Us Weekly: ‘There were hugs and tears’ at King Charles & Harry’s meeting

Prince Harry’s four-day visit to the UK really changed so many narratives. But someone is still doing the narration, and I hope everyone can see who’s doing the talking. Obviously, Prince William has been having some kind of open breakdown in the past week, and he’s been trying his usual methods of screaming, crying and throwing up about all things Harry and Meghan. The problem for William is that King Charles and his courtiers are being quite positive about Charles and Harry’s meeting, and they’re just sitting back and watching as William gets hung out to dry. Do I think this is the way it’s going to be from now on? No. If anything, I’m even more convinced that Charles doesn’t have much time left and he’s trying to put some of his affairs in order – personal affairs and affairs of state. He’s letting William know that things have to change in a big way, and he also wants to have some kind of reconciliation with Harry. In his Guardian interview, Harry’s comment about focusing on his father in the next year spoke volumes, to me at least. Well, now Us Weekly has an exclusive about the father-son meeting which changed the course of royal history.
An insider is sharing details of the “very emotional” and long-awaited reunion between Prince Harry and his father, King Charles, after nearly two years of estrangement.
“The meeting was sparked by a handwritten letter from Harry earlier this year to Charles expressing his desire to reconnect,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly after the Duke of Sussex met with his father on Wednesday, September 10.
“They were not sure it was going to happen until just in the last week,” the insider continued, adding that the reunion was “super positive and very relaxed.”
The father and son chatted for around 54 minutes before Prince Harry departed for an Invictus Games event at around 6:14 p.m. local time.
“They were catching up personally about the children and what has been going on with Charles and his health,” the source told Us of the exchange. “There were hugs and tears at the meeting.” According to the source, the “mood was genuine and positive” during the Wednesday royal reunion, adding that there was even “laughter” despite the pair having not been in the same room for nearly two years.
“They shared a long hug when they first saw each other,” the insider told Us. “Harry started crying and it was very emotional for both of them. They really missed each other.”
The source continued: “It was a short window of time, but Charles agreed to it because the timing worked out for him and it was a good opportunity to meet while Harry was in London. They met at Clarence House because it’s the King’s home. And it was chosen because it was an intimate, less formal atmosphere compared to Buckingham Palace. They wanted an intimate setting to ease back into their personal connection without any pressure.”
According to the same insider, the reunion took place because King Charles “felt the timing was right” and that their “rift needed to be addressed.”
“They needed to come to some sort of resolution and they both feel the same,” the insider added.
[From Us Weekly]
While this is coming from an American outlet, please don’t suggest that it’s come from Team Sussex. It has not. Harry was in Ukraine when this was put together, and I feel strongly that Charles and his comms team want to control as much of the narrative domestically and internationally. I also think this was part of whatever deal Harry and Charles struck (and their respective teams struck): that Charles gets to set the narrative to a certain extent. Also, I just believe that this is how it went down. I think Charles was probably really happy to see Harry and they talked about family stuff and health stuff, not royal schemes.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Avalon Red.
Who is this insider. Very dubious
It’s Charles. Charles is the “insider.”
Exactly- “harry cried”
it’s amazing how Charles’ entire life story is about having people fighting over him. Diana & Camilla, William & Harry, the Queen Mother & Phillip, who were by all accounts at loggerheads, he’s always been the apex of a triangle. Odd.
That’s a fascinating observation
I agree, very astute observation! He couldn’t really help it with the Philip/Queen Mother situation, so maybe that just set a template in his childhood that he keeps replicating, consciously or not.
If he’s never the protagonist, he gets away with his maudlin “woe is me, eternal woe” Eeyore act.
Not the look for a grown adult in a leadership role.
With narcissists, they’re always the innocent injured party, and everyone else is the problem.
Especially revealing:
“They shared a long hug when they first saw each other,” the insider told Us. “Harry started crying and it was very emotional for both of them. They really missed each other.”
