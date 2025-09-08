Royalist: Princess Kate’s unflattering blonde hair is related to Natasha Archer’s absence

Obviously, we’re still dealing with the fallout from the Blonde Doll Wig Fiasco. Last Thursday, the Princess of Wales stepped out with a completely new hairstyle. Her hair was suddenly really long, really full and a very odd shade of caramel-bronde. Wig experts quickly declared that Kate was 100% wearing a wig, even if many believed that some of the front hair pieces (around her face) were actually growing out of her scalp. I think the biggest “tell” that Kate is addicted to wigs and hairpieces (and has been for years) is that Kate’s hair was so different over the weekend, when she attended a rugby game. She still had a lot of extensions in, but her hair was noticeably darker and, you know, not a big, puffy blonde doll wig perched atop her head. Well, Tom Sykes recently wrote about the Doll Wig Fiasco in his Royalist Substack. His take is that the fiasco is related to Natasha Archer’s absence – Archer quit as Kate’s stylist in July. Sykes also spoke to wig and hairpiece experts.
My hot take is that today’s less than ideal coverage of Princess Catherine’s hair—and on social media it has been vicious—might be due to the fact that this was Kate’s first official public engagement since the July departure from Kate’s household of Natasha Archer, her long-time stylist and trusted aide.
“Tash,” well-known among royal watchers but invisible to normies, joined William and Kate’s household in 2007 and went on to become the princess’s stylist. She left Kensington Palace this summer to launch her own fashion consultancy. Today’s look—Kate’s first official public engagement since Archer’s departure—may mark a shift in that carefully managed aesthetic.
The online frenzy raised a question—was this more than just a new look? To investigate that, I asked multiple staff at two London wig suppliers, who work daily with hairpieces. They were unanimous: not a wig, but extensions—expensive and well-fitted. They explained the method: sections attached above the ears, blending into natural hair to create seamless fullness. With trained eyes, they said, you could just spot the transition line. A costume designer I later consulted also agreed.
The Palace declined to comment. Kensington Palace long ago stopped responding even to questions about Kate’s clothes, so silence on her hair was no surprise. However, official sources close to Kate strongly denied she was wearing a wig or extensions.
Whether or not that’s correct, the fact remains: her hair looked different, and it was impossible not to connect this with Archer’s absence. For years, Archer was one of the least visible but most influential forces behind the princess’s consistently immaculate image. She liaised with designers, organised fittings, and perfected the balance between modern style and regal symbolism. Her marriage to Getty’s royal photographer Chris Jackson gave her unusual insight into what worked in pictures.
Her departure in July followed Kate’s decision to stop publicizing designer names—she felt that fashion coverage distracted from her causes. That, along with Kate’s reduced public schedule since her cancer diagnosis last year, likely influenced Archer’s move. Of course, any critique of appearance is arguably unfair and objectifying, but scrutiny is inseparable from royal life. Kate has never previously been caught out by a “bad hair day.” This one coincided with a dramatic new colour, ensuring it drew attention.
The bigger issue is what it signals: the loosening of the once-airtight image machine. With fewer public appearances, every outing counts more than before. Hair, jewellery, clothes—each element is parsed for meaning. For years, Archer controlled those levers. Without her, who does? This is why the hair matters. It is not about superficiality, but about the machinery of image in a monarchy that trades on appearances. That machinery used to be invisible. Now, with Archer gone, its absence is showing.
