RFK Jr. plans to link autism with pregnant women’s use of Tylenol

Last week, Robert Kennedy Jr. testified before a Senate committee about the ongoing catastrophes at the department he leads, Health and Human Services. His testimony was contentious, belligerent and full of lies. He was questioned about the mass-firings and mass-resignations at the CDC, and his insane Covid vaccine policies which limit the vaccine to seniors and no one else. His questioning did not go well, probably because he’s a former drug addict and con man with compromised mental facilities after a worm ate part of his brain. Kennedy was screaming and lying and carrying on during his testimony, and he forgot to turn off his mic, so everyone could hear his ragged breathing and general unwellness. Well, you know how Kennedy is singularly obsessed with autism, lying about people with autism and lying about the causes of autism? Well, he’s apparently going to announce that Tylenol usage by pregnant women causes autism.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is expected to publish a report claiming that Tylenol use by pregnant women is potentially linked to autism, according to reports. The report will suggest that the pain-relieving medication is among the potential causes of autism, along with low levels of folate (a vitamin that promotes cell growth), according to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). The document prepared by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will be distributed later this month. The claims of the potential effects of Tylenol on autism presented in the report are based on “a review of existing research,” with ways of treating the symptoms of the disorder also included in the report, per the WSJ. “The agency also plans to pinpoint a form of folate known as folinic acid, or leucovorin, as a way to decrease the symptoms of autism, which affected roughly one in 31 eight-year-olds in the U.S. in 2022,” WSJ reported. Autism or autism spectrum disorder is a condition related to brain development that can cause limited and repeated patterns of behavior, challenges in communicating with others, and a breakdown of speech, according to Mayo Clinic. Pregnant women are typically advised to take Tylenol for pain relief or another form of acetaminophen, the BBC News reported. The incoming report comes after Kennedy controversially promised he would reveal the causes of autism by September during a cabinet meeting with President Donald Trump in April.

[From People]

Many people are already predicting a huge lawsuit from Tylenol, which is one of the safest over-the-counter pain relievers out there. Tylenol is so safe, it’s the one pain reliever ob-gyns recommend for pregnant women across the board. Doctors also recommend Tylenol or acetaminophen after vaccinations, btw. Every time I’ve gotten a Covid vaccine, they recommend Tylenol. If Kennedy really uses the power of his office to push this harmful and dangerous junk-science, I hope Kenvue (Tylenol’s corporate owner) sues the f–k out of Kennedy and the Trump administration and everyone else.