DM: Duchess Meghan should be scared of Jessica Mulroney’s nonexistent memoir

Jessica Mulroney is separated from her husband Ben Mulroney. We learned that news over the summer. Their marriage never really recovered from Jessica’s Black Lives Matter mess in 2020, wherein Jessica (nonsensically) threatened a Black influencer over her BLM posts on social media. This summer, we also bizarrely heard that Jessica “somewhat regrets” becoming friends with the Duchess of Sussex back in the day, because that was the friendship which gave Jessica an international platform. Maybe she really feels that way, but in her shoes, I might regret threatening Sasha Exeter in writing more than anything else? Damn. In any case, Jessica Mulroney has some stories. Will she eventually tell those stories in a memoir? Well, not according to Mulroney, who directly denied the “memoir” story. But that denial didn’t stop the Daily Mail’s unnamed sources from frantically dreaming about how Jessica’s fictitious memoir would be bad news for Meghan.
She was Meghan Markle’s staunchest defender, closest confidant and ‘keeper of secrets’ – including when she began secretly dating a British prince. Jessica Mulroney was also the first friend the Duchess of Sussex called from the grounds of Kensington Palace when Harry proposed. Her twin sons John and Brian, then seven, even had the honour of carrying Meghan’s train of her dress down the aisle at St George’s Chapel, Windsor, while her daughter Ivy, then two, was a bridesmaid at the royal wedding alongside Princess Charlotte. But seven years on Jessica has been cut adrift by her former best friend – and was effectively cancelled – after giving her views on Black Lives Matter.
Over the past week rumours surfaced in the US that Ms Mulroney may be planning a tell-all book about her former best friend, with an advance of more than $1million apparently being dangled by publishers.
‘She was upset their friendship ended. Jessica knows where the bodies are buried. Meghan will be worried’, a insider told the Daily Mail today.
But it can be revealed that Meghan can rest easy, because Ms Mulroney herself has insisted she would ‘never’ spill the beans on their friendship.
‘Absolutely not’, she told the Mail when asked if an autobiography was in the works.
Despite the clear denial, a source close to her insists that even if she refuses to speak about it publicly, Jessica does have an axe to grind with the Duchess of Sussex. An online race row where she was accused of having ‘white privilege’ left her ‘toxic’ on the Toronto social scene. Afterwards TV work dried up and she even stepped down from the charity she set up to support homeless women across Canada, the US and the UK, a decision that would have caused her huge grief. Meghan, it is said, cut off contact with her at the same time.
‘She [Jessica] was once Meghan’s closest confidant and keeper of her secrets. She knows everything’, the Mail’s source said.
[From The Daily Mail]
This is like Prince William’s office furiously briefing that Prince Harry will never, ever be allowed to return to a royal role, and Harry’s rep nonchalantly saying “Harry doesn’t want to return to a royal role.” And let’s be honest, while a memoir from Jessica Mulroney could be dishy, it wouldn’t be some earth-shattering takedown of Meghan. “Jessica knows where the bodies are buried!” There are no bodies – Jessica’s revelations about Meghan would be of the “Meghan dated some guys in Canada, here’s what Meghan really thought of them” variety. But as Jessica says herself, there is no memoir.
Embed from Getty Images
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Getty, Backgrid.
Isn’t Jessica an heiress? She doesn’t need the money. Of course she’s not writing a memoir!
I was curious about this so I looked this up. I don’t know if she’s technically an heiress because she’s not involved with her family’s company but her great-grandfather did found a shoe store called Browns Shoes which is a chain across Canada. It does look like the business is still run by Jessica’s family but I don’t think she’s involved.
This is up there with “Harry’s sending Archie to Eton even though his press person said there’s no way that’s going to happen.” Here we have “Mulroney is writing a book trashing Meghan, even though Mulroney told us, ‘Absolutely not.'”
Two high profile instances where the Mail (and Sykes) are happily publishing lies. This must be coming from KP, because Charles doesn’t have as much to hide and deflect from. KP must be desperate to turn the spotlight away from the Lazies’ endless vacations, megayachts, skipping VJ Day, grabbing their fifth forever home, flirting with fascists, weird hair, and all the other recent bad press.