[From The Royalist Substack]
It’s interesting that he’s connecting Kate’s doll-wig makeover to Natasha Archer’s absence. I didn’t consider it, mostly because I never thought Archer had any involvement in Kate’s hair. Archer was all about Kate’s clothes, but perhaps Archer was involved with everything, styling Kate from head to toe. That’s sad. It’s also sad that Kate doesn’t have qualified fashion stylists and hair stylists helping her for her public events. As for the conversation about exactly what’s happening with Kate’s hair and whether it’s a wig or extensions… Kate has a lot of hairpieces, and no, none of them are particularly expensive or well-applied. Sometimes, she uses a sh-tload of extensions to make her hair look crazy-full. Other times, she wears just a full wig, like she did a lot in the second half of 2023. She also plays around with half-wig “falls” which are basically plopped down on the back of her head and never blended properly.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
William, Prince of Wales and Catherine – Princess of Wales visit Natural History Museum, London, England, UK on Thursday 4 September, 2025 to view the Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas.,Image: 1034075638, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
-
-
Catherine – Princess of Wales visits Natural History Museum, London, England, UK on Thursday 4 September, 2025 to view the Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas.,Image: 1034075691, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
-
-
The Princess of Wales, Patron of the Natural History Museum, and The Prince of Wales visit the Museumâs newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas. The gardens and National Education Nature Park programme are part of the Natural History Museumâs
ambitious Urban Nature Movement, an initiative which aims to help people feel more connected to nature. Their Royal Highnesses will join school children from Lewisham who are taking part in a pond dipping session, before meeting students from Manchester who have been creating new habitats on their school grounds through the National Education Nature Park programme.,Image: 1034079307, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: – Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red/Avalon
-
-
The Princess of Wales, Patron of the Natural History Museum, and The Prince of Wales visit the Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales and William, Prince of Wales
Where: LONDON, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
The Princess of Wales, Patron of the Natural History Museum, and The Prince of Wales visit the Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: LONDON, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
The Princess of Wales, Patron of the Natural History Museum, and The Prince of Wales visit the Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: LONDON, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
The Princess of Wales, Patron of the Natural History Museum, and The Prince of Wales visit the Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
The Princess of Wales, Patron of the Natural History Museum, and The Prince of Wales visit the Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
The Princess of Wales during their visit to the Natural History Museum’s newly transformed gardens in London, and meet with children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales during their visit to the Natural History Museum’s newly transformed gardens in London, and meet with children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales visit the Natural History Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas.
The gardens and National Education Nature Park programme are part of the Natural History Museum’s ambitious Urban Nature Movement, an initiative which aims to help people feel more connected to nature, more confident in their ability to protect it and more invested in a greener future.
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales visit the Natural History Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas.
The gardens and National Education Nature Park programme are part of the Natural History Museum’s ambitious Urban Nature Movement, an initiative which aims to help people feel more connected to nature, more confident in their ability to protect it and more invested in a greener future.
Featuring: William Prince of Wales, Catherine Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales visit the Natural History Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas.
The gardens and National Education Nature Park programme are part of the Natural History Museum’s ambitious Urban Nature Movement, an initiative which aims to help people feel more connected to nature, more confident in their ability to protect it and more invested in a greener future.
Featuring: William Prince of Wales, Catherine Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales visit the Natural History Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas.
The gardens and National Education Nature Park programme are part of the Natural History Museum’s ambitious Urban Nature Movement, an initiative which aims to help people feel more connected to nature, more confident in their ability to protect it and more invested in a greener future.
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales visit the Natural History Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas.
The gardens and National Education Nature Park programme are part of the Natural History Museum’s ambitious Urban Nature Movement, an initiative which aims to help people feel more connected to nature, more confident in their ability to protect it and more invested in a greener future.
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK**
That wig is a 1/3 of her body and looks like it is eating her. The more I look at it, the worse it gets.
Sykes isn’t fooling anyone. The creepy doll wig wasn’t mere extensions. That was a whole ass capybara lacefront with an extra bleached groundhog slapped on the back for “the illusion of fullness”.
And hat tip to the testament of the strength of Kaiser’s writing, because the Sycophantic Tabloid Manure Merchants can’t stop crying, screaming, and throwing up, or complaining and explaining, about the public reaction to Huesa’s trashy wig game! The ongoing tabloid outrage is proof that they read this column minutely.
They read it, they read our comments. What sad lives the tabloid reporters must lead, always so desperate to lie for a paycheck, so desperate to lie to maintain the fiction of their own importance. All the while knowing that they backed the wrong Son of Diana, who is now rightly paying them all dust while living rent free in their heads. Do the British press have enough self awareness to hate themselves? Pathetic, self-created tragedy. They literally learned zero lessons from how they treated Diana.
hahahahaha
With all due respect to groundhogs…
Kate’s had a stylist…for years? Really?
my hairdresser just laughed when I showed her these photos. She said her daughters Barbie doll has a better wig than that.
You know what? It’s ALL TOO EASY…and I am WORKING on …..discretion &….diplomacy 😬
#TheyWillLeapTallBuildingsInASingleBoundToCapeForBlandWhiteSupremacy
I’m not sure if it’s the same article, but Sykes’ Daily Beast piece was a bit more savage. He said Kate looked like a mouse peeking out through a haystack.
