Princess Kate & Melania Trump’s Scouts event featured terrible fashion & honey

Earlier today, King Charles and Camilla did a formal “goodbye” to Donald and Melania Trump. Camilla and Melania had their own separate event where Cam showed Mel some stuff from the Windsor library and archives. Then the group of four did their goodbye portraits, and Droopyface Don’s right hand was once again spackled with off-color makeup. Don went off for meetings with Keir Starmer while Melania stayed behind for her event with the Princess of Wales. It’s endlessly amusing to me that Kate was given more responsibility than her husband for this state visit!! Anyway, Kate and Mel met with a Scouts troop in Frogmore Gardens. It apparently went well:
In a historic first, Kate Middleton stepped out on her own without other senior members of the royal family to host first lady Melania Trump for a joint outing.
After Melania toured Queen Mary’s Dolls’ House and the Royal Library at Windsor Castle with Queen Camilla, the first lady joined the Princess of Wales, 43, in Frogmore Gardens. There, they met Chief Scout, Dwayne Fields, and members of the Scouts’ Squirrels program who were learning about nature to achieve their “Go Wild” badge. The women joined a group of 4- to 6-year-olds as the children created artwork. At one table, children pressed inked leaves onto paper, adding illustrations.
“This is beautiful!” the first lady, 55, said as she joined in, filling in a bear outline with a brown marker and adding a sun and grass with yellow and green markers, guided by the children.
Princess Kate sat on the grass nearby, speaking with the children about their art. A small girl took Trump’s hand and led her to another table, where the children were building “bug hotels” from cardboard and tubes.
“Show me how, what I should do,” Trump said. When asked her favorite bug, she replied: “A ladybug.”
Princess Kate and the first lady also joined the children in a lively game with a parachute full of balls, laughing as the kids scrambled underneath to push them out. Kate arranged a special packed lunch for the children, featuring sandwiches made with honey from her Norfolk home at Anmer Hall. Trump contributed her own sweet touch, gifting each child a jar of White House honey.
“In a historic first” – they’re just openly lying, because they don’t want to remind everyone of Kate’s 2022 event with Dr. Jill Biden, when Kate made an ass out of herself in like ten different ways. It’s also sad to consider that Kate is a 43-year-old princess who has been in the Firm for fourteen-plus years, and she’s only done “solo events” with first ladies twice in that time.
As for the fashion… Melania looks like she’s doing a “safari” photoshoot for catalogue (not a magazine). Kate looked INSANE. The boots with the skirt with the pussybow blouse with the cropped jacket?? Man, Natasha Archer really was keeping Kate from her worst instincts. Kate absolutely needs to invest in a real stylist, because there’s no reason for her to walk out of the house looking like this.
The Princess of Wales (left) and First Lady Melania Trump in Frogmore Gardens in Windsor, Berkshire, on day two of US President Donald Trump's second state visit to the UK.
The Princess of Wales (left) and First Lady Melania Trump in Frogmore Gardens in Windsor, Berkshire, on day two of US President Donald Trump's second state visit to the UK.
The Princess of Wales (left) and First Lady Melania Trump meet members of the Scouts' Squirrels programme in Frogmore Gardens in Windsor, Berkshire, on day two of US President Donald Trump's second state visit to the UK. The princess and the US first lady joined 20 Squirrel Scouts taking part in nature activities on the Windsor Castle estate to earn their Go Wild badges.
The Princess of Wales (left) and First Lady Melania Trump after meeting members of the Scouts' Squirrels programme in Frogmore Gardens in Windsor, Berkshire, on day two of US President Donald Trump's second state visit to the UK. The princess and the US first lady joined 20 Squirrel Scouts taking part in nature activities on the Windsor Castle estate to earn their Go Wild badges.
The Princess of Wales (left) and First Lady Melania Trump meet members of the Scouts' Squirrels programme in Frogmore Gardens in Windsor, Berkshire, on day two of US President Donald Trump's second state visit to the UK. The princess and the US first lady joined 20 Squirrel Scouts taking part in nature activities on the Windsor Castle estate to earn their Go Wild badges.
