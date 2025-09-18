Prince William & Kate released a special ‘hand-holding’ photo on social media

The Prince and Princess of Wales greeted Donald and Melania Trump and brought them to Windsor Castle yesterday. Will and Kate took part in the welcome ceremony, they rode in a carriage, they had a private meeting with the Trumps, and then they attended the state banquet. While King Charles and Camilla absolutely took pains to downgrade Will and Kate – even shoving them off the dais – it’s clear that William and Kate are doing the most to be front and center during this state visit. They’ve even posted special state-visit content on their social media, including their own stand-alone portrait released alongside the state banquet (and the formal portraits of Charles & Camilla with the Trumps). Well, Will and Kate decided to post another exclusive bts image on their Instagram, where they were photographed from behind and they’re holding hands. Where have we seen that before?? Oh, right, the fireworks photo of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

It’s not every day that the public receives a glimpse of the Prince and Princess of Wales showing their affection for one another. However, the future king and queen have shared a behind the scenes glimpse from yesterday’s glittering state banquet on Instagram where they were holding hands.

Taking to Instagram after the event, the couple, much to the delight of royal fans, shared an image, captioned, ‘Behind the scenes’, where they held hands as a photographer captured them from behind.

With the exception of their 2011 wedding, the couple rarely exchanged such loving gestures in public in the early days of their marriage.

Now, it seems as though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s affectionate displays may have rubbed off on the couple, as William has become increasingly comfortable in the spotlight, and isn’t afraid to show his public affection for Kate.

Royal fans took to Instagram to share their excitement over the image. One wrote, ‘I love this and how they share unseen moments.’ A second added, ‘Oh that is so lovely. Just like a normal couple they have so much love and respect for one another!’ While a third added, ‘Be still my heart’.

[From The Daily Mail]

“It seems as though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s affectionate displays…” LMAO. Call their asses out for copykeening! It’s one of the smaller things that bugs me, all of the ways in which William and Kate have tried to copy, recreate and colonize Harry and Meghan’s social media and their photos! W&K have been trying to recreate that firework photo for YEARS. This is just the latest.

Photos courtesy of Will & Kate’s Instagram, Avalon Red, Matt Porteous for KP, Cover Images.

68 Responses to “Prince William & Kate released a special ‘hand-holding’ photo on social media”

  1. CJW says:
    September 18, 2025 at 9:44 am

    She is literally fading away. This woman needs serious help

    Reply
    • Lucy says:
      September 18, 2025 at 9:59 am

      I completely agree. In the pictures from the dinner, taken from a different angle, her arms are frighteningly thin. Here, they look thin, in the candids they look like she belongs in a hospital. It’s very sad.

      Reply
    • Dwi says:
      September 18, 2025 at 5:06 pm

      She’s sickeningly thin. And that wig/extentions r awful. Wonder what’s going on with her natural hair cause this is not a good look.

      What’s strange is her fans don’t mention how thin she is or that she doesn’t look great.

      Reply
  2. M says:
    September 18, 2025 at 9:45 am

    It looks like AI, and the doll wig is wider than her waist.

    Reply
    • SarahCS says:
      September 18, 2025 at 10:09 am

      Princess Barbie, available now.

      Reply
    • DouchesOfCambridge says:
      September 18, 2025 at 11:59 am

      They photoshopped this to oblivion. Empty-agenda-Kate has been melting and is now sooo petite, but out of nowhere, her flat derriere is now a pinocchio bbl.

      Which also makes me think about that comment which said she likes details on the back because knows people are watching her behind.

      Reply
  3. sunnyside up says:
    September 18, 2025 at 9:46 am

    Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.

    Reply
    • Chloe says:
      September 18, 2025 at 10:19 am

      If you then consider that she’s wearing white + lace it honestly looks as if they are trying to redo their wedding photo’s.

      Reply
      • Nerd says:
        September 18, 2025 at 10:49 am

        Yes, they are absolutely trying to redo Harry and Meghan’s wedding photo where they were in Windsor wearing a suit and white dress with their backs to the camera watching fireworks. This is nothing but them copying the Sussexes and failing once again. This photos lighting is so bad and her frighteningly disappearing body makes it look like the beginning or ending of a horror movie. It isn’t a great photo and their fans fawning over it is hilarious because they are obviously so desperate for them to finally outdo the Sussexes, but as I said above, they failed.

    • Hypocrisy says:
      September 18, 2025 at 10:28 am

      Looked awful familiar to me also🤔…

      Reply
    • Kingston says:
      September 18, 2025 at 11:04 am

      “…………..that mediocrity can pay to greatness.”

