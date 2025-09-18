Princess Kate wore Phillipa Lepley to the Trumps’ state banquet in Windsor

Here are some photos from the state banquet at Windsor Castle last night. The staging looked (to my eyes) almost identical to the Macrons’ state visit and banquet several months ago. The biggest difference might have been the Prince and Princess of Wales, both of whom seemed extra-keen to show off their statesmanship. Like the Macron visit, Will and Kate posed for their own stand-alone portrait in their finery too. They did that because King Charles and Queen Camilla didn’t include the Waleses in the formal portraits with the Trumps, taken before the banquet.
Kate got to buy a new dress for the occasion: a cream-and-gold gown by Phillipa Lepley. I’m pretty sure this is only the second time Kate has worn this British designer, after Kate famously wore a Lepley gown during the Caribbean Flop Tour of 2022. I actually like the idea of this dress – a cream or white gown with a lace “coat” overlay. Valentino famously did a great version of this with delicate black lace. The Lepley design would have looked better without the lace turtleneck, and it really should have been more like a “coat.” Kate also wore the Lovers Knot Tiara, one of the tiaras she consistently gets to borrow.
Interestingly, William changed up his look for the state banquet. At the Macron banquet, William apparently threw a hissy fit about wearing the “Windsor uniform” for white-tie banquets, the special tailcoat with a red collar and cuffs. Previously, William just wore a normal black jacket. For this banquet, he actually wore the Windsor coat. Harry’s visit really put the fear of god into poor pitiful Peg.
As for Melania Trump, she wore an off-the-shoulder Carolina Herrera dress in canary yellow. A strange choice for a state dinner, where most first ladies or important women would do more “diplomatic-dressing.” Like, Mel could have showcased a young American designer or a British designer or worn something flaggy, with stars or stripes. Instead, she just went for “LOOK AT ME!” Camilla wore a blue Fiona Clare gown which I swear I’ve seen like a dozen times before. Recycling! She paired it with the Belgian Sapphire Tiara. She’s been doing a sapphire theme for this state visit and I have no idea why.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Matt Porteous for Kensington Palace.
-
-
King Charles III and US President Donald Trump arrive with Queen Camilla and First Lady Melania Trump at the state banquet at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of the president’s second state visit to the UK
Featuring: Queen Camilla, King Charles III, Donald Trump, Melania Trump
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 17 Sep 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales walk to attend the state banquet for US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of their second state visit to the UK
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 17 Sep 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales walk to attend the state banquet for US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of their second state visit to the UK
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 17 Sep 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales walk to attend the state banquet for US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of their second state visit to the UK
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 17 Sep 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
he Princess of Wales at the state banquet at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump’s second state visit to the UK
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 17 Sep 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive for the state banquet at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump’s second state visit to the UK
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 17 Sep 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
King Charles III and Queen Camilla stand with US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive for the state banquet at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of the president’s second state visit to the UK
Featuring: Queen Camilla, King Charles III, Donald Trump, Melania Trump
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 17 Sep 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
King Charles III and Queen Camilla stand with US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive for the state banquet at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of the president’s second state visit to the UK
Featuring: Queen Camilla, King Charles III, Donald Trump, Melania Trump
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 17 Sep 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive for the state banquet at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump’s second state visit to the UK
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 17 Sep 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
A bunch of entitled deplorable folks perfectly representing the putrid disgusting basic stagnation of White Supremacy 😡
I couldn’t agree more with you. This is Obscene!
Perfect first post! This era needs to be the last gasp of entitled worthless birthright privilege.
Oh my lord, Trump’s face… that makeup is so bad, it looks like he snorted coke, got some on his lips, then rubbed him eyes.
Kate clearly got some lopsided Botox, but she looks like the least offensive of the lot. Melania’s just a high-class escort.
This! Was just going to say this is the make it look like a photo white supremacy edition!
It astounds me how many people here a commenting positively on the fashion on display when everything about this situation is wrong and evil. Who cares about the fascist fashion?
That is one of my favorite tiaras, but it does not suit loose hair. A chignon would’ve looked so much better.
So much for Platell’s blathering on about Kate’s hairdresser spending hours working on her hair to fit the tiara; Kate simply plopped it down on her wig before leaving the house.
