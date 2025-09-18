Duchess Meghan dropped a new As Ever IG post on Wednesday: interesting timing?

The Duchess of Sussex has been pretty quiet this month, right? Some Instagram posts on her own account and As Ever’s account, a birthday post for her husband, and that’s about it. No big announcements about As Ever or With Love, Meghan or even her ShopMy account, which is still mysteriously empty. My guess is that she was quiet on purpose during her husband’s travels last week, because she (rightly) wanted him to have all of the attention. Plus, her absence from the narrative highlighted the desperado act from Prince William and Kate.
But now that Harry’s home, Meghan decided to give us a tiny little As Ever “update.” It was just a new IG post, with Meghan in her garden in Montecito. You can’t even see her face. My question: was this timed specifically for the sh-tshow that is the Trump state visit to the UK? The IG post dropped around 3 pm on the East coast, noon on the west coast. Meaning, hours of coverage of Camilla, Charles, Will and Waity, all of whom were doing the most for the Trump visit. Is it supposed to be a message? Something like “thank god I’m not part of THAT anymore.”
What else? Meghan was mentioned in a new Ted Sarandos interview. Sarandos chatted with Emma Grede’s Aspire podcast, and Meghan famously spoke to Grede on that pod months ago. You can see the full Aspire video here. Sarandos once again stands ten toes down for Meghan in particular, and you can tell that he believes (correctly) that Meghan has huge cultural relevance and cultural cachet, if nothing else.
Watching Emma Grede's podcast episode with Ted Sorandos of Netflix and she asked him about Meghan's business, As Ever and Netflix along with the consumer business for Netflix! Shoutout to Ted for always shouting out Meghan & Harry!! 🥺♥️ pic.twitter.com/BJVy1q0GjM
— Meghan (@HRHMegSussex) September 16, 2025
I would say it was more about letting Harry have his shine than, reminding people of her happiness to be removed from having to smile and be nice to Trump. Also, if the As ever official account has been posting this month, I don’t think it’s anything odd about it. Her living well is the only reminder of that that people really need.
I don’t want to feed into the narrative that her and Harry need to be considerate in any way to what’s going on in the UK for what they’re doing and on another continent. They barely work so she shouldn’t twist herself into knots worrying about optics or anything like that. They surely don’t give her that consideration. And the British media will look for any sort of action from her as evidence of her missing the UK.
I’m sure it was just a scheduled post but I’m also sure she is so glad she is not part of the clown show in the uk anymore.
I don’t see the post on her IG. What’s up??
It’s on As Ever’s, not her personal IG.
I dont believe it was done because of the leftovers at all and I agree she is probably very glad not to be apart of that circus 🎪 that’s going on.
I haven’t been paying particular attention to this, but is there a certain that Meghan usually posts on Instagram as a general rule? For example, I thought she generally posted on @meghan on Sundays. I think she would need to post regularly on As ever as a matter of business.
Yeah she’s not paying attention to that clownshow. Meghan did post last wek in her stories. She reposted a picture of Harry sword fighting with the little girl at Wellchild.
Those posts are most likely scheduled, it’s a business and I doubt it’s her posting.
Meghan left. She left the toxicity, the drama, the diary clashes, the racism and the her being too much.
The last thing she’s doing or thinking about it how to engage without seeming to engage with her husband’s family. Grey rocking is grey rocking. She’s out and free and doing scheduled posts – probably to coincide with the podcast. Not to stick it to anyone. She’s too good for that and she knows it.
Ah i saw that post but didn’t put it together with anything outside, apparently the dress she worr has sold out already. so maybe she is doing her own thing
I love that pot.
Me too.
Agreed—could put a fair amount of small houseplants in it…
Me three!
Meghan is living her best life surrounded by the love of the people most dear to her. Pretty sure the left behinds are not a part of her thought process. She has been away from that drama for so long she has had time to cleanse herself from the stank she found there. Even while there she was not involved in all the jocking for position and camera time, the camera always found her.
