ABC suspended Jimmy Kimmel after his comments about Charlie Kirk’s alleged shooter

Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, has been indefinitely suspended by ABC. The reason: Kimmel has made several comments about Charlie Kirk and Kirk’s death on September 10th. I watched some clips of JKL – at first, Kimmel used Kirk’s death as a framing device to talk about what Donald Trump was doing and saying in the wake of his “friend’s” assassination. Then this week, Kimmel made a comment which “crossed a line” with MAGA World. What’s interesting is that the comment being cited wasn’t about Kirk, it was about the guy who allegedly killed Kirk, Tyler Robinson. Kimmel said: “We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them, and doing everything they can to score political points from it.” Which is a factual statement – JD Vance, Stephen Miller and Trump World are openly twisting all of this to blame “the left.” The authorities are now going so far as to release extremely questionable “text messages” from Robinson to set him up as left-wing assassin.

ABC/Disney decided to yank Kimmel indefinitely after complaints from their affiliates, including Sinclair Broadcasting, which is famously right-wing. Trump’s appointee as the head of the FCC Brendan Carr has also been gunning for Kimmel for months, and Carr has directly threatened to revoke ABC’s license if they don’t get rid of Kimmel. Well, Sinclair is now demanding that Kimmel personally donate to Kirk’s family and Turning Point USA:

Sinclair will replace the Jimmy Kimmel Live! time slot on Friday with a tribute special to Charlie Kirk. The company has also demanded that Kimmel apologize to Kirk’s family, and donate to them and Turning Point USA, which was co-founded by Kirk. The announcement was made shortly after ABC said is was suspending the late-night show “indefinitely” after both Sinclair and Nexstar kicked it off its U.S. stations following Kimmel’s comments about Kirk’s assassination during a Monday monologue. “Mr. Kimmel’s remarks were inappropriate and deeply insensitive at a critical moment for our country,” said Sinclair’s Vice Chairman Jason Smith in a statement. “We believe broadcasters have a responsibility to educate and elevate respectful, constructive dialogue in our communities. We appreciate FCC Chairman Carr’s remarks today and this incident highlights the critical need for the FCC to take immediate regulatory action to address control held over local broadcasters by the big national networks.” The company also stated that it will not lift the suspension on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “until formal discussions are held with ABC regarding the network’s commitment to professionalism and accountability,” and called on Kimmel to apologize to Kirk’s family, as well as make “a meaningful personal donation to the Kirk Family and Turning Point USA.” Earlier on Wednesday, Trump’s Federal Communications Commission chairman, Brendan Carr, publicly demanded licensed broadcasters to stop airing Kimmel’s show. “I think that it’s really sort of past time that a lot of these licensed broadcasters themselves push back on Comcast and Disney and say, ‘Listen, we are going to preempt, we are not going to run Kimmel anymore, until you straighten this out because we, we licensed broadcaster, are running the possibility of fines or license revocation from the FCC if we continue to run content that ends up being a pattern of news distortion,’” Carr said when speaking with conservative podcaster Benny Johnson.

[From Rolling Stone]

Again… this is happening not because Kimmel said anything line-crossing about Charlie Kirk. This is because Kimmel isn’t buying the authorities ham-fisted attempts to convince everyone that Kirk’s death was the product of a vast left-wing conspiracy. Kimmel questioned the “Reichstag fire” of it all. It’s lunacy. And surprise surprise, it looks like all of those right-wing “free speech” activists are super-quiet.

Per Deadline, Kimmel learned of this suspension (or whatever it is) via a phone call with Disney Entertainment co-chairman Dana Walden, and “both sides were very businesslike and polite.” Reportedly, Kimmel is not going to apologize (good) but there will be conversations between Kimmel and Disney corporate in the days to come.

Wait so Kimmel didn’t even make a joke about Charlie Kirk and the morons still got butthurt….@ABC taking him off the air "indefinitely" because Trump’s FCC guy threatens you for this nothing burger is insane….this is full blown fascism pic.twitter.com/GW4DXY2SnI — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) September 17, 2025