Keen should have worn her hair up.
Good dog she looks like she is wearing a tarp.
Is she wearing the dress or is the dress wearing her?
No she shouldn’t be wearing her hair up, she’s just missing her boy cap. lol This looks is trad country english, where kate thinks she does better. This is closest to who she thinks she really is. The outfit is more complex and feels like she put this together. It’s usually more simple.
I think Melania looks pretty good, but that might just be in comparison to Kate. What in the world? Like she did a dumpster dive in the dark.
Compared to what Kate is wearing, it feels fresher. At least she’s in pants. I’m baffled by what Kate’s wearing. What era is that? I’m assuming t’s supposed to look old and antiquated right?
The whole outfit, including the boots, is straight out of the 70’s – so, eBay would say it’s vintage. But it looks vintage like an old photo, not like a modern styling.
It pains me to say this…but I think Melania looks fine. And wow! Does she look younger than Kate! Are we sure this is the real First Lady? She looks nothing like the severe sour faced woman I’m used to seeing!
Melania’s long hair looks so much better than Kaze’s doll hair. Even if Mel has extensions, the cut and color looks strikingly better quality than Kate’s.
I thought both of their hair extensions looked cheap and poorly styled. I guess add-ins are easier to maintain than a weave, but they are just so obvious.
I agree. I am not a fan of Melania in any way, but her outfit is more suitable to young kids outdoors. And while her hair is loose it doesn’t look like a dry rats nest blowing away in that wind. She also has flats on which again is smart when dealing with small children. And while I know she has had work done, she looks younger than kate, who is more than a decade younger.
Kate looks like some spaced out escaped undergrad who studied art in the 1980s and just showed up in the present.
I think Kate’s outfit is actually kinda giving bad Princess Anne cosplay? That WOULD be a very Kate way to refute the “lazy” accusations: just dress like the hardest-working royal and hope that people will accidentally attribute Anne’s engagements to her instead. So much easier than putting in the effort to improve her own character!
Hahahahahah Nic919 too funny! I was just thinking that I don’t actually hate Kate’s outfit, but then you nailed it — undergrad who studied art in the 1980s !!!
I
Other than grifting, Melania spends all her time on self care and fashion (for better or for worse). It absolutely shows. She looks fit and like she has quality plastic surgery and dermatologist work. Probably eats well too. Kate has the time and resources to do the same and in her position I would. I don’t know why she doesn’t
Honestly, if Kate won’t look to other princesses/queens for outfit inspiration, she could look to Melania. The woman is awful and she has worn some ugly ass things, and dont get me started on the “I dont really care do you” coat – but generally speaking her style is age and occasion appropriate. Her pants here and the flats are much more sensible than whatever the hell it is Kate’s wearing.
and I feel dirty and gross for saying that but….these pictures do not lie.
This is just an awful awful look from Kate.
Really, Melania looks like a modern woman. Kate looks like the cover of McCall’s Pattern magazine from the 1970’s. Where did she even find that outfit?
Melania looks miles better than Kate. Of course, the bar is on the floor.
Look Kate, you CAN wear chic flats to an event. Maybe Kate can hire one of Melania’s stylists.
Technically Kate has worn flats before. She just didn’t for this event.
Well sure, even a broken clock is right twice a day.
Kate had to wear high heels so she could be taller than Melania. Kate always has to be the thinnest and tallest woman in the room. She needs therapy, but of course that will never happen.
This is amongst the best I’ve seen Melania look. She looks relaxed but appropriate. Her loose hair works with the vibe, unlike Kate’s. And she actually looks happy and smiling. Probably because she’s nowhere near Trump.
She looks relaxed and her outfit is appropriate for the event.
I can’t believe I’m saying this about Melania
I’ve seen loads of photos from this event. Kate’s face is always so oddly pulled. Like she’s controlled by a robot. Melania looks happy, tho. She never smiles like this for Donald. She has many faults, but she does seem to enjoy meeting children.
