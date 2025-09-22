Royalist: The Trump state visit shows that Duchess Meghan played her hand poorly

Last week, the dominant political and royal story was Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK, and the left-behind Windsors doing the most to make Trump feel like the prettiest princess ever. The Windsors gave Trump a weird carriage procession (in which they just went around in a circle on the grounds of Windsor Castle), a fancy state banquet and face-time with the Princess of Wales. Gold-clad Kate enjoyed being Trump’s perfect MAGA princess. As I said, this was the big story last week. So tell me why the Daily Mail openly admitted to sending reporters to Montecito at the same time as the state visit? Tell me why the left-behinds preening for fascism wasn’t good enough, and they had to stalk Prince Harry and Meghan? And tell me why the Kate-stan royalists were openly fantasizing about how the state visit made the Sussexes jealous?? The whole thing is deranged. I still believe that Meghan dropped that photo in her garden last week as a reminder that she’s happy and free and she doesn’t have to breathe in Trump’s diaper fumes. Which brings me to this piece in the Royalist Substack, all about how Meghan played her hand poorly, and Meghan could have been at Windsor Castle, preening to Trump!
Looking at a photograph that Meghan Markle posted on Wednesday of herself tending strawberries on Instagram, to promote her As Ever jam brand, as Kate Middleton wowed the world at a state dinner and reduced Donald Trump to politeness, was an astonishing reminder of just how badly Meghan has played what, just seven short years ago, looked like a very, very good hand.
In Windsor, Britain wheeled out maximum soft power for a Trump state visit: Kate in Philippa Lepley’s champagne-gold lace at the banquet, then arm-in-arm with Melania in Frogmore Gardens, beaming with Scouts and handing over honey from her hives. Park the politics of the Trump and Melania show, you cannot dispute that Kate is right at the fulcrum of power.
In Montecito, meanwhile, Meghan posted a serenely styled clip from her “magical” garden, blue dress and fedora just so, nudging followers to buy overpriced jam. Whatever the intent, the contrast was brutal: Kate operating at head-of-state altitude; Meghan filming content to sell condiments. This was entirely avoidable.
I have a lot of sympathy with Meghan and Harry’s decision to leave the royal family. In a way, it’s the only sensible response to being born into that institution. But to waste the once-in-a-generation profile those guys had, to sell it for a few million dollars as the strategy hopped from grievance to glossy to goods and a relaunch of The Tig illustrated with “me picking strawberries”? What?
Just imagine, for a moment, a world where Meghan had played a longer game. She could have owned last week’s state as the American duchess, a modern multicultural woman astride both cultures. Some might say her comments about Trump in the past would have made such an accommodation impossible. No, plenty of people have been rude about Trump and later shaken his hand. He once joked about sleeping with Princess Diana and criticized Kate for sunbathing topless, and everyone seems to have got past that.
Others might say, “Maybe she didn’t want to do that.” Well, some have greatness thrust upon them. Meghan certainly did. What a terrible shame that she and Harry just couldn’t rise to the challenge, and instead spent last week in the garden dreaming up ways to move honey.
Of all the delusional what-ifs, this one might take the cake. It’s right up there with “If Diana was still alive, she would hate what Harry and Meghan did!” Now the royalists are arguing that Harry and Meghan should have stayed in England, being smeared, abused and harassed on an hourly basis, all so Meghan could smile and simper at Donald Trump at a state banquet? What’s even stupider is that even in that magical scenario where the Sussexes stayed, THEY WOULDN’T HAVE BEEN INVITED TO THE STATE BANQUET. Remember? William, Kate, Charles and Camilla were so unsettled by the Sussexes’ charisma and star-power, they always pushed H&M aside and refused to invite them to these kinds of events. And since this is all projection on the royalists’ part, let me once again remind everyone that it would have been perfectly possible for the Windsors to use the Sussexes’ star power to benefit the institution, but the Windsors preferred to shoot themselves in the d–k and blame H&M for not wanting to be smeared and abused.
Partly right. Harry would have gotten an invite only.
He would have only gotten an invite to the welcome but not the dinner because with or without his wife, he would still overshadow the other royals. The discussion would have been will she it won’t she and how great it would have been if she had gone with him. Meghan in a tiara would have ended all of this nonsense and Harry not arriving with her in a tiara would have been the headline. The same way that she was the headline during his first state visit when she was on maternity leave and wouldn’t have shown up anyway but the talk was still all about her even though Harry was there are an event prior to the dinner.
