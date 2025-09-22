Sarah Ferguson sent Jeffrey Epstein an email apology full of flattery in 2011

For decades, we’ve known that Sarah Ferguson (the Duchess of York) also had some kind of relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. While Epstein was trafficking girls to Fergie’s ex-husband Prince Andrew, Fergie was getting money from Epstein. The official story is that Epstein gave Fergie a one-time five-figure sum. Many believe that Epstein loaned Fergie a much larger sum and it was all covered up, because once people found out about the five-figure sum, they freaked out. Did I mention that Epstein gave/loaned Fergie this money after he went to prison the first time? After he was already a convicted p3do? When the British press found out about the money, Fergie had to issue a public statement apologizing for her bad decision. As it turns out, right after her public statement, she sent a private letter/email to Epstein where she apologized to him for the statement and told him she basically did it to save her post-royal career.
A bombshell email obtained by The Mail on Sunday has revealed how the Duchess of York cynically lied when she pledged to cut ties with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Just weeks after publicly disowning the vile billionaire, Sarah Ferguson wrote him a gushing private message calling him a ‘steadfast, generous and supreme friend’ – and admitting she only distanced herself from him to save her own reputation. She sent the grovelling message ‘from the truth of my heart’, less than two months after telling journalists: ‘I will never have anything to do with [Epstein] again.’
The extraordinary email will send shock waves through the Royal Family and will fuel calls for King Charles and Prince William to completely ostracise the disgraced Yorks. It comes just days after the Duke and Duchess launched an ill-judged return to the public limelight with a prominent, and widely criticised, appearance at the funeral of the Duchess of Kent.
Last night a spokesman for the Duchess said that Epstein had threatened to sue her for defamation after her Evening Standard interview and she had been advised to try and ‘assuage’ him. She stands by her public condemnation of the paedophile, the spokesman added.
The emails between the billionaire and the Duchess were exchanged after he was released from a Florida jail in July 2009, having served 13 months of an 18 month sentence for soliciting prostitution from girls as young as 14. Just under 18 months later, in December 2010, Epstein agreed to pay £15,000 owed in unpaid wages and other bills to Sarah’s former personal assistant, Johnny O’Sullivan. The deal, orchestrated by Prince Andrew, allowed a wider restructuring of the Duchess’s debts, which were approaching £5million. Details of Epstein’s generous assistance were uncovered by the media in March 2011, causing embarrassment to the Royal Family.
On March 7, 2011, in the interview with Mr Greig splashed on the front page of the Evening Standard, the duchess made a ‘heartfelt apology’ for accepting Epstein’s cash. In comments that made headlines around the world, she said: ‘I personally, on behalf of myself, deeply regret that Jeffrey Epstein became involved in any way with me. I abhor paedophilia and any sexual abuse of children and know that this was a gigantic error of judgment on my behalf. I am just so contrite I cannot say. Whenever I can, I will repay the money and have nothing ever to do with Jeffrey Epstein ever again.’ Castigating her former friend, she added: ‘What he did was wrong and for which he was rightly jailed.’ And, in apparent exasperation, she pledged to cut off all contact with him. ‘I will never have anything to do with him again. I deeply regret it. How many more times do you want me to underline that?’
But weeks later Sarah was privately disavowing her comments in the desperate email to Epstein revealed today. Writing to her benefactor on April 26, she said: ‘You have always been a steadfast, generous and supreme friend to me and my family. As you know, I did not, absolutely not, say the “P word” [paedophile] about you but understand it was reported that I did. However, I am apologising to you today for not replying to your email or reaching out to you when the tabloids were so horrendous.’
She angrily condemned the media, who she said ‘used me to hurt you beyond realms’, and complained that the controversy over her links to him ‘was the worst nightmare for me’. Despite emphatically telling the Evening Standard that she would never have anything to do with Epstein again, she apologised for not contacting him sooner, saying: ‘It is unlike me’. Justifying her lack of contact, she said: ‘I was advised, in no uncertain terms, to have nothing to do with you and to not speak or email you and if I did I would cause more problems to you, the Duke and myself. I was broken and lost. I shut down and ran away. So please understand, as I do about you, that I was broken and not the strong person you know and I got completely obliterated and I saw all my children’s work disappearing. I didn’t want to hurt Andrew one more time.’
She told Epstein ‘we are, and have both been, in the firing line’ adding that they had ‘both [been] blamed for stuff we have not done.’
And, in perhaps the most jaw-dropping passage, she suggested that she had been told to give the interview as part of a strategy to protect her writing career and charity work. ‘I was instructed to act with the utmost speed if I would have any chance of holding on to my career as a children’s book author and a children’s philanthropist.’