      Reply
      • Debbie says:
        September 18, 2025 at 12:20 pm

        Thanks @Kingston, because this situation simply cries out for the complete quotation. Anyway, so much for the protocol-breaking monarchy-destroying gesture of holding a spouse’s hand. Suddenly it’s not so bad. Who knew?

      • bisynaptic says:
        September 18, 2025 at 12:30 pm

        Except these two are less than mediocre; they’re downright awful.

  4. Mslove says:
    September 18, 2025 at 9:47 am

    I’m guessing the pic is taken from behind to hide the revulsion on Peg’s face.

    It’s a bit jarring to see how tiny Keen’s waist is. That’s not normal.

    Reply
    • Jay says:
      September 18, 2025 at 10:18 am

      It really looks like her middle has been photoshopped to make her waist appear more carved out, which is insane. In some photos it appears that the background is suspiciously solid behind her, and William’s floating hand next to her waist reminds me of the Frankenphoto.

      I don’t know – it could be simply the angle, but I’m getting uncanny valley.

      Reply
      • Züri says:
        September 18, 2025 at 12:23 pm

        I’m intrigued by the composition of the photo insofar as she is centered (not surprising) and has a halo-like glow, while everything but his Egg fade into the dark parts of the image.

        Her whole look is very Disney Princess, down to the ringlets.

  5. ThatGirlThere says:
    September 18, 2025 at 9:51 am

    She’s wasting away because she’s a fraud living a miserable life.

    This photo will get a bunch of maga likes because they’ve now become the favorites of their dear leader. What a shit show.

    Reply
  6. Randoms says:
    September 18, 2025 at 9:52 am

    This charade is the hardest they’ve worked all year.

    The only break they’re getting is not having to show the looks on their faces for this shot. It has to be killing them. I wonder what the conversation is… “just DO it and you can go back to your house .”

    I love this for them.

    Reply
  7. Lucille says:
    September 18, 2025 at 9:57 am

    Damn… the wiglets with more than she does at this point.

    Reply
  8. tamsin says:
    September 18, 2025 at 9:57 am

    William’s mitt looks like a manacle over Kate’s. The hairpiece looks a lovely auburn colour.

    Reply
  9. Eurydice says:
    September 18, 2025 at 9:58 am

    At first, I didn’t even notice the hand-holding – all I could see is that mess hanging off the back of her head.

    And it’s hilarious to me that, after 15 years of marriage, William is now “comfortable” holding Kate’s hand in public.

    Reply
    • jais says:
      September 18, 2025 at 10:23 am

      Same!!! I had no idea they were even holding hands bc all I could see was hair and lace. Holding hands in posed photos but not irl.

      Reply
    • Nerd says:
      September 18, 2025 at 10:55 am

      Even more hilarious is that it’s only because of his hatred for his brother who naturally and lovingly shows affection to his wife without there being a motive. They both walked from a helicopter in grass, in the daylight, next to a couple that was holding hands and it wasn’t natural enough for him to consider holding her hands then? I think they saw the comments here and online about how much space was between them and they decided to fix that with this horror movie photo.

      Reply
    • Ginger says:
      September 18, 2025 at 11:45 am

      I didn’t see it at first either because the only thing I noticed was how thin Kate is.

      Reply
  10. VilleRose says:
    September 18, 2025 at 9:59 am

    I am surprised to see Melania holding Donald’s hand in that photo above. I wonder how much he negotiated for that? I don’t think Melania often agrees to hold his hand?

    As for Kate and William, they have notoriously always been less into PDA. Nothing wrong with that, some couples are just like that. But Kate and William have come across as so cold to each other the last few years. I think the most affection I’ve seen between them is their wedding (and it wasn’t much even then lol) and when they came out to show Prince George to the crowd when he was a baby at the hospital. They rarely even touch other in public. But they always post hand holding pics “behind the scenes.” We can’t even see the front of them here and just looks like a formal posed photo and I’m so distracted by how crazy Kate’s hair looks from the back. On Meghan’s IG, you can tell from her and Harry’s body language that they are crazy for each other whenever she posts pic of the two of them. Obviously some couples are just not as touchy feely as the two of them. But Kate and William are going to have to convince me a lot more that they actually like each other than a picture of the back of their heads holding hands!

    I’m also thinking of the photo they posted before or after the James Bond premiere when they were both in the car when Kate wore the gold dress. And even in that photo, Kate is doing the heavy lifting, grinning widely and leaning into William.

