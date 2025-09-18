Donald Trump celebrated Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension & threatened Fallon, Meyers

The kids don’t know or remember, but Karl Rove largely paved the way for the current state of American politics today. Rove was George W. Bush’s Svengali and senior advisor throughout Bush’s eight years in the White House. This week, MAGA World has apparently gone too far for even Karl Rove. He wrote a Wall Street Journal op-ed arguing that Trump and his people have to stop using Charlie Kirk’s murder as a 21st century Reichstag fire. Per Rove: “Using Charlie’s murder to justify retaliation against political rivals is wrong and dangerous. It will further divide and embitter our country. No good thing will come of it.” When you’ve lost Karl Rove…
Well, Donald Trump doesn’t care about any of that. Yesterday, ABC suspended Jimmy Kimmel Live indefinitely after Trump’s FCC director openly threatened to revoke ABC’s broadcast license if they kept Kimmel on the air. This is all happening because Kimmel questioned MAGA World’s campaign to use Kirk’s death for their own political means. Trump – who is still in the UK on a state visit – shared his thoughts on Kimmel’s suspension.
President Donald Trump is celebrating ABC indefinitely pulling Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!
After ABC indefinitely pulled the show following comments the host made about the death of right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk, the president issued a statement on Truth Social. “Great News for America: The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED,” Trump wrote. “Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done. Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that’s possible.”
Trump also took aim at late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon and Seth Myers in his reaction, writing, “That leaves Jimmy and Seth, two total losers, on Fake News NBC. Their ratings are also horrible. Do it NBC!!! President DJT.”
That’s what happens when you give an inch to fascists. Once they took down Stephen Colbert, it was the beginning of the end. There are few ways for Kimmel to shimmy out of this mess with his integrity intact, but before those decisions are made, Trump is letting everyone know that he wants the Tonight Show and Seth Meyers’ show taken down too. Jimmy Fallon must be like “what the actual f–k,” because Fallon barely does any politics! Seth has always been a brilliant critic of Trump and Trump World, but I could easily see how NBC would push out Seth to appease these Nazi a–holes.
Trump is, like, Oompa-Loompa-level orange today in England.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
No more Free Speech in this country
I hate this f**k and the British should be ashamed of fawning all over him. He’s laughing at you losers. Congratulations on celebrating a Nazi. Imagine anyone thinking that the person in the top photo is a strong man, an “alpha” male. He’s a pig in diapers, or nappies, as the British call them.
The last photo is pretty interesting, too. I guess I’d rather him check out his own tits than any of ours.
Most British are not fawning all over him.
Mist British don’t fawn over politicians, period.
The Royals perhaps.
There were protests in London and Windsor.
Yeah, on the whole, I agree that the British have a healthy disrespect for politicians. I really appreciated and admired their gleeful celebrations of Margaret Thatcher’s death, for example, and I think it should serve as inspiration for Americans’ response on the glorious day we finally send Trump back home to Hell. In NYC in particular, I think the whole city is going to stop whatever we’re doing and break into “A Brand New Day” from The Wiz.
The British people stood up to him, trolling him hard this week in ways WE should be.
– Projected huge photos of Trump, Andrew and Epstein on the walls of Windsor Castle.
– Paid for huge posters to be placed at bus stops near the U.S. Embassy in London: “Trump is a Rapist.”
– Mocked up fake commemorative teacups, etc., with a photo of Epstein and Trump and planted them in the Windsor Castle gift shop.
– Protested his arrival in the streets.
– Aired a several-hour recounting of Trump’s lies on TV.
– Created a huge (several hundred square yards) photo of Trump and Epstein and displayed it in a London park.
– An so on.
The people of the UK have set a great example. We should follow it.
please everyone do everything to make clear this is not ok. this happened because trump’s fcc threatened them. call your representatives and tell them that this censorship is offensive and unconstitutional and you will not stand for it. support any unions (wga, sag) if you can who are opposing this, and then keep it up.
Well I ditched my Disney+ subscription and told them I’m not supporting fascism. F those people, they made a choice and so can I. It may be a drop in their bucket, but it’s my drop.
Amen. $$$ is all they care about. Let Disney feel pain for this.