Last night, a spokesman for the Duchess said: ‘The Duchess spoke of her regret about her association with Epstein many years ago, and as they have always been, her first thoughts are with his victims. Like many people, she was taken in by his lies. As soon as she was aware of the extent of the allegations against him, she not only cut off contact but condemned him publicly, to the extent that he then threatened to sue her for defamation for associating him with paedophilia. She does not resile from anything she said then. This email was sent in the context of advice the Duchess was given to try to assuage Epstein and his threats.’
I mean, I actually understand her rationale, but arguing “don’t you get it, I was just trying to save myself and keep Epstein from suing me” is a hell of an argument. Somewhat interestingly, Fergie never paid Epstein back, to my knowledge. Not for the widely-reported smaller sum and not for the larger sum which everyone believes Epstein gave her or loaned her. She really took that monster’s money, publicly called him a p3do, then privately told him “don’t worry, I still consider you a friend, besties 4 eva.” Insane. There’s a lot of commentary about what this means and whether King Charles will completely cut his ties with the Yorks, blah blah blah. I’ll have some of that in another post.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
The “P word”?? Jesus take the wheel, Fergie. You’re clutching your pearls over a word? THAT’S the part that bothers you??
Philip is rolling over in his grave so hard the coffin lid is banging…
Philip should RIP and slow that coffin. He was bff with very questionable people, and moved in the same circles as the people involved in the Profumo scandal. His only problem with the Yorks’ situation would be that it became public.
But Philip actually cut ties with them when crimes were known. Fergie just not only never learns she doubles down.
Philip had his faults but he was the one who recognized that she would never change and would be a constant source of tawdry scandal and a never ending font of debts needed to be paid off.
Philip had no moral high ground, here. His uncle Mountbatten was a reportedly real pedophile—fond of little boys. He himself began romancing Elizabeth, when she was 13.
The story comes from the Wail so the first question is how much of it is true.
the guardian reported it too
Those York’s both Andrew and Fergie are soiled, rotten to the bone opportunist grifters. They have zero shame.
See, every vile accusation they hurl at Meghan is a description of the royals. They’ve got a community of world class GRIFTERS, on the public dole. From the lazy Kate Middleton, who for most of her royal life, has been keen to learn, to her parents and their tax cheating shady business to Fergie’s relentless grasping of cash it’s GRIFTING 365/24/7, not to mention Andrew and his aberrant sexual proclivities.
The painting of Harry as dim when the real unlit 💡 is his perpetually raging sibling. The House of York is a dumpster fire!
My goodness! Fergie and Andrew are so incredibly STUPID! It’s like Andrew thinks the RF still lives in the age of deference. FAFO. 🥴🥴🥴
Trash. They are utter trash.
With friends like that…..
But Harry & Meghan are the real problem. 🙄
And the two of them were front and center at the duchess of Kent funeral service.
I guess we’re not talking about how lazy and deranged William is anymore? What’s going to happen when they’re done publicly flogging Andrew and Sarah? Who are they going to use to distract from W+K’s uselessness?
ITA. Can you imagine if the Sussexes still lived on the Isle of Salt? They’d have been used as click bait to cover up WanK laziness and all other bad press. They were always ignoring Andrew’s sordid ways to nail Harry and Meghan to the cross.
The fact that they dragged Sarah back into this bothers me. Taking money from a pedo is terrible (I’m glad she didn’t pay him back), but being a pedo is actually worse. Why are they taking their feet off of Andrew’s neck?
But it goes to show that the ENTIRE Royal family, including the Queen, didn’t care about what Epstein and Andrew were up to. You don’t think British intelligence warned her majesty? Those girls were disposable to all of them.
@Nikki
QE2 absolutely knew, she paid off the settlement money and I’m sure she knew even before that. To QE2 and Philip it’s just Andrew giving in to the temptation of all these young ones throwing themselves at Andrew’s royal highness.
Honestly though that was a common view. People didn’t understand sex trafficking. The girls were above the age of consent not prepubescent. It was seen as sleazy behavior with prostitutes.
They are talking about Sarah because the emails were just released by the FBI. Peter Mandelson the UK AMBASSADOR was also fired because of the same batch of emails😳
And that ambassador was telling Epstein that that wouldn’t happen to him in UK. He literally told him that they are protecting rich and powerful pedos in UK as we know from all the dead pedos we are getting a documentary about. No wonder Sarah didn’t give a sh*t about Epstein’s crimes.
How cowardly
All the spinning and the lying to appease Jeffrey Epstein. Forever a stain.
She is utterly useless with money.
Amen. I’d read elsewhere that she borrowed six figures, then came back for more. Not sure how much, if any, was ever repaid vs. ‘forgiven.’
They are a DISGUSTING, sickening pair of low life’s, and their grifting daughters along with them tbh.
It’s clear that they’re still quite close and treated well by family, but I’m curious if the Yorks will be held out to dry for much longer than normal given the recent poor press the Wales have been getting.
“Once she was aware of the extent of the allegations…” But she took the money and wrote the note AFTER his first conviction. Got it.
