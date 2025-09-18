Donald Trump: ‘Princess Catherine. So radiant, so healthy and so beautiful’

These are photos from the state banquet at Windsor Castle last night. They copy-pasted almost everything from the Macrons’ state banquet a few months back, including the seating arrangements for King Charles, Queen Camilla and the Princess of Wales. Charles and Kate were on either side of Donald Trump, while Melania Trump, Camilla and Prince William were seated on the opposite side. Kate really drew the short straw here – Trump was gawking at her the whole night. Creepy.
One interesting note about the staging: on Kate’s other side was not some seasoned American diplomat or titan of industry. Kate was sandwiched in between Trump and Michael Boulos, aka Tiffany Trump’s husband. Trump’s son-in-law got a place of honor beside the Princess of Wales? You cannot make this up. Kate also had to walk with Boulos for the “procession” to the banquet.
King Charles and Donald Trump also gave speeches at the banquet, which is normal for these kinds of dinners. Everyone at Downing Street held their collective breath to hear what Trump had to say. They were shocked when he didn’t blast his enemies or rant about immigrants. Trump kept it faux-gracious. He even name-checked William and Kate, saying: “Melania and I are delighted to visit with Prince William and to see Her Royal Highness, Princess Catherine. So radiant, so healthy and so beautiful.” Kate looked up at him and smiled.
Charles does not like to be overshadowed. He put on a smile when Trump praised keen but he did not look thrilled.
I think it was Charles himself who packaged Kate as the Golden Girl to pander to Trumps renown for all things gold and sparkling and beautiful. She was complicit because that’s her only claim to fame. She had the spotlight with no competition. That explains the post funeral “thank you” kiss from Charles to Kate.
Charles had a hard time not to laugh out loud while the Felon was stumbling through his speech. Kudos to him, you can see the effort in his face.
Kate’s dress was beautiful. Her hair tragic. She was enjoying herself and lapped up the compliments. From the comments on Threads, FB, and Reddit I came to the conclusion that she IS the perfect princess. So devoid of personality everyone can project their thoughts and feelings on her. Was she “putting up a brave face behind a polite smile”? Or did she smile because she liked the company of a man who compliments her and doesn’t expect any intelligent conversation? Your choice, depending on how much you like or dislike her.
Yikes, is Trump sizing up Khate as wife no. 4?
We know he chased Princess Diana relentlessly, sending flowers and musing about marrying her. Diana found him ‘creepy’ as well she might, but who knows, Kate may relish the attention and intellectually Melanoma wouldn’t be a hard act to follow.
Willnot may have grounds for an exit strategy.
Diplomacy wise, Kate had one jo last night and she did it well.
That said, with all the craziness going down, Kate running off with Trump will remain a secret little wish It will not happen, I wouldn’t wish that man even on Kate, but it would be effin’ hilarious.
Surely Kate is way too old for the Felon to fawn over??!! Just the thought of the Felon sizing up Princess Diana in the past, who was Princess Kate’s mother-in-law, & now doing the same to Kate makes me want to throw up! The Felon is a slimeball!
Does Trump like Keen’s wig better than his own?
😄
Normally they want to scrub anything unflattering but I just KNOW that awkward header pic is going to be the one in high rotation with the derangers to avoid showing the extent Kate was fawning and simpering at Trump the whole visit.
I have never seen her so relaxed and happy at other state dinners.
Truly.
NOPE. never. usually she looks vaguely uncomfortable. I guess it makes sense, she’s as simple as trump is so responds well to flattery like he does.
Wait, are y’all saying that Kate is most relaxed when her only role is to be held up as the paragon of a white woman baby vessel?
She’s probably glad to be out of the house and in a tiara. This is what she thought she would be doing.
It already is on some subreddits. It’s laughable. I don’t think her smiling or not smiling is anything more than what you’re supposed to do and when. It’s like the bare minimum at a state dinner.
Sitting next to Trump and being ogled is karma for how she treated Meghan. You wanna be the onliest princess in the land? Here’s your place. Try not to puke at the table when he soils himself.
But hey, at least she finally has someone to talk wigs with.
“But hey, at least she finally has someone to talk wigs with.”
I SCREAMED!!
Kate loves being the centre of attention from men and her smiles show she was more than fine getting compliments from orange man.
It just shows her desperation, yuck!
@nic919, this is true. When you’re starving for affection and getting none from husband, anything is better than nothing.
I wonder how she deals with his reputed unpleasant odour….?
