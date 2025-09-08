Princess Kate wore Alessandra Rich for a ‘surprise’ WI event with William

These photos are basically Exhibit A for “why I will never take any palace-driven narratives about the Princess of Wales seriously.” We’ve been told for a year and a half that Kate is in such delicate health, she needs to step away from work for months at a time, plus all of the ski holidays and yacht vacations she can fit into her kids’ school schedule. We’ve been told that no one can ever question Kate’s styling or hair because of her health, because she’s just a 43-year-old CHILD, after all. We were also told that no one should expect Kate to have much of a schedule for the second half of the year.
Well, all of that was said before Prince Harry scheduled four days of events in the UK. Suddenly, William has events for three days in a row too! And wouldn’t you know, Kate made a surprise appearance today, marking her third public appearance in five days. It looks like Kate is totally fine to work, but only when she’s competing with the Sussexes, same with her husband. This was originally supposed to be a solo William event, scheduled at the last minute to compete with Prince Harry. It also looks like palace courtiers snatched that hilariously stupid blond wig off of her head, because Kate’s hair is now back to “normal” for her – still clearly full of extensions and hairpieces, but not so hilariously unhinged as her “hair” was last Thursday.
So what was the event? William and Kate visited the Women’s Institute in Berkshire. They chatted with ladies about service and the late queen (who was president of the WI). Just as I writing this, it was confirmed that Harry went straight from Heathrow to Windsor, where he laid flowers on his grandmother’s grave/tomb on the third anniversary of her death. King Charles really needs to cut Harry a big check, because without Harry’s well-publicized visit, Charles probably wouldn’t have been able to get Peggy and the Wig to leave the house for three months.
Kate’s dress is Alessandra Rich – it’s supposed to be worn with a wink and a flash of leg. On Kate, it looks like she borrowed Charlotte’s prissiest dress.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Peggs tries not to look annoyed at her. More Little House on the Prairie style. Keen needs to pull her hair in a pony tail so she does not have to keep pushing it back every two seconds. Why is she open mouthed laughing at the food?
‘Why is she open mouthed laughing at the food?’
Nervous laughter in the face of her mortal enemy.
I’m going to hell for saying this but her legs and her feet in the pic look like two huge L’s. It’s the combination of being skinny and tall.
With the heels on they kind of look like the bottoms of a four legged animals legs.
I’m going to be laughing all day at your comment, Khate’s Mourning Wig. That’s hilarious.
Perhaps the brownies were “enhanced”.
My God she’s emaciated af. And those shoulder pads just emphasize it.
Its her arm in the one picture for me. her hands look so out of proportion to her arm which looks out of proportion to her shoulder. It’s pretty shocking to see it.
I agree. Those sleeves look narrow and she’s lost the muscle mass in the arms she had even a few years ago.
The hair is half the size today so I guess we are going to pretend that’s just what all natural hair does.
That huge collar is so 80s little girl and it’s overwhelming her too.
In the first picture her head looks almost pasted on. It’s strange – everything has shrunk except her head, hands and feet.
These two have no dignity at all. It’s really hilarious for to me but embarrassing for them.
Exactly!
Seriously though, what was the point of sending her out in the doll wig last week??
Well, the dress is awful but at least, she doesn’t copy anyone this time..it’s just herself….William even managed to smile at Kate! Wow!! Who’s doing the school run today; I wonder..😉
My thoughts exactly. This is her core persona and I wish she would stick to it. The dress is sorta fug, like a lot of conservative dresses can be, but it’s kinda cute too. I wish she would stick to this and coat dresses ffs
Ditch the puffy sleeves and that awful, oversized ruffled collar (which, IMO, shouldn’t be worn past the age of 12), either do a plain short sleeve or no sleeve at all, shorten it about a foot to knee length, and it’d be chic and professional. Of course, cutting about 18″ off her hair to shoulder blade, or shoulder length would IMMEDIATELY and IMMENSELY give her a professional and personal boost, but we all know that isn’t going to happen until/if Meg cuts her own hair.
Funny thought: Meg should totally freak her and wear a short wig for a month or so. Keen would cut her hair sooooo fast!
That was my thought too–at least it’s got a pattern for once, even if that pattern is black and white plaid. And it doesn’t have a row of buttons down the front. So yay for experimenting, or for returning to her roots (sorry) in her dress and hair?
Oh sorry, it DOES have a row of buttons down the bodice front. Plus lots of other vertical lines to make her look thinner. Plus the bodice is high-waisted to lengthen her legs. It ticks all her boxes.