It sounds like the kids were delighted to be with Melania, too (at least based on this report), much more so than with Kate. Kids are never drawn to Kate, they always look uncomfortable or as if they’re waiting for this strange human to go away….
They both shine their best when interacting with children. I don5 mind melania’s outfit– was one of the best of the outfits she wore imo.
Umm…the rain photos from 2 weeks ago would suggest that they both do not shine their best with children. Kate actually does better with older crowds.
I would go a little further and say that the kids behind a chain linked fence and the children where they were asking about Harry and Meghan and she abruptly rolled her eyes and said “What else?” are just a small number of times where she shows to not do well with children.
The outfit is wearing Kate and not the other way around.
Truly. That skirt highlights how emaciated she is.
It’s ironic, because they piled clothes on her hoping to hide it. She truly is wasting away and the media is acting very emperor’s new clothes about it.
I feel like they both looked at their closets and went “Scouts. They wear brown, right?”
Theme dressing. And Kate had to throw in a pussy bow because she keeps having to remind everyone about Diana.
For someone who loves the outdoors and nature so so so much – you would think she would know how to dress appropriately to be in a garden around small children.
Darker colored pants. Dirt is real, not a myth. A sweater of some kind – nothing thin, sheer or cashmere. Think basic and warm and comfortable. Great chance to highlight Irish or Scottish wool and sweater making techniques- knitting, crochet, patterns etc.
If you must – a collared shirt underneath.
Basic leather boots – don’t even have to be hiking boots. Just flat boots with some tread so you don’t slip on wet grass. Or heck – cute sneakers. It’s a meeting with small children outside. You can look like you are dressed to keep up with them even if you don’t intend to.
Former (well, on hiatus) 1st/2nd grade teacher here, and we would joke that you could always tell which kids had nannies, because when their actual moms came to help out in class or chaperone field trips, they’d be dressed pretty much like Kate here. Skirts/dresses, overly long or fussy outerwear, high heels (sometimes even in SUEDE!), loose hair. I don’t think I ever saw one wearing a full suite of heirloom diamonds and pearls to do the school run, though.
Melania is a tall woman, 5ft11 inches, yet Kate photographs much taller. What’s up with that?
Either she exaggerates her height, like Donald does, or she has lost height over the years. It happens.
Kate’s wearing heels while Melania’s wearing sensible flats. I mean, at least Kate made a concession by choosing block heels intead of her usual stilettos. But really?
Kate is wearing heels and Melania is wearing flats.
Some of the photos have Melania a distance behind Kate but on video you can see that Melania is still roughly the same height even with Kate having heels on her boots.
she’s 5″11 like Donald is 6’3
for reference. Obama is 6’1 and Bill Clinton is 6’2. both are taller than Donald
@maisie – Trump was 6’3″ I met him years ago and he was literally a foot taller than me. But people shrink with age
He listed his height as 6’2 when he was much younger. The added height is to place himself higher on the list for presidential records. But as president he was already about 6 feet and that’s it.
Standing next to Obama he was shorter than him by then in 2016 and his racist ego can’t handle that.
Mel actually looks really good for her age. But I didn’t like the jacket. Why does katie keep doing that open mouth smile……its very unattractive. She’s not a 10 year old… Close your mouth. And….she can’t dress for shit. And I see they found a black person for a photo opp😒
He is the chief scout. I did wonder if they arranged something with the Scouts to prove that Kate isn’t racist.
She did an event with him and the scouts last year. I think it was one where they made a video but then released it at a later time to fill in a whole of vacation time or something. The funny part to me is how all of this has been sequestered to Windsor. A carriage ride for no crowds. Shipping scouts into Windsor to color pictures. Artificial.
@Jais, yeah, in the Fail’s pictures, you can see Frogmore about 50 ft in the distance. It’s not like they did a short hike in the woods or something. Sitting on Windsor’s carefully-groomed lawn isn’t exactly getting back to nature.
Considering the Rose Garden was paved over for a Cheesecake Factory patio, it’s technically still more nature than the WH has right now. But yes, the carefully-groomed lawn is not the same as hiking through nature or the woods. I’m guessing it’s security to keep it all contained.