I wonder if this is the one occasion when she can string more than two words together and speak intelligently. But then again, The Orange Felon is probably asking about Kate’s favorite topic- Herself!
Did he just fart or something in the top photo? Why are Charles and Kate looking like that? And I’m not going to subject to myself to listening to him speak, but isn’t it pretty tacky to be a guest in someone else’s home and talk about how fantastic your house is and how so much better it is? Isn’t that essentially what he’s saying?
I’m not shocked that they put Kate next to him though, he’s not deep. She is surface level attractive, isn’t going to press him on any big issues, and will play to his narcissism. She’s the perfect dinner guest for him. And like I said when the whole thing happened a week or so ago with the little kids in the rain, all it was going to take was a tiara and some staged photos for the press to be fawning all over them again.
I think his bowels let loose at that point. It’s the only empathy I have for him. The way he has to pretend that everyone doesn’t notice.
i don’t know, i kind of think his narcissism makes him think no one notices and he’s pulling it off.
She was glirting with the creep who tweeted about her topless pictures.
Then again she loves attention from men.
But only men who are rich and/or have power. No serfs need to apply.
Glirting? Eheheheheheh…:)
Healthy? Was he told to throw that one in?
Just proves the man never tells the truth..
Well… she’s about as healthy as he is!
So, on top of all of his other health issues, he’s now also going blind…
lol 🤣🤣🤣
Well at least Thump didn’t call Keen “hot”. He’s such an embarrassment and a clueless fraud. I wonder who took away his phone so he didn’t see the video of those pictures that were projected on Windsor Castle?
Of course he didn’t call her “hot”, she’s not a blood relative.
Oof!🥺🥺
LOL!
At least she wore a high-necked gown so he couldn’t stare at her cleavage? But yeah, watching her simper at him at the table and during his speech is gross.
Teach your children of what can happen when a Woman chooses to use the methodologies of a “Pick Me/Mean Girl” to climb to the top of White Supremacy …
You end up getting DESERVEDLY complimented by the WORST creeps on the 🌎 stage 😡
It’s disturbing how true this is. She’ll be the QC, but she doesn’t even want all that pressure. She wants to put on pretty dresses and be slobbered over by twisted old powerful WHITE men and she really does want to have lots of white babies. She should move stateside and join Elon’s harem.
I have lost the last shred of sympathy I will ever feel for this woman ..this was her time to lean into her cancer recovery and say she is too exhausted to show her face ..she did it for months on end ..why not now . No self respect , She has to turn up all tiara and lace looking like a grinning skull , a cross of Miss Havisham and Baba Yaga . Radiant , healthy and beautiful? We always knew Trump was a liar . He sponsored Miss Universe or something for years..and all the wives have been handpicked , healthy and beautiful specimens . Better to have trotted out Zara Philips Tindall who would vibe very well since she also married a lout ..and is easier on the eye than La Middleton
What cleavage? It’s all wasted away.
Now now . . . the felon hasn’t seen natural breasts in decades, if ever, so he might be fascinated.
A lot of liberal Kate fans bending over backwards to excuse her(taking one for the team, diplomatic dressing??) She is a trump fan, her husband is a trump fan. They are right wing. Happiest she’s look in a long time. Seating wise, didn’t she sit in the same spot last time?
There are “liberal” Kate fans? How is that even a thing? I mean, I can see being a young liberal during their courting years who was intrigued by Kate, but now? Seriously? No. No possible.
Oh there are. I’m friends with some of them on royal history groups. Including black gay men who hate Trump but love the monarchy. I don’t get it. They even used to defend Andrew against Virginia Guiffre. Mind boggling.
Kate : someone loves me and will tell me!
Trump : who are you again?
How are the white liberal women who love Kate holding up?
They are struggling over on Instagram. Working hard to justify all of this and remove her complicity in this clown show.
They’re insisting this is diplomacy and that Kate is a good actress.
As I said in the other post, Meryl Streep she is not.
They can’t use diplomacy as an excuse since this is the first time that she has made a point of being more visible, present and excited for a state visit. No other time has she put as much effort or excitement into meeting anyone. As I said elsewhere, this is the happiest she’s ever been besides her wedding day. Her role goes beyond diplomacy, it includes being there for and representing the people and in the 12 or more years that she has been a royal, she has never been this excited for any of the people she has met including children that she claims to care so much about.
I have never seen her genuinely beam and smile as much as she has during this visit. And that says everything.
