Princess Kate wore Alessandra Rich for a ‘surprise’ WI event with William

These photos are basically Exhibit A for “why I will never take any palace-driven narratives about the Princess of Wales seriously.” We’ve been told for a year and a half that Kate is in such delicate health, she needs to step away from work for months at a time, plus all of the ski holidays and yacht vacations she can fit into her kids’ school schedule. We’ve been told that no one can ever question Kate’s styling or hair because of her health, because she’s just a 43-year-old CHILD, after all. We were also told that no one should expect Kate to have much of a schedule for the second half of the year.

Well, all of that was said before Prince Harry scheduled four days of events in the UK. Suddenly, William has events for three days in a row too! And wouldn’t you know, Kate made a surprise appearance today, marking her third public appearance in five days. It looks like Kate is totally fine to work, but only when she’s competing with the Sussexes, same with her husband. This was originally supposed to be a solo William event, scheduled at the last minute to compete with Prince Harry. It also looks like palace courtiers snatched that hilariously stupid blond wig off of her head, because Kate’s hair is now back to “normal” for her – still clearly full of extensions and hairpieces, but not so hilariously unhinged as her “hair” was last Thursday.

So what was the event? William and Kate visited the Women’s Institute in Berkshire. They chatted with ladies about service and the late queen (who was president of the WI). Just as I writing this, it was confirmed that Harry went straight from Heathrow to Windsor, where he laid flowers on his grandmother’s grave/tomb on the third anniversary of her death. King Charles really needs to cut Harry a big check, because without Harry’s well-publicized visit, Charles probably wouldn’t have been able to get Peggy and the Wig to leave the house for three months.

Kate’s dress is Alessandra Rich – it’s supposed to be worn with a wink and a flash of leg. On Kate, it looks like she borrowed Charlotte’s prissiest dress.