Wow, you know that hilarious thing where the press can literally never directly transcribe a full sentence from Kate given her stilted, incoherent talking points? Seemingly not an issue for Melania. Even the multiple engagements when we see kids blatantly ignoring Kate, Melania clearly engaging that little girl in conversation.
Imagine Melania Fucking Trump coming across as more sweet and maternal than you when you have had the entire weight of the British press trying to paint that as your identity for over a decade.
Kate was relatively fashionable in her 20s correct? I mean she wore on trend stuff even if she was copying other girls that William liked, it was still clothes that other early to mid 20s young women would wear, right? I don’t get her style now. I can’t assign it to a particular age range, aesthetic taste, or even designer. It just all looks terrible to me.
Melania is giving me strong Ann Taylor or Lands’ End mid-90s with that outfit. But for a woman in her mid fifties it fits. That was/is their intended aesthetic.
As for the event itself, I hope it was entertaining for the kids. Kate should not still be having any firsts in her role as a working royal. She’s been a senior royal the entire time she’s been married, and when she married the heir the monarch was in her 80s. They should have been doing stuff like this for decades.
I doubt that sitting on a cold wet lawn drawing pictures was interesting for those kids tbh. I don’t think children that young know or care who Kate and Melania are!
I went looking for pictures of Kate with the kids, and even the Fail’s dozens of Kate-kid pictures are all TERRIBLE, with 1-2 exceptions, and around the parachute when she’s with adults. Either Kate is grimacing, or she’s making weird and unpleasant expressions or–it looks like–she’s straight-up yelling at the kids. What on earth is going on there?
Melania seems much more natural with the kids, who would have thunk it? Anyway, my kid’s kindergarten was visited by the veep’s wife. At the end of the day, I asked him how he went, and he said, “Some lady came and read to us.” So the kids didn’t give two effs, but I hope they had fun.
Kate was wearing super low rise jeans in her 20s and was following fashion more than setting a trend. But she sort of fit in.
Here she looks like Sloane ranger’s version of boho chic.
Yeah in her 20s she was just kind of basic in her fashion – most of her clothes from then are things I would have worn at the same time, lol. Nothing cutting edge but fashionable enough and basic. and nothing is wrong with that! (I’m so basic in how I dress lmao.)
If Kate stuck to “fashionable enough and basic” I think she would be a lot better off bc this is an awful awful look. I said that above but its worth repeating lol.
Apparently Kate’s wearing a scarf from one of the textile mills she visited last week not a pussybow blouse. Terrible outfit. She just can’t dress herself.
Okay, well that’s actually nice. It would’ve had been nicer if it was styled to look more appealing. Maybe this is an aristo look that I’m just not getting.
Maybe it’s a “subtle nod” to how the Scouts wear their scarves?
But those 3- or 4-inch block heels are killing me. Just wear sensible flats, like Melania.
I thought it looked like a scarf, styling it in a big bow is certainly a choice
I love Kate’s jacket. It looks corduroy??
I like the jacket as well but not with that skirt.
The Jace key and scarf (tied differently or in a more contrasting color) could’ve been cute if she’d worn pants like Melania’s and flats or her supergas.
It’s suede.
Just as an aside, Queen Mary’s Dolls House is freaking a-maze-ing. Well worth a trip to Windsor on its own. It has a library of tiny books hand written by the authors. It has running freaking water and two pianos that can be played!
I’ll second this – I’ve been to see it a couple of times and it’s just astonishing. I love the teeny tiny Sherlock Holmes story that was written specially for the library and how all the textiles were specially woven to scale.
It really is. Raised a ton of money for charity when it was first exhibited too. If anyone likes big ornate dollhouses, visit silent film star Grace Moore’s at the Griffin museum in Chicago. Photos don’t do it justice.
Not sure what look Kate was going for here. Frumpy boarding school headmistress from the ‘50s maybe? Melania looks okay, much better than that horrible suit she wore getting off Marine 1 yesterday.
