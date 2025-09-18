“Margot Robbie’s promotional tour style has been pretty wacky” links
  • September 18, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Margot Robbie is really trying to sell her terrible movie with headline-grabbing fashion. Is it working? Eh, maybe. [RCFA]
Saweetie and “pretty punishment” (as opposed to “pretty privilege”). [LaineyGossip]
All of this is a crime. [Jezebel]
A prediction: they’ll come after Saturday Night Live next. [Pajiba]
Kash Patel’s Congressional hearing has been bonkers. [Buzzfeed]
Bella Hadid is in the hospital. [JustJared]
Carole Radziwill loves Harry Styles. [Socialite Life]
The Morning Show has been renewed for a fifth season. [Hollywood Life]
Dolly Parton has a kidney infection. [Seriously OMG]
Carly Rae Jepsen has new music. [OMG Blog]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

12 Responses to ““Margot Robbie’s promotional tour style has been pretty wacky” links”

  1. Kirsten says:
    September 18, 2025 at 12:34 pm

    Margot Robbie is gorgeous but I don’t understand any of these outfits.

    Reply
    • mightymolly says:
      September 18, 2025 at 3:00 pm

      These outfits remind me so much of the original 90210 in the 90s. Like, we were all in college, dressed in thrift store grunge watching a show that was all micro minis and chunky heels.

      Reply
  2. Kitten says:
    September 18, 2025 at 12:35 pm

    I actually like the second outfit a lot–even the sandals. You just hate it cuz it’s orange, Kaiser.
    Even someone as insanely gorgeous as Margot can’t pull of that first outfit though, which is saying a lot.

    Reply
    • Drea says:
      September 18, 2025 at 1:10 pm

      Kristen Stewart could pull off that first outfit, for sure.

      But yea, doesn’t seem to fit Margot, I feel like it’s her posture in the picture, but also we got so used to seeing her in more girly outfits, that this one is a bit strange.

      Reply
    • mightymolly says:
      September 18, 2025 at 3:01 pm

      I’m well passed the age of wearing that top, but ITA on the orange outfit. I don’t like the color by the styling works.

      Reply
  3. Jaded says:
    September 18, 2025 at 12:57 pm

    Ugh to all of them.

    Reply
  4. SpankyB says:
    September 18, 2025 at 1:00 pm

    With a change-up of darker low-cut jeans and boots/booties, I would have totally worn that first outfit out clubbing in the 90’s. And I LOVE the orange outfit.

    Reply
  5. Beth says:
    September 18, 2025 at 1:10 pm

    Her styling is so all over the place I can’t really get a handle on it. It’s not sloppy, it isn’t ill-fitting, it’s not really avant-garde, it’s just…slightly off and quirky in a way that makes me go “Oh, hmm. No thank you.” She can wear a potato sack and still be a lovely woman but these clothes are not doing anything for her.

    Reply
  6. Sue says:
    September 18, 2025 at 1:31 pm

    Everything about Kash Patel is bonkers.

    Reply
  7. M says:
    September 18, 2025 at 2:07 pm

    Margot has been wearing early 2000s fashion, and that second outfit really shows it. All it’s missing is a pair of pants under the skirt lol.

    Reply
  8. ShoppeGirlMN says:
    September 18, 2025 at 2:29 pm

    This is clearly getting her media attention. But does that equate to box office sales? I feel like this is just giving outlets an opportunity to speak to how bad the movie is.

    Reply
  9. manus pricing says:
    September 19, 2025 at 12:12 am

    I love how the comments are so honest about Margot Robbies outfits—everyone has such unique opinions! Its fun to see such diverse reactions to her style.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment