Seven charities dropped Sarah Ferguson after her Epstein email was revealed

Since her divorce, the Duchess of York will basically go to any event that pays her. She turns up at some of the most random-ass red carpets and events I’ve ever seen, still, to this day. Besides those paid gigs, Sarah is still the patron of many charities, and to her credit, she’s always shown up for those charities too. She’s shown up more often than many “working royals,” let’s say that. Well, no more. Over the weekend, the Mail revealed that Sarah Ferguson sent an apology email to Jeffrey Epstein in 2011. The backstory: in 2010, Epstein gave Sarah a lot of money, she gladly accepted the money, then people found out she accepted the huge sum from a convicted pedophile, so she issued a public apology about it. All of that has been well-known for years. What people didn’t know was that following her public apology, Epstein threatened to sue her, so she sent him a sugary apology email, pledging her friendship to him forever. In the 48 hours after the Mail published the email, seven charities dropped Fergie as their patron.
Seven charities have dropped the Duchess of York as a patron or ambassador after an email from 2011 emerged in which she called sex offender Jeffrey Epstein her “supreme friend” and seemed to apologise for her public criticism of him.
Julia’s House, a children’s hospice, was the first to remove Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew’s ex-wife, saying it was “inappropriate” for her to continue in the role. The Teenage Cancer Trust, Natasha Allergy Research Foundation, Children’s Literacy Charity, National Foundation for Retired Service Animals and Prevent Breast Cancer also announced they had dropped the duchess as patron. The British Heart Foundation said she would no longer be its ambassador.
A spokesperson for the duchess said she was not commenting on the charities’ decisions.
It comes after the Mail on Sunday and Sun newspapers published a 2011 email from the duchess to Epstein, which appears to have been sent after she had publicly claimed to have broken off contact with him. In the email, she appeared to privately apologise for her public rejection of Epstein, saying: “You have always been a steadfast, generous and supreme friend to me and my family.”
That seemed to contradict her public denunciation of Epstein in an interview earlier that year, in which she had said her involvement with him had been a “gigantic error of judgement” and that: “What he did was wrong and for which he was rightly jailed.”
A spokesperson for the duchess said her subsequent email to Epstein, describing him as a friend, had been sent because she was trying to counter a threat from him to sue her for defamation – and that she still really regretted any association with him.
As many have pointed out, it feels like Fergie is being targeted. I’m not saying that what she did was no biggie, but you have to keep in mind, we’ve barely scratched the surface of both Fergie and Andrew’s connections with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Literally writing “You have always been a steadfast, generous and supreme friend to me” in black-and-white to a convicted pedophile will take down most public figures, I just didn’t think it would happen to Fergie before it happened to Prince Andrew or Donald Trump. But yeah, this has the feel of Buckingham Palace tossing Fergie right under the bus. Is this… King Charles’s housecleaning? Settling old scores, future-planning, taking care of some final business?
Just happy that Fergie’s absolutely DESPICABLE 😡 money grabbing behavior with her ex-husband’s disgusting 😱 BFF is FINALLY being exposed & that her legacy rehab BS IS FINALLY DECIMATED 🤬
This is like Gislaine Maxwell. Why are the women taking the fall while the men are being protected? She deserves this, but I refuse to allow her to be the sacrificial lamb while Andrew remains protected.
@Nikki…how is Fergie being dropped by charities for her disgusting actions coming to light taking the fall for Andrew’s despicable behavior? Naw…THIS AIN’T THAT and neither is Ghislane!😡
Just want to flag up that he couldn’t have sued her for defamation as he’d been convicted of what he’d be trying to sue her for saying 😅🤣😂
I understood this to mean that he would sue her for the money. She didn’t want the full amount of what he’d given her to become public. Also, people are reporting it as if it was a fact that he was allegedly going to sue her. This sounds like an excuse cooked up by her crisis management firm decades after the fact to explain the fawning email. And it does leave one to wonder how this email came to light and what it is designed to distract from.
@Santimar, how could Epstein sue Fergie for money he had gifted to her, though? Once you give someone a gift, it’s theirs to keep. And, I doubt that Epstein would have lent Fergie money with any expectation of being repaid — you know, from an unemployed person. So, unless the laws are different in England, it was probably not about that.
Yep! Now let’s see the tabloids do Kate and William’s summer vacation on the UAE foreign minister’s megayacht.
There has never been any inkling that Fergie had r–ed children. She took money from a friend she met through her husband. Did she know he was a p-file? It seemed like everyone in those circles knew, and no one seemed to care. Instead of focusing on Sarah, why aren’t they naming the men? I suspect they all have immunity, because the level of distraction is off the chain (They aren’t even naming the democrats). This story was released because someone in the RF wanted it to be, not because of investigative journalism.
Two Brits were sacrificed in the last 10 days over this. Also, I’m happy she scammed millions out of that creep, but I refuse to be distracted! 😀
Interesting that you focused on the Democrats. They can’t name the Democrats because then it would show that the list DOES exist, and people would start to ask why only the Democratic leaders’ names were released. They know their supporters are dumb, but not that dumb. And, by the way, release ALL the names and throw them all under the jail.