Hahaha. No one who cases a title for a decade like Kate did is a liberal. The white liberal women who like Kate are deluding themselves to think she is a feminist or a liberal. Her entire life choices demonstrate the opposite.
Did she get stuck behind a massive flower arrangement again or is it just the camera angle when Cankles McTacoTits is speaking?
Must he creep on every women, whether she be his spawn or nyet?
What other purpose do women have?
WHY do I get the impression that Kensington/Buckingham Palace aides offered to “help” with Trump’s speech and that THEY were the ones who put those words in the speech? That phrasing, at least. And only Kate was mentioned with her style, vs the others, especially William?!! Hoo boy. 😀
Calling her healthy was a weird choice, he probably preferred a different h word–hot.
Also, she’s lost so much weight she seems to be developing a touch of the Hapsburg jaw.
Kate was made for this moment. Her vapidity served the royals well. Camilla couldn’t have done it without making some face causing an embarrassing scene. Sophie wouldn’t have been considered royal enough for Trump. Anne would’ve been considered too old for Trump’s looking. Billy Idle’s Trump ass kissing would’ve pissed off the British public and Trump haters abroad this hurting the monarchy even more.
So a mumbling and smiling Kate was the safest bet. Two baby brained idiots entertaining each other.
LMAO…Look her lapping up the attention from a sexual deviant like a thirsty dog.
She gets no attention from her husband unless it’s the occasional sneer and pillow thrown at her, so getting attention from any man must be great for her. Don’t forget how she would practically hump Harry’s leg because he showed her respect and kindness when no one else did.
The maga’s have their British maga princesses now.
Notice how DT made himself the focus. He walked in front of Charles alongside the British soldier during that procession on purpose. He left Charles in the dust and there was nothing anyone could do about it. They all got what they deserved and I love that for them.
How awful it must be to have to sit next to someone with a poopy diaper at dinner. How did Kate not wretch having to sit next to him?
Keen loves flattery and being center stage.
It wasn’t a problem for her because his inner stench matches hers, her husbands and in laws. That’s why they have made a point of catering more to him than any other diplomat or politician who visits them. That’s why when her fans say this is only for diplomacy it isn’t an adequate excuse because she has never ever done this for any other visiting country. She/they didn’t even do this when the Biden’s or Obama’s visited. This is the happiest she’s ever been besides when she finally trapped (married) the prince she stalked for a decade. That’s why this gold adorned dress that looks like a wedding dress was perfect for this state dinner with Trump. He loves over sexualizing women (her and her late MIL being two examples) and making everything gaudy by adding gold to it.
Nasty but I doubt she was eating so it wouldn’t hurt her appetite
I was about to type the same thing, Sarah CS.
She probably pushed around a lettuce leaf on her plate for half an hour, said “yum yum!!” Finished her glass of wine and wandered off to sip champagne with Melania and bitch about their husbands.
She wasn’t going to eat anyway.
Rupert Murdoch was at this state dinner. I am very glad that Harry and Meghan escaped this environment.
Now that is surprising because Thump and Murdoch are on the outs now.
That is interesting, trump just sued the NYT for billions.
He’s suing the Wall Street journal too and that’s the one Murdoch owns. Murdoch was always an anti monarchist in earlier years. Such a flip flopper.
I have never seen Kate look so animated and hapy at a State Dinner. All it took was being seated next to a sexual offender who showered her with compliments. She was practically giddy!! He called her beautiful more than once and that is all that matters to her. I doesn’t matter what kind of person it is that compliments her, only that she gets compliments. She is such a sad, empty person.
When Piers Morgan revealed she was concerned about Archie’s skin colour, it should have been confirmation that she is that racist woman who made life difficult for Meghan. I have compared her to a slave plantation owners wife because she is the modern version of that, in all its racist hateful glory. This is kate and she’s always been willing to be part of the white royal family that claims to have superior bloodlines over the rest of the country.
Kate’s yacht girl days really come in handy for stuff like this. She has no issue with dirty old men fawning over her. Plus I bet they talked about how much they hate Meghan.
I wonder how Melania feels having her husband fawn over some other woman right in front of her? I guess she doesn’t care anymore because he’s always posting online about women being “hot”. How the hell did we get here?
Pretty sure that this was a paid appearance for Melania, so she doesn’t care. She knows her husband better than anyone. Besides, she’s broadcasting how she feels through what she’s worn during this trip! Her clothes choices have been the centre of attention. And not in a good way.
Melania & the Felon are just play-acting married at this point. It’s performance. They don’t live together, and they were provide separate rooms at Windsor Castle. So I can’t imagine Melania being fazed by his creepy behaviour with Kate. She’s seen it all before!