@Eurydice….LAWD HAVE MERCY!!!!😬😱 And you KNOW William looked at her and said NOTHING…KNOWING she would be dragged FOR FILTH…where AGAIN…HE WOULD SAY NOTHING to defend his Wife…Another reason they can’t STAND HARRY! Because Harry has shown…HE WILL NOT STAND FOR FOLKS ATTACKING HIS WIFE! I mean Kate’s hair choice even made it onto THE 🇺🇸 BLACK ENTERTAINMENT BLOGS/VLOGS who USUALLY pay her dust!
Harry has been photographed fixing Meghan’s ponytail when it gets tucked into her clothes. He’s got her back. Whereas William didn’t say a word to Kate about her hair looking astray and let her go out like that.
😂😂😂
😄
Why does the side-profile pic give me Sigourney Weaver vibes? (i would guess Kate wishes she ages as gracefully as Madam Weaver)
If I had limited resources and no hair budget, I’d pull my hair up into a ponytail tail, let my leave in conditioner do the heavy lifting to airdry or flat iron it to within an inch of it’s life.
If I am Kate, I am calling in the best hairstylist in London to do a full service.
Unless she’s so disconnected from reality and has simply given up, there is no excuse for looking like mid covid lock down with this Teams Meeting wig.
having a stylist come in would keep her looking so natural that no one would have known that she was wearing pieces and wigs. A pro would have advised her, “going too long will look fake because hair doesn’t grow that fast”, and, “this color does not work with your skin, so let’s try this shade of blonde”, or “let’s achieve fullness with hairspray instead of tons of fake hair so that you don’t look like you are in Barbarella drag”. So many women with fewer resources do it. Or she could just suck it up and get a good medium-short cut so that she can handle by herself.
for a woman on the world stage, she is so incompetent about what counts in the world she lives in. You don’t need a college degree to look appropriate for your role as a show pony.
Are those gutter rats saying a grown middle aged woman can not look in a mirror and decide what looks good on her and what does not? Wow. She is even. More pathetic then I realized.
That’s a given. But she should have a professional staff helping her if she’s supposed to be one of the main faces of the monarchy.
Meghan was there as a senior working royal for less than a year and even though she was pregnant during a portion of that time, she managed to either style her own hair or have someone in a country that she was new to style her hair for the main tours or special events. Kate as the 43 year old future queen consort has no good excuse for not being able to at least style her hair sufficiently for a public event. This event here and her event at the rugby match proves that her stylist leaving had nothing to do with her hideous choice to wear a blonde wig to an event.
This is true. And I’m not saying that Kate shouldn’t be able to figure out on her own with the use of a mirror that her hair looks messy. But she obvi can’t. So who tells her? Or she’s going out like a wackadoo on purpose. She should have a profesh team but I get what yall are saying in that she doesn’t necessarily listen to that team. I’m just baffled at why she went out like that.
There are plenty of people ready to blame Archer for this bad hair as if kate doesn’t have the agency to look in a mirror and decide she liked this look. Even the photos attached show she is feeling herself with this hair.
Kate just has bad taste and they can’t handle it.
Yes. Kate can never be blamed for anything even that monstrosity on her head.
“Expensive and well-fitted”? Will no one EVER be honest about this woman’s complete lack of style, taste, and sense? Even anonymously? I have literally watched drag queens transform Dollar Tree wigs into something more convincing, FFS.
There is a YouTube video I saw of a woman putting on a v part wig from Shein and it blended more naturally than Kate’s.
Yes, the reason it got so much attention was bc it was extraordinarily not fitted well. At all. And saying it’s the first time she’s ever had a bad hair day. Please. This one just got noticed and amplified.
Exactly! Do they not realise we have eyes??
Yes! Its such a bad wig!!
I follow Miriam on IG (she’s an orthodox Jewish woman in NYC who is very open about her wigs) and I feel like I have learned so much from her in terms of the types of wigs and how they fit and how much they cost. I honestly cant tell her cheaper wigs from her $$$ wigs until she points them out because they fit well and look natural.
heck I have a friend going through chemo who ordered a few different wigs from Amazon to have options and her wigs look better than this! and she has cancer!
Sure let’s blame Natasha for Cants bad decisions after her departure. But here’s the thing : while Natasha was there Can’t still made bad decisions and choices. So I believe that Can’t doesn’t listen to whatever she is told and does these things herself.
Good point. It’s not like this is the first time there has been clothing missteps. And Archer has been around for those. And so what if Archer left. Hire someone new. They just had 7 weeks to do so. But they didn’t bc they’re a clown show. Blaming it on Archer is providing cover for the true clownery.
