Us Weekly: ‘There were hugs and tears’ at King Charles & Harry’s meeting

Prince Harry’s four-day visit to the UK really changed so many narratives. But someone is still doing the narration, and I hope everyone can see who’s doing the talking. Obviously, Prince William has been having some kind of open breakdown in the past week, and he’s been trying his usual methods of screaming, crying and throwing up about all things Harry and Meghan. The problem for William is that King Charles and his courtiers are being quite positive about Charles and Harry’s meeting, and they’re just sitting back and watching as William gets hung out to dry. Do I think this is the way it’s going to be from now on? No. If anything, I’m even more convinced that Charles doesn’t have much time left and he’s trying to put some of his affairs in order – personal affairs and affairs of state. He’s letting William know that things have to change in a big way, and he also wants to have some kind of reconciliation with Harry. In his Guardian interview, Harry’s comment about focusing on his father in the next year spoke volumes, to me at least. Well, now Us Weekly has an exclusive about the father-son meeting which changed the course of royal history.

An insider is sharing details of the “very emotional” and long-awaited reunion between Prince Harry and his father, King Charles, after nearly two years of estrangement. “The meeting was sparked by a handwritten letter from Harry earlier this year to Charles expressing his desire to reconnect,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly after the Duke of Sussex met with his father on Wednesday, September 10. “They were not sure it was going to happen until just in the last week,” the insider continued, adding that the reunion was “super positive and very relaxed.” The father and son chatted for around 54 minutes before Prince Harry departed for an Invictus Games event at around 6:14 p.m. local time. “They were catching up personally about the children and what has been going on with Charles and his health,” the source told Us of the exchange. “There were hugs and tears at the meeting.” According to the source, the “mood was genuine and positive” during the Wednesday royal reunion, adding that there was even “laughter” despite the pair having not been in the same room for nearly two years. “They shared a long hug when they first saw each other,” the insider told Us. “Harry started crying and it was very emotional for both of them. They really missed each other.” The source continued: “It was a short window of time, but Charles agreed to it because the timing worked out for him and it was a good opportunity to meet while Harry was in London. They met at Clarence House because it’s the King’s home. And it was chosen because it was an intimate, less formal atmosphere compared to Buckingham Palace. They wanted an intimate setting to ease back into their personal connection without any pressure.” According to the same insider, the reunion took place because King Charles “felt the timing was right” and that their “rift needed to be addressed.” “They needed to come to some sort of resolution and they both feel the same,” the insider added.

While this is coming from an American outlet, please don’t suggest that it’s come from Team Sussex. It has not. Harry was in Ukraine when this was put together, and I feel strongly that Charles and his comms team want to control as much of the narrative domestically and internationally. I also think this was part of whatever deal Harry and Charles struck (and their respective teams struck): that Charles gets to set the narrative to a certain extent. Also, I just believe that this is how it went down. I think Charles was probably really happy to see Harry and they talked about family stuff and health stuff, not royal schemes.