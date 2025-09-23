Prince William & King Charles disagree about what to do about the Yorks

Over the weekend, Sarah Ferguson’s bonkers email to Jeffrey Epstein (sent in 2011) was published in the Mail. Fergie apologized to Epstein for publicly cutting ties with him and bad-mouthing him, and she poured on the flattery in an attempt to dissuade Epstein from suing her. I thought this was going to end up as yet another story where we learned something new about Fergie or Prince Andrew’s depravity and nothing happened. But something is happening this time – seven charities have cut their ties with Sarah, and there are renewed and widespread calls for King Charles to punish the Yorks. Some of those calls are coming from within the family. That’s right, Prince William is still rage-briefing, this time about the Yorks (and of course, there’s yet another attempt to connect the Yorks and the Sussexes).
Prince William and his father are at odds over whether to banish Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew over their friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, a royal source has told the Daily Mail. King Charles doesn’t want to completely disown the Duchess of York and his brother because he they have been loyal to him and the Crown – unlike Harry and Meghan. But the more hardline Prince of Wales considers his uncle and aunt to be ‘pair of chancers’ and had enough of them long before the Duchess of York’s latest scandal.
‘William’s face as he stood next to Andrew at the Duchess of Kent’s funeral said it all’, an insider said. However, for now, Charles is said to not want to cut all ties to ensure his sister-in-law doesn’t go rogue like the Sussexes – and respect the wishes of his late mother the Queen. But he will likely immediately ban the divorced couple from appearing in public with the Royal Family at events such as Christmas. He may also finally evict them from Royal Lodge, their Windsor mansion, which William is said to be demanding as a minimum.
‘The difference between the Yorks and the Sussexes is that Andrew and Fergie have never publicly criticised the monarchy or the King. Andrew’s friends say that even in private they’ve never heard him say a bad word about his brother’, the Mail’s royal source said. ‘The King doesn’t want to cut ties with his brother, former sister-in-law and that side of the family. The late Queen, conscious that Fergie was the mother of her granddaughters, always took that view, even if Prince Philip couldn’t bear to be in the same room as Sarah’.
But the monarch faces a battle with Prince William who will be ‘urging’ his father to take the chance to cut them loose and kick them out of their 30-bedroom home close to Windsor Castle. William has his eye on the future of the Royal Family and for the good of the family they must never be seen at events again, the Mail’s insider has said.
‘William feels even more strongly than the King that Andrew and Fergie are an embarrassment and will be urging his father to act’, the source claimed. ‘The optics of that pair of chancers guffawing away [at events] look terrible’.
The Prince of Wales is said to want them out of the Royal Lodge to fend for themselves. Andrew has reportedly refused to move to the much smaller Frogmore Cottage.
The royal source has suggested the Palace may advise Sarah Ferguson to do a mea culpa interview.
‘I think there’s plenty more to come out yet about Epstein and Andrew. Perhaps the Royal Household should be thinking about pre-empting it all by coming clean?’, the source said. ‘The Duchess of York can be extraordinarily charming. So I’m sure she will be backpedalling furiously. But this latest scandal threatens her ability to earn money as well as her charity patronages. Who can say what effect that will have on the Yorks’ ability to afford the costs of staying at Royal Lodge, where they live at opposite ends of the (30-room) house?’
“The Prince of Wales is said to want them out of the Royal Lodge to fend for themselves.” Like… Charles has tried. Andrew has a valid lease with the Crown Estates, and Andrew also has a stash of money to pay for Royal Lodge’s upkeep. How Andrew got that money, no one really knows, but he does have money. He’s not dependent on Fergie’s income. If Andrew is evicted, he’ll sue or make a big stink about it too. Which is the real reason why Charles has never gone too hard on the Yorks – Andrew knows too much, and it would be mutually-assured destruction. Does William realize that? Does William realize that if the Yorks are completely cut off, they’ll start talking because there won’t be anything holding them back?
The York’s will be used as a cautionary tale to make them look better, nothing more will be done.
Last time Charles was influenced by William re: pushing a loyal couple out, it didn’t end well for the royal family. Whatever you do, Charles, do NOT listen to William.
Can I say again, THIS IS A FAMILY FROM HELL 😡 EVERYDAY IS SOMETHING 😡
Fergie was and is desperate to get invited to royal events. She won’t badmouth the king for obvious reasons. Andrew I doubt would be punished by Charles and huevo. Fergie did write a tell all book. And did a reality show for Oprah. Of course this is ignored by media.
The difference between the Yorks and Sussexes is that the Yorks have been publicly linked to criminality and have admitted to hanging around with criminals. The Sussexes did some interviews and Harry wrote a book about their experiences in the RF, putting their side of the story. There is no similarity at all.
And harry and Meghan were not allowed to deny stories told about them. Meghan was not allowed to deny the crying story. They got their side out there to the media. Fergie was not criticized for her interviews with Oprah and Larry king
Thank you! I came to comment on this incredibly false equivalence they’re attempting to make.
Actually, it’s completely not true that Andrew has never said anything against Charles. Remember when the Queen’s will was being read (privately, of course!) and Andrew complained loudly to the press through “friends” that he was shocked, shocked that she left everything to Charles (for the tax loophole, monarch to monarch isn’t taxed). He let it be known that he expected Charles to take care of him with doling out a generous and well-deserved portion of the money.
And all the fussing about Royal Lodge? Andrew definitely complained to the press about that too, with veiled threats about knowing all kinds of things and what a shame if he would have to write a book…I remember Celebitchy discussing it.