Very Chuckles-centric
ParkrunMom, your observation is eye opening! Wow!
So very true. (🫢)
Wonder if it speaks to the lack of attention he felt he experienced as a child, but also that not enough people were fawning over him as PoW / #FutureKing.
@Tarte Au Citron – sounds about right! Yes, great observation, @ParkRunMum. Triangulation comes from deep insecurity.
Great observation, what an exhausting and chaotic way to choose to live.
I never thought about that but you’re right!
That’s sweet and it’s good for Harry and all but I’m waiting to see how they plan to treat Meghan. They can’t keep scapegoating her and trying to punish her for existing. She’s Harry’s beloved wife, mother of his children and when they mistreat her, they are mistreating Harry. So we’ll see.
The same old Meghan “ruined” Harry stories are still out there by derangers. Charles can’t sit back and continue to let that happen. Harry can’t reconcile unless Meghan is treated well also.
@Tessa, no he can’t and he shouldn’t!
this is to reply to @Paintybox, I think you’ve hit on something: Charles wants all of his children / spouses / paramours / siblings / parents / friends to be modular parts. Like, interchangeable insofar as they serve his design. The grand design of King Charles. So he can play them off against each other: if this one is broken, I’ll use this one instead. I think as soon as one of these people forms a bond that supersedes that codependency, it becomes a threat. You have to reckon now not only with the erstwhile member of your personal support system, as an autonomous actor, you have to reckon with their significant other, too. And their kids. I mean. Who knew?! This is how narcissistic parents always give themselves away: they’re cool with the in-law as long as they don’t “rock the boat”…. Whatever that constitutes. It tends to mean whatever encroaches on your comfort zone. Kate spent *years* not rocking the boat, not with William, or Charles, or Camilla. The big shift came when Meghan arrived, and Kate felt clearly threatened. She rocked the boat a lot harder than Meghan ever did. That’s ironic.
@ParkRunMum – Yes!! To all of that. And Charles is using the monarchy as his mask and shield, it’s all for the sake of the crown blah blah, not me playing sh*tty power games out of my deep insecurity, etc, unlike my mother who really did keep a stiff upper lip for the sake of the crown. William will be even worse. We’ll just have to see how Meghan gets treated because that’s the key thing for Harry. He won’t feel welcomed back if she isn’t too. I know he needed to see his father but that’s not the same as bringing his own little family back to be shredded by royals and royalists again.
Charles wants to meet his Sussex grandkids. Whether for PR or because he genuinely wants to meet them, who knows. But that should never happen without Meghan there.
The irony is that Charles should want to be closer with Meghan. I think Charles shares more common interests with her — gardening, organic food, winemaking, beekeeping, yesteryear music — than anyone else in his family. He was a short-sighted dolt to sideline her.
@Me at home – yes, the way they treat Meghan has to drastically change. And that change has to come from the top.
What happened to both the Kings and Harry’s spokespeople saying the meeting would remain private? It does sound like Chuckles is putting this out there to gain some much needed good PR by putting out positive things.
Charles sidelined Meghan for 2 reasons: 1. She was too charismatic & 2. She’s Black.
Yeah very dubious sounds like fanfiction made up by US weekly. US weekly has some of the more stupid royal coverage out there. Don’t believe a word of it. Don’t believe it was a leak from BP or anywhere!
I agree. This is so vague it could very well be made up. It’s best not to believe anything that comes out of their meeting for now
US Weekly is the outlet that uses TikToker Matta as a ‘royal expert/insider’. I’m not buying it.
This could be straight fanfic but I also would not be surprised if Charles’ team leaked some details that trickled down to Us Weekly. This excerpt is all about making Charles look good, so I do think whatever leaks there are about this, are coming straight from BP.
Harry should not reconcile on the terms Meghan is not mentioned at all. He should have spoken about Meghan to Charles not just the kids.
