“Keanu Reeves & Alexandra Grant are not married, so says his rep” links

Keanu Reeves & Alexandra Grant are not married, despite whatever social media rumor is going around. (His rep went on the record.) [JustJared]
Scarlett Johansson looks amazing in Balmain. [RCFA]
Leonardo DiCaprio is hyping One Battle After Another on TikTok! [LaineyGossip]
Charlie Kirk’s memorial was a MAGA rally. [Jezebel]
Labubu, Crumbl, Dubai chocolate and the Overconsumption era. [Pajiba]
People have been running searches on “free speech.” [Buzzfeed]
Zayn Malik got a Vegas residency? [Socialite Life]
What is Jimmy Kimmel’s salary? [Hollywood Life]
Simon Cowell loves Jennifer Hudson’s Spirit Tunnel. [Seriously OMG]
A playlist for September. [OMG Blog]
Regardless of their official status, I really hope they’re happy. They certainly look happy. 💛💛💛
I love her dress! So pretty.
That Just Jared post has a really good slide-show of these beautiful people!
Alexandra has a lovely sense of style —and she has been proudly rocking her own silver hair since her youth. That takes character and determination.