It is awful & it’s too tight on her, it’s pulling at the buttons (although I think they’re decorative & not functional). The sleeves are tight, too. And that’s what I find weird. That dress can’t possibly be off the rack, because how would a normal sized woman with shoulders that broad & with that height be able to wear a dress with sleeves so small, and a rib cage so narrow? It makes zero sense. Did they actually have someone tailor that in to fit her new size?
And it looks like she got new shoes to go with the dress. Matchy matchy grey ones. Shoot red shoes would have been an easy win, or even yellow.
Her shoe game is so sad 😭. Victoria of Sweden, on the other hand, seems to share my appreciation for fun colored shoes
That dress is absolutely horrible from the pattern of the fabric to the entire cut of the dress it is an eyesore.. she has a-lot of fashion disasters, but this one has to be in the top five.
Tired of seeing her in these long Handmaid Tales dresses. Something knee Too adolescent. She doesn’t have much common sense when it comes to style. length would be more jovial. And the long curls…enough of that.
I know everyone thinks that she has no style of her own, but I disagree – she is rocking the toddler/matronly fusion that no other person has dared to wear.
Yep, the fussy button dress feels closer to any personal style she might have. It’s fine. I prefer this on her really than when she’s doing Meghan cosplay. Toddler/matronly fusion works. Or a a doll/matron hybrid.
so is the press just going to pretend that her hair looks completely different from 5 days ago? Not just color, but the amount of hair and length? So it really was some sort of fake monstrosity on top of her head – wig or extensions or wiglet or some combination thereof.
And is the press also just going to pretend that she’s not disappearing in front of our eyes?
Anyway, yes, charles should cut Harry a nice big check. These two are finally working for a few days.
I mean it’s totally normal for hair to be half the volume from two days before isn’t it?
And I agree there is a bigger issue with her health that no one is acknowledging. The signs have been there for years and it’s only gotten worse. I think it was noticeable in the purple dress at Wimbledon too.
But if they aren’t able to acknowledge hair extensions I am not sure how they deal with a more serious health issue.
I think if anyone is thinking about her they’re not really worried because, well, she went skiing, right? And boating & swimming. If she’s still capable of being sporty, there’s nothing really wrong with her. Would be my guess. But I don’t think anyone is truly invested in her as a person or her health, even after all of last year’s drama; the press will duly trot out the ‘but cancer!’ whenever she does another no-show, or umpteenth vacation for the year, but otherwise we’re all going to ignore whatever the heck is going on.
It’s like the blond hair pieces never existed and she’s just back to her regularly scheduled hair. Bc this is her usual brownish color right? It’s a little bizarre but that’s how they roll, I guess. The Sykes piece said sources close to KP said all of Kate’s hair was natural. They act like we don’t have eyes.
LOL exactly! they’re acting like we cant see whats right in front of us.
‘I mean if she wants to switch her wigs up every day like Moira Rose more power to her. But then I wish she would get some fun ones. And ones that fit.
The funniest thing would be if the BM keeps talking about her new blonde hair alongside pictures of her like this… with the brown hair. But yeah, that’s where I’m at. Own the hair pieces. Talk about how hair pieces let you try out fun new styles. Find some actual good ones and give the wigmaker a royal seal or something. None of this coy hide and seek about it being all her real hair. There should be no shame if it’s not.
Moira Rose, that’s what’s she come to! Moira, but without the panache or personality
Moira! There’s a woman who has fun with her wigs.
The press hasn’t acknowledged that Edward has also been disappearing in front of our eyes so I don’t think they’ll do it to K.
They’ll ignore her hair the same way they’re ignoring the way she’s wasting away in front of us.
She certainly looks better with her hair back to normal colour.
It was smart of her to head to the hair salon to fix that awful bronde color he had going on.
The capybara she wore on her head the other day quit the gig in protest, it seems.
Good, loyal marmots are getting hard to find in Little Britain…
The capybara and groundhog comments make me so happy! I can just see the critters on her head with big smiles and big teeth!
I’m waiting for the next installment of “Buttons and the Big, Blonde Wig.”
She and whatever advisers she has are ridiculous.
Omg, are those little ruffles around that giant collar? Plaid, puff sleeves and peplum can’t hide how incredibly thin she is.
I’m guessing that was the strategy though — to hide how emaciated she is. I can’t think of another reason to choose that dress.
Maybe they’ll bring back Tudor fashion. If anyone could use a bum roll or a farthingale to hide the egregious loss of flesh, it’s Her Royal Wigletness.
The garments will likely be heavier than her emaciated frame can support on its own, so it would be for the best if they put her on a flatbed truck with one of those metal supports parade floats use for people riding on the floats.