    Reply
    • Kel says:
      September 18, 2025 at 12:05 pm

      Nah will and Kate held hands tons when they wee younger…it stopped around the affair rumors time and when Meghan joined the family. They were even hand holding during Christmas walks.
      Now they only pull it out for emergency situations like their disaster tour and yesterdays fail because the trumps were holding hands

      Reply
  11. Advisor2u says:
    September 18, 2025 at 10:03 am

    Her hair colour, length and curl patron changed three times in less than 24 hours; from the welcoming ceremony (long blond curls) to the state banquet (light brownish and less extentions), (both events hours apart in the same day), to hours later next morning at the scouting thing with MT and the kids in the Frogmore gardens (straight & brunet).

    She did everything to catch the media attention. How long before we hear about how unable she is to work because of her intermitten cancer?

    Reply
  12. Rachel says:
    September 18, 2025 at 10:08 am

    So glad to see someone else comment on her frightening frame. I purpose never to comment on weight – but it’s almost like she WANTS everyone to notice how bad it’s gotten. I don’t know how much longer she can go on like this.

    Reply
    • GMH says:
      September 18, 2025 at 10:51 am

      Unfortunately, the wig and the weight loss have to make me wonder if I am being too hard on her and perhaps the cancer the staff refused to acknowledge as more than “pre” might be more serious and still present.

      Reply
      • Nerd says:
        September 18, 2025 at 11:07 am

        The one thing that has made me question her and cancer is that she has never done anything that a person going through cancer or treatment would go through. Besides her being absent most of last year, what has she done that shows that she was suffering from cancer or going through chemo? I’ve been around too many people who have suffered from cancer and they did everything to avoid being exposed to more germs, sunlight or others. She has never worn a mask when around others. She has never avoided sunlight, either by staying indoors or by wearing clothing to cover her body and she has gone on ski vacations where she’s actually skiing. Nothing about any of this adds up to someone who has or is presently dealing with cancer.

      • Jaded says:
        September 18, 2025 at 1:13 pm

        I am religious about masking up and wearing sunscreen/big hat/long sleeves when I’m outside. I burn in about 5 minutes of exposure, things Kate never does. Any cancer patient knows this is mandatory if you’re on chemo. I have not lost huge amounts of weight. Everyone remarks on how well I look despite my struggles.

  13. Susan Collins says:
    September 18, 2025 at 10:09 am

    The copy keening on full display? These two are truly bad at PDA unless it’s dirty or angry looks those they are great at lol.

    Reply
  14. Neeve says:
    September 18, 2025 at 10:10 am

    The Wales fans always get so excited anytime the Wales do the slightest ‘PDA’ because it so rare and usually awkward. I once saw a reel of their romantic gestures which were far and few in between for a couple that has been together 20 years,im sure it was like a minute long.

    Reply
  15. Becks1 says:
    September 18, 2025 at 10:13 am

    I am eyerolling that they call it “behind the scenes” when its just a picture of W&K walking to the car from behind. Like they got a picture from the front, then the back. that’s it. There’s nothing candid or revealing or “behind the scenes” about it.

    Kate’s hair looks horrible. Maybe she was really dependent on Natasha Archer.

    Reply
  16. Me at home says:
    September 18, 2025 at 10:18 am

    This whole trip is a charade. Dump’s fake carriage ride within Windsor’s secure grounds. Kate and Melania appreciating nature by coloring animals inside the pre-drawn lines on Frogmore’s manicured lawns, 50 feet from the building. And now this obviously staged photo of PDA.

    Reply
  17. Monika says:
    September 18, 2025 at 10:20 am

    This photo is so copying Harry and Meghan.
    This feeling of this photo of Kate in this dress with this long curly hair is so weird. It reminds me on a portray of a woman in the Victorian area. Willi with his black suit is just fading into the background.

    Reply
  18. Sharon says:
    September 18, 2025 at 10:20 am

    I’m shocked they posted the picture from the back. She looks like a doll with the long fake hair & tiny waist. It doesn’t even look like a real person. What the heck is going on?!! Is she in crisis?? I just had a bone density test & honestly if Kate doesn’t get healthier, she will become even more fragile & brittle in the years to come. It’s no laughing matter. I just ordered a weighted vest to wear for my walks & I’ll be lifting dumbbells at home. While I like her gold dress & they certainly piled on the bronzer, this is all very concerning.

    Reply
  19. Noor says:
    September 18, 2025 at 10:20 am

    Some comments below:
    1. Whatever happen to the royal mantra we are royals , not celebrity. These photos are pure personal promotion photos.
    2. Who pays for such personal promotion photos. The sovereign fund, duchy of cornwall or privately funded from their personal bank account?
    3. That Hair has taken a life of its own. Potential memes material.