Im not a Wills fan, but I think he asked not to have more events with Trump because he doesn’t like him or what he stands for
Oh please. William is on punishment for being an ass about Harry and not doing his job. He and Charles are feuding. That’s why he’s been blocked and his wife is front and center. He’s the heir to the throne but doesn’t want to do his responsibilities. Otherwise, if William had any principles, he wouldn’t have wanted that photo op with Thump at the pope’s funeral.
Is that even within his power? Isn’t he more or less supposed to do what the government tells him to? The king and the prince have no real power. They perform their act in exchange for luxury. And if Starmer thought William is needed for diplomatic reasons (because Trump seems to like William), he would have been ordered to go and he wouldn’t get much say. Nah, this wasn’t William’s choice.
Please. He loves what trump stands for.
I recall when William couldn’t wait to take a picture with Trump on one of his visits. It was embarrassing.
Am I sick? Because I think Mel looks great this trip. I mean, the fashion isn’t great, but it never is. But Melania seems to have a little spark. Maybe I’m imagining it. But I’ve really enjoyed Melania this week. I mean, as much as you can enjoy a fascist Trump.
Kate looks insane. I can’t accessorize either. I usually end up looking boring. That’s better than…whatever this is.
If Melania was a better person, it would interesting. But she’s not. She’s all good with everything Trump is doing. I’m so freaked the f-ck out about everything that is going on. But her fashion choices have been absolutely cracking me up, the hat that covered her face and the yellow dress at the state dinner. I still laugh about her murder trees at the WH. I don’t think she’s being intentionally funny? It just ends up being funny. And I laugh about it, yeah. Bc what else can I do in the midst of this current hellscape.
The fakakta wig!! It gets worse and worse. She’s not even brushing it before she plops it on. And that outfit is crazy.
All of her crazy fashion decisions started making some sense to me when I realized she’s just trying to mask how skeletal she is. Even the dress from dinner last night was fabric over fabric and I think the over the top hair/wig is to distract from it as well. I saw a photo of the back of her dress last night and it looked like her head is wider than her waist.
At least, that’s the only thing I can think of that’s a rational explanation for this outfit?
Isn’t the goal to look extremely thin, though? I’m sorry if this comes off as insensitive, and someone please feel free to correct me. Otherwise, if she’s trying to mask her body, then maybe she really does have something like Crohn’s.
“Hiding their body from themselves” is a what I believe as well. Eons ago at university , party pictures were taken with a Polaroid camera, and a fellow student had a meltdown. “Eek. That can’t be me. I’m so fat” . This very slender girl stopped going to the dining hall and started wearing layers of oversized clothes . (She later dropped out).)
I went looking for pictures of Kate on the grass with the kids, and even the Fail’s dozens of Kate-kid pictures are all TERRIBLE. With 1-2 exceptions, also around the parachute. Otherwise, there’s a reason nobody is publishing pics of Kate on the grass, because — what is happening here? Either Kate is grimacing, or she’s making weird and unpleasant expressions, or she appears to be straight-up yelling at the kids.
Also in the Fail’s pictures, you can see that Frogmore is about 50 feet behind these nature activities. Hey Kate, coloring in coloring-book animals on Windsor’s manicured lawns is not the same as getting into nature.
And does anyone else get the ick by Kate and Melania both bringing their “own” honey? Did Kate personally make the honey, or those sandwiches? Will the Fail do a special piece about how Kate personally tends her bees?
The honey thing was just weird. Who suggested it & why?
Mel is dressed appropriately.
Kate…good Lord!
Leaving Trump out of the picture and speaking of Melania as her own person ..I rather like her. She isnt just a pretty face ..she has a degree in design and I think didnt complete an engineering degree, speaks a few European languages, maybe not fluently, but she can get by . Plus the little I have seen on programmes with her son , I like that they speak Slovenia , with her parents too . She is a very involved mum and her charities are mostly to do with children. Not a paper cut out like darling Kate . She is a full twelve years older than Kate but looks fresh faced and healthy ..with or without help , who cares. Kate has access to every cosmetic aid or surgery too but looks like something the cat dragged in. What on earth has Kate ever done with her art history background ..she seems a total illiterate . Melania has had health scares too but she looks lovely..was a model as well so has always been beautifully dressed . Much as Trump is ghastly , his three wives have had class .
