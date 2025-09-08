Donald Trump was mercilessly booed at the US Open men’s final

The US Open men’s singles final was held on Sunday. Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner met in the third major final in a row, and I’m already exhausted by this rivalry. Alcaraz defeated Sinner in four sets and won his sixth major title, and second of the year. Alcaraz also reclaimed the #1 ranking from Sinner.

Late last week, we heard that Donald Trump planned to come for the men’s final, all part of his attempts this year to barge into sporting events and play with shiny trophies. Well, Trump came out alright, and the extra security around Trump caused nothing but catastrophes. Thousands of tennis fans were held back from entering Arthur Ashe Stadium, to the point where the US Open had to actually delay the final by nearly 45 minutes. Trump and his people also begged ESPN and ABC (ABC broadcast the final) to censor any protests or boos when Trump was on screen. There was a memo, and it was published by the NY Times and other outlets. Which meant that everyone in the stadium recorded, on their phones, the boos and jeers Trump received whenever he was shown on the big screen. I’m including some of those below. It was so bad that even the NYT, Rolling Stone, Variety, and the AP put “boos” in their headlines.

Additionally, Trump’s reaction to Alcaraz’s victory is going viral. He seemed upset about it, perhaps thinking that Alcaraz should be “deported.” Of course, it also seemed like Trump disappeared from his box for a while, so he probably missed a good chunk of the match. He also popped a pill mid-match too. What is this??

54 Responses to “Donald Trump was mercilessly booed at the US Open men’s final”

  1. Me at home says:
    September 8, 2025 at 7:50 am

    The resistance grows!

    Reply
  2. Ricky says:
    September 8, 2025 at 7:51 am

    Too bad I wasn’t there too boo his ass, too. Fuck him and his whole damn family. They knew damn well not to bring the kids cause the kids would get booed, too. Why did they bring them??

    Reply
    • Brassy Rebel says:
      September 8, 2025 at 8:01 am

      My guess is that they hoped the kids would be human shields. Nope.

      Reply
    • Lightpurple I’m says:
      September 8, 2025 at 8:09 am

      They think people won’t boo and heckle in front of the kids. They’re wrong

      Reply
    • MaisiesMom says:
      September 8, 2025 at 9:27 am

      Kids are not off limits when the parent is as toxic as Trump. I remember Sarah Palin’s youngest daughter getting booed during the 2008 election when she brought her to a hockey game and sent her out on the ice thinking no one would boo a kid. But she was wrong. And that was before Trump.

      Reply
      • KC says:
        September 8, 2025 at 11:57 am

        His kids are adults; the grandchildren are not. Inexcusable that the parents allowed their kids to be used like that. If there had been a shooter in the stadium, the kids could be collateral damage.

        I just keep wondering when…

      • BeanieBean says:
        September 8, 2025 at 8:05 pm

        Kushner even let his daughter sit right next to trump. Yikes!

  3. Eliza says:
    September 8, 2025 at 7:51 am

    Hope he dies sooner rather than later.

    Reply
    • Betsy says:
      September 8, 2025 at 10:55 am

      So say we all.

      Reply
    • Gabby says:
      September 8, 2025 at 5:09 pm

      But first, I want him to publicly fall down and shit his pants first in full awareness of his humiliation. Then bedridden for months with pressure ulcers and not enough staff to change his diaper on the regular. Skin rashes, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and a swollen sore throat that feels like he is swallowing glass. Balls pinched by the hoyer lift every time they move him. No internet privileges. No visitors. Bad food. Unimaginable pain. Then, only after he has begged for it many times, can death bring relief.

      Reply
  4. JD says:
    September 8, 2025 at 8:03 am

    Good! The thing is, the people attending these finals aren’t usually the average working class, these are often people with money to buy the expensive and sought after tickets in the first place, plus the corporate boxes to wine and dine clients…. So for them to boo is quite something.
    I hate this pathetic excuse of a man so much. Karma needs to do her thing sooner rather than later.

    Reply
  5. Brassy Rebel says:
    September 8, 2025 at 8:05 am

    I really wish people had worked up this level of hate BEFORE inflicting him on us. Why does he even go places where they know they’re going to boo and jeer him like the mf’er he is? He should just stay at the White House and sit on the Best Western patio he had built for himself.

    Reply
  6. SIde Eye says:
    September 8, 2025 at 8:07 am

    He doesn’t like Alcaraz punching holes in his little theory of Aryan White Supremacy. Reminds me of when Jesse Owens kicked ass and hitler had to sit there and watch it.

    He literally looks like death.

    Reply
  7. Mslove says:
    September 8, 2025 at 8:07 am

    Is that a nitroglycerin pill he’s taking? I’m glad he got booed. We should throw stuff at him, too.

    Reply
  8. Ami says:
    September 8, 2025 at 8:18 am

    How is KKKaroline Leavitt 28? She looks sooo much older. Her neck is that of a woman 20 years older. Her make-up ages her.

    Reply
    • FYI says:
      September 8, 2025 at 9:35 am

      omg, I didn’t even realize that was her! I thought, “wow, look at these two plastic-surgeried women behind him who still have to shovel on the make-up.” Yikes.