This would actually be the best way for Kensington palace to achieve that “we must be seen to be believed” monarchy-meeting-the-commoners aura of regal mystery: stick WanK on a float and just drag them gracefully by wherever a “Royal charm offensive” is required. This will give Fleet Street manure merchants their precious column inches, without the courtiers’ principals having to actually do or say anything… a happy bonus since it’s been frequently demonstrated from previous engagements, that this clearly overtaxes their principals’ miniscule brains.
They could even pull the Madame Tussaud’s wax figures out of storage for those times where the Waleses need to sneak out of the country on holiday. Dress the dolls up and drag them on a flatbed float. No one would be the wiser!
Problem solved, KP! You’re welcome! 😁
I’m thinking they stand in a vintage Land Rover and wave at the peasants.
SURPRISE!!! Harry is on salt isle and we have decided we must be out for photo ops!!! Here we are! Peg doesn’t help beloved sickly wife down steps and beloved wife is back at it with hands. Horrible outfit.
That. Dress. Is. Hideous.
she doesnt “get” Alessandra Rich. She wears her dresses very literally when there’s supposed to be a certain…..flare to them. i always think back to abigail spencer wearing a AR dress to the sussex wedding and then Kate wearing the same one a few months later and how different the dress looked.
The dress is an adult version of what a little girl wore in the late 80s. The problem is that kate styles her hair in a very girlish way and carries herself awkwardly too.
I think I mostly hate Rich’s work because I only see it on Kate in an unironic way
She does look like an over-grown toddler in that dress. That terrible hair along with the Little House matronly vibe dress is hideous. Nothing fresh or modern about this look. I wonder if anyone around cares that she’s disappearing before our eyes. SMH
The collar is horrible! The giant collar trend does NOT need to come back. Much less with a ruffle!
IDK about Alessandra Rich. Didn’t she also do that yellow dress from the tour? Hmm.
Not a Kate fan, but I would love to see her in Siriano! Maybe for a state dinner? The BAFTAs?
The brown hair is better. She should stick with the darker hair.
It’s hilarious how transparent their laziness is, and even more amusing how the media now has to figure out how she can attend events everyday and still have ” good days, bad days” that coincide with ski vacations. And as I said yesterday, were just supposed to pretend today that her hair being thinner, darker, and shorter again is not worth commentary, when she has blond mermaid Barbie hair less than five days ago.
If this was a “surprise” engagement how did she have time to order a new dress? Not a rewear I believe . New.
It’s new in the sense that we’ve never seen her in it before, but it’s been in her closet for a while (the design is apparently a few years old)
The BRF is officially in mourning for the Duchess of Kent who died a few days ago and as such are required to wear black, or suitably dull clothes. This is probably the reason why Kate pulled this old dress out of her closet and why she wore black to the women’s rugby game. Notice how William is wearing a black suit and tie? This period of mourning will continue until the late Duchess’s funeral which I believe will take place on September 16th. This seems conveniently timed as Trump is scheduled to arrive in the UK on September 17th for his second state visit. Can’t have the BRF all dressed in black to welcome him, can we? 😏
I think we found the answer to what Kate does when she’s not doing the school run.
Where’s the blonde wig?
It’s on strike. Refuses to be seen again because of all the bad comments lol.
Kate’s M. Tussaud’s waxwork would have worn that marmot better.
Exactly! Blonde wiglet say what? Are we to believe she dyed her hair back over the weekend? They are playing in the people’s faces fr.
Cousin It stole it back.
😂😂😂
I’ll give Kate this — the shoes are nice. William’s shoes are tragic.
If “work” is standing around chatting & eating cake, sign me up.
This week is already absolutely hilarious following the shenanigans when “Harry is in town”, and it’s only Monday morning, lots to look forward to!
“Peggy and the Wig”, AHAHAHA I just love it. And Holy Thrown Together at the Last Minute Batman, why did they schedule Peg to visit a Womens Institute? Seriously anyone else but him.
I suppose they needed an organization having such an event, willing to host him, and within half an hour of Windsor Castle. It’s only 20 minutes from the Middletons, perhaps they popped in.
I was thinking about all the work that had to be done behind the scenes and very last minute for this visit. Those ladies spent, I’m sure, hours and hours cleaning, decorating, baking, etc to prepare a wonderful event for those two idiots. And I’m sure those two stayed only a short time, didn’t prepare or ask informed questions, and showed superficial interest in what the WI does. Ugh.
Can you imagine Kate’s attempt at speaking with fully adult women who’ve lead full lives, contributed to their communities, and support each other? What the heck would she have to say? That second photo looks like she’s trying hard to say something meaningful or pretend she understands their purpose, but….can you imagine? I feel for the women doing the heavy lifting in those conversations.