So Meghan and Harry should have taken the abuse and all the fake stories and so on, to “get a chance” to sit at the banquet table. And Meghan should be so upset. Keen is so vapid there is nothing to be jealous about. Peggs if he let them attend would have put them way on the other side.
What a lot of spite . Filming content to sell condiments. Dreaming of ways to move honey. While Kate is at the fulcrum of power ? Higher altitudes ?? Meghan should never ever look at the sewage spewed . The last thing she would have wanted was to breathe the same air as Trump ..she has that much self respect . Look at Kate slobbering all over him..And Charles . And Melania . What a loser . At least Camilla swatted her away , like a horse fly . Ridiculous..this endless comparing , contrasting , competing. There is no contest. Kate looked like a bag of bones wearing a lace tablecloth and the famous tiara plonked on a wig looked ghastly over that grimacing skull and mad grin. I wish they would stop attacking Meghan ..as though insulting her is the only way to glorify the ugly Waleses.
I think it’s fair to say that Sykes’ thought processes are far from normal.
Unless you’re maga, why would you want to attend this dinner?
Exactly.
🎯🎯🎯
There was no hand to play. To continue the metaphor, the monarchy held all the cards. Meghan wouldn’t have attended this visit because she would have been dead.
They’re writing this though like Trump is a generally popular president where even if they didn’t 100% agree with his politics, people would still want to meet him. That’s not the case. He’s very unpopular in the country he’s the president of, and generally disliked worldwide. How is not meeting him some sort of sad moment? If it was such a boon why weren’t more members of the royal family breaking down the door to get invited to this state dinner?
And it never fails to amuse me how angry they are about the fact that they earn their own money. They’re really trying to make it shameful that they earn money, and pay for their own things. Like, oh you used to have to ask for everything you had, and it was subject to the whims of other people but NOW you have to go work everyday and it’s allowed you to wear bespoke suits and $5000 dresses, and live in a huge mansion? How dreadful.
Right! Meghan is not crying into her crepes because she didn’t get to sit next to Donald Trump. She probably saw some of those pics and thought “thank god that’s not me,”
All these reporters seem to forget that there was a first state dinner for trump, and that Kate attended that (so she had already met him) and that Meghan was on maternity leave at the time and while she probably could have attended some of the trump events if she had wanted to, she did not.
And again, there was a concerted effort to block her and harry from any state events or tiara events like the diplomatic reception which was stupid and just showed how insecure the royals were, since royals much further down the line of succession always attend those events.
I cannot believe you guys. As if not getting to meet trump was bad enough, Meghan also missed being seated at a state dinner featuring Andrew and What’s-his-name Rupert Murdoch (?). Now who could say no to that?
(/s, in case it’s not clear).
Hmmm… let’s see. Meg was out in her garden with not a care in the world enjoying fresh air and sunshine. Can’t (who I believe was paid nicely) got to wear a gold dress and a tiara and she had to sit and smile maniacally at a smelly diaper wearing Nazi loving facist. Hmmm… no doubt about it Meg wins!!!!
I’m sure Meghan is extremely relieved that there is not a viral photo of her going around the internet smirking at Trump. Picking strawberries in my garden seems like an idyllic way to live. I don’t believe Meghan regrets a thing!
Oh yeah, Meghan really messed up/s. Just think, she too could have been smiling up at Trump. Nah, like Meghan, I’d rather sell jam and chill in my garden.
Oh yes what a missed opportunity. I’m sure Meghan saw the pictures and cried into her pillow because she couldn’t share the same lovely air as Donald Trump.
(Sarcasm)
“Meghan played her hand poorly”. Huh?🤔
I’ve been rude about Trump in the past and will never ever “get past it,” and I have no regrets. For all the events Kate has chosen to avoid, how odd that she showed up for this one. I would have refused to be in the same room with him.
She got to dress up and play ‘Pretty Pretty Princess’ in her favorite doll wig, a tiara, and a gown. Kate wouldn’t miss that for the world! She lives for those opportunities.