She took the money after he had been in prison for solicitation of a minor so yeah she knew who he was. She just didn’t care because she needed the money. I’m not sure why so many people are trying to downplay her connection to him. Yes there are men, powerful men who deserve to go down too ( I don’t give a damn about their political affiliation), but that doesn’t mean that she has clean hands in all of this. They are all wrong.
Years ago, how did people find out Epstein lent her the money? Lots of people have “lent” the Royal Family money, planes, vacation rentals, boats? It’s usually a guessing game. Fergie is being set up. I refuse to condemn her more than the actual p-files.
I do wonder if this is about getting Eugenie and Beatrice into the fold. When Charles dies, Andrew and Fergie are doomed, financially. Will and Kate have no one to work for them; E+B are the only options. Force the parents into retirement and require E+B to work occasionally to support their upkeep.
Or make them move out of Royal Lodge.
Could be. But Royal Lodge, as a move-in option, is dead now. There’s no way W+K can take another home and charge taxpayers for renovations.
Technically fergie is out of the family in any official capacity since she and Andrew divorced in 1996. I think fergie was allowed to stay in Andrews royal residence by the queen . Fergie still wanted a quasi royal lifestyle and was has two royal daughters. But I think the daughters should get a residence for fergie that she can retire to. Fergie would never be allowed to be a working royal. She is a divorced ex royal.
There’s the quite expensive flats (two adjoining, iirc) in Mayfair which were bought a few years ago with some allegedly hinky money shenanigans amongst the York family with some outside parties Andrew had a “relationship” with, so Fergie is hardly homeless. But a Mayfair apartment no matter how swish can’t compete with Royal Lodge even in its current decrepit state not to mention security costs which Charles is still paying “privately” isn’t he? To keep Andrew sweet and protect Beatrice and Eugenie, I’d imagine…
Fergie cannot retire as a royal. She divorced and was never expected to do royal work. Duchess of York is a title allowed her as part of the divorce and she lost the h r h.
I’m aware she’s not a working royal. However, her book deals probably don’t pay her enough to maintain the lifestyle she enjoys; that’s why she lives at Royal Lodge, rather than in her own home. The duchy pays for Andrew’s staff and comforts. Now that she’s lost everything, I suspect her publishers will drop her next. How are these two to survive once Charles passes and they are dependent on William? Andrew wouldn’t give William his house. William didn’t pay off Kate’s parents’ debts; I don’t think he’ll care about those two.
Yes fergie squandered money but wants to live the lifestyle she grew accustomed to. I think Andrew has stashed away some money. Also fergie has two daughters to help her out
I’m on the fence about whether I think William would want the York girls to be working royals. I lean towards no he doesn’t and only B would possibly be interested. And would it really pay more than the jobs they have now? I do think the York girls and their husbands will have to support Fergie even more now than they did before though.
Andrew is constantly doing sketchy business things in the Middle and Far East. (As is Beatrice.) I’m sure Mummy left him a ton of cash too. He is not doomed financially.
I genuinely don’t get what’s so hard about making sure Andrew doesn’t appear in public. His presence at the funeral wasn’t necessary, and so is the Easter and Christmas walk he still participate in. They’re free to still see him in private. And why throw Fergie under the bus if you’re still gonna let her appear in public with yall. If they’re not gonna take care of her financially they’re risking her falling back to those same patterns now that they forced her again out of public roles.
So both the MoS and The Scum had the exclusive on F’s email? That seems strange for competing media outlets. Has anyone revealed from where this email “emerged”? Was it part of the Epstein files?
I think, it was reported that the journalists got some thousands of Epstein emails and they are going through them. Before Fergie, they also revealed the emails of the british ambassador to USA, so that guy got fired recently. It isn’t just Fergie getting exposed.
This Fergie email comes from a cache that would include a load of Andrew-Epstein emails, or at least Fergie talking about Andrew and Epstein’s close ties. Where are those emails? Who gave the tabloids Fergie’s emails but withheld the stuff on Andrew? The why is obvious: protect the royal and throw the woman under the bus. Fergie is a bottom-feeder, but she’s not the only one.
Everyone can agree Fergie is no saint but getting thrown to the wolves like she was after being married to then divorcing prince p-do, I can imagine trying to go to your old contacts to find any kind of $. It’s not like she can go work as customer service person at an insurance company and still maintain contact with her kids. Imagine trying to pay for part of school, security, transportation and lawyers when you are making that kind of money? Lol I don’t like it but having to say stuff like that to get a billionaire to not sue you is a pretty small price to pay given her alternatives.
Fergie should have remarried and moved on ages ago. Remarried Some one other than her and andrew
Fergie got book deals, Weight Watchers deals, Oprah helping her, etc, etc. A smart person in her position would have leveraged that into a nice lifestyle and maybe remarriage to a guy with some coins. Not as flashy as her lifestyle with the sex offender, but comfortable and better than how most people live. But Fergie is not smart and she is greedy. That combination will get you into mess everytime.
