any strong inclination the past few years to connect with Harry – or at least, the people around advising him haven’t. Plus, Harry’s still got a lawsuit coming up against the DM. But I don’t think it’s just about Charles’ role as CIC and concern over how he’d look compared with the support by heads of state, etc. at previous games. It”s an opportunity for Charles to garner always desired good PR for himself. I’m very curious to see what happens in July at the one year to go event. For Harry’s sake, I hope there’s some real feelings around Charles reconnecting with him, but at least he finally got to see him in person.
William thinks there’s a conspiracy afoot every time his will (no pun) is thwarted. If his father is bored of his tantrums and ranting and dodging his calls it’s because conspirators are whispering in his ear. LOL. To the “conspirators”, this is likely pointing out the obvious, long after it became unavoidable. “There’s no pleasing him, sir, don’t bother trying. Don’t trouble yourself. You need to save your strength for your next chemo infusion, and then there is all the business of government to attend to, let William sort himself out.” ……it’s like that Phil Hartman / Jon Lovitz sketch on SNL where they play the movie star & the studio chief.
I love books about the abdication and I’ve been struck afresh recently in the parallels between David and Bertie, and William and Harry.
David, as PoW and his brief reign as Edward VIII was stubborn, selfish, petulant, spolit, secretive, impossible to control and it gave courtiers a hell of a job to cover up his worst impulses, in the days when the press were much more reverent to royalty.
Bertie had his serious speech impediment and a degree of shyness as a result, but he worked hard, connected genuinely with people, did plenty of shaking hands and kissing babies, and was ‘made’ by his marriage to a true and equal partner.
History repeating? Not exactly, but close enough.
David was not a lazy prince of Wales like William is. He went on tours. Did the walkabouts and was very popular. He slacked off when he became king. P b s named him as one of the most popular royals of the 20th century. David went out and worked and did not disappear like lazy william.
As I said, not an exact comparison, but the parallels are certainly there.
Edward as prince of Wales dressed a lot better than William and made the best dressed lists. He was not sullen like William is doing appearances. And he honored w w 1 veterans by showing up at memorial services. He did not like being king . As prince of wales He was very popular and crowds showe’d up to see him unlike the few people who show up for will. Charles as prince of Wales worked hard and took his role serioisly.
Will is one of a kind and not in a good way.
I’ve read “King’s Counsellor” by Alan “Tommy” Lascelles and he detailed how lazy David was, with a sh**y attitude and the Abdication was, ultimately, the best thing for the monarchy.
I too see many similarities between David and William. George is going to have responsibility thrust at him from a very early age.
David had his investiture at an early age. I think will lowered the bar. George might think he can be lazy too.
This is William screaming that Sykes, Wilson, Brown et al are deliberately targeting him, the man’s off his trolley.
I immediately thought of a scene from the old movie “Carry on Cleo” where Julius Caesar, played by Kenneth Williams, is running around shouting “infamy, infamy, they’ve got it in for me”.
I think he’s on the verge of a breakdown.
“Both are very driven individuals”
Fuck off. Peggy is the living embodiment of the word “feckless” and always has been, to the point that he seriously expected his brother to forego marriage and fatherhood (or at least, being an INVOLVED husband and father) to be his lifelong servant and scapegoat. His charitable activities are just excuses to throw fancy parties and meet celebrities and he effectively abandons his patronages unless tending to them involves something he’d do for fun anyway. He whines about every home he acquires while his own tenants, many of them elderly, are living in hovels. The only thing he ever puts any effort into is coming up with excuses to not make an effort.
Yep. Bull-headed and driven are not the same thing.
I think it’s hilarious that Becky English wrote this piece as if she doesn’t know that all the whispers and concocted stories are coming from the press. This is her being a stenographer for KP.
Yep. It’s pretty hilarious that she just wrote a whole lot of words and it’s all coming from William. Talking about how Charles is known for his temper but no mention of William’s temper. LOL. They know this isn’t coming from the Sussexes yet they’re saying it’s so suspicious and sinister. Please. The Sussexes ain’t talking to the DM but KP sure is talking and talking and talking to Becky English of the DM. A whole lot of explaining going on.
The absolute comedy of claiming that the things that “bothered” TOB in his 20s (and 30s) don’t affect him now, but then whining about how he “lost” his grandmother AND his brother. He sounds like what he is – a petty, sullen, and spoiled manbaby. Not a good look.
Will ousted his brother now plays victim
If you are stupid and don’t know how the world actually works, everything looks like a conspiracy.
I’m paraphrasing a saying I read years ago, when your only tool is a hammer the tendency is to treat all problems like nails.
Very telling that even what’s suppose to be a full throated defense of the father son relationship is peppered with lines that, paraphrased, say things like, “sure, they live within feet of each other and don’t see each other daily, weekly, or even every six months, but they talk on the phone “regularly!” And they are not clearly aligned on the future of the monarchy. William has made that clear in his own TV interviews. He’s a small r royal, remember?
I’m laughing so hard at this. First, the line about how they are in lockstep re the monarchy and their views align….considering there’s another post on this page about how William doesn’t think any royal should meet with Harry (apparently Charles disagrees.)
And then the usual BS from English about how important it is that William be present in raising his children. Is that why he jetted off to Scotland without his kids for the week (and apparently will be gone at least through Sunday?) and even in Scotland for this “father son reunion” they’re staying at different houses (I’m interpreting this as William hosting a shooting party there and the press is trying to cover it up for him. We probably wouldn’t know anything about it if he hadnt been spotted at the Aberdeen airport.) But its back to the idea that one can’t raise their children if they work which as we have said on here countless times, is incredibly insulting to working parents everywhere.
And then the line about how Charles and William aren’t actually that close but hey they’ve never been so whatever.
English isn’t trying to be shady here – that’s not her style, she’s the KP stenographer – but she sure isnt’ doing any favors for William.
There are a lot of words in this article just to say that everything is fine, nothing to see here! Lol
And also that we all should support Will neglecting his royal duties if it makes him happy and confident. The article implies royal duties make him sad and insecure especially if Harry is back on the scene overshadowing him! He is such a dog in the manger: he dislikes dad but Harold isn’t allowed to spend 55 minutes with him after 18 months of silence! He’s too lazy to commit to regular charity visits but Harold isn’t allowed to visit for 4 days and visit his charities!
Ha, yes. It’s very much giving, FINE, EVERYTHING IS FINE!
Becky English really is William lap dog . He barks . She says how high. I have never seen another person so far up another’s ass and that’s saying something because all these British journalists are permanently camped out at the Windsors rear ends .
No one has given more credence to tales of a rift than William and his wife. From the coldness at the coronation, to running late for it, to immediately briefing King William would never participate in such a silly ceremony, to Kate showing up at the Windsor flower hours before the King and Queen, to the on the record interviews about being a small “r” Royal, and going back to the years of ensuring the Middletons were spotted with and pictured with their children when Charles was not, the refusal to live near his father in the country — truly we could be here all day.
Don’t forget the Great Chelsea Flower Showdown and yes they’ve been telegraphing the rift for a while now and all of the sudden they’re like rift?, what rift?
Rift, what rift? Wig, what wig? Workshy, who are you calling workshy? I hate my brother, but I don’t hate my dad and step mother dearest, honest!
It’s past time for William to stop bitching and moaning every day. He should work. If he was working he’d have less time to entertain baseless conspiracies. 😆
The KP briefings are off the charts!!! 😂