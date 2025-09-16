JD Vance: We’re cracking down on leftist groups after Charlie Kirk’s murder

Tyler Robinson is currently under arrest and in custody in Utah for the murder of Charlie Kirk. Reportedly, Robinson’s father turned him in. Reportedly, Robinson’s family is all MAGA, all ultra-conservative and Trump-supporters through and through, and they’re also huge gun nuts. Robinson, a 22-year-old white Mormon, is not cooperating with authorities. Currently, various law enforcement agencies are going through Robinson’s extensive digital footprint and WaPo even says that Robinson likely confessed to the Kirk murder online.

Of course, I’ve seen some theories online that while law enforcement believes that Robinson is absolutely the shooter, they’re trying to ruin the case against him because they’re mad that they can’t blame Kirk’s death on leftists or Democrats or marginalized communities. They want to use Kirk’s death as a “Reichstag fire” to completely destroy liberal groups, free speech and more. This is not even a conspiracy at this point – both JD Vance and Stephen Miller are speaking about this openly now.

President Trump and his top advisers threatened on Monday to unleash the power of the federal government to punish what they alleged was a left-wing network that funds and incites violence, seizing on Charlie Kirk’s killing to make broad and unsubstantiated claims about their political opponents. Investigators were still working to identify a motive in the death of Mr. Kirk, a prominent conservative activist who was shot last week in Utah. The Republican governor of Utah, Spencer Cox, has said that the suspect had a “leftist ideology” and that he acted alone. But Mr. Trump and his top allies suggested that the suspect was part of a coordinated movement that was fomenting violence against conservatives, without presenting evidence that such a network existed. America has seen a wave of violence across the political spectrum, targeting Democrats and Republicans. Two senior administration officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe internal planning, said that cabinet secretaries and federal department heads were working to identify organizations that funded or supported violence against conservatives. The goal, they said, was to categorize as domestic terrorism left-wing activity that they said led to violence, a continuation of existing efforts by federal agencies to try to punish liberal groups they have accused of funding or otherwise supporting violent protests. One tactic has been to target the tax-exempt status of nonprofits that are critical of Mr. Trump or conservatives. Several other officials, from Vice President JD Vance on down, made it clear on Monday that they believed that political violence was a liberal problem and not a conservative one. They used Mr. Kirk’s podcast, with Mr. Vance as guest host, to announce that they would be cracking down on what they called leftist nongovernmental organizations, and that they would use every available lever of the federal government to do so. “With God as my witness, we are going to use every resource we have at the Department of Justice, Homeland Security and throughout this government to identify, disrupt, eliminate and destroy this network and make America safe again for the American people,” said Stephen Miller, the president’s top policy adviser. From his office at the White House, Mr. Vance invited other senior members of the administration to praise Mr. Kirk and decry the “far left.” The show was broadcast on the television screens in the White House briefing room and in several West Wing offices. And while he acknowledged that “our side of the aisle certainly has its crazies,” Mr. Vance placed the blame for most political violence on “proud members of the far left.”

[From The NY Times]

So… this is the game plan: they’re going to lie about Tyler Robinson’s motives and pretend that he was radicalized by the far-left, up until the point where he either plays ball or the case against Robinson collapses entirely. In the meantime, they’ll ignore the realities of Kirk’s death – that it was an internecine issue within the extremist right-wing – and do a “crackdown” on groups which, like, work to register new voters.