Mail: Jimmy Kimmel ‘is actively looking for ways to get out of his contract’

There are obviously comparisons to be made between what’s happening with Jimmy Kimmel and what happened to Stephen Colbert at CBS. I think the differences in the situation are fascinating and horrifying, and it’s worth talking about it. CBS didn’t just say “Colbert needs to go,” they canceled The Late Show entirely, justifying their decision as partly about money. As in, these late-night shows have lost the bulk of their audiences across the board, and it didn’t make sense to invest so heavily in The Late Show, especially because Colbert was calling out authoritarians and fascists every night, all while CBS’s corporate owner was negotiating a merger. With Kimmel, he’s been indefinitely suspended because of specific comments he made about Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin and Trumpworld’s attempts to blame left-wing groups for Kirk’s death. ABC/Disney can’t suddenly say “oh, this was really a business decision.” All of which to say, I hope Kimmel really goes to the mattresses on this. I hope he and everyone at JKL lawyers up AND gets their unions involved. I do not believe that Kimmel is angry enough to rage-quit his job, but that’s what “sources” are telling the Daily Mail.
Jimmy Kimmel has gone nuclear after ABC pulled his show following his vile comments about Charlie Kirk’s assassination. Insiders told the Daily Mail the late-night host is ‘absolutely f***ing livid’ they canceled Jimmy Kimmel Live! just hours before he was due to go on air.
On Wednesday FCC Chair Brendan Carr urged broadcasters to stop airing his show, hinting he would open an investigation into the vicious comments. Nexstar Media Group, which owners numerous local ABC affiliates, then came out and branded Kimmel’s comments ‘offensive and insensitive’. By Wednesday night Disney-owned ABC announced Jimmy Kimmel Live! was ‘pre-empted indefinitely’, without elaborating further.
A source told the Daily Mail: ‘Jimmy is p***ed over the decision to suspend him and the show and he isn’t going to take this lightly, as he is actively looking for ways to get out of his contract. This is the last straw and Jimmy is now looking to forever break his relationship with ABC forever. Stephen Colbert is already looking to get Jimmy on his show as a guest in the next couple days or within the week. Now they both are in the same predicament with being against the Trump administration, and they are now looking to do something together to fight for what they believe in. They both don’t want Trump to win in any way or fashion at all, and this has lit an extreme fire under Jimmy’s ass to continue to tell it like it is and be real to himself.’
A producer on the show gave a glimpse into how the news was being met by Kimmel and the rest of the crew. They said: ‘Well now I don’t have anything to do, we’re shut down indefinitely. We’re all here and were basically wandering around like aimless cows. Jimmy is going to meet with the network now, and hopefully figure this out, but he is livid. Absolutely f***ing livid. This is clearly the government overreaching. There’s no such thing as free speech in America, if the government can lean on companies to stop any content they don’t like. And shame on the network for caving into the pressure. He didn’t even say anything that bad – but even if he did, that’s freedom of speech.’
‘Jimmy said he’s going to fight this, not even because he cares so much for the show, although he does, but because he cares about the precedent. He can’t make a comment about Charlie Kirk? Look over at all the sh** that they’re saying on Fox. Look at what they say on South Park. This is persecution, and Jimmy isn’t going to stand for it. And he has a lot of friends who are going to cause problems if suddenly he doesn’t have a show. He’ll get every friend he has to stop doing ABC shows. You want to book someone on the view? Good f***ing luck. How f***ing dare they? As p***ed off as I am, you can only imagine how Jimmy is. He’s beside himself. I’ve never seen him this angry, ever. It’s bad.’
“He is actively looking for ways to get out of his contract…” I hope not. I hope we’re not there yet. There are other avenues, in my opinion. I also believe the trade papers when they said that Kimmel had a polite conversation with Disney corporate – believe it or not, I think Kimmel likes his job and likes working for ABC, and he’s probably very willing to fight not just for the principle of the matter, but for his crew and everyone who works on JKL.
Screengrab courtesy of JKL/ABC and photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Money talks. My bet is that if you’re going to eff him over he’s gonna take care of his people by getting him and his people severance. I think this is less about him, and more about the people who work for him. Only Kimmel gets paid the big bucks. Support and ancillary staff need to take care of their families.
Well, the biggest issue here is that the FCC commissioner, who wrote the Project 2025 chapter on the FCC takeover, literally threatened ABC on Benny Johnson’s right-wing show to do something about Kimmel or else he would. That’s a blatant violation of the First Amendment.
He said: “We can do this the easy way or the hard way. These companies can find ways to change conduct and take action, frankly, on Kimmel or there’s going to be additional work for the FCC ahead.”
It doesn’t really make any sense that he would try to get out of his contract. They would have to pay him because they don’t have cause for firing him. And their lawyers at corporate is who has to approve the bits on the show, quitting in a rage would work for MAGA but it doesn’t make sense for him. Also, why are we to believe that this happened last night in the US and somehow The Daily Mail has the insider scoop on it?
Jimmy is also the late night host known for allowing people to come on the show and say one line so that they qualify for health insurance. So he’s comfortable financially he’s been doing this show for a while, plus he was doing other shows since the early 2000s, if he’s going to fight it would be for all the crew that are out of jobs right now.
Letterman started the habit of giving the entire crew regular airtime so they’d be bumped up in pay and benefits and Kimmel has always idolized Letterman. I remember one Letterman show where the entire staff went to the dentist – it was a bit with a goal behind it.
I totally agree with questioning DM’s sources, are they just making $%&# up here? They’re always stoking fires of dissent for their own narrative.
I don’t believe one f*cking thing printed in the Daily Fail.
Sue, Jimmy, sue! Discovery will be so interesting if they depose the FCC Chair.
The only part of that whole thing I could believe is that Colbert is trying to get him on his show. I would totally believe either Colbert or John Oliver would love to have him on.
Right? His comments were “vile” and “vicious?” I watched it and couldn’t find a lie or an offense. Much more vile and vicious comments have come from the orange turd (daily), millet (typo and it stays), Vance, Kirk and any number of magats.
I don’t think he’ll want to come back to that. Possibly he’ll sue. But I can’t see him apologizing & what happens the next time?
Someone pointed out that Kilmeade on Faux News suggested giving homeless people lethal injections just for existing and he didn’t lose his job. He just had to mumble an on-air apology. And it was all about free speech when Thump had that racist comic at his Nazi rally in NYC before the election. It’s madness.
He didn’t say anything vile about the assassination. He said something about how it was being cynically politicized.
It doesn’t matter what exactly he said. What matters is that someone didn’t like it.
Just canceled my Disney+ subscription. Wasn’t hard and I made a point to send an email to their customer service saying exactly why. We can’t do much, but we can do this.
Stand Up, Fight Back. Enlist a friend, make it specific. Do this as often as you can in small but mighty ways.
canceled mine as well and pointed out that they are complicit in the administration’s nazification of the US and that while I can’t stop them from supporting it, I sure as sh!t don’t have to fund it
Apparently some ABC affiliate is also negotiating a merger. So, if NBC has any business in front of Trump administration, we are gonna say goodbye to Seth and other Jimmy too.
I hope we ALL go to the mattresses on this one. We have been fatally passive to date.
It’s time to get loud – even if that means taking the pain of cancelling our Hulu subscriptions.
I can believe Kimmel is livid and wants out of his contract, he’s been thinking of retiring for years. He talked about it on Strike Force Five, the pod that he did with Colbert, Fallon, Oliver, and Seth during the Writer’s Strike (to pay their crew). He already takes the summer off each year and they use guest hosts in his stead.
The concept of being ousted by Trump, Disney, ABC, and affiliates wanting to side with the Felon is another thing entirely though.
It would be nice if other ABC talent (Nathan Filion, Quinta Brunson, Kaitlin Olson, Angela Bassett et cetera) engaged in a little work to rule but I’m not holding my breath. We have two episodes left to go of Alien: Earth and then I’m cancelling my Disney+ (I know I should give it up immediately but watching the show is literally the only activity my kid will do with me right now)
do you have access to FX or are you getting all your access via HULU?
I canceled my Disney + a few minutes ago but I’m paid through the end of the month so I don’t if they cut me off immediately (if so, I will request a pro-rated refund) or if I’m cut off effective Oct 1st. I still have access to FX because I’m a loser who still has basic cable
He should sue everyone, get the bag for his workers and leave, screw abc as much as he can from afar.
“Instead of the angry finger-pointing, can we just for one day agree that it is horrible and monstrous to shoot another human? On behalf of my family, we send love to the Kirks and to all the children, parents and innocents who fall victim to senseless gun violence,” said Jimmy Kimmel in a post on Instagram.
This cancellation is a disgrace.