We don’t know what Harry spoke to Charles about. But, given that Harry left the monarchy to be with Meghan, it’s not likely that she wouldn’t be included in any reconciliation.
We also know from Spare that Harry was very clear when he spoke to his dad on the phone after the queen’s death. Charles started saying negative things as he was telling Harry that Meghan could not go to Balmoral with him. And Harry shut him down and said never speak about my wife like that again. I seriously doubt Harry, who says he has no regrets about his book, is all of the sudden going back on that stance now.
Harry has ALWAYS been clear that before reconciliation there needs to be accountability. He has never wavered on that.
Some people have in-laws, they want nothing to do with, after years of mistreatment.
Perhaps he did. An anonymous source and a journalist, who knows what was actually said.
Surely Harry SHOULD do exactly as HE chooses. However there is no source, as usual.
I don’t think the source realizes how bad this makes Charles look: “Charles agreed to it because the timing worked out for him”
He’s his son, you idiots, it should be ‘of course I want to see him, make it so’ not ‘well, okay… I guess the time works’
I agree, this makes him look transactional, small, and cold.
I agree that this makes Charles look bad although it’s obvious that this is meant to make him look good. A parent who hasn’t seen or spoken with their child in nearly a year wouldn’t need the child to reach out to them by letter or anything else. So to try and say that Harry wrote a letter asking to reconnect, is a sign of poor parenting and a lack of love and compassion for your child. Then to pencil him in only after he has made a trip across the ocean, only shows how cruel and misguided he is as a parent. It was less than an hour long get together between a parent who hadn’t seen or spoken to his child. For a loving parent, penciling in less than an hour is insulting and a reflection of what he values most. I don’t believe that any of what they said happened but to put that out there isn’t a good look for Charles and it shows that he isn’t trustworthy, even if this is all made up with a source or real details of what actually happened during their meeting.
This is definitely phrased as if it’s coming from Charles – Charles agreed, Charles “felt the timing was right” and that their “rift needed to be addressed.” None of the usual guesses at what Harry might or might not be thinking.
I suspect that it leaked in America because the anonymous source wanted to make people believe that it came from Harry. We have no idea if it is even true.
I don’t know what agreements were made but I tend to agree that Harry is okay with Charles having this positive pr moment. As long as he’s not lying about the sussexes or saying sh-t about Meghan. So far, the details aren’t that scintillating or serious. There was cake and Harry cried. Which I can see happening. Are these actually true details, idk? It could truly just be someone making up some details that sound legit. Or it could BP finessing the details to their benefit for an international audience. I can see that too.
We can only really believe what Charles or Harry themselves say.
I believe that for Harry. Charles? Ehhh. His communications head is Tobyn Andrae, a former editor of the DM. That said, I don’t think Charles has any intention, at this moment, to leak negative sh-t about his meeting with Harry.
I disagree because I think any omission of the mother of his grandchildren is just as insulting as saying something degrading about her. Meghan has said and done so much less than Harry has about this family, so to ostracize and disrespect her through omitting her in discussions about her children shows that these people aren’t capable of not being racist towards Harry’s wife and are okay with their media friends continuing to attack her.
I don’t know what the discussions are about Meghan, bw Harry and Charles, at this point. If Charles is omitting her presence or disrespecting her TO Harry then it’s a no-go.
Harry loves his father and knows his time on earth is limited. I doubt he agreed to anything, he just wanted to see his dad, possibly for the last time. More interesting to me is when did William last have tea with ‘Pa’?
I agree had Charles has probably been given a window of time he has left and it likely isn’t years and years. Dying completely estranged from one of your sons (who has stated publicly that he has reached out and you have not returned his calls) is a terrible look. I don’t think Charles is a good person but he does care about PR and his legacy. I also think clearly stuff with William must be pretty dire and there are people that are concerned about the future of the monarchy so they would like to heal this rift. I’m happy for Harry as it would be terrible to have your last parent die without at least some closure. I’m here as an OG fan of Meghan though so personally I hope she never has to deal with these people again.