“Gave her views on Black Lives Matter”? What a way to whitewash what really happened. And saying that she knows where the bodies are buried, implies that their bodies at all. They just have to believe that Meghan is out here being conniving and using people because they refuse to accept that their caricature of her is not real. They would rather believe that five years after their friendship ended, and after 10 years of intense press intrusion and numerous books, this would really worry her. Like the press was going easy on her up to now.
If there were any bodies the BM would have had them in the street years before now. And again, the entire article didn’t need to be published because they tell you the entire premise isn’t true. It’s just like the Eton article yesterday. Let’s speculate on all this stuff happening and what it will mean, and at the end oh yeah it’s not going to because this person said it isn’t true
@Dee(2)…..TELL IT😝
She’s a nobody. Even if Jessica did attempt to sell some tell-all about Meghan, the lawsuit would be swift. You’d have to think any publisher would see the Sussexes’ history of litigation (and winning) as a huge negative.
I don’t think Jessica is nobody, she is well known in Canada, I think.
Canadian here: can confirm she’s a nobody here too!
Her claim to fame was being married to a former Prime Minister’s son, but to be honest she was more famous for being friends with Meghan.
She is not mentioned at all anymore.
She’s definitely a nobody. This site is the only place I’ve ever seen her spoken of. And of course, I love pop culture.
I wonder what would happen if the DM’s readers actually made it to the end of an article. It’s always “Omg, blah, blah, blah, Omg…but…never mind.”
Jessica’s ex Ben is a political nepo baby who is a conservative lobbyist and yet was just given a political news show job. Canadians beware and fight this media takeover.
I came here to say that! The Mulroneys are a corrupt bunch. Remember when papa Mulroney literally took a bag of money from a German lobbyist? Meghan did right to distance herself from them.
While filling space in the paper is the main point of this story, I feel like what is left unsaid is that whole Meghan likely does not have a lot of bodies buried, every member of the royal family does.
They’re out there. Waiting to ruin reputations.
They’ve been trying to find those bodies for years and have always come up empty. They hired private investigators and everything and still they got nothing.
They offered Meghan’s ex $75k to make up dirt about her. Props to him for refusing; he even said he was flat broke at the time but would never do something like that.
Pushing the negative Meg storyline hard today.
Natasha Archer’s gone, so… call Keen.
They’ve been going hard after Jessica to write a memoir for years now but since her divorce news they are really kicking it into high gear.
I actually think they are still friends..Jessica mentioned this a few years ago but she’s just kept her life private
I think they are still friends too. They just keep the friendship offline nowadays.
Yep. I always assumed they were too. I would have cut her quick, but that’s just me.
Those gutter rags have been going through Meghan’s life with a fine tooth comb for years and have come up with ziltch. I do not know the status of her friendship with Jessica M, I seriously doubt Jessica M has very much to offer other than she was there during the time of the Sussexes courtship and the usual girl talk. With 3 kids, a soon divorce, I think this woman has enough on her plate. This reeks of desperation from the gutter rags. Meghan is the God mother to her daughter Ivy. Pretty sure she is still a part of this child’s life.
Let say for argument sake that she is writing her memoirs… Why assume that is will be negative about Meghan? For all we know they might still be in contact and we truly don’t have the whole story about the her fight with Sasha Exeter. I’m not saying she’s innocent, but I don’t see why we should assume the worst. Leave that job to the toxic uk press.
I am sure she witnessed a lot of BRF’s sh*t while she was close to Meghan. If she writes a memoir, I would think it is BRF who should be worried. Meghan didn’t have a weird past unlike Kate’s stalking adventures or Camilla’s mistress ways.
As I told my sister when this story first broke, there’s no way the Mulroneys would allow her to write anything, given her former sister-in-law’s attempt to become the next Prime Minister. Also, I believe she and Meghan are still friends.
Even if Jessica decided to write a memoir someday, I think she would be very careful with what she might write about Meghan. She’s seen that Harry goes after publications who print falsehoods about them. He hasn’t been successful in every single lawsuit but he’s scored some major ones. So I think it would be mostly positive and very critical of the BRF, Jessica definitely knows behind the scenes info but I think out of respect to Meghan and what she’s been through I doubt we’ll ever know what Jessica was privy to.
There’s really nothing she could say about Meghan ending her friendship with her that would make me feel sorry for her–she misbehaved so egregiously towards a Black woman and her actions clearly made Meghan reconsider the friendship and she decided to leave it behind. She only has herself to blame for the friendship ending.