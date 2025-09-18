Donald Trump: ‘Princess Catherine. So radiant, so healthy and so beautiful’

These are photos from the state banquet at Windsor Castle last night. They copy-pasted almost everything from the Macrons’ state banquet a few months back, including the seating arrangements for King Charles, Queen Camilla and the Princess of Wales. Charles and Kate were on either side of Donald Trump, while Melania Trump, Camilla and Prince William were seated on the opposite side. Kate really drew the short straw here – Trump was gawking at her the whole night. Creepy.

One interesting note about the staging: on Kate’s other side was not some seasoned American diplomat or titan of industry. Kate was sandwiched in between Trump and Michael Boulos, aka Tiffany Trump’s husband. Trump’s son-in-law got a place of honor beside the Princess of Wales? You cannot make this up. Kate also had to walk with Boulos for the “procession” to the banquet.

King Charles and Donald Trump also gave speeches at the banquet, which is normal for these kinds of dinners. Everyone at Downing Street held their collective breath to hear what Trump had to say. They were shocked when he didn’t blast his enemies or rant about immigrants. Trump kept it faux-gracious. He even name-checked William and Kate, saying: “Melania and I are delighted to visit with Prince William and to see Her Royal Highness, Princess Catherine. So radiant, so healthy and so beautiful.” Kate looked up at him and smiled.

US President Donald Trump addresses Princess Catherine during his speech at the State Banquet. 'To see Her Royal Highness…so radiant and so healthy, so beautiful. It's really a great honour," he says.https://t.co/BZQL3RNxAP 📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/LatGp43Kcu — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 17, 2025

Trump at the state dinner: We had a very sick country one year ago. Today we're the hottest country anywhere in the world. In fact nobody is even questioning it. Is there a greater embarrassment to America than Donald Trump? pic.twitter.com/PHK7AVCbGC — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) September 17, 2025