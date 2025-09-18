Prince William & Kate released a special ‘hand-holding’ photo on social media

The Prince and Princess of Wales greeted Donald and Melania Trump and brought them to Windsor Castle yesterday. Will and Kate took part in the welcome ceremony, they rode in a carriage, they had a private meeting with the Trumps, and then they attended the state banquet. While King Charles and Camilla absolutely took pains to downgrade Will and Kate – even shoving them off the dais – it’s clear that William and Kate are doing the most to be front and center during this state visit. They’ve even posted special state-visit content on their social media, including their own stand-alone portrait released alongside the state banquet (and the formal portraits of Charles & Camilla with the Trumps). Well, Will and Kate decided to post another exclusive bts image on their Instagram, where they were photographed from behind and they’re holding hands. Where have we seen that before?? Oh, right, the fireworks photo of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
It’s not every day that the public receives a glimpse of the Prince and Princess of Wales showing their affection for one another. However, the future king and queen have shared a behind the scenes glimpse from yesterday’s glittering state banquet on Instagram where they were holding hands.
Taking to Instagram after the event, the couple, much to the delight of royal fans, shared an image, captioned, ‘Behind the scenes’, where they held hands as a photographer captured them from behind.
With the exception of their 2011 wedding, the couple rarely exchanged such loving gestures in public in the early days of their marriage.
Now, it seems as though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s affectionate displays may have rubbed off on the couple, as William has become increasingly comfortable in the spotlight, and isn’t afraid to show his public affection for Kate.
Royal fans took to Instagram to share their excitement over the image. One wrote, ‘I love this and how they share unseen moments.’ A second added, ‘Oh that is so lovely. Just like a normal couple they have so much love and respect for one another!’ While a third added, ‘Be still my heart’.
[From The Daily Mail]
“It seems as though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s affectionate displays…” LMAO. Call their asses out for copykeening! It’s one of the smaller things that bugs me, all of the ways in which William and Kate have tried to copy, recreate and colonize Harry and Meghan’s social media and their photos! W&K have been trying to recreate that firework photo for YEARS. This is just the latest.
Photos courtesy of Will & Kate’s Instagram, Avalon Red, Matt Porteous for KP, Cover Images.
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales during the carriage procession to Windsor Castle, Berkshire, ahead of the ceremonial welcome on day one of the US President’s second state visit to the UK. Picture date: Wednesday September 17, 2025.,Image: 1038113632, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
Magazines contact agency for fees before use.
Images Single use only then repro fees apply.
Info@i-images.co
Tel: 07860204379, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jordan Pettitt/Avalon
-
-
The Princess of Wales, the Prince of Wales and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio view items on display during a visit to the Royal Collection exhibition, in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of Us President Donald Trump’s second state visit to the UK. Picture date: Wednesday September 17, 2025.,Image: 1038137385, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales (left) receive US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Berkshire, on day one of their second state visit to the UK. .
Featuring: Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales meet with US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 17 Sep 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales walk to attend the state banquet for US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of their second state visit to the UK
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 17 Sep 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales walk to attend the state banquet for US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of their second state visit to the UK
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 17 Sep 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive for the state banquet at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump’s second state visit to the UK
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 17 Sep 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive for the state banquet at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump’s second state visit to the UK
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 17 Sep 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
-
-
She is literally fading away. This woman needs serious help
I completely agree. In the pictures from the dinner, taken from a different angle, her arms are frighteningly thin. Here, they look thin, in the candids they look like she belongs in a hospital. It’s very sad.
I agree, if someone doesn’t feed her soon or get her help , that refresh Botox won’t have anywhere to go .
She’s sickeningly thin. And that wig/extentions r awful. Wonder what’s going on with her natural hair cause this is not a good look.
What’s strange is her fans don’t mention how thin she is or that she doesn’t look great.
It looks like AI, and the doll wig is wider than her waist.
Princess Barbie, available now.
They photoshopped this to oblivion. Empty-agenda-Kate has been melting and is now sooo petite, but out of nowhere, her flat derriere is now a pinocchio bbl.
Which also makes me think about that comment which said she likes details on the back because knows people are watching her behind.
Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.
If you then consider that she’s wearing white + lace it honestly looks as if they are trying to redo their wedding photo’s.
Yes, they are absolutely trying to redo Harry and Meghan’s wedding photo where they were in Windsor wearing a suit and white dress with their backs to the camera watching fireworks. This is nothing but them copying the Sussexes and failing once again. This photos lighting is so bad and her frighteningly disappearing body makes it look like the beginning or ending of a horror movie. It isn’t a great photo and their fans fawning over it is hilarious because they are obviously so desperate for them to finally outdo the Sussexes, but as I said above, they failed.
Looked awful familiar to me also🤔…
“…………..that mediocrity can pay to greatness.”
Thanks @Kingston, because this situation simply cries out for the complete quotation. Anyway, so much for the protocol-breaking monarchy-destroying gesture of holding a spouse’s hand. Suddenly it’s not so bad. Who knew?
Except these two are less than mediocre; they’re downright awful.