They all look like they’re having *such* a good time.
Any normal woman might be thinking “I gave up my whole life for THIS?”
meanwhile Meghan posts an image of herself in sunny California, living her best life with her hot husband and happy kids. the two images speak for themselves.
I’m sorry, I couldn’t pay attention to any of it because the size of Kate’s arms is alarming here. That dress is poorly fitted at the top, it’s weirdly loose, and if the camera adds weight her arms must be invisible in person. Truly, I have nothing else to say, other than she needs help. This is not healthy.
I noticed her arms too. Good lord. Very concerning.
Her arms look like pipe cleaners.
This lady is seriously ill and the fact that the liar in chief called her healthy confirms it. It’s almost like they’re trying to add weight with this dress overlay. She is so painfully thin it’s alarming. And the abundant faux hair makes it worse. She needs a wellness check stat l
I wish he had said that he and Melania really enjoyed her Summer video.
But truly people are going to cherry pick an image that makes her look uncomfortable as proof she has sense and morals. Sigh.
Why was Tiffany and her husband there?!
Probably because Ivanka and Jared want nothing to do with this a second time around. Tiffany must be thrilled because she’s usually ignored!
Haha 😀
🤷♀️ Maybe she didn’t get to go the first time? The others already showed themselves to be absolute clods at the last visit, so we didn’t need more of that. I noticed for the usual ‘let’s visit the archives & we’ll show you the stuff we stole from you’ was only attended by C&C, and D&M, that’s it. The last time all of both families were included. They really pared down this trip even though they’re pretending it’s bigger & better than ever. 🙄
Putting the royal racists on either side of Trump was perfect, really.
Birds of a feather.
It already looked like a very weird seating arrangement but your comment makes perfect sense for why these three are seated next to each other so prominently and why the media focus is so heavily on them and not the queen 😬 consort, heir or first 😬 lady.
Most of the pictures I saw, you couldn’t see Kate because she was behind a huge flower arrangement! I wonder if she ate anything?
I didn’t like her hair at all and find it most unbecoming for a state dinner, hanging down her shoulders like a seven-year-old girl, and a tiara jammed on top. I didn’t care for the pieces of hair in front of the tiara either.
Are there any psychologists on CB that could explain why a woman in her 40s would hang onto such a childish hairstyle? It’s not that I disapprove of longer hair for older women, I don’t. I have several acquaintances with hair below their shoulders but it looks healthy and clean and not like a wig. They also tailor it to the occasion.
I find myself wondering if she’s in such a bad way mentally that she clings to a childhood memory when perhaps people said you have lovely hair it’s so long and beautiful, so she goes back to that to feel better about herself?
IIRC she had dark, wavy, shoulder length hair either when she was pregnant with Louis, or after he was born. It looked good on her.
She devoted her whole life, self, self respect to becoming a Princess. And her idea of being a princess wasnt about real Royals and what they actually are and do, it was more about Disney, fairytales, and little girl fantasies. Hence she has to have Disney Princess hair.
Cairidh–ITA.
“So radiant, so healthy and so beautiful.”
— Oh, noes! You’re messing with her cancer-stricken-out-of-commission mojo!
Photos of this dinner was on the TL yesterday, but didn’t really click them, it was just there when scrolling through the feed. I don’t think I saw Trumps comments about her on my TL(only here). I don’t think she’s buzzy enough for the mainstream to look twice(except her blonde wig a week ago, and that prob wasn’t the reaction they expected 😀).
Btw “copy-paste everything from Macron’s state banquet” I was thinking the same lol..
I saw a picture of him on X last night where he is clearly checking out Kate’s chest as she was about to sit down. So crude.
Then again, Ahly Yahs doesn’t seem to care that Trump is an alleged PDFile.
She doesn’t have any “chest” to speak of. Maybe Trump was looking for it but it’s wasted away.
True! Apparently Pegs is on the side of “more than a handful is a waste” anyway 😄https://www.celebitchy.com/61108/kate_middletons_dodgy_uncle_tells_all_hookers_blow_a_royal_engagement/
Argghhh!!! Marco Rubio was there, too??? Why???? Also, trump just read whatever was written for him & it’s clear to me that he didn’t review the document before reading it.
Only Kate is foolish enough not to recognize pity praise when she hears it, especially coming from a patronizing reprobate like Trump. That was about his ego, not your beauty, health, or radiance. Bless your heart.