There is nothing classy about Melania Trump. She posed in the nude covered with diamonds (I’m not a prude, but imagine if Michelle Obama had done anything close to that) … she plagiarized Michelle O’s convention speech … she pushed the birther lie about Barack Obama … she is as much of a racist as her husband.
Give me a break.
Yep. I think the difference here is that she’s not dressing up like an antiquated doll so in contrast to Kate it comes across better. And some of her choices have made me laugh. But that doesn’t change many of the things that we know about her…which is all very messed up.
Melania is the perfect wife for Thump, she’s tasteless, self absorbed, she’s not even phoning it in during this term. I believe it that she told Camilla that she doesn’t want to go back. And whoo hoo that she’s an “involved mom” too bad she doesn’t give a damn about anyone else’s kids. Otherwise how could she stay married to Thump?
Um, what?
She is also a raging, blatant racist, just like her husband, so she gets no passes from me. But yes, she did dress appropriately for this occasion, and Kate did not.
Sorry to burst your bubble, but Melania has no degree from a university. And she doesn’t speak multiple languages, heck, she still doesn’t speak good English! Her knowledge in languages was tested in France and Italy, she is not even on tourist level. Of course she spoke Slovenian with her parents, they didn’t speak English either.
She also is fully behind the Felon’s politics, starting with the birth certificate of Obama, over her “I don’t care” jacket when visiting children in cages. She is not better than him.
For this outing with Kate she looked good, she apparently likes children (which are not immigrants). Her outfit yesterday? Cosplaying as a lamp? The yellow “look at me” dress which was appropriate for a garden party at Mar a Lago, not a state banquet.
Agree that Melania does not have a degree and her supposed language skills are very suspect.
But I do believe she is intelligent. I remember seeing a list of her classes for her first year in university. It was very clear that she had taken math and science classes throughout high school to have been accepted at that university and to be prepared for those types of classes. I’m an engineer and Melania had a full course load of difficult subjects. And of course, she seems to have been very successful at getting exactly what she wants out of Donald Trump. Not an easy task.
Class??? Marla confronting Ivana on the ski slopes during a trump family vacation was hardly classy. And have we ever, ever, seen proof of Melania’s ‘design degree’?? I thought they told us it was architecture. And, model, so always beautifully dressed? Melania modeled without clothes, that’s what she knows & is comfortable with.
Sure she dresses better than Kate, but that’s not hard to do. I swear, even Camilla does (on occasion).
I hope that poor child was immediately disinfected.
Now that’s a comment I can get behind. Well done.
Kate looks like Joey when he wears all of Chandler’s clothes at once
Kate’s outfit reminds me of Maria von Trapp’s outfit when she left the convent, which, as the movie quips, was scrounged by the nuns from the clothing the poor didn’t want.
Who scrounged the stuff Kate is wearing?
I think Kate felt intimidated & went overboard with her outfit. I’ve seen her years ago wearing a nice khaki jacket, pants & riding boots, which I think would have looked good here for an outdoor event.
Melania looks much more polished and pulled together than Kate. She’s dressed better and the hair is waybetter, she plagiarizes better. I think her hair color is Kate’s inspiration. Lets see if princess starts wearing an I don’t care jacket.
Melania’s fit recalls Cheryl Tiegs for Sears in the 1980s to me. But her hair and makeup are great and she appears to be genuinely enjoying interacting with the kids. She should have married a younger guy and had some more herself. Kate looks comical, like a caricature of of Mary Poppins or something.
Melania’s heart is in the right place, but the white pants and ballet flats don’t seem appropriate for a nature hike to me. Do commend her for not wearing heels though. Kate is clearly cosplaying a tree.
Melania’s outfit looks like princess Kate cosplay to me, but i think her pants are khaki (not white) and they are doing crafts in a palace garden not hiking in the woods.
