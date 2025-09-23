“Keanu Reeves & Alexandra Grant are not married, so says his rep” links

Keanu Reeves & Alexandra Grant are not married, despite whatever social media rumor is going around. (His rep went on the record.) [JustJared]

Scarlett Johansson looks amazing in Balmain. [RCFA]

Leonardo DiCaprio is hyping One Battle After Another on TikTok! [LaineyGossip]

Charlie Kirk’s memorial was a MAGA rally. [Jezebel]

Labubu, Crumbl, Dubai chocolate and the Overconsumption era. [Pajiba]

People have been running searches on “free speech.” [Buzzfeed]

Zayn Malik got a Vegas residency? [Socialite Life]

What is Jimmy Kimmel’s salary? [Hollywood Life]

Simon Cowell loves Jennifer Hudson’s Spirit Tunnel. [Seriously OMG]

A playlist for September. [OMG Blog]