Prince William hilariously scheduled three days of busywork for Harry’s visit

Prince Harry apparently flew out of LAX yesterday, and considering the length of the journey to London, I would assume he arrived in the UK this morning. He plans to appear at the WellChild Awards tonight, and he will go to Nottingham tomorrow, where he will announce a large private donation to Children In Need. He also has events in the UK on Wednesday and Thursday. Something which is going unsaid in the wall-to-wall coverage of his visit is that Harry’s 41st birthday is next Monday. His father has not seen or spoken to Harry on H’s birthday in years. I don’t think Charles even spoke to Harry on his birthday in 2022, when Harry and Meghan were stuck in the UK for two weeks. Anyway, the Daily Mail already has their “Harry visits the UK” liveblog up, I sh-t you not. And Becky English had a new piece about Harry’s visit and how – LMAO – Prince William threw together an emergency itinerary of busywork this week to compete with his brother.
Prince Harry is set to undertake a solo pseudo royal visit to the UK from Monday – with four days of official engagements. It will be his longest trip since he and Meghan visited in 2022 when Queen Elizabeth II died. And it comes amid claims he would like to ‘reset’ his tattered relationship with his family. But Buckingham Palace is remaining tight-lipped on whether King Charles will meet his estranged son. It demonstrates the level of sensitivity around the feud between Harry and the Royal Family – exacerbated by his pursuit of His Majesty’s Government through the courts over the withdrawal of his full-time security.
Charles is currently at Birkhall, his Scottish residence, and will remain there until at least tomorrow, privately marking his mother’s death and his accession to the throne on Monday. The King does have a number of private audiences and meetings this week that could, potentially, bring him back to the capital.
Prince William, who has taken a much firmer line on rekindling of relations with his brother, has official engagements elsewhere on every day of Harry’s visit. On Monday, he has an engagement in Sunningdale, Berkshire, to commemorate the life of his grandmother on the third anniversary of her death. On Tuesday he will be in London visiting Spiral Skills, a youth organisation in Lambeth which has received funding from his Homewards campaign to tackle homelessness in six trial areas around the UK. On Wednesday, William will visit a mental health hub at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium to mark World Suicide Prevention Day.
Meanwhile, on Monday Harry will attend the WellChild Awards in London, a charity which supports youngsters affected by terminal and serious illness and their families. He has been its patron for 17 years – even after stepping down as a working royal – and will present an award. On Tuesday he will visit the Community Recording Studio in Nottingham. His team says he will use the visit to announce a ‘substantial donation’ to charity Children in Need to support its work tackling violence impacting young people. Harry has engagements on Wednesday and Thursday with other charities he is involved in, including the Invictus Games and the Diana Award.
A source said: ‘His visit is four days long and focusing purely on the patronages. [He is] keeping it positive, no courtrooms, just doing the stuff he loved to do and, hopefully, helping some of those causes closest to his heart.’
It’s hilariously pitiful that William threw together three consecutive days of events for the FIRST TIME THIS YEAR just because his brother will be in town. This is a message to King Charles too – Charles f–ked up so badly by pushing the Sussexes out, because the Sussexes were literally the only people who get Will & Kate off their asses to do anything at all. This is William rage-shrieking “ROYAL WORK IS MINE, HAROLD!” And as soon as Harry leaves, it will be back to business as usual for Peggy and the Wig – weeks of no events, followed by a vacation.
3 consecutive days?! How ever will the school runs survive?
Right? Think of the children! Who is doing the school runs?
Looks like the kids will have to hitchhike to school
😂
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂v
You guys are in fire today!!!
Wow I hope this isn’t traumatic for them, you know the Early Years are so important ….
William is scared of Harry. Got to laugh.
The gall of this clown to do anything related to Suicide prevention after what he did to Meghan…
And o bet you, that’s the engagement K will appear with him on…
Homelessness is also hypocritical, someone with 2 mansions, hiuuge apartment & other house(s) who’s own tenants have to live in damp&mouldy places
Ummmm, does anyone care? He’s so, well, weird. Good on him for getting off the footy forums, I guess.. Weirdo. No one likes him? Not that I know. He’s thought to be a weirdo
And it’s not even a fun weird, it’s just sad and visibly miserable and incredibly uncomfortable to watch.
So laughably pathetic and predictable. And too funny that the DM has a live blog of Harry’s trip. Let’s see how much space they have for William’s doings. I’ll bet any coverage of William’s events will include how much he hates Harry and refuses to meet with him.
Wasn’t it the DM who said that Harry and Meghan are irrelevant? It doesn’t make sense. Harry would be safer if the DM wasn’t telling the world where he is.
If the DM didn’t constantly update their public about Harry’s activities, how else could they later claim that Harry “stole someone else’s thunder”?