They all seem to forget that this is the woman who decided that the professional makeup artist for the wedding day needed to have her work redone by Kate so that there could be overdone eyeliner.
Kate thinks she has good taste. She doesn’t, but no one tells her no now. That is the issue here. Not archer leaving.
My first thought when they try and blame Natasha is the same exact thing. Even when Natasha was there she wore hide clothes and her hair wasn’t always styled right. Otherwise there wouldn’t have been numerous times when there were questions about whether or not she was wearing a wig or extensions. She’s colored her hair before and there were questions about how it looked on her then, so none of this is new, it’s just more amplified because the wig and color were so dramatically worse that more people noticed it and were discussing how bad it looked.
I also wonder how abrupt Natasha’s departure was that she didn’t bother to hire anyone to replace her even just for the occasional event? They want to talk about the Sussexes and their staffing but she has lost a number of staff and the media ignore that they have left and that no one has replaced any of them.
“Kate has never previously been caught out by a “bad hair day.” This one coincided with a dramatic new colour, ensuring it drew attention.
Drew attention from her “work” perhaps? When is he posting the article pointing to her lack of empathy, compassion towards those children?
Well she didn’t wear the wig on Saturday or today.
She didn’t wear the dead capybara again because she got scalped by the public reaction to its debut. Social media literally snatched her wig, lol.
She probably got told not to wear it again. Wonder who she would listen to in that instance…?
Capybara…when the previously mentioned groundhog just isn’t enough.
She has ‘extension experts’ doing this to her head? On purpose? For money? I think that’s much worse than “Kate does her own hair but didnt feel like styling that day so she threw on an unbrushed wig.” At least it explains why the additions are a flattering bronde while the top of her head is… not?
“Her departure in July followed Kate’s decision to stop publicizing designer names—she felt that fashion coverage distracted from her causes.”
Lolol…please. More like Kate and the palace don’t want you to know how much a brand new coat was after she’d been on yet another vacation. Lazy bum.
And that hair was green in some parts. Terrible and hilarious all around.
Was Tasha her PA and dresser like Angela Kelly was to the late Queen? She really does need a confidante who can help her look professional and appropriately dressed for each public event. She’s PoW and FQ so why has she been “stranded” without a replacement for Tasha and her own PA if that is the case? Surely her husband hasn’t reduced her budget to the extent that no wig/ extension wrangler is available?
Keeping wiglet gophers in carrots and cabbages is a big ask in this economy.
Can’t impinge on Workshy Wanderdick’s Aston Villa travel budget, after all. Sacrifices must be made for the good of the Heir to the throne, yadda yadda…
That’s why they’re moving to Forest Lodge. More space for Kate to create a carrot & cabbage garden for the wiglet gophers.
@BeanieBean lmao 🤣… You know, I hear Bully’s sketchy buddy Clarkson has a farm… maybe they can pay for him to grow some crops for the wiglet gophers, and then Jezza can stop b-tching about his taxes. Everyone is happy!
Because let’s face it, Huesa is too emaciated and frail to be a cottagecore farmhand. She barely has the strength to hug a tree. I doubt we’ll see a twee “Autumn” video this year.
I “think” I’ve worked it out! When Kate cosplayed Meghan it was Natasha dressing her. When she cosplays Diana and/or Cousin It then it’s her mother dressing her. Well Ma Middleton has to try and pay back her creditors one way or another. 😉
True story: My brother was at the rugby on Saturday and such was the “buzz” about Kate attending that he didn’t know she was there until I told him yesterday! 😆
I bet that’s true of a lot of events KM does – the press big it up but the attending public are unaware and disinterested.
I finally saw a photo of the back of her head and good LORD it couldn’t be more obvious!! Didn’t even try to blend it in. I’m going with the theory that it was a v-part wig – horribly applied.
” this was Kate’s first official public engagement since the July departure from Kate’s household of Natasha Archer”
Does this mean that the “unannounced visit” to Colchester Hospital and her 2 days appearance at Wimbledon, were not included in the Court circular?
No, it just means the guy is a crappy reporter. Notice how he said she was hired by William & Kate in 2007–which was during their dating years & the year of the big breakup.
I think Kate thinks that a stylist does her hair, makeup, nails, accessories – purses, jewelry, coats, sunglasses – and clothes. In addition to all making and coordinating all of the skincare, nail, and various health/ beauty appointments.