Kate’s outfit is pure Sloan(e?) Ranger/Diana circa 1979-1981 cosplay. I love her bonkers terrible clothing because her outfits are always bonkers and terrible in part because she’s always wearing a costume. I don’t think she knows who she is or what she wants or what she exists for and it’s not as if she has some undying desire to make a difference anywhere so she just floats doing that which she is absolutely commanded to do, working out, going on vacation and showing up in an attempt to show up Harry and Meghan. That’s it. That’s all she’s got.
Calling it costume fits. That’s why I’m also like what era is being referenced here.
It’s not a pussybow blouse. It’s a sweater and a silk scarf!
That was a decision…
I watched the clips of this on the Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram, it looked cute until – the main thing I noticed (on the official Wales Instagram video for this event no less) is the Princess of Wales holding a small child’s hand and yanking her hand away to put her hair behind her ear with the poor kid’s hand in mid-air.
… when Melania makes you look bad …
If they switched jackets the colors would have worked.
I am no fan of Melania but yikes, those pictures of her smiling and holding hands with children … we haven’t seen her show happiness like that since she was kissing Trudeau on the cheek.
Not that I want to give Melania any kudos but she wore the better outfit here. Pants and flats to interact with kids outside which makes sense. I like her jacket too. She looks genuinely happy to be outside with the kids, a small break from what I imagine is a pretty miserable life living with Trump and back to the White House, a place she probably never thought she’d have to endure again.
I don’t think Kate’s outfit is as terrible as everyone’s making it out to be. Not appropriate for the event and rather trying to cosplay Queen Elizabeth on vacation in Scotland (or maybe Princess Anne)/posh British person in the country. But the scarf/pussy blouse bow, whatever it is? It’s got to go. And omg her hair. She is definitely wearing extensions and they are overwhelming her. I never thought I’d say her hair is too long but it is TOO long.
my problem with both these women is nothing to do with the fashion, but the fascism.
god help us all
Anyone remember how accomplished Diana was after the same period of years, and much younger?
Melania always looks so happy at events without her husband. She is looser and freer and the smiles seem real. She also seems to genuinely like children (I suspect she would have had more if Trump, who famously doesn’t, had permitted it) which is such a stark contrast to Kate’s discomfort and disrespect (as when she showed no concern and refused to share her umbrella in the rain with the children near her) of them.
Unfortunately, that’s all I got for Melania. The nicest thing I can say, given everything else. But I do think that much is true.
I’m no Melania fan but for real, Melania looks younger and fresher than Kate. Maybe Kate should start copying Melania’s hair and clothes.
Some UK media is reporting they were at Harry and Meghan’s former home. Is it true? I know there’s Frogmore cottage v Frogmore House.
Kate looks like my 1 st grade teacher on picture day. That was in the mid eighties. Melanie looks like a normal, put together person.
Based on photos alone: Kate’s an idiot, Melania is closer to appropriately dressed. Hope the kids had fun. Now back up to read.
These two have a lot in common, amirite?
Kate looks like my 1 st grade teacher on picture day. That was in the mid eighties. Melanie looks like a normal, put together person. All Kate had to do was wear some nice, dark denim wide legged trousers and cute flats/tennies, and instantly she’d look modern, appropriate, and the weight loss would be concealed more effectively
They gave Kate more responsibility because they don’t want William in too many pictures with Trump. A greeting at the airport could be seen as diplomacy, but photos of William and Trump having a boys chat over dinner could come back to bite him when he’s King and all the horrible shit about Trump comes out, especially with Epstein. They’re throwing Kate under the bus to take the heat
Melania looks happy and relaxed.
Kate once again piling on heavy textured clothes to hide her body. That outfit is giving a strong late 70’s vibe. Trust me, I had some similar pieces circa 1978. I am no fan of Mel but she usually wears quality, fashionable clothing that fits her and has some interest, or at least is classic and unobtrusive. She has a nice figure. She looks great in the caramel leather suit. She is a terrible person, don’t get me wrong, but she usually presents well fashion-wise and I can like an outfit and still totally dislike the person wearing it.