Prince William & Kate released a special ‘hand-holding’ photo on social media

The Prince and Princess of Wales greeted Donald and Melania Trump and brought them to Windsor Castle yesterday. Will and Kate took part in the welcome ceremony, they rode in a carriage, they had a private meeting with the Trumps, and then they attended the state banquet. While King Charles and Camilla absolutely took pains to downgrade Will and Kate – even shoving them off the dais – it’s clear that William and Kate are doing the most to be front and center during this state visit. They’ve even posted special state-visit content on their social media, including their own stand-alone portrait released alongside the state banquet (and the formal portraits of Charles & Camilla with the Trumps). Well, Will and Kate decided to post another exclusive bts image on their Instagram, where they were photographed from behind and they’re holding hands. Where have we seen that before?? Oh, right, the fireworks photo of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

It’s not every day that the public receives a glimpse of the Prince and Princess of Wales showing their affection for one another. However, the future king and queen have shared a behind the scenes glimpse from yesterday’s glittering state banquet on Instagram where they were holding hands. Taking to Instagram after the event, the couple, much to the delight of royal fans, shared an image, captioned, ‘Behind the scenes’, where they held hands as a photographer captured them from behind. With the exception of their 2011 wedding, the couple rarely exchanged such loving gestures in public in the early days of their marriage. Now, it seems as though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s affectionate displays may have rubbed off on the couple, as William has become increasingly comfortable in the spotlight, and isn’t afraid to show his public affection for Kate. Royal fans took to Instagram to share their excitement over the image. One wrote, ‘I love this and how they share unseen moments.’ A second added, ‘Oh that is so lovely. Just like a normal couple they have so much love and respect for one another!’ While a third added, ‘Be still my heart’.

[From The Daily Mail]

“It seems as though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s affectionate displays…” LMAO. Call their asses out for copykeening! It’s one of the smaller things that bugs me, all of the ways in which William and Kate have tried to copy, recreate and colonize Harry and Meghan’s social media and their photos! W&K have been trying to recreate that firework photo for YEARS. This is just the latest.