That’s a team. A team that has a leader with a specific vision in mind – worked out with their principle – who makes sure each part is cohesive and consistent. Follow any single celebrity and they have a TEAM. The stylist coordinates the team and is the leader.
Kate had an assistant who likely was paid in dirt and trauma who she elevated to “stylist” and expected her to do allllll these things. That’s not a thing.
William might not like to pay for things but this is how this works.
And dear god – if she’s smiling like that so specific aspects of her face are hidden – she needs go to South Korea and just check into their best medi spa and get an f ton of intensive skin care, hair care, nourishing food and vitamins and possibly some procedures.
She disappears for months at a time. Some of those should be to a place that will help her. She can pick a stylist from there. Like dear god. Does she think Zendaya does all that herself?!? Or even Sydney Sweeney?!?
There are many accounts on TikTok and IG that teach people to figure out their body style, their most flattering color palette and even if their faces are high, medium or low contrast. And what that all means, how to find your own unique style while still dressing for your body type. Heck! There are people who claim dressing as your “archetype” or your personality (minimalist chic, color loving introvert, I don’t know there are quizzes!) are the way to go.
At a minimum, she could watch these and start to learn what actually suits her body as well as what she actually likes.
But there are so many places that offer these services as an essential part of business model. You want people to become more educated on what looks good on them so that if they make a purchase themselves it’s not wildly off sides.
Yes, celebrities like Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, et al have glam squads. You would think with all of the millions they bilk from the public Kate could afford one. And as the future queen, it should be a top notch one.
And ditto on going to Korea to get some decent work done. But knowing her, she probably doesn’t want non-white hands touching her. There are Korean actresses her age that look AMAZING, because they invest in their skincare.
And the thing is, she wouldn’t need that full team for every little event if she actually took their advice. Like if she worked with a makeup artist who gave her tips and showed her what makeup to use etc and she got a full blowout once a week or whatever and she had someone put outfits together for her in her closet ready to go – she could get ready for an event like this by herself on the actual day and just rely on that expertise to look put together. And then for big events have the whole team in.
but she wont take any advice so here we are.
Kate is not a child. She can figure it out at age 43. Also where is her mother in this? She was giving her advice on how to get William “interested.” Certainly she could have advised her.
me thinks Kate was trying for the slightly dishevelled bouffant Brigitte Bardot look but failed spectacularly.
Kate’s hair bewilders me in the same way Trumps make up does. Just why?
Both are massive narcissists who think they know better than professionals. E.g. redoing her makeup on her wedding day undoing the professional work.
Kate had a glam squad for her wedding, but wasn’t it reported that she wiped off the more natural looking makeup and put the heavy eyeliner on herself?
‘Kate has never previously been caught out by a “bad hair day.”‘
— 😳
At first, her hair reminded me of Miss Piggy’s wig. Now, I’m wondering if Kate is deliberately trying to look like a Duggar. Maybe she just wants attention — and, sadly, her hair is the only card she has to play.
When your own wig is the red flag on the hill… and simultaneously a silent cry for help…😶🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩
Kate has no friends. Zip. If she had a true friend, that friend would have taken her aside and told her, “Girl, no.”
No one cares enough about her. It’s sad but completely understandable.
She has Ma Midds in her corner so I can’t understand any deal between them and Will which doesn’t include proper maintenance of Kate’s presentation as a royal. It is all about image and looking classy and elegant and professional. Where is Kate’s staff: PA, dresser, hairdresser, makeup artist, her lady in waiting ?
When we were little, my sisters and I would put tights on our heads while playing dress up around the house, “to have long hair.” Same general effect.
LOL!
I am no wig expert but the thing fit and hung like a $12 mermaid wig from Party City.
So then Madame should be Tash’s first customer and grant her her patronage and pay a fair wage. Simple as that. The woman is offering her services to the public. No reason Kate cant formally contract with her.
The infantalization of the most basic white woman continues. A woman in her 40s is absolutely unable to dress or style herself appropriately without outside assistance.
But, you know, cancer or whatever.
I like the slight cracks though, KP denies wigs and extensions and Sykes is all “but my experts say you’re lying” (even if that’s where the push back stops.)
Sykes specifically quoting a source saying “no one that age has that much hair” really was top level snark.
Maybe anyone with a cancer diagnosis gets a 5 year pass on hair questions. Leave her be.
Why 5 years? She had a one year pass. By her own video, she is now cancer free. End of pass.