The press pretending to be outraged by this is gaslighting. And with all their feigned outrage people like Richard Eden still have sympathy for her because she plays the media game.
ITA. Can you imagine if the Sussexes still lived on the Isle of Salt? They’d have been used as click bait to cover up WanK laziness and all other bad press. They were always ignoring Andrew’s sordid ways to nail Harry and Meghan to the cross.
Interesting. So the “press” can find and publish the emails of the completely expendable (to the Firm) Sarah Ferguson.
Where are the emails from Paedrew? From Felon47? Where are the full Epstein files?
Am I surprised Fergie groveled for money to a disgusting rapist? No, she lives with one. Am I shocked she lied, either publicly or privately or — most likely — both, about her real feelings toward Epstein? No, she’s a grifter, that’s what they do.
But nor do I think this is particularly important in the whole picture of the grotesque career of a billionaire rapist and his wealthy, hideously corrupt friends.
this is VERY important because it speaks to all of the enablers who made it possible for Epstein to commit crimes and get away for it for so long. Okay Fergie is not powerful in the sense of she has influence with the FBI but when people believe you have clout and connections with royals they try to cover up for you or think oh maybe it’s all just the gossip mill.
What a diseased bunch of people.
This definitely sounds like an attempt to take the heat off Bulliam. I guess that piece by Wilson mentioning William’s weight loss and moody behavior was a little too close for comfort. Besides, it’s not shocking that Fergie would be kissing Epstein’s @ss. But the idea that she wrote the email because she was afraid that Epstein would sue her for defamation is crazy. Epstein had already served time in jail and we know it wasn’t for a traffic ticket, so how was he “defamed “? More than likely, Fergie still wanted to be able to hit him up for more money.
It’s so obvious to me that she just wanted to keep the doors open with her “generous” friend. So she can get more money in the future or not have to pay back what she already got. So disgusting. Also, how have these two fools never learned how to invest the money they grifted?? I’m sure QE2 gave Andrew money when he asked for it and he could have invested. Prince Philip had 30 mill to his name when he died. I’m sure he started out with some pocket money from QE2 and handled it wisely.
That’s what I don’t understand, what are they spending their money on? They’re constantly being bailed out, whether it was by the queen early on in their marriage buying homes for them outright, getting six figure loans repeatedly from shady characters, and then she has endorsement deals and writes books.
You live in a house that you don’t have to pay rent on, and are constantly going on freebie vacations. What are you spending your money on that you need literally thousands to hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of loans constantly?
@Dee(2)
What are the Yorks spending other people’s money on?
Simple: the corrupt high life.
For Paedrew, thousands of hours with trafficked girls, prostitutes, and their procurers. High-end teddy bears. The best liquor, food, clothes, cars, horses, servants, and who knows what illegal substances or illegally obtained prescription drugs.
For Fergie, servants, clothes, shoes, jewelery, and whatever her personal vices are. Stays at resorts & spas that cost thousands of pounds per night and are not comped. Top-notch PR people. Gifts to her daughters. Flights to visit them. And so forth.
It’s easy to spend obscene amounts of money when you have zero shame and a sense of entitlement bigger than Buck House.
Fergie and Andy are both deplorable, and should never be seen in public again.
Don’t forget Charles was tight with Jimmy Savile. They’re a bunch of inbred creeps.
100%
I mean we all knew Andrew and Sarah are unscrupulous individuals with very little ethics and morals but… this really does cast her in a whole new light for me. I get that she was desperate for money but to send that email after so publicly disavowing him… she got herself into a terrible financial situation with her poor choices and I really don’t think I have any sympathy left for her. She’s living rent free in royal accommodations due to her weird relationship with Andrew. She doesn’t deserve that, both she and Andrew deserve whatever comes their way.
I mostly feel bad for Eugenie and Beatrice. How those two turned out as well as they did with such poor examples for parents, they basically raised themselves it seems. If I learned my mother sent an email like that to such a reviled figure… I would be going no contact.
Forgive my naïvete, but why would Fergie need to hit up Epstein for money!? Doesn’t she get free …. everything? WTF was she thinking — first in taking the money AND then in apologizing to a convicted rapist!? I had no idea she was that prodigal — or greedy.
How could the two daughters possibly be so normal with parents that are this screwed up??
Yikes! i just read in the telegraph she has been dropped by 4 Charities, the fallout is rolling out. someone needs to write a book on the Women of Windsor. I wonder if the Queen were still alive what she would make of all this, would she think she did a great job, forcing a woman to remain married to a man only allowing for a seperation, allowing her son to get caught up in dubious things I’m sure she knew since he had protection and i’m sure they reported back to her what her kids are up to. What does it say about her and the firm that they can get so compromised, because this is all a reflection on them.
She truly symbolizes what greed can do to a person – but what’s happened to her today feels very coordinated and surgical. I almost feel pity for her.