Where are the Prince Andrew emails? The press being outraged now is not convincing to me. This is the same press who was saying that Meghan should be more like Fergie a few months ago. And charities getting rid of Fergie is over 10 years too late.
I think this is directed by William actually. Charles has been happy to “rehab” Fergie & had her at a palace cancer charity event recently. He’s put his arm around Andrew all this time despite some pretence in the press because he and Fergie have been “loyal”.
However William has been clearly campaigning for royal lodge for years & what do you know the press have started to suggest Andrew may have to downsize after Fergie’s email scandal. William briefed the press how unhappy he was that Andrew publicly spoke to him at the funeral last week. KP have briefed on what a great statesman he was after the state visit & there was a Times article on Friday that it made him equipped to deal with Andrew and Harry.
Tom Sykes says in advance there’s going to be a big royal story on the Saturday & then the reporters that are big KP fans have the exclusive on Fergie’s email which has probably been known about for years. The Fail that Harry is suing also has story about Harry wanting to help William with his workload by doing half in half out (clear nonsense as Harry hasn’t publicly made any overtures to William & feels like way for William to insert himself into peace talks between Harry & Charles) which leads big William fan Rebecca English to respond that Harry won’t be allowed to do half in half out.
I think these shenanigans have KP’s hands all over it.
Okay, yeah, I lean towards William as well. But does he really still want RL now that he has FL?
Is Fergie the only one of these wealthy old white people that knows about plastic surgery? Hers doesn’t look great, but at least she tried.
No real comment on the rest. These are all horrible people.
All this “but her emails!” is pretty despicable when Andrew is an actual pedophile and sex trafficker. They are both terrible people who shouldn’t be allowed any public role.
Why are there so many scandals around money with the RF? Fergie, Andrew, Charles with his bags of cash. We constantly hear that Harry and Meghan are broke and they need the RF. However…this family has billions and can’t seem to take care of their own.
I don’t have a problem with Fergie being under the bus, I just think Andrew should be there with her.
What’s hypocritical and nauseating about all of this is that everyone’s known about their scummy behavior for decades. There’s no reason why any charity should have been involved with her in the first place. But because Elizabeth and Charles have let her hang around like a remora, that becomes tacit approval and the world says, “if the King says ok, then I guess it’s ok.”
I’m actually siding with William on this one. And if he’s as sick and tired of the monarchy as he seems to be, why not let the while thing collapse.
I don’t care about Fergie but the response to the emails feel manufactured given they’ve known of her association with Epstein after his conviction all along. agree Andrew should face accountability. But idea William has a problem with him over his own rape claims & association with Epstein is false. He has been providing cover for Andrew with the rest of the palace & drove him to church at balmoral with Kate not too long ago. He also chose to meet privately with fellow Epstein associate & rapist Trump & chose to brief about it & his warm interactions with him & Melania. So I don’t think he has some great moral issue with Andrew aside from thinking he’s embarrassed the palace & wanting his property
The question is will they now come after her daughters. How deeply involved are they with this mess. In that email she mentioned how grateful she was towards him regarding her family. I believe there is a lot more to be exposed. These emails are being released from the U.S. not the U.K.
Epstein was invited to one of the birthday parties, but they were teenagers back then. They probably didn’t know all their parents’ business. But, now? Bea was behind the team organizing her father’s interview. She is certainly somewhat involved in his PR. Bea is also visiting Middle East like her father did in the past. It seems like Eugenie is the only one not getting involved in any of her parents’ sh*t.
Fergie needed to go down for this. How many of the great families of the UK will embrace her after this? It’s a matter of time before Fergie is kicked out of Royal Lodge.Lesson of the day: kissing up to the BRF doesn’t pay off.
I’m team “this matters but also not really because she wasn’t a child rapist or a human trafficker.” It distracts from the actual perpetrators and the justice they should face, and as someone said, has a real “butteremails” feel to it.
Sarah Ferguson was ALWAYS a loose cannon. Elizabeth and Philip tried to deal with her but she should have had much stronger strictures placed upon her, practically a minder. And also they shouldn’t have forced those two to divorce, which I recall was the deal to deal with the embarrassing fallout of her toe-sucking getting photographed, because then she was on the outside, relatively uncontrolled. And she was not good at managing her life.
Release the Epstein Files. Or let the names be read on the House floor so that we can know who they all are.
I don’t understand why she needs to keep working? Aren’t they living for free at the Lodge? Like I honestly don’t understand what their expenses are? And why 2 people need such a big place to live with all those rooms. Must be creepy at night. Wonder if it’s haunted. Room after unused room, are they empty or semi furnished? Who cleans them all? Imagine wandering around at night, I’d be too scared & jump at shadows lol. What a complete waste of space for 2 people. Andrew is being ridiculous by refusing to move.