I believe the “window of time” was given also, and it wasn’t a big window.
Someone start the countdown .. if H can meet with KC, when will M meet with her father?
NOT saying she should just you know that headline is coming .. anything to get Mr Markle in front of the cameras again (his initiative or the murdoch et al)
Tom Markle has already been mentioned in some comments threads by derangers. He is raised to sainthood by derangers despite his bad behavior, Tom Markle has been called upon since around the time of the wedding of Harry and Meghan.
Exactly. I expect we’ll see something before the week is out ..
The press hasn’t stopped calling on Meghan to talk to her father. He’s one of their main sources after all but she said on the Oprah interview that she has lost her father so I don’t think that relationship is salvable.
Letting your father use you for PR while the same press shits on your wife just so you can have a relationship with him and your kids seeing him even though he was worried your son would be too dark to be on the family balcony is wild. What is the point of it if it’s not genuine on his part? I know this is an unpopular option, I just can’t understand it.
1) Invictus 2027
2) And It makes sense for Harry’s global profile to make nice with his father who is a very important person as well.
Charles is his only living parent. Plus, Meghan said in her The Cut interview that she wants Harry to have a relationship with Charles and it’s up to him to do that. It sounds like his time might be limited and he wants to see his dad before it’s too late. I have no doubt that Harry wouldn’t do this without Meghan’s blessing.
Yeah I’m not going to begrudge Harry wanting to have a relationship with his father before he passes away. Plus Meghan is in support of Harry reaching out to his father. She says she doesn’t want what happened to her and her father to happen to Harry.
To be honest, I don’t believe that story. The way it’s written is like that source was with them in the meeting. A good liar always give very specific info to make a lie sound true. This is what we see in the extract : meeting 54 minutes, they shared a long hug… Wonder if this is to make it look like Harry spoke to the media.
Interesting. Is Charles signalling to skip over William to have Harry become the much more viable future king??
Charles does not control the line of succession. If for any reason William is out of the picture George will be the next King.
He can’t do that. It would require an act of parliament, I doubt if the King has that much time.
“The succession to the throne is regulated not only through descent, but also by Parliamentary statute. The order of succession is the sequence of members of the Royal Family in the order in which they stand in line to the throne.”
https://www.royal.uk/encyclopedia/succession
Only an act of parliament can removed Wilbur from the line of succession. I think Charles knows full well that William will fuck everything up royally (pun intended) once he’s king.
This narration sounds like a false happy ending. You in danger Harry!
These people are about to jerk you around.
This is very clearly Charles trying to maintain order – Harry wrote personally to HIM, he graciously ALLOWED his son to visit him because the timing worked out well for Charles, and apparently he also had an aide with a stopwatch sitting outside in the corridor because they met for exactly 54 minutes. No more, no less!
For now, at least, Charles is clearly using Harry to needle his older son in an attempt to get him off his ass and do his job. Will it work? I doubt it. Maybe William will petulantly agree to do a few events, but it’s also entirely possible that he’ll just become even more stubborn and intractable. And then what?
After all, Charles hasn’t really got any leverage – he’s not going to change the line of succession. He can’t curtail access to the Duchy funds. William already has the POW title and all the houses.
Turns out that letting your son grow up believing that others are there to serve him and rewarding his mediocrity makes for a selfish, incapable, and resentful heir. And trying to shame him through the media now that he’s in his 40’s is futile.
Exactly!
Charles knows that his rep was ruined because of how his treatment of Diana was reported in the press. He’s never been able to recover and marrying the Rottweiler only made things worse. Now he’s trying to do the same thing to William with Harry in the “Diana” role. William has always banked on his “good guy/son of Diana” image to help him coast through and hide his flaws. Charles is threatening to yank that away. Will it work to control William? Who knows but like you said, it’s about all Charles has left.