    Reply
  20. L4Frimaire says:
    September 18, 2025 at 10:21 am

    The only thing royal fans expect from those two are pretty pictures in tiara’s and tuxedos. That all they care about. They don’t care if they do busywork once every six weeks or rage behind the scenes as long as they look like they can put a picture on a postage stamp. The bundles are bundling. Seeing what’s happening here in the US, this state visit is just ick.

    Reply
  21. Beverley says:
    September 18, 2025 at 10:26 am

    Well, she’s finally lost her natural mind. How long and full will her doll wig become?
    She really has no clue how absurd she is?

    Reply
  22. Miranda says:
    September 18, 2025 at 10:27 am

    I think that we all knew that something like this was coming after Meghan’s hot-for-Harry birthday post, didn’t we?

    Did they have Carole snap this right before a Hummer limo arrived to pick them up? Because this isn’t a declaration of love, it’s a half-assed prom photo. GMAFB.

    Reply
  23. Tessa says:
    September 18, 2025 at 10:39 am

    These two are so fake.

    Reply
  24. lamejude says:
    September 18, 2025 at 10:41 am

    Is that an RPO in the photo with them?

    SO ROMANTIC.
    🙄

    Reply
  25. Pumpkin says:
    September 18, 2025 at 10:45 am

    I honestly don’t know which is worse. The fact that she’s got so much hair it covers her entire back or the fact her entire back can be covered by her hair.

    Reply
  26. Harla says:
    September 18, 2025 at 10:48 am

    Charles must be fuming over this and the stand-alone photo they released just before the banquet, shots are definitely being fired! WandK know that photos/videos like this completely over shadow the king and his frumpy queen or in other words, “tell us that you hate your father, without telling us that you hate your father”. Yet another example of people getting exactly what they deserve!!

    Reply
  27. Connie says:
    September 18, 2025 at 10:49 am

    Copy n paste the Sussex wedding reception pic at Nottingham. Difference black n white with fireworks vs color and zero imagination.

    Reply
  28. Coldbloodedjellydonut says:
    September 18, 2025 at 10:55 am

    That has to be photoshop, she is pretty far behind him and yet neither of their arms look like they’re stretching to make up the distance.

    Reply
  29. Nedsdag says:
    September 18, 2025 at 10:59 am

    Hand holding? All I see are hair extensions from the stage show of Tangled at Walt Disney World.

    Reply
  30. SuOutdoors says:
    September 18, 2025 at 11:09 am

    More hair than waist – spooky!

    Reply
  31. Me at home says:
    September 18, 2025 at 11:30 am

    The Fail is currently running this picture right next to an article about a video of Kate and William welcoming the Dumps. Kate clocks Melania and Dump holding hands, she reaches for William’s hand, and William ignores her. The Mail is calling it “Kate’s touching gesture” or something, but it’s clearly Kate’s hand reaching into the void. Is this clearly staged nighttime PDA portrait trying to make people forget that earlier embarrassment?

    Reply
    • Lady Digby says:
      September 18, 2025 at 2:04 pm

      Kate clearly wanted an iconic picture of both couples holding hands so tabs could have headlined it as the NEW FAB FOUR but hubby was intent on brushing hands with Trump instead!!

      Reply
  32. aquarius64 says:
    September 18, 2025 at 12:46 pm

    I thought Kate put the Cousin Itt wig on for the arrival and state dinner. The BM again sends up the Bat Signal that the Wales marriage is not sound.

    Reply
  33. Amy Bee says:
    September 18, 2025 at 3:01 pm

    I remember when the press thought that these types of photos were too Hollywood and unroyal. What’s changed?

    Reply
  34. BeanieBean says:
    September 18, 2025 at 4:20 pm

    Where’s her clutch? They’re supposedly waiting for their car to the banquet, yet her right hand is in William’s and her left hand is empty, so–where’s her clutch? They clearly don’t understand what BTS photos really are. This was staged.

    Reply
  35. Miss Scarlett says:
    September 18, 2025 at 4:54 pm

    Kate makes Spain’s Queen Letizia look absolutely meaty by comparison, and that is doing something.

    Reply
  36. QuiteContrary says:
    September 18, 2025 at 5:04 pm

    It’s a choice to make such a splash about an event featuring the Mango Mussolini.

    They should have treated this as a chore, not Kate’s and William’s Big and Special Night Out.

    Reply
  37. Molly says:
    September 18, 2025 at 5:04 pm

    She’s giving Victorian lady-in-white ghost vibes.

    Reply