Good for you! Use your money well in this way.
Boycott the Trump supporting companies
Maybe it’s just my Xennial brain, but it’s time that we take a page from “Pump up the volume” and just go rogue. From podcasts, social media, etc it seems like the days of needing a network to broadcast your show have changed. We need to have Kimmel and Colbert keep using their voices anyway that they can. We cannot be silenced!!
Yes, and –
– we need to coalesce around a few independent outlets. Messages are so fragmented and frayed that it allows people to tune out when we should be given specific action items and should be tuning back in (with breaks as needed for self care; I’m not saying anyone needs to immolate themselves on an altar that would happily take all our joy). Otherwise the problem is just too big and we’re all just frittering away our energy being upset but not doing anything against it.
I would suggest getting a Bluesky account asap.
There are lots of people like us there. There are also Democrat politicians that don’t get any attention from media, trying to build something up and they would really need more followers and people helping spread the word.
Also recommend MeidasTouch.
And of course, I thank our very own Celebitchy for providing a forum to interact and be critical of conservative politics.
Thank you, @MichaelaCat. I used to read a lot of people on twitter, then that white nationalist fascist bought it and I just kind of stopped. Who are the top five people/accounts you follow and like, preferably people with actionable work.
(MeidasTouch is dead to me with their ignoring clear indications of election fraud by the GOP in 2024. This is all one giant poisoned apple as far as I’m concerned and I am certain that the GOP engaged in multiple levels of cheating, up to and including changing votes and discarding Democratic mail in votes. The data that would empower them to know whose mail in ballots to discard is certainly out there and between Musk, Thiel and all the other dark money, they’d have the money to do it, and DeJoy in there to make it happen.)
@Betsy – I like Chris Geidner for law, especially SCOTUS, updates.
I wish those remaining comedians with shows would go full on Newsom in response, only even more so. Wear bad orange makeup and white goop on their hands. Wear bad wigs. Talk like Droopy Don. Overtly praise the ghouls he surrounds himself with. Just go so overboard with the parody that it’s obvious they’re making fun of MAGA but by imitating them, they also kneecap people who want to criticize them.
Think about this: Colbert and Kimmel join public TV/radio. Since they’re no longer government supported …
But – It’s not just the host – there’s also a whole staff of people losing well-paying union jobs in a bad time in the film/tv industry and an overall shaky national economy.
I stay up and watch kimmel . This suspension of him is super offensive.
I just canceled Disney+. The app asked the reason, I chose “other” and wrote “for canceling jimmy”.
Thank you! I hope they get the same message a million times today.
Very good!
Love that
A reddit thread this morning on which people were talking about canceling their accounts said it was so backed up that they weren’t even able to access it.
Oh, interesting. We canceled our subscription last night, and they didn’t even ask for a reason why. I was so disappointed because I had a scathing comment ready to deploy!
I would argue we can reach a bit further back and talk about Newt Gingrich. He’s the one who pioneered extreme partisanship with that Contract with America. It was all about a very aggressive ‘us or them’ and began to grind away at the very foundations of democracy.
Yep, it was Newt at the dawn of what I consider the modern age of right-wing autocracy.
He’s been awful quiet lately, hasn’t he?
Dump smells and looks like crap. I will celebrate this piece of garbage demise. And i usually dont believe in doing that. He brings no good to the world. The world will be infinitely better off once he is no longer here to poison it. He’s a pathetic, grotesque, rotting from the inside out, piece of trash. Everyday I wake up im disappointed when I hear about this turd, and its not announcing his end. I love Jimmy kimmel, he told he it like it was. I am so sick of all of this. Everyone who voted for this monstrosity should be ashamed.
just a reminder that Sinclair Broadcasting who is demanding KImmel apologize for not fellating Kirk’s family, Trump or the MAGA movement AND make personal donations to both the Kirk family and TPUSA is the same media conglomerate that issued scripts that reiterated TRUMP talking points about everything said that doesn’t lionize him is fake news and to bitch about Joe Biden’s age and MAGA allegations of dementia to all 200 of the local TV stations they own across the countries and required news anchors to read those scripts as of news broadcasts