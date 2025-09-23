Donald Trump tries to link pregnant women’s use of Tylenol with autism

Several weeks ago, we learned of Robert Kennedy Jr’s plans to “link” pregnant women’s Tylenol use with autism. On Monday, Kennedy and Donald Trump went through with it, holding a press conference in which Trump could not even pronounce “acetaminophen.” Trump also admitted that he had no idea what the f–k he was talking about.

President Donald Trump announced Monday that the US Food and Drug Administration will notify doctors that the use of Tylenol during pregnancy can be associated with a “very increased risk of autism,” despite decades of evidence that it is safe. “They are strongly recommending that women limit Tylenol use during pregnancy unless medically necessary,” such as to treat fever, “if you can’t tough it out,” Trump said. Experts say there are multiple causes of autism, and the science showing a connection between autism and Tylenol is not settled. Without treatment, a fever can be dangerous for both the fetus and the pregnant person, experts say. Risks include miscarriage, birth defects and high blood pressure. At some point during pregnancy, most people use acetaminophen, sold under the brand name Tylenol, studies show. Acetaminophen is considered the only safe over-the-counter option for pain or fever for pregnant people. Other common pain relief options like ibuprofen or regular-dose aspirin can increase the risk of serious complications during pregnancy. Speaking from the White House alongside US Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., US Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary, US National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya and US Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz, Trump did not keep his remarks to Tylenol during pregnancy. He advocated for breaking up childhood vaccinations and even pushing back the hepatitis B shot for newborns — a public health strategy that brought the infection in children to the brink of elimination — to age 12. It’s “too much liquid, too many different things are going into that baby,” Trump said, without providing further evidence. Extensive research has shown that there’s no link between vaccines and autism.

[From CNN]

I’m not the first one to note this, but it’s an important observation to make: Robert Kennedy Jr’s obsession with autism feels very much like an autistic person’s hyperfixation. In truth, I don’t believe that Kennedy is actually autistic, I think he’s just a con man. Meanwhile, one consistent thread through credible research into autism is that one of the biggest factors is the father’s age. The older the father, the higher the likelihood of a child’s autism. Again, there is no credible evidence that Tylenol is harmful for pregnant women or that Tylenol usage leads to autism.

Tylenol-maker Kenvue saw their stock bounce today in the European markets. On Monday, they shared this statement in response to Trump & Kennedy’s unhinged announcement: “Acetaminophen is the safest pain reliever option for pregnant women as needed throughout their entire pregnancy” and that “rigorous research, endorsed by leading medical professionals and global health regulators, confirms there is no credible evidence linking acetaminophen to autism. We believe independent, sound science clearly shows that taking acetaminophen does not cause autism. We strongly disagree with any suggestion otherwise and are deeply concerned with the health risk this poses for expecting mothers.” I genuinely hope Kenvue sues the everloving f–k out of Trump, Kennedy and the entire United States government.

Trump: "Asceda — well, let's see how we say that. Ascenem — enophin. Acetaminophen. Is that okay?" pic.twitter.com/EVp7IGSksk — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 22, 2025

Trump: With Tylenol, don't take it. Don't take it. And if you can't live, if your fever is so bad, you have to take one because there's no alternative to that, sadly. First question, what can you take instead? Actually, there's not an alternative to that As you know, other of… pic.twitter.com/UeSiSO7RUk — Acyn (@Acyn) September 22, 2025