Was interesting to see from a post on X how the gutter Daily Mail sent someone to their hometown checking out places the Sussexes usually go looking for them the week Meghan’s husband came home and was surprised they could not find them. I think Harry and Meghan had better things to do upon his return (😉😉)
Either way, it’s good to see a pic of her peaceful in Montecito, that’s for sure. There hasn’t been an asever post in a while so I’ve been waiting to give my orange marmalade review. It tastes just as fresh as all the others, like eating an orange out of a jar. I’d never had marmalade before so the peel pieces and texture threw me for a surprise but it grew on me. The kids really liked it though, especially on toast or an English muffin. For me, its very good and fresh but orange is never going to be my favorite flavor so its my 3rd favorite. If someone’s flavor profile is fresh orange though it would be perfect. I’m waiting to see what might drop before Christmas but I’m thinking the flower sprinkles would be a cute gift for neighbors but I’d love if there was some more raspberry jam to gift…although maybe I’d keep that for myself, lol.
Okay, so speaking of orange marmalade, did anyone notice that the drink special at the state visit was made with orange marmalade? LOL. There were also flower sprinkles on the last drink special at the French state visit. Could their mixologist be an asever fan or is it just a coincidence?
I haven’t opened up my orange marmalade yet, thanks for the review. But I’m almost finished with the apricot spread. It’s delicious on its own, but the other day I put in a spoonful into a curry dip I thought needed a touch of sweetness and it was really good. I’ve used it in some other savory dishes as well.
I’m thinking the strawberry pot may be a clue to the next As ever fruit spread 😎🍯🍓🍓🍓
Oooh, nice thought!
I haven’t opened my marmalade, but I did enjoy the apricot. My 4 year old LOVED it and ate most of it as part of his after school snacks. (He insisted the flower sprinkles be on everything, too!)
Is this a sign that strawberry jam is coming next?!
Strawberry would be exciting. I was guessing lemon last time and it ended up being orange so I’m not the best guesser, lol. I just noticed the orange marmalade is now sold out. But the other items are still there. Which makes sense. Drop a new jam and pick up extras of the other stuff that’s still in stock along the way.
We need a dedicated post for reviews.
I have never liked orange marmalade but this is SO GOOD! I serve it with a brie-style cheese on crackers and it’s divine. Tastes like sunshine in a bottle.
The shortbread cookies are insanely good as well – I made them for a flower arranging party this past weekend and everyone raved. The leftovers were still good days later which is amazing.
Peaceful under a tree….
I wonder if the pot will be part of her home goods line? Maybe this is a hint? That’s what I’m waiting for, I’m not into fruit spreads or wine. I know this tariffs madness has got to be wreaking havoc just like it has for a lot of other small businesses. But yeah, I know Meghan is probably breathing a sigh of relief not to have to be involved in the Thump circus over in the UK.
I saw it as more of an indication that new products are hopefully on the way. The jams are once again sold out.
When I saw the pictures the Trump show never occurred to me. It was the linen dress that sold out. I don’t think it had anything to do with the RF. Since Trump met the left behinds the kiss ass RF behavior to Trump has changed since his visit in 2019. No one in that family(minus QE showed decorum. Anne, Harry n Kate avoided him. William was MIA. Did Camilla say something negative about Trump? Also the friction between KC n PW is so damn obvious. I don’t think the press has mentioned this. That family is falling apart. Sophia at the funeral is aware of the friction. She’s looks confused because she has to decide who to kiss up too. Your view is great if she did. Hell I’d give Meghan a high five at freedom vs begging for crumbs and brown nosing.
I don’t think there is anything to be read on the timing since she hasn’t exactly been completely silent this month on social media. Of course she was somewhat silent during Harry’s trip but it’s not as if this post from her business account is so distracting from the crap happening in the UK. She normally doesn’t post first thing in the morning so the time and day doesn’t mean anything. We saw two other things outside of her control posted about her and Harry during this trip so, I think it’s a reach to say this was deliberate. I enjoy her post because it’s a reminder of normalcy and happiness that the racists royals and Trump have taken us away from.
I’m sorry but as we noticed with Bey and Jay yesterday. Rich people have little scruples in the case of socializing with other rich people who are fascists.
Meghan and Harry are absolutely no different.
I doubt very seriously they would turn down an invite to socialize with any of the current administration.
Let’s recall that Harry’s “brother” Nacho is in fact a Trumper and has tweeted his support on many occasions. Let’s also not forget that they never endorsed a presidential candidate.
I’m sorry- but quietly simply, This is an authoritarian take over and we need to realize that the rich people aren’t on our side, no matter how much you like their public persona.