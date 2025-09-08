Prince William hilariously scheduled three days of busywork for Harry’s visit

Prince Harry apparently flew out of LAX yesterday, and considering the length of the journey to London, I would assume he arrived in the UK this morning. He plans to appear at the WellChild Awards tonight, and he will go to Nottingham tomorrow, where he will announce a large private donation to Children In Need. He also has events in the UK on Wednesday and Thursday. Something which is going unsaid in the wall-to-wall coverage of his visit is that Harry’s 41st birthday is next Monday. His father has not seen or spoken to Harry on H’s birthday in years. I don’t think Charles even spoke to Harry on his birthday in 2022, when Harry and Meghan were stuck in the UK for two weeks. Anyway, the Daily Mail already has their “Harry visits the UK” liveblog up, I sh-t you not. And Becky English had a new piece about Harry’s visit and how – LMAO – Prince William threw together an emergency itinerary of busywork this week to compete with his brother.

Prince Harry is set to undertake a solo pseudo royal visit to the UK from Monday – with four days of official engagements. It will be his longest trip since he and Meghan visited in 2022 when Queen Elizabeth II died. And it comes amid claims he would like to ‘reset’ his tattered relationship with his family. But Buckingham Palace is remaining tight-lipped on whether King Charles will meet his estranged son. It demonstrates the level of sensitivity around the feud between Harry and the Royal Family – exacerbated by his pursuit of His Majesty’s Government through the courts over the withdrawal of his full-time security. Charles is currently at Birkhall, his Scottish residence, and will remain there until at least tomorrow, privately marking his mother’s death and his accession to the throne on Monday. The King does have a number of private audiences and meetings this week that could, potentially, bring him back to the capital. Prince William, who has taken a much firmer line on rekindling of relations with his brother, has official engagements elsewhere on every day of Harry’s visit. On Monday, he has an engagement in Sunningdale, Berkshire, to commemorate the life of his grandmother on the third anniversary of her death. On Tuesday he will be in London visiting Spiral Skills, a youth organisation in Lambeth which has received funding from his Homewards campaign to tackle homelessness in six trial areas around the UK. On Wednesday, William will visit a mental health hub at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium to mark World Suicide Prevention Day. Meanwhile, on Monday Harry will attend the WellChild Awards in London, a charity which supports youngsters affected by terminal and serious illness and their families. He has been its patron for 17 years – even after stepping down as a working royal – and will present an award. On Tuesday he will visit the Community Recording Studio in Nottingham. His team says he will use the visit to announce a ‘substantial donation’ to charity Children in Need to support its work tackling violence impacting young people. Harry has engagements on Wednesday and Thursday with other charities he is involved in, including the Invictus Games and the Diana Award. A source said: ‘His visit is four days long and focusing purely on the patronages. [He is] keeping it positive, no courtrooms, just doing the stuff he loved to do and, hopefully, helping some of those causes closest to his heart.’

It’s hilariously pitiful that William threw together three consecutive days of events for the FIRST TIME THIS YEAR just because his brother will be in town. This is a message to King Charles too – Charles f–ked up so badly by pushing the Sussexes out, because the Sussexes were literally the only people who get Will & Kate off their asses to do anything at all. This is William rage-shrieking “ROYAL WORK IS MINE, HAROLD!” And as soon as Harry leaves, it will be back to business as usual for Peggy and the Wig – weeks of no events, followed by a vacation.