I’m guessing the pic is taken from behind to hide the revulsion on Peg’s face.
It’s a bit jarring to see how tiny Keen’s waist is. That’s not normal.
It really looks like her middle has been photoshopped to make her waist appear more carved out, which is insane. In some photos it appears that the background is suspiciously solid behind her, and William’s floating hand next to her waist reminds me of the Frankenphoto.
I don’t know – it could be simply the angle, but I’m getting uncanny valley.
I’m intrigued by the composition of the photo insofar as she is centered (not surprising) and has a halo-like glow, while everything but his Egg fade into the dark parts of the image.
Her whole look is very Disney Princess, down to the ringlets.
She’s wasting away because she’s a fraud living a miserable life.
This photo will get a bunch of maga likes because they’ve now become the favorites of their dear leader. What a shit show.
This! She’s so thin!!!! I don’t want to concern troll, but she is very tiny.
And certainly a lot of the fawning is bots. It would be great to know how much of the fawning is genuine.
This charade is the hardest they’ve worked all year.
The only break they’re getting is not having to show the looks on their faces for this shot. It has to be killing them. I wonder what the conversation is… “just DO it and you can go back to your house .”
I love this for them.
Damn… the wiglets with more than she does at this point.
LOL! What’s with the Disney Princess hair? How is this appropriate on a 43 year old woman?
That’s beauty pageant hair. The bigger the better.
She has a lot of secrets, that is why her hair is so big.
Omg I cannot take this photo seriously…the hair!!! It’s like a photo of Will holding hands with a mannequin wearing a wig, honestly.
William’s mitt looks like a manacle over Kate’s. The hairpiece looks a lovely auburn colour.
At first, I didn’t even notice the hand-holding – all I could see is that mess hanging off the back of her head.
And it’s hilarious to me that, after 15 years of marriage, William is now “comfortable” holding Kate’s hand in public.
Same!!! I had no idea they were even holding hands bc all I could see was hair and lace. Holding hands in posed photos but not irl.
Even more hilarious is that it’s only because of his hatred for his brother who naturally and lovingly shows affection to his wife without there being a motive. They both walked from a helicopter in grass, in the daylight, next to a couple that was holding hands and it wasn’t natural enough for him to consider holding her hands then? I think they saw the comments here and online about how much space was between them and they decided to fix that with this horror movie photo.
I didn’t see it at first either because the only thing I noticed was how thin Kate is.
I am surprised to see Melania holding Donald’s hand in that photo above. I wonder how much he negotiated for that? I don’t think Melania often agrees to hold his hand?
As for Kate and William, they have notoriously always been less into PDA. Nothing wrong with that, some couples are just like that. But Kate and William have come across as so cold to each other the last few years. I think the most affection I’ve seen between them is their wedding (and it wasn’t much even then lol) and when they came out to show Prince George to the crowd when he was a baby at the hospital. They rarely even touch other in public. But they always post hand holding pics “behind the scenes.” We can’t even see the front of them here and just looks like a formal posed photo and I’m so distracted by how crazy Kate’s hair looks from the back. On Meghan’s IG, you can tell from her and Harry’s body language that they are crazy for each other whenever she posts pic of the two of them. Obviously some couples are just not as touchy feely as the two of them. But Kate and William are going to have to convince me a lot more that they actually like each other than a picture of the back of their heads holding hands!
I’m also thinking of the photo they posted before or after the James Bond premiere when they were both in the car when Kate wore the gold dress. And even in that photo, Kate is doing the heavy lifting, grinning widely and leaning into William.
Nah will and Kate held hands tons when they wee younger…it stopped around the affair rumors time and when Meghan joined the family. They were even hand holding during Christmas walks.
Now they only pull it out for emergency situations like their disaster tour and yesterdays fail because the trumps were holding hands
Her hair colour, length and curl patron changed three times in less than 24 hours; from the welcoming ceremony (long blond curls) to the state banquet (light brownish and less extentions), (both events hours apart in the same day), to hours later next morning at the scouting thing with MT and the kids in the Frogmore gardens (straight & brunet).
She did everything to catch the media attention. How long before we hear about how unable she is to work because of her intermitten cancer?
*intermittent
Oh, she’s on vacation at least until November 11th.
So glad to see someone else comment on her frightening frame. I purpose never to comment on weight – but it’s almost like she WANTS everyone to notice how bad it’s gotten. I don’t know how much longer she can go on like this.
Unfortunately, the wig and the weight loss have to make me wonder if I am being too hard on her and perhaps the cancer the staff refused to acknowledge as more than “pre” might be more serious and still present.
The one thing that has made me question her and cancer is that she has never done anything that a person going through cancer or treatment would go through. Besides her being absent most of last year, what has she done that shows that she was suffering from cancer or going through chemo? I’ve been around too many people who have suffered from cancer and they did everything to avoid being exposed to more germs, sunlight or others. She has never worn a mask when around others. She has never avoided sunlight, either by staying indoors or by wearing clothing to cover her body and she has gone on ski vacations where she’s actually skiing. Nothing about any of this adds up to someone who has or is presently dealing with cancer.