Absolutely pathetic.
To think that he is the future king lol
Now I know why W&K look miserable, look older and never look fresh even after vacationing nonstop. Their pathetic “lifestyle” eat them out. Their mind full of hate and jealously.
And alcohol abuse, both of them.
This man must have sleepless nights over his own brother. This is lunacy. Willy’s head must be like a snake’s nest. Nothing short of what he deserves. This is the bed he has made for himself.
To be fair, William and Kate will probably do at least one event a week until their kids next break, which will probably be some kind of a fall break. But 3 days of events in a row…lol, that’s pretty much unprecedented.
Perhaps the King can invite his younger son to come more frequently, it seems the only way to get William to do anything.
The king is not credible after he evicted Harry and Meghan and the children and his bad attitude to the Sussex security
One event per week? God they’d need another holiday to recover!
After next week’s state visit, they will go back to one a weeks with an upcoming fall break. This pace is not the norm. 3 days in a row bc Harry’s in town is hilarious.
So two weak-willed, foolish, lazy, selfish men will have their lives completed controlled by Harry’s visit. One will be in hiding from his son and one will be pretending to work in the hope that the press will follow him instead of his brother.
The royals are really showing their yellow-bellied, weak selves and Harry is just living his life and coming out on top, every time.
Charles may have kicked Harry out of Frogmore, but he’s still living rent-free, in Chuck’s head….
LOL! Peggy and the Wig. I love it! Sounds like a 1960s sitcom. 🙂
Willy and the Wiglet is what I call them.
So many possible great names
Cain and Unable is my favourite description of them. One stabs his brother in the back repeatedly, and the other is just so useless. Sorry, I can’t remember the name of the poster who came up with Cain and Unable but it’s brilliant.
Willnot and Cannot are my favourite names for this dumbass duo. Pathetic! Harry will show them all how it’s done this week! Hope he stays safe.
I’m a big fan of calling them WanK (for will and kate) because it describes what they must do all day instead of working.
Whoever here called Forest Lodge “Kate’s Petit Trianon” gets a big thankyou from me, chef’s kiss.
I hope the crowds are bigger for Harry.
So do I.
I have no doubt they will be. Despite what the tabloids say, Harry is very well liked by the public.
This is hilarious–when’s the last time Bulliam did more than one day of work in a week? This must be why Sykes claimed “William’s schedule is jam-packed” because I was thinking, why does that shameless sykophant (pun intended) think Bulliam any does any work? Agree with the poster who said they hope Harry draws larger crowds!
My thoughts exactly – when was the last time William worked more than one day in a row!?!? He’s going to be so exhausted, poor lamb.
Charles should go out of his way to make harry as safe and welcome in the UK as possible because apparently Harry being in the UK is the only thing that gets William off his ass and working.
It’s not even one day of work, it’s one event per day. How long will the commemoration of QEII’s death take? An hour at the most? And the visits to the two charities – no more than an hour each, I’m sure. Of course, there’s travel time, but it’s not like he’ll be flying in from California. That’s the thing – Harry will travel halfway across the world to visit his charities. William won’t walk across the street to visit his.
The place he went today is less than 10 miles from Windsor lol. so the whole thing could have taken less than 2 hours. What a hard working man!
One wonders how much notice W&K’s events this week have been given…… 7am this morning?
Totally unprofessional, totally inconsiderate, totally self-serving.
I knew the Royal Family had a lot of plans this weekend when I saw they posted on Instagram about the anniversary of the Queen’s death. They did nothing last year. Kate has been drafted in at the last minute for today’s engagement.
This week not weekend.
When was the last time either of the Waleses did one event a week? Not since before Kate disappeared and even then….Never going to happen, but this thrown-together busywork is amusing…
And Kate busted out a new Sister Wife dress, it’s hideous. I was hoping she took all of the ones she already has, stuffed them into a garbage bin and lit a fire when she chose to cosplay Meghan with all of her “professional” outfits, but nope. And at least in the first pictures the blond is definitely gone (now it’s a bid bronde-y but that’s it). Fastest do-over in history, I guess Kate can move with a quickness when she wants to!
They have never done 1 event per week. Certainly not during Monday – Friday.
This is why chucky should make sure that Harry never has to fight for security. The mere mention of Harry being in town and one pint willy is working more in a week than he has in 3 years. Harry is so worth it. Whatever he ask for , chuck should make sure he gets. The power of Harry . I can’t stop laughing.
Me too 😀
But up until Thursday/ Friday last week, there were no engagements scheduled on the RF webpage for today nor for the 2 following days. 😮😮
Peg can try to compete with his brother but he will always fail. Harry is there for his charities and Peg is out purely for PR and most people (except their loyal fans and bots) know this to be true. Hope many will turn up for Harry!!
