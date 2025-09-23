DM: Duchess Meghan should be scared of Jessica Mulroney’s nonexistent memoir

Jessica Mulroney is separated from her husband Ben Mulroney. We learned that news over the summer. Their marriage never really recovered from Jessica’s Black Lives Matter mess in 2020, wherein Jessica (nonsensically) threatened a Black influencer over her BLM posts on social media. This summer, we also bizarrely heard that Jessica “somewhat regrets” becoming friends with the Duchess of Sussex back in the day, because that was the friendship which gave Jessica an international platform. Maybe she really feels that way, but in her shoes, I might regret threatening Sasha Exeter in writing more than anything else? Damn. In any case, Jessica Mulroney has some stories. Will she eventually tell those stories in a memoir? Well, not according to Mulroney, who directly denied the “memoir” story. But that denial didn’t stop the Daily Mail’s unnamed sources from frantically dreaming about how Jessica’s fictitious memoir would be bad news for Meghan.

She was Meghan Markle’s staunchest defender, closest confidant and ‘keeper of secrets’ – including when she began secretly dating a British prince. Jessica Mulroney was also the first friend the Duchess of Sussex called from the grounds of Kensington Palace when Harry proposed. Her twin sons John and Brian, then seven, even had the honour of carrying Meghan’s train of her dress down the aisle at St George’s Chapel, Windsor, while her daughter Ivy, then two, was a bridesmaid at the royal wedding alongside Princess Charlotte. But seven years on Jessica has been cut adrift by her former best friend – and was effectively cancelled – after giving her views on Black Lives Matter.

Over the past week rumours surfaced in the US that Ms Mulroney may be planning a tell-all book about her former best friend, with an advance of more than $1million apparently being dangled by publishers.

‘She was upset their friendship ended. Jessica knows where the bodies are buried. Meghan will be worried’, a insider told the Daily Mail today.

But it can be revealed that Meghan can rest easy, because Ms Mulroney herself has insisted she would ‘never’ spill the beans on their friendship.

‘Absolutely not’, she told the Mail when asked if an autobiography was in the works.

Despite the clear denial, a source close to her insists that even if she refuses to speak about it publicly, Jessica does have an axe to grind with the Duchess of Sussex. An online race row where she was accused of having ‘white privilege’ left her ‘toxic’ on the Toronto social scene. Afterwards TV work dried up and she even stepped down from the charity she set up to support homeless women across Canada, the US and the UK, a decision that would have caused her huge grief. Meghan, it is said, cut off contact with her at the same time.

‘She [Jessica] was once Meghan’s closest confidant and keeper of her secrets. She knows everything’, the Mail’s source said.