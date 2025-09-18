Donald Trump celebrated Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension & threatened Fallon, Meyers

The kids don’t know or remember, but Karl Rove largely paved the way for the current state of American politics today. Rove was George W. Bush’s Svengali and senior advisor throughout Bush’s eight years in the White House. This week, MAGA World has apparently gone too far for even Karl Rove. He wrote a Wall Street Journal op-ed arguing that Trump and his people have to stop using Charlie Kirk’s murder as a 21st century Reichstag fire. Per Rove: “Using Charlie’s murder to justify retaliation against political rivals is wrong and dangerous. It will further divide and embitter our country. No good thing will come of it.” When you’ve lost Karl Rove…

Well, Donald Trump doesn’t care about any of that. Yesterday, ABC suspended Jimmy Kimmel Live indefinitely after Trump’s FCC director openly threatened to revoke ABC’s broadcast license if they kept Kimmel on the air. This is all happening because Kimmel questioned MAGA World’s campaign to use Kirk’s death for their own political means. Trump – who is still in the UK on a state visit – shared his thoughts on Kimmel’s suspension.

President Donald Trump is celebrating ABC indefinitely pulling Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! After ABC indefinitely pulled the show following comments the host made about the death of right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk, the president issued a statement on Truth Social. “Great News for America: The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED,” Trump wrote. “Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done. Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that’s possible.” Trump also took aim at late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon and Seth Myers in his reaction, writing, “That leaves Jimmy and Seth, two total losers, on Fake News NBC. Their ratings are also horrible. Do it NBC!!! President DJT.”

[From People]

That’s what happens when you give an inch to fascists. Once they took down Stephen Colbert, it was the beginning of the end. There are few ways for Kimmel to shimmy out of this mess with his integrity intact, but before those decisions are made, Trump is letting everyone know that he wants the Tonight Show and Seth Meyers’ show taken down too. Jimmy Fallon must be like “what the actual f–k,” because Fallon barely does any politics! Seth has always been a brilliant critic of Trump and Trump World, but I could easily see how NBC would push out Seth to appease these Nazi a–holes.

Trump is, like, Oompa-Loompa-level orange today in England.