      Reply
    • Sue says:
      September 8, 2025 at 9:47 am

      Her hatred and cruelty ages her.

      Reply
    • olliesmom says:
      September 8, 2025 at 10:23 am

      She’s already got that cave in neck thing that I have – and I just turned 63 and didn’t have it until a few years ago! And the makeup in the daylight! Yikes!

      Reply
      • ama1977 says:
        September 8, 2025 at 2:54 pm

        I mean!! I am a 48 year-old woman (and am self-conscious about the moderate loss of elasticity in my neck/throat that has been creeping up for a few years although it’s NOTHING this this b!tch!) and she looks AWFUL. The hate must be attacking her from the inside.

      • libra says:
        September 8, 2025 at 4:25 pm

        My feelings of disgust and contempt for Karolying Leavitt are well known. She holds herself up to be a paragon of virtue when her history shows she is anything but.

  9. Amy Bee says:
    September 8, 2025 at 8:32 am

    Of course he wanted Sinner to win.

    Reply
  10. M says:
    September 8, 2025 at 8:43 am

    A shame he didn’t trip and fall down the stairs and go over the railing.

    Reply
  11. Kirsten says:
    September 8, 2025 at 8:44 am

    So many seats were empty well into the second set. I would’ve been ridiculously mad if I had paid thousands of dollars to see this match and missed a big part of it because of this nonsense.

    The tournament organizers should’ve just said that they couldn’t accommodate this.

    Reply
    • wendy says:
      September 8, 2025 at 10:14 am

      my understanding is that Rolex invited him to the corporate box rather than the tournament (likely over the 39% tariff) — being such a huge sponsor of tennis, not sure they were in a position to say no.

      Reply
  12. Louisa says:
    September 8, 2025 at 9:12 am

    He has to ruin absolutely everything. He doesn’t care about tennis, he supposedly hates NY and he looked miserable . So why was he there? I saw someone post yesterday that he was probably cosplaying the royals at Wimbledon and honestly that makes sense.

    His face with that pill is the stuff of nightmares. My god.

    Reply
    • Betsy says:
      September 8, 2025 at 10:58 am

      Yes, how is a face “rumply”? Like a topographic map of the scablands…

      Reply
    • DaveW says:
      September 8, 2025 at 11:02 am

      Because despite the fact he hates NY and NY hates him, it still infuriates him that he never broke into/was accepted by/considered to be big old money NY society. He bought Maralago thinking that would get him into old money Palm Beach society and eventually NY but never going to happen.

      Reply
      • Betsy says:
        September 8, 2025 at 1:00 pm

        He’s uncouth. He’s trash straight through without so much as a veneer of elegance, gilding neither being elegant nor a replacement for any gestures toward it. I don’t think high society is particularly elegant at its heart – how many deep pocketed high society people are probably on the Epstein list with Trump? That number isn’t zero – but they’re just not as gross as this orange traitor.

    • Henny Penny says:
      September 8, 2025 at 3:38 pm

      My first thought when I heard he was going was that he’s pretending to be royalty at Wimbledon.

      Reply
  13. JillinIL says:
    September 8, 2025 at 9:15 am

    I’m guessing he barely knew or cared about who won the match – He was just mad that someone else was the center of attention and was getting the applause he feels is his due for simply showing up. He is unable to stop being narcissistic for even the few seconds it would take to applaud someone else.

    Reply
  14. bisynaptic says:
    September 8, 2025 at 9:33 am

    What was he thinking.

    Reply
  15. Dara says:
    September 8, 2025 at 11:22 am

    My tinfoil hat wearing inner voice says this trip was a rehearsal to see if his aged body could handle the rigors of air travel before the UK state visit.

    Reply
    • DaveW says:
      September 8, 2025 at 11:41 am

      Except he goes to Florida every weekend to play golf, which is a longer flight. The DC – NY flight is under an hour.

      Reply
      • Dara says:
        September 8, 2025 at 12:43 pm

        He hasn’t been to Florida all summer, and the last time he was on a plane was the trip to Alaska that went so well half of it was cancelled and they came home early.

    • Sue says:
      September 8, 2025 at 11:58 am

      My tinfoil hat says he’s going to use the booing to show his idiot base, Hey look, New York is hostile toward me, that justifies sending the military in.

      Reply
  16. Annette says:
    September 8, 2025 at 12:03 pm

    I can’t tell any of the crusty blondes in his administration apart. So much surgery, lank hair and tiny mean mouths.

    Reply
  17. Ula1010 says:
    September 8, 2025 at 12:14 pm

    I hate that the trophy was brought to his box. I’m also surprised he didn’t go home with it.
    I can imagine him going to The Oscars and planting all of the statues around him. I wouldn’t be surprised at this point.

    Reply
  18. olliesmom says:
    September 8, 2025 at 12:22 pm

    Is he looking down or is he straight up sleeping in that photo of him sitting next to that Rolex guy? Are they both napping?

    Reply
  19. Vicki says:
    September 8, 2025 at 1:48 pm

    Adderall time.

    Reply
  20. lisa says:
    September 8, 2025 at 2:14 pm

    trump booed 😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤡

    Reply