That to me is the main thing that those who are trying to use the diplomacy excuse for her being there with Trump, are intentionally ignoring. She has spent the majority of her royal life limiting what she will and won’t attend with different excuses. She has even recently used the cancer excuse even though she claimed that she was in remission nine months ago and chemo free a year ago. Yet she announced in advance that she would be there and had a new dress that fits Trumps taste and a scouting event for Melania planned for the next day. She wanted to be there and this didn’t have anything to do with diplomacy because she has failed to truly step up at previous royal engagements, including state dinners and visits.
So another thing that institution has and its media and friend are calling it “successful” , but all focus is on Harry and Meghan … Thought those folks were most popular and carried world news.. wait that only happens if they mention H and H
The UK press has pretty much admitted that the Windsors whored out Kate to Trump and they’ve tried to cover for her by saying she wasn’t enjooying herself just dutifully doing her job and this schmuck thinks Meghan is jealousof THAT? Please bffr
Lol sure Jan. Keep telling yourself that Meghan is the one missing out because she doesn’t have to kiss the ring of a convicted rapist.
The antiquated British feudal outlook where earning one’s keep, quite successfully, and controlling one’s own destiny is a matter of shame is really quite amusing to me. Like sure M & H are sooo jealous of the miserable Keens getting to suck up to the Nazi in chief and his mail order bride, or at least that’s what they have to tell themselves to make them feel better about the fact that H&M escaped, and are living happily and peacefully far far away. It kills them that they can’t control the Sussexes.
How terrible to be happy, successful business people… just terrible! (/s)
I am sure it’s the opposite; she’s not MAGA. She’s probably glad that she doesn’t have to attend any function related to him!
These individuals are truly clueless. The fact that they don’t bring out Andrew, but will love this man who was friends with Epstein, is crazy!
Seriously doubt Harry or Meghan would have attended. Afraid they have far too much integrity to sit with someone as diabolical as that despot Trump. And they are far too woke to suffer his presence in that manner. I stand by what Meghan said about him earlier
The Trumps did come to the UK for an official State visit while Meghan was still in the UK but she was on maternity leave. She gave birth just weeks before he visited in June 2019 so she luckily did not have to interact with him. Had she not been on maternity leave, I have a feeling she WOULD have been forced to interact with him. It would have been seen as punishment, “you’re so charismatic, here go deal with Trump.”
And the reason I believe this is because Harry did have to. Harry did have to meet the Trumps, he went to some private lunch with other members of the BRF and was seen looking pissed at a “viewing of artefacts” at Buckingham Palace. I remember he did everything he could to avoid being photographed with them lol. He hung back on purpose so photographers were not able to get the shot. He probably wanted to be home with Meghan and Archie and this was right after I think Trump had called Meghan “nasty.” But I think QEII either appealed to him or he was told by higher ups and not the Queen he had to attend. I think he only went due to his love for his grandmother and not to cause a scene but he made it known loud and clear he was not happy to be there. I re-read a Vanity Fair article about it for a walk down memory lane but not sure I’m allowed to link for it but you can google!
So, Harry and Meghan won in the end. They aren’t forced to hang out with despicable people and choose the events they go to, like Kevin Costner’s Montecito first responder fundraiser.
“Look at this giant swimming pool full of feces! We bet Meghan is real sad she’s just sitting in her own pretty garden rather than swimming in this pool full of poop!”
Yeah, I’m sure they’re really sad about missing the chance to kiss Trump’s fetid ass, what with his pals at the Heritage Foundation trying to get Harry’s visa records and all.
These people are lunatics, thinking there was any appeal in that state dinner at all. It’s to the left-behinds’ shame that they appeared to enjoy the affair. Years from now, those photos of Kate gurning at the fascist will be the equivalent of Edward and Wallis sucking up to Hitler.
Looks like Kate was really enjoying herself too!
Why do they think Trump hates Meghan? She called him a Misogynist when he was attacking Hilary Clinton.
Meghan was on maternity leave, when Trump was there, but still went to a baseball game.
Meghan went to Trooping the Color the following week, lol. But not to see you, Thump, never you.
Trooping wasn’t an official royal engagement. She was on maternity leave which means that she would t have attended anything that was work related. The same way that numerous other royals who aren’t working royals often attend Trooping and not state visits.