I am religious about masking up and wearing sunscreen/big hat/long sleeves when I’m outside. I burn in about 5 minutes of exposure, things Kate never does. Any cancer patient knows this is mandatory if you’re on chemo. I have not lost huge amounts of weight. Everyone remarks on how well I look despite my struggles.
The copy keening on full display? These two are truly bad at PDA unless it’s dirty or angry looks those they are great at lol.
The Wales fans always get so excited anytime the Wales do the slightest ‘PDA’ because it so rare and usually awkward. I once saw a reel of their romantic gestures which were far and few in between for a couple that has been together 20 years,im sure it was like a minute long.
I am eyerolling that they call it “behind the scenes” when its just a picture of W&K walking to the car from behind. Like they got a picture from the front, then the back. that’s it. There’s nothing candid or revealing or “behind the scenes” about it.
Kate’s hair looks horrible. Maybe she was really dependent on Natasha Archer.
This whole trip is a charade. Dump’s fake carriage ride within Windsor’s secure grounds. Kate and Melania appreciating nature by coloring animals inside the pre-drawn lines on Frogmore’s manicured lawns, 50 feet from the building. And now this obviously staged photo of PDA.
This photo is so copying Harry and Meghan.
This feeling of this photo of Kate in this dress with this long curly hair is so weird. It reminds me on a portray of a woman in the Victorian area. Willi with his black suit is just fading into the background.
I’m shocked they posted the picture from the back. She looks like a doll with the long fake hair & tiny waist. It doesn’t even look like a real person. What the heck is going on?!! Is she in crisis?? I just had a bone density test & honestly if Kate doesn’t get healthier, she will become even more fragile & brittle in the years to come. It’s no laughing matter. I just ordered a weighted vest to wear for my walks & I’ll be lifting dumbbells at home. While I like her gold dress & they certainly piled on the bronzer, this is all very concerning.
Some comments below:
1. Whatever happen to the royal mantra we are royals , not celebrity. These photos are pure personal promotion photos.
2. Who pays for such personal promotion photos. The sovereign fund, duchy of cornwall or privately funded from their personal bank account?
3. That Hair has taken a life of its own. Potential memes material.
The only thing royal fans expect from those two are pretty pictures in tiara’s and tuxedos. That all they care about. They don’t care if they do busywork once every six weeks or rage behind the scenes as long as they look like they can put a picture on a postage stamp. The bundles are bundling. Seeing what’s happening here in the US, this state visit is just ick.
Well, she’s finally lost her natural mind. How long and full will her doll wig become?
She really has no clue how absurd she is?
I think that we all knew that something like this was coming after Meghan’s hot-for-Harry birthday post, didn’t we?
Did they have Carole snap this right before a Hummer limo arrived to pick them up? Because this isn’t a declaration of love, it’s a half-assed prom photo. GMAFB.
These two are so fake.
Is that an RPO in the photo with them?
SO ROMANTIC.
🙄
I honestly don’t know which is worse. The fact that she’s got so much hair it covers her entire back or the fact her entire back can be covered by her hair.
Charles must be fuming over this and the stand-alone photo they released just before the banquet, shots are definitely being fired! WandK know that photos/videos like this completely over shadow the king and his frumpy queen or in other words, “tell us that you hate your father, without telling us that you hate your father”. Yet another example of people getting exactly what they deserve!!
Copy n paste the Sussex wedding reception pic at Nottingham. Difference black n white with fireworks vs color and zero imagination.
That has to be photoshop, she is pretty far behind him and yet neither of their arms look like they’re stretching to make up the distance.
Hand holding? All I see are hair extensions from the stage show of Tangled at Walt Disney World.
More hair than waist – spooky!
The Fail is currently running this picture right next to an article about a video of Kate and William welcoming the Dumps. Kate clocks Melania and Dump holding hands, she reaches for William’s hand, and William ignores her. The Mail is calling it “Kate’s touching gesture” or something, but it’s clearly Kate’s hand reaching into the void. Is this clearly staged nighttime PDA portrait trying to make people forget that earlier embarrassment?
Kate clearly wanted an iconic picture of both couples holding hands so tabs could have headlined it as the NEW FAB FOUR but hubby was intent on brushing hands with Trump instead!!
I thought Kate put the Cousin Itt wig on for the arrival and state dinner. The BM again sends up the Bat Signal that the Wales marriage is not sound.
I remember when the press thought that these types of photos were too Hollywood and unroyal. What’s changed?
Where’s her clutch? They’re supposedly waiting for their car to the banquet, yet her right hand is in William’s and her left hand is empty, so–where’s her clutch? They clearly don’t understand what BTS photos really are. This was staged.
True, she walks in with it.
Kate makes Spain’s Queen Letizia look absolutely meaty by comparison, and that is doing something.
It’s a choice to make such a splash about an event featuring the Mango Mussolini.
They should have treated this as a chore, not Kate’s and William’s Big and Special Night Out.
She’s giving Victorian lady-in-white ghost vibes.