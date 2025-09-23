Princess Kate & William made a surprise visit to Southport today

After the Prince and Princess of Wales’s busywork theatrics in the past two weeks, I expected them to take a multiweek vacation to recover. I guess that isn’t happening yet – surely, the kids’ school has a half-term break coming up? So, dreadfully, William and Kate are back at work yet again, the poor exhausted sausages. They stepped out today – in what was an unannounced appearance – in Southport. Southport was devastated in July 2024 when a man with a knife violently attacked adults and children at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class. King Charles was sent to Southport to meet with the victims’ families pretty quickly, but William and Kate waited months to visit. Well, today was their second visit.
They visited the Farnborough Road Infant and Junior School. They pulled kids out of class to greet Kate and William (only Kate crouched down to the kids’ level). They also met with a victim’s family and her teachers and friends. Kate told the kids: “I’m very impressed with all of you and all the hard work you’re doing. What a fantastic thing to learn to raise money to help other people. Keep up your hard work.”
This kind of visit isn’t about clothes, and I don’t have the IDs on Kate’s ensemble. She wore grey trousers (with cuffs??), a grey overcoat and a pink pussybow blouse. I kind of think the pussybow ruins the look – a regular pink blouse would have been fine here. Even Kate’s hairpiece seemed subdued out of respect for the Southport community.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to Farnborough Road Infant and Junior School in Birkdale, Southport, where Elsie Dot Stancombe was a pupil, to speak to teachers about how the school was impacted by the Southport attack in 2024, and the support the infant and associated junior school has given to pupils, staff and the local community.
Featuring: Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Southport, United Kingdom
When: 23 Sep 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
That awful wig again and her making faces at the children. What about the school run.
I recently bought a wig off of Amazon that looked better than that (Halloween deals, Kate … just saying).
Also 1983 called, they want their pussybows back.
13 years in and she still can’t dress herself. Gods gurl, stop with the DIY, and just put cash on the barrel head for a new stylist.
Kate is slipping into Ingrid Sewerd’s territory. This wig is THAT BAD.
Wonder if that hair mop slipped while she cocked her head & gurned at that innocent child – it is next level ugly.
“What a fantastic thing to learn to raise money to help other people. Keep up your hard work.”
Shame one of the kids didn’t say back to that grimacing, tilted head: “It is indeed. You should try it sometime!”
Its funny to me how KKHate is the princess while Peggy is just William, don’t you just love it? LOL
Why does she make those faces????? It makes me wonder if she’s drunk
KP are heeding the warnings from Fail columnists that PoWs should get back to basics with serious community engagement visits. The sparse workload dominated by Sports finals and glitz has attracted much deserved criticism. Half term doesn’t begin until 17 October so they have weeks to fill in with renewed dedication to royal duty.
If they would take maybe 3 days in the week where they do 2 bread and butter engagements a day, and then the other 2 days to focus on the “passion” projects, their engagement numbers would soar. But that is what somebody would do who is actually used to working 5 days a week.
All these visits look the same. I actually thought I was looking at old photos for minute!
There’s a certain irony in Kate telling the kids “keep up your hard work”.
I am mortified at the following statement right before the ironic hard work lack of self reflection.
“What a fantastic thing to learn to raise money to help other people. Keep up your hard work.”
As if having a classmate brutally murdered is good way to learn to raise money.
Keeping her with kids minimizes issues as no unforeseen hiccups like rain. Slightly older kids don’t work because she seems to annoy them.. this is good.
Yes little children know how to fundraiser money to help others Peg and it’s a shame you have not learned that lesson. Photo ops are not fundraising that is just PR for your lazy selves.
She even told them to keep up their hard work!!! I guess, someone’s got to do it since they don’t.
That bow is sooooo horrible , it holds your focus it’s so bad🫣… I do wonder if Chuck finally lit a fire under these two or if they will disappear again at the end of the month. Very strange to still see them going out when Prince Harry has returned home to California.
Yeah, the grey is fine and nice but the pink bow is a no. Hope those at the visit enjoyed their presence and encouragements of keeping up the hard work.
Harry and Meghan was at a charity event over the weekend. The Wails have to keep up.
Pepto-Bismal pink is definitely not her colour and why is she wearing 6-inch heels on a visit with little kids? Clueless as usual! Also, in a photo on the DM, you can clearly see the blond wig literal stuck onto the back of her head LOL! Amateur hour…
I think the color pink of the blouse is part of the problem. When I wear pink and gray together, I wear either a barely there shell pink or a full on fuchsia pink.
The color of Keen’s blouse is a weird coral pink and looks cheap for what I’m sure is a very expensive garment.
Commending children for raising the money you yourself should be raising is insane. When will people realise the Windsor’s are one giant con?
Agree that the bow is horrible in theory, but at least it gives the outfit some visual interest. Kate does what my then-4 year old son accused me of: “Mom, why do you always dress me matchy-matchy?”
I’m curious if they have any pre-planned events in the CC or is everything they do a “surprise.”
Meant this for eurydice! The bow is very visual Daisychain, lol, for better or worse.
It’s kind of hilarious how their visits are always a “surprise.” There’s something so unironically ’80s in her look. And I don’t know about those heels with those cuffed trousers – maybe if the legs were much narrower or wider?
Kaiser, her kids school holidays are in about 4 weeks or so and it will be for between 2-3 weeks . Some of the schools are getting 2 and some 3 but I suspect hers will get 2. So vacation is around the corner.
Yup they get two weeks at the end of October.
17 October until 3 November 2025 so another luxury holiday somewhere hot and paid for by someone else!
The long, pink pussy bow is locked in battle with the long, doll-like hair for attention. Someone, please stage an intervention.
I hate the bow but I hate bows like that in general. Otherwise this is a fine look for Kate and the kind of classic basics she should lean into more often.
do we think that’s a different wig, or her hair and extensions/wiglet and the wig has the day off? I can’t always tell but it certainly is a different color than two weeks ago lol.
Agreed on the clothes. If it weren’t for the strangle bow I’d really like it. I think the shoes would be dodgy for meeting children, she’s already going to tower over them, but the pants are hemmed for that height.
I think it’s a topper wig, but I have no specialist knowledge. Just seems to be a line on her hair at the bottom.
On the fourth picture down from the top Can’t is doing that maniacal smile thing and the little girl second on the left looks so very uncomfortable poor girl.
I think the vacation has to wait a little bit longer. I believe Kate will turn up on Saturday to the women rugby world cup final. The English women rugby team got into the final with the Canadian team. I am wondering if she will bring one of the children with her. It would be such a great opportunity for the whole Wales family to come out to support the English women rugby team.
She’ll bring Charlotte because the boys can’t go to women’s sporting events.
”Keep up your hard work”? To a group of 7 year olds? *Is* Kate having some cognitive issues?
Why are almost all of the events “surprises?” Are they that unreliable? Looking at the photos, I’m wondering if the children are cold? Kate is wearing what looks like wool coat and the children are wearing light school uniform sweaters. Mind you, if you are as thin as Kate, you might feel the cold more than other people. I think the bowed blouse fills in the neckline of the coat nicely, although it seems to be the wrong shade of pink or coral. I think a short jacket and flat shoes would be a better choice for a school visit. I wonder if there are any picture of William interacting with the children, or was he acting as Kate’s minder?