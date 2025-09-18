“Margot Robbie’s promotional tour style has been pretty wacky” links

Margot Robbie is really trying to sell her terrible movie with headline-grabbing fashion. Is it working? Eh, maybe. [RCFA]
Saweetie and “pretty punishment” (as opposed to “pretty privilege”). [LaineyGossip]
All of this is a crime. [Jezebel]
A prediction: they’ll come after Saturday Night Live next. [Pajiba]
Kash Patel’s Congressional hearing has been bonkers. [Buzzfeed]
Bella Hadid is in the hospital. [JustJared]
Carole Radziwill loves Harry Styles. [Socialite Life]
The Morning Show has been renewed for a fifth season. [Hollywood Life]
Dolly Parton has a kidney infection. [Seriously OMG]
Carly Rae Jepsen has new music. [OMG Blog]
Margot Robbie is gorgeous but I don’t understand any of these outfits.
These outfits remind me so much of the original 90210 in the 90s. Like, we were all in college, dressed in thrift store grunge watching a show that was all micro minis and chunky heels.
I actually like the second outfit a lot–even the sandals. You just hate it cuz it’s orange, Kaiser.
Even someone as insanely gorgeous as Margot can’t pull of that first outfit though, which is saying a lot.
Kristen Stewart could pull off that first outfit, for sure.
But yea, doesn’t seem to fit Margot, I feel like it’s her posture in the picture, but also we got so used to seeing her in more girly outfits, that this one is a bit strange.
I’m well passed the age of wearing that top, but ITA on the orange outfit. I don’t like the color by the styling works.
Ugh to all of them.
With a change-up of darker low-cut jeans and boots/booties, I would have totally worn that first outfit out clubbing in the 90’s. And I LOVE the orange outfit.
Her styling is so all over the place I can’t really get a handle on it. It’s not sloppy, it isn’t ill-fitting, it’s not really avant-garde, it’s just…slightly off and quirky in a way that makes me go “Oh, hmm. No thank you.” She can wear a potato sack and still be a lovely woman but these clothes are not doing anything for her.
Everything about Kash Patel is bonkers.
Margot has been wearing early 2000s fashion, and that second outfit really shows it. All it’s missing is a pair of pants under the skirt lol.
This is clearly getting her media attention. But does that equate to box office sales? I feel like this is just giving outlets an opportunity to speak to how bad the movie is.