Actually, if Charles wanted to be could lobby the government to reclaim the Duchy of Cornwall funding for itself leaving William reliant on funding controlled by Charles But I don’t think he would.
I think Harry has accepted that his father will leak info to the press for good or bad PR. He knows his family, he knows that den of vipers inside and out. It comes with the territory. It doesn’t make it right but I think Harry is willing to put that aside because his father is dying.
Charles cannot help himself and will use any good PR for his image. It’s pretty clear that Charles agreed to meet Harry because he probably got a timeline of how his cancer diagnosis will evolve and has probably been told it’s terminal. He has limited time left on Earth and continuing to stonewall Harry is just dumb, especially if he wants to see his grandkids before he dies. Hopefully Harry can bring Meghan and the two kids to the UK soon-ish and there can be some sort of closure before Charles passes away. I’m not going to say “reconciliation” because that’s a big word but I think Charles and Harry are willing to set aside their differences so they can have some kind of relationship before the end.
That’s my take as well. I don’t know that I think Charles cares so much about really spending time with Archie and Lili. But he wants it known that he did before he passes. And I think Harry is aware of that too.
Yeah this “insider” is speaking for Charles not Harry. If Charles was still on good terms with William this meeting would not have taken place.
Well, Harry got what he wanted which was to see Charles. Now what Charles wanted out of this is the question. There hasn’t been any announcement on security for Harry so what has really changed?
It is possible they both got what they wanted. One last chance to see each other. It really could be as simple as that.
Agreed @Sueinorleans very sad but true depending on just how ill Charles is.
Good for King Charles. He finally took action to reconcile with his son Prince Harry in order to protect his own legacy as a King, and a Father as well as the head of the church without waiting for William’s agreement.
I think Harry has realistic expectations of his dad and just wanted a meeting and a hug. Meghan and the kids are his priority but I understand Harry wanted to see his dad when he was here in UK . Harry has a generous and loving heart and with the support of Meghan he reached out to his dad again.A father and son reunion tea under these circumstances is understandable . It is all a bit tricky given the forces ranged against them (Will the Incendiary and Camzilla) but I hope Charles and Harry can at least speak on the phone and remain in contact because that is progress.
@Lady Digby, I agree with you and am just glad it happened, as is, without imaginary scenarios about Harry returning to service. Harry is a kind man and no matter what transpires, at least he had this special time with his father and the attack dogs have been called off slightly. It’s a success, considering!
Love how this visit went down for Harry! Huge insight above -re: the Charles need attention and drama. But controversial opinion here-if Meghan herself does not want to return to Salty Isle, she doesn’t need to. She could travel with and be nearby to her kids (Scotland, France etc) but avoid a royal meeting if she prefers. I just toss that out there because she may not want the drama.
Harry told The Guardian that the focus over the next year “really has to be on my dad.” Which I took to mean that Charles isn’t long for this world.
So, yeah, Harry is probably fine with Charles leaking his version of the meeting. He just wants to make peace with his dad before Charles shuffles off his mortal coil.
I’m at a complete loss as to why anyone thinks that King Snubby wants to see H&M’s kids. Well, for PR, but that’s the only reason I can come up with. The bm want those kids in the UK, so that they can use them. King Snubby didn’t see them when H&M were in the UK for the Jubilee (oh, I know, now there’s a story that he did, which I don’t believe.)
I’m sure that Harry wanted to see his dad, because it’s pretty obvious that he’s not going to get better. His Dad wanted to see Harry, too. That’s it IMO. Of course, I could be wrong, but I don’t see it any other way. Frankly, I’m happy that Harry got to spend that time with his Dad.
Harry has consistently claimed that, while he desires reconciliation, the truth must be acknowledged. We’re not hearing what Charles has done to meet Harry’s demand for truth before reconciliation. Did Harry drop this requirement?