Yep, that was my first thought when I saw the photos
Thank you. She really needed to wear an updo. And she looks so much better in general when she wear ger hair up.
If Kate wore her hair up with that dress, it would emphasize (even more) how thin her upper body has become.
It’s starting to look like a competition between her and William to lose the most weight. I wonder if they’re doing coke? It would explain a few things.
I think they’re all parasites, but fair play, K-Middy looks amazing here. Love the dress, love the tiara, she’s gone a bit easier on the khol liner, too.
That’s an ugly version of the Rottweiler wedding dress.
Is Kate wearing an Elizabeth II cameo AND a KCIII cameo?
Yep, I believe you wear all of those particular orders you are bestowed. The former queen did as well I believe – her grandfather’s and father’s.
Yes usually they wear all of the orders they’ve been given stacked on top of one another. Camilla hasn’t been wearing her QEII order lately for some reason (hmm)–but everyone else has.
So in this case it’s Camilla going against the grain not Kate.
They look very good. Melania’s dress is too tacky for this occasion. Lazy willie and empty agenda kate look good. The pic between two “ferns” is funny to me. Love that dress. The big wig made a comeback hidden under lover’s knot. 😂 They def needed to be less boring after recent reports 😂
I think Melania looked stunning. But the outfit wasn’t right for this occasion.
I liked the simplicity of the dress and I liked her earrings, but I didn’t think the color worked for her nor the belt.
In my arrogant bitchy opinion, neither Camilla or Melania looked liked they wanted to be there.
I thought Melania’s dress was gorgeous too. Wouldn’t look out of place at the Academy Awards.
I was disappointed in her look. The color is lovely but the belt is a travesty. In many pictures it looks like she is wearing a crop top. I also don’t think that the dress suits her at all and it does not suit the occasion.
Will she wear the wig to the scouts event. It looks so bad
Kate’s dress looks good. But I bet billion dollars, she will never have style. That dress would look good on short curled hair, something like selena’s midnight blue dress hairstyle for SAG. Or she must have gone for a lower hair bun. I have never seen any iconic dress or tiara moment with Kate.
Melania needs to learn some manners. Yesterday even she crossed her legs during Chapel visti. It was very rude the way she extended her legs. It wasn’t a nice gesture from a from a first lady. And her dress, looks very boring for this occasion. Not appropriate for diplomatic night event. Mostly it feels like a garden theme wedding guest dress.
I prefer nice updo or short voluminous hairstyles for tiara and diplomatic/state banquets. Kate had a nice dress, nice photo opportunity but her ugly wig failed her.
Kate’s dress is giving me really fancy sleepwear.
Melania looked amazing IMO. I love bright colors like that and it fits her like a glove. She isn’t trying to be a skinny Minnie so despite the age difference, her face is full and youthful enough such that she looks younger than Kate. As far as suiting the occasion, I’m not sure why there is some dress code that every woman must wear something fuddy-duddy? Because the rest of them look just so dated and tired. Even Tiffany is looking mother-of-the-bride ish.
Donald calling Kate, “healthy,” was a choice.
And somebody let Tiffany come???
Well, Ivanka and Jared have been keeping their distance during this administration so Trump brought the other daughter. She must have been thrilled to have Daddy include her in the invite.
Especially if she made the cut over Eric & Laura.
All of Trump’s children seem to be be keeping their distance this time around. Tiffany was probably invited because her FIL is buds with Trump.
And lol, appearing in my Inbox this morning – this subject line from People Mag:
“Kate Middleton paired with surprising Trump family member at state banquet, as Tiffany Trump gets snubbed”
IKR? In that first photo I was like which tacky royal cousin looks like a pr0n star, and then I realized it was Tiffany.
And LMAO at Melanie cosplaying Lauren Sanchez at a state dinner.
Their photoshop game was full on yesterday, and the dress looks like a cheap room decoration so im sure trump would love it. The hair was too much for that tiara , it makes it loo out of olace and weird . kate was in her element yesterday, her smiles reached her eyes . She was so happy to be in e company of her bestie trump
I shouldn’t be as surprised as I am about how many people think they look great here. These could be up there with the most heavily filtered and edited photos they’ve ever released! It’s INSANE.
