Princess Kate & William made a surprise visit to Southport today

After the Prince and Princess of Wales’s busywork theatrics in the past two weeks, I expected them to take a multiweek vacation to recover. I guess that isn’t happening yet – surely, the kids’ school has a half-term break coming up? So, dreadfully, William and Kate are back at work yet again, the poor exhausted sausages. They stepped out today – in what was an unannounced appearance – in Southport. Southport was devastated in July 2024 when a man with a knife violently attacked adults and children at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class. King Charles was sent to Southport to meet with the victims’ families pretty quickly, but William and Kate waited months to visit. Well, today was their second visit.

They visited the Farnborough Road Infant and Junior School. They pulled kids out of class to greet Kate and William (only Kate crouched down to the kids’ level). They also met with a victim’s family and her teachers and friends. Kate told the kids: “I’m very impressed with all of you and all the hard work you’re doing. What a fantastic thing to learn to raise money to help other people. Keep up your hard work.”

This kind of visit isn’t about clothes, and I don’t have the IDs on Kate’s ensemble. She wore grey trousers (with cuffs??), a grey overcoat and a pink pussybow blouse. I kind of think the pussybow ruins the look – a regular pink blouse would have been fine here. Even Kate’s hairpiece seemed subdued out of respect for the Southport community.