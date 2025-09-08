Donald Trump was mercilessly booed at the US Open men’s final

The US Open men’s singles final was held on Sunday. Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner met in the third major final in a row, and I’m already exhausted by this rivalry. Alcaraz defeated Sinner in four sets and won his sixth major title, and second of the year. Alcaraz also reclaimed the #1 ranking from Sinner.

Late last week, we heard that Donald Trump planned to come for the men’s final, all part of his attempts this year to barge into sporting events and play with shiny trophies. Well, Trump came out alright, and the extra security around Trump caused nothing but catastrophes. Thousands of tennis fans were held back from entering Arthur Ashe Stadium, to the point where the US Open had to actually delay the final by nearly 45 minutes. Trump and his people also begged ESPN and ABC (ABC broadcast the final) to censor any protests or boos when Trump was on screen. There was a memo, and it was published by the NY Times and other outlets. Which meant that everyone in the stadium recorded, on their phones, the boos and jeers Trump received whenever he was shown on the big screen. I’m including some of those below. It was so bad that even the NYT, Rolling Stone, Variety, and the AP put “boos” in their headlines.

Additionally, Trump’s reaction to Alcaraz’s victory is going viral. He seemed upset about it, perhaps thinking that Alcaraz should be “deported.” Of course, it also seemed like Trump disappeared from his box for a while, so he probably missed a good chunk of the match. He also popped a pill mid-match too. What is this??

U.S. President Donald Trump takes a tablet as he watches the U.S. Open men’s final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in New York. Photo: Andres Kudacki. #trump #usopen pic.twitter.com/QH6OZCSpqM — Andres Kudacki (@AndresKudacki) September 7, 2025

Trump’s reaction to Alcaraz winning pic.twitter.com/Nn8TtBeO8b — Acyn (@Acyn) September 7, 2025

The U.S. Open just showed Donald Trump on the screen for a second time and he got booed for 30 seconds straight. Fans are pissed off. This is the clip that he didn't want you to see. pic.twitter.com/AxJDCgNcLC — First To Hear It (@firsttohearit) September 7, 2025

Despite media networks being ordered to try drown it out, Trump gets clearly boo'd at the US Open during the national anthem. The most hated president in the history of America. pic.twitter.com/iNkoaBvhiU — J.Rudd (@jeffrudd31) September 7, 2025