Kate must have gotten the memo that Trump loved anything gold.
Right! I can’t see beyond kkkate’s ultra phoroshopped visage.. And willy. It’s Putin level, but given they’re right up the very fertile ass of trump, that’s not a surprise
Kate’s hair looks horrible.
Sorry that’s all I got!
Camilla must really like that tiara because I swear we’ve seen her wear it to a few tiara events at this point. But she usually pairs it with a different necklace, that diamond necklace is very bling-y. I dont hate it actually, it works for the occasion and with the dress (and yes we’ve seen that dress or something very similar many times before.)
As for Kate….her dress is almost there but not quite. First, it really emphasizes how skinny she is, which she probably likes, but when you see how William’s arm can go around her waist with room to spare, its…not great. I dont know. There’s something about it I don’t like – maybe its too much with the different orders? Different hair might have helped?
Because let’s be honest, the hair is a whole other issue. at first I thought well, it looks better than her hair usually looks with tiaras. Then i saw it from the back. Yikes. Just….yikes.
And finally, the prom pictures before the event are weird AF. It definitely screams “if charles won’t let us in the group photos then we’ll do this!!!” and the posed picture from the end of the night with the hand holding…..look if he can’t hold her hand when she’s pregnant going down stairs in the ice, he’s not going to naturally hold her hand here.
But Kate seemed to enjoy herself with Trump so 🤷♀️
I also don’t love the gold lace dress. It’s not bad but something isn’t working for me. The lace. The antiquity. The neck. Idk, it’s pretty but I feel meh. And there were some pics of her beaming at Trump so yes I think she felt flattered by him. He makes me sick and angry so it’s hard to imagine.
It’s the neckline. It’s too Victorian. Imagine this dress but with off the shoulder like Melania’s. It would add youth and freshness – both things Kate lacks.
It’s Kate’s Wedding Dress Part II: GOOOOOOLD!! Edition.
That dress would not look amiss on Buttercup from The Princess Bride.
i have to say i actually really love kate’s dress here. it reminds me of a take on more medieval fashion maybe? with the high neck and overlay. but i’m biased because i love a high neck. i may, in fact, be wearing a blouse with a high neck (to my chin!), buttoned all the way with a ruffle! heh i feel it’s a blouse many here would not care for. all that being said, i don’t think it’s styled right. her hair is all wrong (i always feel hair should be up with a high neckline), and i’m not sure it’s the right dress for her. but if i saw this dress on a mannequin or the runway, i would love it.
I don’t mind a high neck either so maybe it’s just the styling that’s throwing me off. Or my bias with the wearer.
I think this is a dress with a lot going on so has to be styled very very carefully and that is not Kate’s strong suit (styling a dress appropriately.) So it ends up looking….off.
it also reminds me a lot of the…McQueen? de la Renta? that she wore to the BAFTAs and on tour in 2012. I feel like she could have reworn that one and it would have been a better look with the hair and tiara and orders.
Kate had more smiles with trump than her sister in law. This is who she is.
Plus that mop of hair looked dry and stringy. Even the fake hair looked unhealthy. The tiara needs an updo.
The dress was modified from the original design with massive shoulder pads to add bulk. But mostly resembles a gold lace tablecloth.
@becks1 “As for Kate….her dress is almost there but not quite. First, it really emphasizes how skinny she is, which she probably likes, but when you see how William’s arm can go around her waist with room to spare, its…not great. I dont know. There’s something about it I don’t like – maybe its too much with the different orders? Different hair might have helped?”
I think both points in that paragraph are related. She looks emaciated, the dress has a collar, her hair is huge. It looks off bc she is looking like a bobble head doll lately. Her head can only lose but so much weight so it looks very out of proportion with the rest of her body.
Exactly @Steph! There’s nothing wrong with the dress itself, it’s nice and appropriate, without the wow factor, but original enough…the problem here is how much emaciated Kate is. No dress can hide it no matter how many bows, buttons, pads, high necks, or wigs they use. Because that’s what they are doing…they are trying to hide it because it’d terrible for the institution and William himself if another princess of Wales suffers from ED. And no, it isn’t because of “cancer”. Because if it were, they’d certainly, tell people just like Charles did, and people would respect them and keep their distance. The fact that neither William neither the press show her any tolerance proves beyond doubt that she isn’t suffering from “cancer”. And they are definitely afraid the truth would come out, that’s why they avoid any reference to it.