With luck, The Other Brother will get some shady compliments on his newfound work ethic. “Three days in a row! Don’t overtire yourself! We should invite Harry over more often!”
Or “Are you going to wish your only brother a happy birthday?”
Harry has come back every year for well child and his other charities. Why does this feel significantly more insane this year?
Bc Harry attends wellchild and then usually leaves within a day or so without doing any other events. This year is different bc he’s staying thru Thursday and announced multiple events. And William is freaked out and rushed to fill his schedule, 3 days in a row of events, an anomaly for wee willy work-shy.
Sure peggs can relate to the homeless what with his many mansions and many vacations
I was cracking up when I saw this on Twitter last night. Not only did he throw this together last minute, he tried to copy the kind of activities Harry will be doing. Also mentioning “the Royal Foundation made a donation too!!!” His little tag along event this morning won’t even be on the covers for 12hrs bc Harry looking amazing in his suit tonight will knock him right off. Let’s see if he actually goes through with all of his engagements when he sees how is busy work is perceived by the public and how thoroughly over shadowed he’ll be by Harry.
Peggy is showing us what a life of service he leads. 😂
I also laughed bc the SS had already taken screenshots of the royal circular this announcement. It showed that only Peg and Bones had no itinerary through the end of the year. Some derangers tried to claim “security” so they can’t announce in advance but SS was quick to point out the King has stuff listed. That includes the Dump state visit. Nothing about Peg and Bones attendance. I guess that haven’t decided yet. I’m sure they’ll attend though bc otherwise H will still be on the headlines. I couldn’t imagine working in their offices. Most days, no work at all and then all of a sudden having to scramble to find events already happening and force those lazies onto the orgs.
“The royal foundation,” is not William’s money it is money that has been donated by others, as I understand it Harry is giving some his own hard earnings to a charity.
Princess Royal fits in 8 events per day hence her racking up 470 to 500 events a year which was the gold standard set by her parents.Why is a healthy 43 year old rested from a two month holiday only doing one event for just 3 days a week? I can remember the good old days when Will would stretch himself to 3 events per day, one of which was drink related, but now it’s just sports matches?
This is pathetic of William. He’s heir to the throne; the job title alone should be motivation enough to put in the “work”. Harry shouldn’t have to show up to make him do the job.
As was the expected!
Harry cannot have all the fun.
Bulliam immediately schedules attendance to some events, and Saint Catherine miraculously decides to last minute appearance to “support” poor Bulliam, new wig color and all.
These two are truly pathetic! 🙄
If I were Harry, I’d announce more visits to the UK, and then cancel last-minute, just to mess with William.
Alas, the Sussexes are not as petty as I am.
We already saw that when WLM S1 was pushed back a couple of weeks. THey had all sorts of events scheduled for the week of release and still had to do them! hahahaha.
LMFAO😂😂 not announce it but take a page out the Windsor book and leak it so it’s not confirmed and he has plausible deniability.
This was supposed to be a reply to @quitecontrary
Doesn’t William realise how weak these sudden work days make him look. Harry seems to be pulling William’s strings.
If the positions were reversed we all know Will and Kate would NOT be doing any charity work if they weren’t obliged to. So I suppose Will expected Harry and Meghan to live quietly on a farm in Africa so he was rid of any work comparisons. Then he could put his feet up here and Chuck couldn’t threaten him with Harry as a replacement. Will doesn’t want to work and yet he hates being overshadowed by Harry so has to come out to mingle with the peasants at some kind of Jam and Jerusalem event. Boy I bet Willy is super pissed at having to make nice and get out there three days running!
Harry should stir the pot from time to time and schedule visits during their typical holiday times – that should’ve fun to watch.
@AnnaG I wonder about that too: if Harry had come over for four days in late August would Will have interrupted his holiday and actually attended the VJ event?!
Bulliam and Saint Catherine are both ageing at accelarated pace. Their faces reflect their moral corruption and hedonistic lifestyle, their vengeful and evil behaviour. Dorian Grey!
From what I can tell, William and Kate get more attention when they piggyback on Harry’s events. Harry did this and oh yeah Kate and William also did this. It’s more attention than they usually get and that’s the entire purpose. Even if it makes them look like assholes, all of the sudden working back to back days when they never do that much and all so they can compete with the spare. Desperadoes.
“Peggy and the Wig! Brilliant!
The Daily Mail blog was hilarious, like the juxtaposition of these events. “Earlier in the day, Harry had visited the late Queen’s grave at Windsor, while his estranged brother Prince William shared heartwarming tales of his home life at an event in Sunningdale, Berkshire, just seven miles away.”