“Natalie Portman wore a Jacquemus LBD in Toronto” links
  • September 08, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Natalie Portman wore a Jacquemus LBD for the TIFF Arco premiere. [Just Jared]
Tyla wore Chanel to the VMAs. [RCFA]
Jonathan Bailey steps away from acting to work on LGBTQ rights. [Socialite Life]
Review of Riz Ahmed’s turn in Hamlet. [LaineyGossip]
Review of The Wizard of the Kremlin. [Pajiba]
Kim Jong Un’s daughter is a mini-me??? [Jezebel]
Howard Stern’s show wasn’t canceled. [Hollywood Life]
Flashback to the 2005 VMAs. [Go Fug Yourself]
Tin’s new music, “Pit Pig.” [OMG Blog]
Cabaret is closing early on Broadway. [Seriously OMG]
The people who voted for the Leopards Eating Faces Party and being devoured by leopards as we speak. I have zero sympathy. [Buzzfeed]

10 Responses to ““Natalie Portman wore a Jacquemus LBD in Toronto” links”

  1. Thinking says:
    September 8, 2025 at 12:33 pm

    I realize she’s a naturally slim person, but her legs look somewhat edited in that photo.

    Reply
    • CheekImplant says:
      September 8, 2025 at 12:39 pm

      Maybe it’s the angle of the photo?
      Her upper half looks larger than her lower half, which I know isn’t accurate because she is tiny all over. Although she has always been on the list of celebs with heads that ate larger than their bodies

      Reply
      • HillaryIsAlwaysRight says:
        September 8, 2025 at 5:37 pm

        I think a lot of successful actors have heads that are very large proportionate to their bodies. Saw Ralph Fiennes in person once at a stage door. Huge head.

  2. Lightpurple says:
    September 8, 2025 at 1:20 pm

    That dress does nothing for her. She usually gets the prettiest Diors, she should stick with that.

    Reply
    • Noomi says:
      September 8, 2025 at 1:51 pm

      Yes, Natalie had an outstanding red carpet run a few years ago when she debuted absolutely stunning Dior gowns. My favorite was the one that looked like an impressionist painting. For some reason, short dresses throw off her proportions but she always looks good.

      Reply
  3. mightymolly says:
    September 8, 2025 at 2:15 pm

    OMG that Buzzfeed article, I got as far as “Everything promised has not been delivered.” au contraire, everything promised is exactly what’s being delivered.

    Reply
    • Nanea says:
      September 8, 2025 at 3:26 pm

      Yes, it’s not like Kamala isn’t on record, before the election, warning people often and repeatedly about things that *will* happen.

      Reply
      • mightymolly says:
        September 8, 2025 at 4:00 pm

        Project 2025 also laid it out clearly, thousands of us went door knocking in swing states every weekend, and frankly, felon 47 said plenty of this out loud. He talked about tariffs. He talked about punishing student loan borrowers. And the GOP has advocated “trickle down economics,” e.g. cutting taxes for the wealthiest 1% since 1980!!

  4. Juju says:
    September 8, 2025 at 2:51 pm

    Jonathan Bailey is an angel & we don’t deserve him. He brings joy to my heart.

    Reply
    • HillaryIsAlwaysRight says:
      September 8, 2025 at 5:35 pm

      He jogged past me while was out for a run in Central Park a couple years ago. He was in town for the Met Gala apparently. Yes he looks just as good in person. It was a moment I will never forget.

      Reply