That’s what gets me, she really seems to be enjoying sitting next to trump. Ew! And at dinner, too! 🤷♀️
Dont hate me I like meliana dress better and she is very good compare to Camila and kate in cheap fashion. Kate has magic to make good dress very bad. None of them look regal and the regalia of royal died with the late queen. All the current royal of various european house looks cheap and tacky.
Kate needs to trim or put her hair up. The wig looks awful. And distracts from her outfit.
Melania’s dress cracked me up. All of her choices have. I can’t stand her but there’s something entertaining about her showing up in a tight off the shoulder bright dress next to all these other very covered up dresses. When I saw it last night, I didn’t have my contacts in and for real thought the belt was her midriff. The tan belt color is not a great color choice with that dress.
The belt is actually pink, although it doesn’t show up that way in some photos. She cracks me up, too.
I thought the same when I first glanced at the pictures, that Melania was wearing a crop top to a state dinner. Carolina Herrera designs are usually so elegant but this was a mess.
Vogue said it was lilac. Depending on the lighting it looked tan, gray, pink or lilac.
I think kate looked very princessy. Thsts excactly what the orange loves and wants to see. Melanias look i dont understand. Is she dressing bad on purpose?
That was my thought too. Kate wore gold to appease Cheeto. I saw another comment somewhere that maybe she was slightly trolling him by dressing up as the current Oval Office decor.
i hadn’t thought about it like that, and i can’t imagine the kensington clown show is as smart as you are either.
But it makes an interesting point.
Also, besides too much botox (which a lot of women do) i think Kate looks princessy and appropriately dressed, and i think she looks pretty here.
Princessy was MTE! I can’t say I like the look because it’s not something anyone would wear in a context besides princess at a state dinner, but it is very appropriate. Given how often she gets it wrong, I think there’s something to be said for getting it right. If we’re discussing her fashion at this one specific event. Attending the event? Demurring to a dictator? None of this is okay. But the look is on point for being a modern day Marie Antoinette.
Kate wig to the waist ruined it. Why not wear it up. People magazine was excited that huevo took keens hand.
It looks like Donald let somebody take his real measurements for his suit this time after how ridiculous he looked in his too-small suit at the last state dinner. Melania looks ready for an Easter lunch out on the patio at Maralago. Kate would have looked really pretty with her hair in an updo (and if she let herself gain 5lbs), but as it is she looks older than Melania. I wonder if Camilla not wearing her QEII family order was some kind of statement?
Kate’s dress looks like a gold leaf wedding gown. Someone on X said the gold is a tribute to Trump’s love of it. All this so Trump removes the 10% reciporcal tarrifs on the UK. He’s thinking about it.
Ahh, I was wondering why she didn’t do her usual “colors in the flag” diplomatic dressing.
“The three women are dressed for different types of events. Only Camilla is wearing a gown appropriate for a state banquet. Melania looks as if she is going to a cocktail party at Mar-a-Lago, while Kate is dressed as though it were the day of her coronation as Queen of England. (It should be noted that this choice makes no diplomatic sense; she has never appeared as delighted at any other event, except perhaps the day she visited the set of Downton Abbey.)”
The thought that popped into my head when I saw how smiley Kate was with that man was, I bet he insulted Meghan while talking to her.
And you know he did something of the sort, he probably told her how much more beautiful and thin she was than “that awful Meghan Markle.”.
Yes!
The dress looks like the bridal grown worn by Victorian Lockwood (Charles Spencer’s first wife)
Yes, thought de same thing, she even wore her hair in a similiar way !
Victoria looked so beautiful that day. She’s the one I think of whenever I look at Kate lately. Victoria had a terrible time with ED.
And here I was thinking that it’s only a whisper away from being Kate’s wedding dress.
Upon research, Victoria Lockwood’s wedding dress was entirely opaque with no sheer bits. This gold dress IS closer to Kate’s wedding dress, but only a liiiiittle bit. Same silhouette for all three gowns.