If Charles and William don’t capitulate to Andrew in this situation with Fergie (and any upcoming revelations with Andrew), Andrew has made it clear he is willing to burn it all down. The Yorks are a far bigger threat than any other rogue agent in the BRF. Harry is more interested in sharing his story and correcting the record and will only go to the mattresses if his family is threatened…
Yes the Yorks are an embarrassment and you know who else is an embarrassment? The Prince and Princess of Bone Idle. They take money from taxpayers and give nothing in return. Just what does Peg think he is going to be able to do to the Yorks? Lock them in a dungeon? Banish them to another part of the world? He can only keep them away from royal functions but that’s already been done.
This new focus on F&A means the media won’t be digging into “What’s eating William”? Such a shame! I suspect at least someone will be happy with this unexpected turn in events.
Sounds, as if they are trying to set up some fires, so nobody will follow the origin of the smoke and actual goal. I am still betting on Royal Lodge.
If William is raging about this, it’s because he sees this as an easy way to kick them out of the house he wants. You cannot convince me that any of these royals (other than the Sussexes) actually care about the people.
W’s hoping his rage can be included in the CC.
It’s so odd how they keep dragging the Sussexes into every single article, even though it has nothing to do with them.
Especially as according to the Daily Mail, they are irrelevant.
Go rogue like the Sussexes? The Sussexes are doing what they claim they want them to do, earn their own money and not be prime candidates for extortion because they are broke. They are nothing like the Yorks, in various ways, but absolutely financially.
Charles has enough sense to realize his hands aren’t clean, and that his brother isn’t Harry, he would absolutely burn down the house. William just needs to be seen as powerful so this is his idea of being a leader. The problem is regardless of how repugnant Andrew is Charles knows that they aren’t in the position to be finger pointing, and he’s trying to minimize the fallout. I personally think if they did something wrong they all need to go down so I don’t care, but I understand why Charles is taking the tack he is.
Oh look, KP sent Jason out to distance Willy from Andrew and Sarah. And surprise, in the process, KP made Charles look weak and indecisive, even as Willy does nothing about it himself. (Well, as Kaiser points out, nobody can evict Andy from RL unless maybe if Andrew defaults on the rent.)
Just another day at Windsor, with Willy sitting on his butt, but still getting his staff to brief about how he’s incandescent and will do everything better than his father.
I feel like Andrew don’t need to get evicted from Royal lodge ? Just him staying out of public view is enough
Yeah I’m kind of confused about this. Bc is William really still trying to get RL when he now has FL? At the end of the day, when William is King, all he has to do is just not invite him to anything. Invite him to nothing and keep it moving.
Maybe William knows that Andrew and Fergie would make a big stink and doesn’t care.
He’d care plenty if Andrew started briefing some truth about the Waleses ‘ marriage… That’s the trouble with secrets, it makes you vulnerable
That can be managed. “Yes, we had bumps in our marriage, but it’s all in the past and we worked through it, blah, blah, blah.” When it comes to W&K’s marriage, the person to worry about is Kate, not Andrew.
All this fear that the Yorks will “go rogue” is a tacit admission there’s something to go rogue about. More dirt than what Harry and Meghan said.
Strange that the Windsors don’t believe hanging out criminals and underage girls and being accused of serious crimes and paying off your accuser as well as accepting money from criminals is ‘going rogue’ ?
Yeah, couple that with Charles’ pledge at his coronation that he will uphold the law. But, if they haven’t been convicted, I suppose it’s OK just as long as they stay “loyal.”
If the RF had looked after Meghan when she was being abused in the press she could still be there putting Kate to shame for her laziness.
Well, they can’t have people (in the press) commenting about William’s weight loss, laziness and mood swings can they? So I guess this will be his new passion project, being mad at the Yorks AND H&M (and next their kids). Is this part of what William means when he says he will be “royal with a small “r”?
And doing family feuds and petty vindictiveness better than Charles. That’s William’s whole brand.
Willy has always wanted Royal Lodge for himself.
I thought Will had a valet to look after his clothes now? This suit and tie are different blacks, and the suit coat is badly pressed with puckering on the front seems…. even pedandrew looks more put together.
The only thing I believe in this story is the Royal Family including William value Andrew’s loyalty. I saw a deranger giving kudos to William for not inviting Fergie to his wedding forgeting that Andrew the actual paedo was at the wedding. It’s just amazing to me that in the eyes of the Royal Family and their fans deciding to leave is a worse crime than being accused of sexual assault and paedophilia.
Another interview of a member of the royal family in regards to connections with Jeffrey Epstein? The last one by Andrew did not end well. I do not think that there is anything Fergie can do for the public to charm her way out of this . There is much more to come. Thousands of emails of the Epstein files have been leaked to Bloombrg and at the end of October the posthumous autobiography by the late Virginia Giuffre is going to be published. The royal family has to brace themselves.
Oh please. Wank does not care of Andy or fergie or a disgrace or whatever. He just wants their house because 50 forever homes is not enough for him and his equally lazy wife . He needs 51.
Maybe Carole demanded royal lodge as her shut up prize
I swear these insane journalists would blame Harry and Meghan for World War II. Why must they be dragged into everything? The royal idiots and their minions don’t understand that dragging Harry into everything makes them look worse.
The hypocrisy from William over the Yorks’ links to Epstein is astounding. William and his wife are quite happy to socialise with Trump, whose links to Epstein are sordid and irrefutable – as evidenced during the recent state visit where he and his wife had a private meeting with the Trumps as well as William’s private meeting with Trump before/after (?) the official opening of Notre Dame cathedral. 😡
They absolutely do not disagree on Andrew. I do not believe at all that William cares at all. People keep insisting how unhappy he is or how much William dislikes Andrew yet he’s often seen next to him, in the same car as his uncle and they look fine. It’s just the media and courtiers knowing how bad it looks, so trying to clean it up a bit.