Princess Kate wore Phillipa Lepley to the Trumps’ state banquet in Windsor

Here are some photos from the state banquet at Windsor Castle last night. The staging looked (to my eyes) almost identical to the Macrons’ state visit and banquet several months ago. The biggest difference might have been the Prince and Princess of Wales, both of whom seemed extra-keen to show off their statesmanship. Like the Macron visit, Will and Kate posed for their own stand-alone portrait in their finery too. They did that because King Charles and Queen Camilla didn’t include the Waleses in the formal portraits with the Trumps, taken before the banquet.

Kate got to buy a new dress for the occasion: a cream-and-gold gown by Phillipa Lepley. I’m pretty sure this is only the second time Kate has worn this British designer, after Kate famously wore a Lepley gown during the Caribbean Flop Tour of 2022. I actually like the idea of this dress – a cream or white gown with a lace “coat” overlay. Valentino famously did a great version of this with delicate black lace. The Lepley design would have looked better without the lace turtleneck, and it really should have been more like a “coat.” Kate also wore the Lovers Knot Tiara, one of the tiaras she consistently gets to borrow.

Interestingly, William changed up his look for the state banquet. At the Macron banquet, William apparently threw a hissy fit about wearing the “Windsor uniform” for white-tie banquets, the special tailcoat with a red collar and cuffs. Previously, William just wore a normal black jacket. For this banquet, he actually wore the Windsor coat. Harry’s visit really put the fear of god into poor pitiful Peg.

As for Melania Trump, she wore an off-the-shoulder Carolina Herrera dress in canary yellow. A strange choice for a state dinner, where most first ladies or important women would do more “diplomatic-dressing.” Like, Mel could have showcased a young American designer or a British designer or worn something flaggy, with stars or stripes. Instead, she just went for “LOOK AT ME!” Camilla wore a blue Fiona Clare gown which I swear I’ve seen like a dozen times before. Recycling! She paired it with the Belgian Sapphire Tiara. She’s been doing a sapphire theme for this state visit and I have no idea why.