Is it just me, but in their separate photos, maybe it’s the lighting or self tanner, but it all looks very ” pageanty” to me. Is it just me? Maybe that’s why Trump was all in, it felt like the finals in Atlantic City more than a state dinner. Something about this look is just off to me.
Melania continues her tradition of thinking she’s some avant garde model, and just looks like she doesn’t know what to wear and when. It’s interesting though to see how they’re going to play the whole Trump loves Kate and William angle, given what happened with Kimmel last night. Because there’s still people that pretend that they like Kate but hate Trump and his policies.
The remaining royals are tacky and low rent, so the Scammer fits right in. Any grace and elegance left the castle when QEII died.
Yeah, that’s my vibe. She fit right in. All the jewels and lace and little badges do not signify class. It just highlights how off the pageantry always is. Trump is a reminder of how shallow it’s ever been.
Like an ageing Disney princess with a fake tiara .all that hair, all that photo shop and whatever cosmetic intervention and Kate still remains a tacky Middleton , royal my foot . Melania , over a decade older , and not bending over backwards to put on a palace worthy costume or drip with diamonds , looks comfortable in what she chose to wear
I think with QEII gone, the whole royal “thing” looks a lot more pageant-y. And I get that literally pageantry is part of the point of the royals but this feels…cheap, to me, IDK. I think there was a lot that we just accepted as normal bc QEII normalized it since she had been around so long and now when its Charles and Camilla and William and Kate it looks…off.
Add in Melania and Trump and its just worse.
I think the carriage ride to nowhere exemplifies their cheapened pageantry. Utterly pointless & for an audience of one: trump.
It’s like they try to recreate Elizabeth’s look and pageantry but what worked on her, because of the time in which she grew up, doesn’t work for them. The jewels fit the Queen because she was the Queen. Now seeing them on frumpy Camilla or modern (in terms of when she was born) Kate seem off. Same with William. A younger Philip and Charles never looked foolish. They look dignified.
It’s like William and Kate’s infamous car ride in Jamaica. When Elizabeth and Philip did the standing up it was because large crowds actually wanted to see them. Standing allowed those further back to get a glimpse. Just like how she wore bright colors and carried a clear umbrella when it was rainy. If people show up to see her, let them see her. But it was all kinds of awkward with William and Kate. Because those crowds weren’t there. There was no reason to stand except they wanted to recreate a bygone era. And they wound up looking ridiculous (and worse) and got tons of bad PR instead.
For all the talk of a slimmed down monarchy they haven’t figured out how to “not put a foot wrong”. They should look to the “bicycle” monarchies so disdained. They manage to pull of the bling while looking of this era.
That’s what bothers me about Melanie’s uggo dress: it’s just there, unrelated to her. It needs someone with wit and verve to wear it and inside it’s parked on the First Lady of fascism. She’s cheap and tacky, not clever.
“it’s just there, unrelated to her” That was funny. Thank you for that.
I get why Waity wanted a turtle neck to hide her loose skin on her neck, but it should not have been left open to showcase the worst area. I actually like this dress, one of the few things I’ve ever liked that she has worn.
I don’t see a turtle neck- it’s a mandarin collar which is very elegant.
With the lace all I could think was it must be so itchy/scratchy.
Pity she didn’t put the hair up. I like the dress but it would look better if worn without the awards. Especially as she only got them for chasing the future King. Perhaps she deserves them for putting up with his tantrums.
Did Kate get a new face to go with the new hair or is that extreme photoshop?
The dress makes me think of something Camilla would wear.
Their standalone portrait reminds me of the wax figures of Kate and William in a polish museum. Strange
It has a similar style and silhouette to Camilla’s wedding dress, her fashion high point. I’m surprised we haven’t seen fawning headlines about “Kate’s subtle tribute to Queen Camilla”.
I like K’s dress, but I think it’s way, way too busy with the turtleneck, the long hair, that particular tiara, the family orders and the GCVO ribbon. I think it would have looked better without the turtleneck and with her hair up in a chignon, or considered a smaller tiara, perhaps the tiara she got married in or the lotus tiara.
Kate is emaciated and the wig looks terrible with that tiara.
