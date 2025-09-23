“Keanu Reeves & Alexandra Grant are not married, so says his rep” links
  • September 23, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Keanu Reeves & Alexandra Grant are not married, despite whatever social media rumor is going around. (His rep went on the record.) [JustJared]
Scarlett Johansson looks amazing in Balmain. [RCFA]
Leonardo DiCaprio is hyping One Battle After Another on TikTok! [LaineyGossip]
Charlie Kirk’s memorial was a MAGA rally. [Jezebel]
Labubu, Crumbl, Dubai chocolate and the Overconsumption era. [Pajiba]
People have been running searches on “free speech.” [Buzzfeed]
Zayn Malik got a Vegas residency? [Socialite Life]
What is Jimmy Kimmel’s salary? [Hollywood Life]
Simon Cowell loves Jennifer Hudson’s Spirit Tunnel. [Seriously OMG]
A playlist for September. [OMG Blog]

4 Responses to ““Keanu Reeves & Alexandra Grant are not married, so says his rep” links”

  1. IdlesAtCranky says:
    September 23, 2025 at 4:10 pm

    Regardless of their official status, I really hope they’re happy. They certainly look happy. 💛💛💛

    Reply
  2. Louisa says:
    September 23, 2025 at 4:28 pm

    I love her dress! So pretty.

    Reply
  3. martha says:
    September 23, 2025 at 9:26 pm

    That Just Jared post has a really good slide-show of these beautiful people!

    Reply
  4. vivianlucille says:
    September 23, 2025 at 9:37 pm

    Alexandra has a lovely sense of style —and she has been proudly rocking her own silver hair since her youth. That takes character and determination.

    Reply