William showed his complete ignorance of the Women’s Institute when he didn’t get the Jam and Jerusalem reference that one of the members used while chatting with him.
In Britain, the WI is one of those beloved institutions that we all love, and make jokes about in a kind way, and with great affection. It’s the heart of thousands of towns, villages and rural areas. It’s has no class distinctions, it did amazing work in the World wars, and all other times. It’s as timeless and comforting as your beloved grannie.
I remember my generation (I’m in my 60s), gently laughing about “oh we won’t be members of the WI, but secretly loving the comfort of it. And guess what, we all are! I think it’s unique as an institution. Jam and Jerusalem, how can he not know that?!!! Jerusalem is the hymn of the WI. One of our great poets wrote the words, hundreds of years ago, an expression of hope where we could make the world a better place. Jam helped make the British WW2 rationing bearable.
I can’t believe William (and Kate) just didn’t get the reference. Unbelievable.
Belinda, thank you for that explanation of why the WI is so meaningful! What a wonderful organization. Now I want to learn more about it!
That dress Kate is wearing is hideous. Didn’t have enough time to check tonsee what;Meghan would wear? Someone at KP must have told Kate not to wear last week’s blonde yak roadkill to this event.
Why is William making a visit to WI. Shouldn’t this have been Kate’s event? And was Kate not invited to join the WI near one of her several homes? I think the Queen was a member of a chapter as well as patron of the WI.
Apparently she has been invited to join but declined.
I also find it weird that this a joint event
Kate and willy but especially wigglet will need a vacation by next week. She looks extremely exhausted and like she is barely holding it together. She is so thin her hip bones are sticking out in that dress. I can’t look at her In pictures anymore. It’s not good what we are seeing. Look at the neck . This is bad .
There’s no pretending that William and especially Kate are only out today because Harry is back in the UK. Didn’t the press tell us just last week that William doesn’t think about Harry? This says the opposite.
Where are the 50 articles about how she broke protocol by not wearing hose? Oh that’s white. I mean right.
It still looks like she’s got some fake hair/extensions on her head. Just not those fug blonde ones that were still half alive. The long curls and baby girl dress are so disturbing on a full grown woman.
The childish clothing and juvenile hair works to infantilize her when she inevitably sounds like an out of touch teenager. She rarely comes across as a mature 42 year old woman with tween-age kids because she has so little life experience outside of chasing a clueless toff and partying while being stage-managed by her scheming hustler mother. She could never be an independent, self-supporting woman in the real world.
I just saw a post on Instagram from the event where Won’t and Can’t discuss how he’s very picky about brownies.
I hope I don’t offend any fellow readers, but her very long hair doesn’t work on a 43 year old.
Her very long hair doesn’t work on THIS 43 year old woman because she has it styled like she’s twelve with the doll ringlets and damaged looking extensions/wiglets
I actually like this dress on her, but she is so, so thin as is W. I prefer the dresses to her cosplaying business attire especially pant suit. She looks too much like Gumby in them.
It is good to see them earning their keep. And my gosh, she is so emaciated. I love Will’s I really care look he is sending the lady he is talking to.
Their voluminous correspondence has been published, and the letters show that the couple’s affection for each other was marred by frequent quarrels. Samuel Butler once wrote: “It was very good of God to let Carlyle and Mrs. Carlyle marry one another and so make only two people miserable instead of four.”
This comment on Thomas and Jane Carlyle, a famous Victorian couple reminds me of William and Kate.
Brutal! But apt!
These two still believe that they ARE the draw and it’s actually hilarious.
They are so out of touch and full of hate and jealously that they cannot see how much they are harming themselves.
She is dangerously thin. It’s alarming to see.
If you were seeing her in person her skeletal appearance would be even more pronounced. Must be shocking for those she is interacting with here.
Is that a peplum or almost peplum? What’s that about?
Kate is soooo thin! What is happening? Is she getting help? She has progressively gotten thinner over the past few months. And Wills…:. NOT looking much better either. Holy crap. He’s thinner too. Neither one of them is looking great. No defender here… but are they taking all these vacations hoping it’ll make her better? Or him? Whatever, if that’s the plan, totally not working.
Her waist is the same size as Charlotte’s, I noticed in a recent picture.
I don’t understand the wig thing. 1) Everyone in GB talks about her hair with their girlfriends and sisters, right? 2) She knows we’re know, right? So why does she wear those awful things? Isn’t she embarrassed about how silly they are?
Y’all but she work so hard to be thin. It’s her literal only purpose; you can’t take that away from her. Then she would just be a peasant again. Biggest accomplishment in life: eating disorder due to mental and emotional trauma and loss of personal autonomy. Sad.