Melania reminds me of Big Bird in that getup
Sarah’s, thats because it like camilla’s wedding dress to charles.
OMG YOU’RE RIGHT!!!!
Kate’s hair was too big and I agree the dress would have looked better without the turtleneck. I liked Melania’s dress.
Melanie Trump ‘s naivety is on full display
Firstly, the huge hat that hides her face and eyes completely for an official diplomatic event with UK royals and government is a no, no and it is even rude.
Secondly, a loud yellow dress for a royal dinner is out of place
Not so much naivety, I think, but trolling. I doubt that she wants to be there with the Orange Slug so she’s making sure she’s the centre of attention by wearing that ugly dress.
I like Kate’s dress – it’s flowy and moves well when she walks. And I like the idea of her hair down (at least, from the front) – like she was going for the same flow as the dress, a kind of Pre-Raphaelite vibe.
I have to sympathize with William about the “Windsor uniform.” The jacket is like a cruise ship waiter’s – and then the red collar and cuffs, the big ugly blue sash, pins and medals, brass buttons and whatever that is around his neck – it’s all one big, clunky clash.
The vibe did remind me of some of those 40th birthday pictures she did. The black and white ones that looked from a different era.
That wig must go.
I saw this pic on Reddit and genuinely thought it was a pic of their waxworks in Madame Tussaud’s at first.
Kate looks like she is cosplaying the TV show Reign
I think it looks like a vintage wedding dress when the lace yellows. They look very bronzed in the portrait
Absolutely what l though , all she needed was a vintage lace veil, her hair its beyond desperate ….
Kate looks great in gold, it reminded me of when she wore a beautiful gold dress at a movie premiere. Gold is also Trump’s favourite. I was actually surprised how happy & even excited they looked to be there with him. In the picture Kate’s waist looks unbelievably tiny. This is the look they want for royalty. Look good, be pleasant with dignitaries, no controversial opinions etc. Trump’s wife should have chosen maybe a black evening gown and Camilla perhaps a white one. Lately Camilla just looks to be “off”, kind of looking out of place & like she’s tagging along. I noticed People had will & kates picture up for hours until the jimmy kimmel news knocked it off. Considering that also tied back to Trump, kind of an unflattering end to the royals *ss kissing Trump visit. I feel like they overplayed their hand.
The one at the movie premiere was so Las Vegas looking, unflattering. I think her worst gown ever and it did not fit well.
pre-banquet portrait of Won’t and Can’t makes them look like Temu version of Ken and Barbie
Keen’s dress is giving lace curtains. Someone posted a picture of a table with a tablecloth with a gold lace overlay next to a picture of Keen and it was like who wore it better, lol.
I actually like Kate’s dress. It reminds me of the gown in the opening dance scene of Shakespeare in Love. But that hair — oof. It looks like a child’s Disney princess wig. Just absurdly long and full.
It’s a dress made for someone 20-30 years older. And the wig is unstyled, so I guess Natasha was the wiglet gopher after all. Ridiculous.
Camilla has been repeating outfits this entire state visit
Melania & Kate both look like pageant contestants in a Mitteleuropean version of miss America. 🤣 or a soviet-era parody of a Disney movie. Speaking of, there is a slightly sinister undertone to much of the Disney oeuvre & it comes as no surprise to learn that many of the original stories were from Grimms’ fairy tales & / or, like Bambi, allegorical tales of ethnic persecution in the imploding Hapsburg Empire from which Melania & Ivana’s antecedents emerged.
Wait, what? Bambi was about what? Jesus, how did I miss that in the original book.
Melania is giving “Off the rack Neiman Marcus” for the heart association gala at the anglos-only country club in Boca. And that neckline does her bolt-ons zero favors.
As someone Boca-adjacent, I absolutely cackled at “Off the rack Neiman Marcus for the heart association gala”.. I have spent far too much time with these sorts of people. Auctions at the Gala for a weekend at XYZ getaway no one wants but everyone bids on because their wife is on the organizing committee. Neiman Marcus catalogs arriving in the mail every Christmas for those who love spending at least 40 grand for a wood playhouse for their children or 20 grand for a smaller version for their dogs. And they all dress like Melania (at least if they’re on the jab, or if not, good old fashioned cocaine….).
