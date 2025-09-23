Seward: Princess Kate ‘shares the limelight, she’s a giver,’ unlike Meghan!!

After the Princess of Wales and Melania Trump’s joint event last week, I expected to see dozens of articles about their relationship. Usually, when the British tabloids get such good photos of Kate with someone famous, they can find a way to make up twenty million stories about what really happened and something something Kate is the keen linchpin of the royal family. It’s funny that the British tabloids don’t even want to get into what it means that Kate and Melania were so chummy and that they have so much in common. There’s also a seeming discomfort to address the fact that Kate is now being considered something of a MAGA princess. Instead of dealing with any of that, Ingrid C-word is now claiming that Kate and Melania’s photo-op proves that… Kate is better than Meghan! Ah, naturally! Check out this huge stretch.
Kate Middleton showed the spotlight-loving Meghan how a real princess behaves, a royal expert has claimed. Author and commentator Ingrid Seward said the Princess of Wales showed her regal character by putting First Lady Melania Trump front and centre when the pair spent some time with the Scouts.
Ms Seward told The Sun: “I thought that Catherine and Melania were a great double act. In a way that I guess, we have never seen Megan [Markle] like that with any other woman. She always seems to be, look at me, look at Megan, rather than as in Catherine’s case, it’s, don’t look at me, look at Melania, she’s… she’s my guest. I think it very much came that Megan is the one that always wants the focus on her rather than anyone else. Catherine shares the limelight, and in fact, she’s a giver. She actually gave the limelight to Melania, because Melania is the First Lady, and she was entertaining her, and she was a guest. So, Catherine sort of stood down and just concentrated on the children, while Melania was able to show us what she’s really like.”
The youngsters[at Kate and Melania’s event] also got granola bars made with honey from the Wales family’s hives at Anmer Hall, as well as some sandwiches. And the First Lady also presented a jar of honey from the White House to each of the children as a momento for the day. One of Meghan’s “signature” products in her As Ever range is a limited-edition jar of honey for £22.
Ms Seward said: “I don’t think Catherine needs to have a dig at Meghan. I think Catherine just has to be… and she actually took the trouble to get the honey from her hives in Norfolk. And gave the sandwiches to the kids, because Catherine’s all about nature and being and doing things outside. And Melania rather sweetly bought a pot of honey from the White House, which I don’t suppose she’d gathered from any of the White House bees, but the gesture was there. And no, Meghan is just completely different. I think that Meghan just doesn’t really get how to behave as a member, or an ex-member of the Royal Family. Megan’s an actress and Kate is a princess, and I think it was really well illustrated in this little get-together with the First Lady and all the children.”
“We have never seen Megan [Markle] like that with any other woman…” Except for all of the women Meghan has on her Netflix show, I guess? When Meghan gives the spotlight to food professionals and chefs and you get to see Meghan’s open, giving and generous nature? C-word wants it both ways, obviously – she wants to say that Kate was the real star, Kate outshone everyone at the state banquet, everything is all about KATE, and then in the same breath say that Kate is so unlike Meghan because Kate actually allows other women to shine. What’s also funny is that it wasn’t like Kate even made an effort to share the spotlight with Melania or anything – Kate gets overshadowed by a limp dishrag. You can see that whenever Kate does any kind of appearance with another woman (which only happens rarely). That’s one of the biggest f–king reasons why William and Kate were so adamant that the Sussexes had to be pushed out, the Keens were tired of being overshadowed!
Last thing: there’s something so hilarious to me that Kate can’t even do a big event with FLOTUS without everyone talking about MEGHAN. Sure, they’re trying to compliment Kate, but it speaks poorly of Kate that the only way to embiggen her is comparing her to a false narrative about Meghan (“Meghan doesn’t get along with other women”). It’s also projection – Meghan is actually a girl’s girl, and Kate… is not. At all.
