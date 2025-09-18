Princess Kate & Melania Trump’s Scouts event featured terrible fashion & honey

Earlier today, King Charles and Camilla did a formal “goodbye” to Donald and Melania Trump. Camilla and Melania had their own separate event where Cam showed Mel some stuff from the Windsor library and archives. Then the group of four did their goodbye portraits, and Droopyface Don’s right hand was once again spackled with off-color makeup. Don went off for meetings with Keir Starmer while Melania stayed behind for her event with the Princess of Wales. It’s endlessly amusing to me that Kate was given more responsibility than her husband for this state visit!! Anyway, Kate and Mel met with a Scouts troop in Frogmore Gardens. It apparently went well:

In a historic first, Kate Middleton stepped out on her own without other senior members of the royal family to host first lady Melania Trump for a joint outing. After Melania toured Queen Mary’s Dolls’ House and the Royal Library at Windsor Castle with Queen Camilla, the first lady joined the Princess of Wales, 43, in Frogmore Gardens. There, they met Chief Scout, Dwayne Fields, and members of the Scouts’ Squirrels program who were learning about nature to achieve their “Go Wild” badge. The women joined a group of 4- to 6-year-olds as the children created artwork. At one table, children pressed inked leaves onto paper, adding illustrations. “This is beautiful!” the first lady, 55, said as she joined in, filling in a bear outline with a brown marker and adding a sun and grass with yellow and green markers, guided by the children. Princess Kate sat on the grass nearby, speaking with the children about their art. A small girl took Trump’s hand and led her to another table, where the children were building “bug hotels” from cardboard and tubes. “Show me how, what I should do,” Trump said. When asked her favorite bug, she replied: “A ladybug.” Princess Kate and the first lady also joined the children in a lively game with a parachute full of balls, laughing as the kids scrambled underneath to push them out. Kate arranged a special packed lunch for the children, featuring sandwiches made with honey from her Norfolk home at Anmer Hall. Trump contributed her own sweet touch, gifting each child a jar of White House honey.

[From People]

“In a historic first” – they’re just openly lying, because they don’t want to remind everyone of Kate’s 2022 event with Dr. Jill Biden, when Kate made an ass out of herself in like ten different ways. It’s also sad to consider that Kate is a 43-year-old princess who has been in the Firm for fourteen-plus years, and she’s only done “solo events” with first ladies twice in that time.

As for the fashion… Melania looks like she’s doing a “safari” photoshoot for catalogue (not a magazine). Kate looked INSANE. The boots with the skirt with the pussybow blouse with the cropped jacket?? Man, Natasha Archer really was keeping Kate from her worst instincts. Kate absolutely needs to invest in a real stylist, because there’s no reason for her to walk out of the house looking like this.