@Diamond Rottweiler come sit next to me, let’s share some stories 🤣 On topic: I loved Kate’s dress but the hair was as usual a total disaster….girl cannot wear a tiara to save her life, dommage
❤️😂
I love a mandarin collar, so Kate’s dress worked for me … though I’m appalled by the notion that she chose gold to please Trump (insert all of the vomit emojis).
It also annoys me that Melania can wear an off-the-shoulder, tacky dress and get away with it, while Michelle Obama’s clothing — especially any that bared her shoulders or arms — was policed to the extreme. Just like Meghan’s clothing, the common denominator of course being their skin color.
Kate’s attempt to go blonde finally makes sense to me…it was done to match this gold dress 😉
It’s a nice dress and looks pretty. It also looks quite matronly. So classic Kate i suppose.
My first thought when I saw Kate’s dress was omg, how much self tanner did she put on! And her long hair is just tragic. I say this as someone who usually sports long hair, I would NEVER let my hair look like this. That tiara demands an updo, especially with such a stuffy high necked dress.
The dress itself is elegant, the craftmanship is obviously amazing. But I really hate how high necked it is and I am not a fan of those sleeves. So I’m half and half, aspects of it I love and others I’m just like why?
Melania really phoned it in, the only thing that is interesting about that dress is the color lol. Otherwise it’s a pretty basic boring dress and not very State dinner worthy. I’m sure this was not her intention at all but she and Camilla are cosplaying the Ukrainian flag. I don’t know what Melania’s thoughts are on the war in Ukraine but she doesn’t seem like someone who would telegraph any support whatsoever.
Camilla looks appropriate but we’ve seen her wear a version of that dress 1000 times and she’s def worn that worn tiara a bunch? But I have to say she actually does look good wearing a tiara as much as I hate to admit it.
I read that Camilla’s blue dress & Melania’s yellow dress were supposed to represent the colors of the Ukrainian flag. 🤷♀️
I posted that on SM lolol. I doubt it was planned. Neither is that bright.
I read that Camilla’s blue dress & Melania’s yellow dress we’re supposed to represent the colors of the Ukrainian flag. 🤷♀️
If it were anyone other than Camilla, I’d say the sapphires and cobalt blue dresses were signaling solidarity with the American left. But no.
What’s the point of wearing a designer gown when it’s completely ruined by those ugly af badges, the sash and all the other tacky-looking accoutrements they wear for these events? It’s like a yard sale of crap thrown on the gown. I realize it’s a royal thing but it just looks stupid, and in the end it really doesn’t matter how beautiful (or not) the gown is.
I wonder if Melanoma and Camzilla deliberately chose the colours of Ukraine?
No.
I seriously doubt it. But I love that it wound up that way.
Those are the colors of Ukrainian flag, and I bet my little finger that this was intentional and coordinated.
No.
This is a good look for Katty but as always the hair ruins it – it would have look on point if she had put her hair up. There really is no need for her hair to be all over the place like this – she has no clue how to style it properly. She really suits her hair up, having it down like this does nothing for her, in fact it ages her as it very infantile looking.
She would really suit a bob.
Trump is scowling, Charles looks mildly confused. Camilla is the only one smiling. Melania looks like she’s about to be run over.
Fashion comments: I actually like Kate’s gown. 🤷♀️ I’m a little surprised she can walk upright with the extra weight of the tiara & the various pins. I even like Melania’s gown. No idea what’s supposed to be worn to these things. Camilla…well, she’s Camilla. Not even looking at any of the men, all are grotesque for one reason or another or several.
Event comments: WTF??? Why are the American taxpayers forced to pay for the adult offspring of the convicted felon currently squatting in the Oval Office? tiffany trump went on this trip?????? did she whine & complain about not getting to go last time? Maybe she should just spend her own money to go to England to visit Windsor. her daddy-o as well. No way should he have gotten another state visit to the UK–although I gotta say, I rather enjoyed their carriage ride to nowhere. He wanted what Macron got but ha! they said no, not through the streets of Windsor but around the parking lot for you!
Trump and his wife should be shunned by all decent people. This is grotesque.