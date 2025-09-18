Duchess Meghan dropped a new As Ever IG post on Wednesday: interesting timing?

The Duchess of Sussex has been pretty quiet this month, right? Some Instagram posts on her own account and As Ever’s account, a birthday post for her husband, and that’s about it. No big announcements about As Ever or With Love, Meghan or even her ShopMy account, which is still mysteriously empty. My guess is that she was quiet on purpose during her husband’s travels last week, because she (rightly) wanted him to have all of the attention. Plus, her absence from the narrative highlighted the desperado act from Prince William and Kate.

But now that Harry’s home, Meghan decided to give us a tiny little As Ever “update.” It was just a new IG post, with Meghan in her garden in Montecito. You can’t even see her face. My question: was this timed specifically for the sh-tshow that is the Trump state visit to the UK? The IG post dropped around 3 pm on the East coast, noon on the west coast. Meaning, hours of coverage of Camilla, Charles, Will and Waity, all of whom were doing the most for the Trump visit. Is it supposed to be a message? Something like “thank god I’m not part of THAT anymore.”

What else? Meghan was mentioned in a new Ted Sarandos interview. Sarandos chatted with Emma Grede’s Aspire podcast, and Meghan famously spoke to Grede on that pod months ago. You can see the full Aspire video here. Sarandos once again stands ten toes down for Meghan in particular, and you can tell that he believes (correctly) that Meghan has huge cultural relevance and cultural cachet, if nothing else.

Watching Emma Grede's podcast episode with Ted Sorandos of Netflix and she asked him about Meghan's business, As Ever and Netflix along with the consumer business for Netflix! Shoutout to Ted for always shouting out Meghan & Harry!! 🥺♥️ pic.twitter.com/BJVy1q0GjM — Meghan (@HRHMegSussex) September 16, 2025