The baseball game wasn’t an official royal engagement. Notice her first official royal engagement was when she returned for the capsule collection and the media were there to report on it being her first official royal engagement since the end of her maternity leave.
It’s only the royal reporters who have regrets. That’s why they keep rehashing these story lines over & over again as if they are in therapy ..”what could have been”. Go cry in your drinks at the pub, losers.
They are obsessed with Harry and Meghan — so much so, that they can’t even cover a state visit that H and M did not attend, without making it all about H and M.
H and M left you, get over it
This isn’t the only article out there like this currently in theroyslist press so obviously this is one of their talking points. I think the way these types of articles simpering over Meghan missing out on kissing Trump’s grubby ring shows how utterly morally bereft this state visit was. They so desperately want the Sussexes to miss out on this, with someone just viciously stripping away institutions and democracy in this country, who has National Guard troops in Meghan’s hometown but wouldn’t send aid for fire victims in the same town.They are not missing anything. This narrative doesn’t work.
Hmm spend time with Kevin Costner and other A listers in sunny California supporting a great cause or go have dinner with Donald Trump and listen to him whine and lie in person. Decisions, decisions…
That’s the thing. He’s constantly whining and griping about his “enemies”. His self pity is annoying and destructive.
Tom Sykes is a troll. He can’t possibly believe this drivel. Smh
Thump is not just some guy that’s unpleasant to be around, he’s overseeing the building of literal concentration camps (allegedly as many as 1200 that were sent to Alligator Alcatraz before it was shut down are missing and no one can locate them). He’s also allowing the largest surveillance system of citizens in history to be built, looking the other way at the egregious behaviors of corporate America and not even pretending to be an advocate for the people. When the history books are written, I’m glad there won’t be pictures in there of Meghan Sussex grinning in Thump’s face.
“Park the politics of the Trump and Melania show…”
L O f—ing L
I remember, probably in the last trump presidency, Ivanka (the daughter-wife) desperately wanted to meet Megan, one-to-one privately and Megan would not budge: “No, complicit Barbie sister-wife”
or something to that effect. Right from the beginning, Megan shunned the dirty trumps . So bullshit to “Had she played her hand right. . .” Megan would NEVER kiss the asses of the trumps. She has too much moral integrity.
Tom Sykes is a rabid dog at this point. Someone needs to get him some help.
Meghan would be heaving a sigh of relief that she didn’t have to go.
Wow I knew Meghan would have abused. I didn’t expect it bullying by the family n press would be so upset to the point wanting M to go mad, depressed, suicidal or flee to🇺🇸. I know these morons think they can destroy a woman n her children because of their hatred towards those with melanin🤔🧐. These people are using Meghan ” your 🩸 ain’t 💩
I was going to say the same thing that Kaiser said. If Harry and Meghan stayed they wouldn’t have been invited to the State Dinner. Plus the Palace would not have protected her from the press outrage about her absence and they would have allowed Trump to attack her like they did in 2019. I’m so glad that she and Harry left and they don’t have to put up with the Palace ill- treating them anymore.
I find their musings humorous because Meghan declined this honor the last time the firm hosted Trump. Additionally Meghan’s values are pretty clear at this point so I for one am sure she’s not upset that she no longer has to make morally compromising decisions to help out her in laws….who hate her.
Last but certainly not least every time they do these what “could have beens” for Meghan they are admitting they find Kitty lacking because why do you care what a 18 month volunteer from over 5yrs ago would have done?
Tina Brown, ever the Royal sycophant, thinks kissing a King’s ass by the media is referable to the media scrutinizing American presidents — or does she just object to Trump being scrutinized. Makes me think Tina is Maga.
Meghan missed out being around the white supremist President?
This piece when originally published was a bit more open in it’s racist view that enduring the manipulations of more senior royals for years COULD have presented Meghan an opportunity to, as you put it, inhale Trump’s diaper fumes like the Princess of Wales.
Kate may have eaten chicken next to Donald (who I’m certain picked his zucchini off) but since she doesn’t talk and Donald doesn’t listen no fulcruming happened.
Spin your fantasy and avoid acknowledging that THE GUEST does not like Black women AND he specifically HATES intelligent Black women. So how would simpering for him be a peak experience for the Duchess of Sussex.